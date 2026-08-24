Kennedy Center plans to add Trump’s name back in a petty passive aggressive way



During the first Trump term sentence, Don had the wherewithal to stay away from the Kennedy Center. He knew where he wasn’t wanted, for once. But now we’re in Trump 2.0, where everything is off the rails, and so among Don’s early actions back in office was to install himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center and appoint a whole new board of sycophants. That board knew their marching orders, and swiftly voted to rename the center with Trump’s name appearing before JFK’s, including on the building itself. Until June, that is, the deadline given to scrape Don’s name off after a judge ruled the name change was illegal (because it is). Well, the empire is striking back: the MAGA board has a new sneaky, petty, passive aggressive plan to add a sign below the name of the building that reads, “Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump.” They’re also floating the idea of renaming the land the building sits on for Trump. JFK wept.

The Kennedy Center plans to add President Donald Trump’s name back to the front of its building in early September, lawyers for the institution told a federal judge. The revelation came in court filings submitted late Tuesday as part of a protracted legal fight over the fate of the historic performing arts venue and memorial to the late President John F. Kennedy, where the board last week voted, once again, to close its doors for a yearslong renovation and to add the president’s name to its marble façade. The latest change would see the addition of an inscription below the Kennedy Center’s sign that says the venue was “Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump.” Another add to the front referencing Trump could come later if an endowment reaches $100 million, the board said. The center also plans to rename the physical site the building sits on in honor of Trump. Meanwhile, long white tarps that cover the part of the building where Trump’s name once sat atop Kennedy’s have remained there for much of the summer and do not appear to be coming down any time soon. A federal judge had previously ruled that the center’s board violated the law when it added Trump’s name alongside that of Kennedy, the 35th president, and lawyers representing Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, who brought the legal challenge, plan to ask him to step in again to block this latest change. The center told the court in the filing that they won’t add Trump’s name back until September 8 at the earliest. “This Court should not permit defendants to effectuate this latest gambit, in direct contravention of its earlier decision and in naked defiance of the law,” lawyers for Beatty told US District Judge Christopher Cooper, urging him to decide whether adding Trump’s name back to the building is lawful before September 8.

[From CNN]

Imagine being so needy, so insecure, so desperate to be loved that you enact a hostile takeover of an institution in order to feel welcome there. It’s not the same thing as actually earning love or reverence or respect, which I hope gnaws away at Trump. And in the case of the Kennedy Center (as with all his other endeavors, really), the whole thing is backfiring spectacularly. Trump installed a board of cronies who slapped his name on the building, and what happened? Artists started backing out of gigs in droves, to the point where the only thing Don could think of to distract from the backlash and nonexistent ticket sales was to close the whole thing down and declare a dire need for renovations. And now those renovations are being invoked to sneak his name on the building once again, and they’re also being used to justify why the scaffolding and tarps have remained blocking the center’s name to this day. They’re claiming it’s to “investigate, and engineer structural repairs to the overhead soffit,” to which Rep. Joyce Beatty’s legal team clapped back with, “the soffits are some twenty feet or more above the scaffolding.” Fingers crossed that Judge Cooper comes through once again and blocks this nonsense.

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