VF: Prince William & Kate are ‘concerned’ about the prospect of a rival royal court

We can debate when King Charles learned about the Sussex family’s return to the UK, but surely we all agree that the Prince and Princess of Wales were completely in the dark about it, right? I don’t even believe that Prince William and Kate were informed a few days before the big announcement last Wednesday. The (rage) briefings seemingly back up the fact that William and Kate were the ones who were “blindsided” and they’re projecting their lack of advance knowledge onto Charles. Speaking of, Katie Nicholl is always a favorite with Camp Wales. Nicholl was told by sources that Kate and William are feeling “very concerned” right now. I’ll bet.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be “very concerned” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to Britain and the prospect of a rival court, as a royal insider tells Vanity Fair.

Vanity Fair has learned that while King Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity, there will be no changes made to Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s roles or their status as private individuals and nonworking members of the royal family, in keeping with their clearly expressed wishes and agreement over past years.

But sources close to Prince William say he is concerned that Prince Harry and Meghan may try to convince King Charles that they can carry out occasional royal duties while remaining financially independent—something William, sources say, fears could undermine the reputation of the monarchy.

Prince William, who is not speaking to his brother following Harry’s bombshell 2023 memoir, Spare, has told sources close to him that trust remains a fundamental issue.

“William is very concerned that Harry and Meghan will want to try and implement the ‘half in, half out’ model Queen Elizabeth vetoed at the Sandringham Summit. They are wary about the whole move back to Britain,” a source says. “Charles is happy to see Harry come home, but for William, the breakdown of trust is a key issue.”

The news of the move comes just over a month after King Charles and Queen Camilla reunited with Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet at Highgrove House. As a source close to the monarch told VF at the time, the hour-long meeting was “completely cloak-and-dagger, orchestrated by the king.”

“The king wanted to see Harry and the children,” the source added.

A royal insider maintains that King Charles was first made aware of Harry and Meghan’s plans to relocate on Sunday, and that they were not raised or discussed when the family was visiting the UK earlier this summer. A representative for Prince Harry and Meghan did not comment.

[From Vanity Fair]

“Very concerned” is certainly more regal than “apoplectic” and “smoldering with rage.” I actually wonder if William in particular is feeling less apoplectic and more like… scared. Genuinely frightened, and frozen with fear about what will happen next and what all of this means. I believe all of the “William and the king are in complete agreement over no half-in, half-out” talking points are coming from William and his office as well. Either that or Charles is placating his rage-baby heir who believes that anytime Harry and Meghan do *anything*, it constitutes a breach of the sacred Sandringham Summit agreement. William has been “concerned” this whole time about the Sussexes’ “financial independence” because it means he can’t control his brother.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.

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25 Responses to “VF: Prince William & Kate are ‘concerned’ about the prospect of a rival royal court”

  1. Beverley says:
    August 24, 2026 at 10:09 am

    William isn’t terribly bright, but he’s not completely clueless. It wouldn’t surprise me if he was paralyzed with fear. He might be thinking that Charles and Harry have some tricks up their sleeves.

    Reply
    • Red Snapper says:
      August 24, 2026 at 11:13 am

      If I were Charles I would send Harry on the emergency diplomatic missions. Funerals and weddings and stuff. That’s how you light a fire under William

      Reply
  2. Mairzy Doats says:
    August 24, 2026 at 10:17 am

    So, William is concerned that Charles will not honor the wishes of Elizabeth, but at the same time seems perfectly willing to assert his right to undo anything Charles does as king. Could William be more transparent about his feelings towards Charles?

    Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    August 24, 2026 at 10:24 am

    The Suffering of William – Charles isn’t dead yet and Harry’s coming back. Meanwhile, what about all those homeless people and all those properties that aren’t up to building code?

