VF: Prince William & Kate are ‘concerned’ about the prospect of a rival royal court

We can debate when King Charles learned about the Sussex family’s return to the UK, but surely we all agree that the Prince and Princess of Wales were completely in the dark about it, right? I don’t even believe that Prince William and Kate were informed a few days before the big announcement last Wednesday. The (rage) briefings seemingly back up the fact that William and Kate were the ones who were “blindsided” and they’re projecting their lack of advance knowledge onto Charles. Speaking of, Katie Nicholl is always a favorite with Camp Wales. Nicholl was told by sources that Kate and William are feeling “very concerned” right now. I’ll bet.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be “very concerned” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to Britain and the prospect of a rival court, as a royal insider tells Vanity Fair.

Vanity Fair has learned that while King Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity, there will be no changes made to Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s roles or their status as private individuals and nonworking members of the royal family, in keeping with their clearly expressed wishes and agreement over past years.

But sources close to Prince William say he is concerned that Prince Harry and Meghan may try to convince King Charles that they can carry out occasional royal duties while remaining financially independent—something William, sources say, fears could undermine the reputation of the monarchy.

Prince William, who is not speaking to his brother following Harry’s bombshell 2023 memoir, Spare, has told sources close to him that trust remains a fundamental issue.

“William is very concerned that Harry and Meghan will want to try and implement the ‘half in, half out’ model Queen Elizabeth vetoed at the Sandringham Summit. They are wary about the whole move back to Britain,” a source says. “Charles is happy to see Harry come home, but for William, the breakdown of trust is a key issue.”

The news of the move comes just over a month after King Charles and Queen Camilla reunited with Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet at Highgrove House. As a source close to the monarch told VF at the time, the hour-long meeting was “completely cloak-and-dagger, orchestrated by the king.”

“The king wanted to see Harry and the children,” the source added.

A royal insider maintains that King Charles was first made aware of Harry and Meghan’s plans to relocate on Sunday, and that they were not raised or discussed when the family was visiting the UK earlier this summer. A representative for Prince Harry and Meghan did not comment.