    Reply
  4. tamsin says:
    August 24, 2026 at 10:35 am

    To speak about a rival court is so ridiculous. We are at least a couple of centuries past that. Remember that the Windsors were apoplectic over the offer by Harry and Meghan to work for free- they wanted to be independent financially and have to deal with the RR. They were paying market rent on Frogmore Cottage. They would still be entitled to security if they were still representing the Royal Family. Certainly, Harry wanted to continue to work for his grandmother. I suspect any charity or philanthropy Meghan will do while in the UK will be connected through Archewell. Everyone will have to endure the dozens of stories of the Sussexes being ‘snubbed’ and excluded from various events. I hope Archie and Lili will not be subjected to Christmas at Sandringham and they will return to California or go to Portugal for Christmas. Besides the Wales and the Sussexes can’t be at any events together, right?

    Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      August 24, 2026 at 10:59 am

      Meghan would never agree to Christmas at Sandringham unless it is changed to a proper family Christmas with the children.

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        August 24, 2026 at 11:52 am

        I would not say never to anything at this point. We still really don’t know what’s going on.

  5. Mads says:
    August 24, 2026 at 10:36 am

    I have my suspicions that the Commonwealth will come into play here. William is known within government circles as being lazy and uninterested in foreign travel, whereas Harry and Meghan have a fantastic work ethic and that elusive je ne sais quoi that is sorely lacking in the current senior members.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      August 24, 2026 at 12:03 pm

      Keeping the Commonwealth going is definitely something the heir should take on and work an at least as much as the King if not more. There is a total void at that department of the Firm right now. I would not be surprised if the Project Thaw thing was about bringing them back to help the govt with that. It’s also remarkable how KC’s approach seems to be evolving towards positive and welcoming. Perhaps the govt, KC and part of his court have realized that his legacy will be overseeing the demise of the commonwealth while his subjects wath H and M making an impact in Australia, the Caribbean etc.

      Reply
      • convict says:
        August 24, 2026 at 12:44 pm

        We, in Australia, and Canada, are sovereign. We tolerate royals, but we don’t need royal tours.

  6. Jes says:
    August 24, 2026 at 10:45 am

    “undermine the reputation of the monarchy” how again?? by doing charity work without leeching off of the population?? What are they actually saying here?

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      August 24, 2026 at 11:05 am

      Pretty sure Chuck and Andy have already done a bang up job ruining the reputation of the Monarchy with their own actions, scandals, crimes and choice of close friends. It’s hard to top the scandal rap sheet they have accumulated that has tarnished and ruined the reputation of that institution.

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      August 24, 2026 at 12:16 pm

      Exactly. They cannot articulate any real problem that a “rival court” would create. But we all know the unspoken part: William is jealous, and the Sussexes will make him took bad in comparison.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      August 24, 2026 at 12:37 pm

      This. Here’s the thing. Harry and Megan will not be doing “royal work” but they will be supporting Scotty’s soldiers welchild and I hope that Meghan shows up to the mayhew animal shelter, smartworks and reconnects with the women from Greenwell. But none of that is working royal work. And? So what’s the problem? That they get more attention? Oh well. They are STILL not doing WorkingRoyal work right? They are not doing anything wrong by the parameters set out by the RF and their own definition of working royals.

      Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    August 24, 2026 at 10:57 am

    Poor Poor Keens, how they suffer.

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    August 24, 2026 at 11:17 am

    William is stupid. He’s supposed to be the most popular royal why is concerned about Harry and Meghan living in the UK?

    Reply
  9. QuiteContrary says:
    August 24, 2026 at 12:50 pm

    How many crackbabies or gin and tonics has Kate downed since this news broke? I’m putting the over at 30.

    Reply
  10. Lady Digby says:
    August 24, 2026 at 1:39 pm

    This UK tax payer is apoplectic about the increased costs of a slimmed down monarchy getting more and more expensive and having the heir slim down an already slim workload. Incandescent about being gaslight that there’s no half and half measures for RF workers when Will ‘s output last year was 37% of his dad’s output. Dad was busy kinging at 78 with heavy cancer treatment last year and he well outperformed junior. Suggest Will and missus get to grips with earning their keep because they truly have been sort of , vaguely but can’t be pinned down, less than even 50% over the past 9 years! No wonder they don’t want the Sussexes showing them up again in all their lazy glory!

    Reply
  11. jferber says:
    August 24, 2026 at 1:44 pm

    Isn’t that same “concern” from the Queen what precipitated Diana’s death? If Will and Kate actually worked, had charisma, charities, concern for their own empire, they would not have to worry about a “rival court.”

    Reply
  12. Where'sMyTiara says:
    August 24, 2026 at 2:29 pm

    What is the real source of Billy’s fear?

    Is it the mere presence of H&M in Blighty,

    or

    Is it the fact that Charles has been consistently meeting up with Harry *privately* since February 2024, including going to such lengths as having their staff meet as proxies clandestinely in a posh, private, London club in July 2025 to negotiate something which not only anti-Sussex courtiers, but his own heir, who should be in the loop on anything familial or monarchial, were *deliberately* excluded from? If it were merely about planning to see the family, this could have been communicated and negotiated digitally. Usually affairs of state need to be conducted in person…

    Is it the fact that Charles is clearly not only keeping Billy out of the loop on something important, but Camilla as well? Yet Harry seems to be in the loop?

    If the government thought it would be a bad idea for the Sussexes to return, they would have advised the King as much. They haven’t. They’ve also made no move to remove Harry, Archie, or Lilibet from the succession or remove the Sussexes’ titles.

    When you pay less attention to what is said, and more attention to what the principal players do, clarity occurs.

    It doesn’t make sense to uproot the kids and relocate to Blighty merely for companionship in Charles’ last months, given what Charles and everyone knows about Billy and his neverending revenge fantasies. Especially not with a son as well connected as Harry is, with access to private jets etc.

    Something bigger is going on, and Billy is deliberately being left out of the arrangements, but Harry isn’t. Something that requires the Sussexes to be in country when Charles passes.

    Tabs have had little nibbles of the whole picture for over a year now but they’re so focused on drumming up vitriol against H&M they’re missing it.

    Billy in the last two years has been systematically shoved into the background in re: visiting dignitaries and affairs of state, thanks to his own ridiculous behaviour. Does he ever wonder, what that will cost him in the near future?

    Reply
  13. Marie says:
    August 24, 2026 at 3:38 pm

    I wish everyone well.

    Reply
  14. jferber says:
    August 24, 2026 at 7:25 pm

    Where’sMyTiara, I like how you outline what you think might be happening, except for one thing: I don’t think Charles is constitutionally able to keep any secrets from Camilla. And she is constitutionally unable/unwilling not to be a shit-stirrer and inform the tabloids of whatever might hurt someone else. In this case, is it the Wails or Sussexes that Camilla is “helping” by not blabbing to the tabloids? Overall, I don’t think that William will be dumped as king, though he surely deserves it and is not king material. We’re talking about a family that is totally immoral, greedy, selfish and self-serving. I don’t think Charles will do what is “right,” but what is easiest for him and what will benefit his cow and himself. I don’t trust either of these two and I don’t think Harry should trust whatever it is that his father is telling him. Charles is a natural betrayer. If he were not, Princess Diana would still be alive. So I just hope that the Sussexes are truly safe in whatever deal the unscrupulous Charles has made with Harry. Charles doesn’t care a fig for anyone other than himself and his cow. Does Harry truly understand this?

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      August 24, 2026 at 8:46 pm

      You raise good questions about Fred and Gladys’ intentions here. I guess time will reveal the truth.

      As for Gladys’ blabbing… it’s been remarked that once again, H&M have been forced to announce something before they were ready, to get ahead of the tabs. Could she be the leak? Wouldn’t be the first time, and she was probably still extremely salty about having to throw on her Wellies and hop her broom over to Highgrove at the last minute “to protect Charles” from his own kith and kin.

      Reply

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