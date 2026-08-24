Kennedy Center plans to add Trump’s name back in a petty passive aggressive way

During the first Trump
term sentence, Don had the wherewithal to stay away from the Kennedy Center. He knew where he wasn’t wanted, for once. But now we’re in Trump 2.0, where everything is off the rails, and so among Don’s early actions back in office was to install himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center and appoint a whole new board of sycophants. That board knew their marching orders, and swiftly voted to rename the center with Trump’s name appearing before JFK’s, including on the building itself. Until June, that is, the deadline given to scrape Don’s name off after a judge ruled the name change was illegal (because it is). Well, the empire is striking back: the MAGA board has a new sneaky, petty, passive aggressive plan to add a sign below the name of the building that reads, “Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump.” They’re also floating the idea of renaming the land the building sits on for Trump. JFK wept.
The Kennedy Center plans to add President Donald Trump’s name back to the front of its building in early September, lawyers for the institution told a federal judge.
The revelation came in court filings submitted late Tuesday as part of a protracted legal fight over the fate of the historic performing arts venue and memorial to the late President John F. Kennedy, where the board last week voted, once again, to close its doors for a yearslong renovation and to add the president’s name to its marble façade.
The latest change would see the addition of an inscription below the Kennedy Center’s sign that says the venue was “Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump.”
Another add to the front referencing Trump could come later if an endowment reaches $100 million, the board said. The center also plans to rename the physical site the building sits on in honor of Trump.
Meanwhile, long white tarps that cover the part of the building where Trump’s name once sat atop Kennedy’s have remained there for much of the summer and do not appear to be coming down any time soon.
A federal judge had previously ruled that the center’s board violated the law when it added Trump’s name alongside that of Kennedy, the 35th president, and lawyers representing Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, who brought the legal challenge, plan to ask him to step in again to block this latest change. The center told the court in the filing that they won’t add Trump’s name back until September 8 at the earliest.
“This Court should not permit defendants to effectuate this latest gambit, in direct contravention of its earlier decision and in naked defiance of the law,” lawyers for Beatty told US District Judge Christopher Cooper, urging him to decide whether adding Trump’s name back to the building is lawful before September 8.
Imagine being so needy, so insecure, so desperate to be loved that you enact a hostile takeover of an institution in order to feel welcome there. It’s not the same thing as actually earning love or reverence or respect, which I hope gnaws away at Trump. And in the case of the Kennedy Center (as with all his other endeavors, really), the whole thing is backfiring spectacularly. Trump installed a board of cronies who slapped his name on the building, and what happened? Artists started backing out of gigs in droves, to the point where the only thing Don could think of to distract from the backlash and nonexistent ticket sales was to close the whole thing down and declare a dire need for renovations. And now those renovations are being invoked to sneak his name on the building once again, and they’re also being used to justify why the scaffolding and tarps have remained blocking the center’s name to this day. They’re claiming it’s to “investigate, and engineer structural repairs to the overhead soffit,” to which Rep. Joyce Beatty’s legal team clapped back with, “the soffits are some twenty feet or more above the scaffolding.” Fingers crossed that Judge Cooper comes through once again and blocks this nonsense.
photos credit: Andrew Thomas/CNP/INSTARimages
I have a permanent pit in my stomach from this sh*tshow of an “administration”. I hope someone is keeping track of all of this nonsense, so his name and stench are scraped off every last monument.
Scraped off of EVERY LAST MONUMENT is just the start I want everything he did to the White House and grounds undone – EVERYTHING!
@mumster
https://www.trumpactiontracker.info/
There are a few sites that track. It’s depressing to look.
I am seriously frightened about what these “repairs and renovations” will be. We have been given no information other than “there’s decay and disrepair” and Trump plans to “keep the steel”. I fear a wrecking ball is in the building’s immediate future. That deranged buffoon has destroyed the East Wing, the Lincoln Bathroom, the Palm Room, the Rose Garden, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden (Jackie designed 2 gardens & Lady Bird named the second one for her; Truno bulldozed it), the Reflecting Pool; the White House grounds; the portico columns; several statues. God knows what else he has done to the White House interior and Camp David.
And what about all the structural damage to the city of Washington DC itself? The roads, public transit, bridges, tunnels, buildings, and utilities are not built to handle tanks, armored vehicles, and 186mph race cars making multiple laps!! It’s going to be years before we know the true damage. Makes me so mad!
Yes Bumblebee! While as an avid Indy car fan I really enjoyed the race, but people were complaining before the construction and closures even began that the roads were already a mess and a race of this length – the longest in terms of laps in Indy car history for a street circuit- would drastically deteriorate them even more. But the orange anus doesn’t care, he tried to make it about himself as usual. Bragging about how Roger Penske tried for years to get this race done and after only 15 minutes with him it was a go. Yeah, because Penske and Indy car – which he owns- paid for everything and did all the work. Penske is a billionaire and a huge supporter of not just of Drumf but the Republican party as a whole. I’ve never liked him, mainly because his teams win so much(I wasn’t aware of his politics) . But he Penske, not the orange turd, gave away 100,000 free tickets to the public through an application process. Trump and his paid for “wife” got to meet the Indy 500 winners competing in the race, take a lap around the track in the Beast ( they wanted him to drive the pace car but he hasn’t driven a car in 20 years) and he got to throw the green flag. Didn’t see him again until the checkered flag so he could be seen clapping for the winner – Kyle Kirkwood who is an American from Florida so yeah for an American winning the one off race celebrating Americas 250th. Because it was on Fox, there were no shots of him sleeping, they probably woke him up when it got close to end. Oh and that initiative Melania announced for foster kids aging out of the system , guess who is is sponsoring it – Roger Penske. I don’t like the guy, but during a pre race interview he said he just wanted to give back to the country that gave him so much. I can’t help – as much I don’t want to – believe him.
I don’t think JFK would give a tinker’s damn about his name on a building.
I do think he’d be just as appalled and angry as the rest of us at such incredible dedication to flagrant lawbreaking — and destruction of much of the country’s wealth, standing, and value to the world — from any American President.
I loathe him and his enablers. He’s disgusting and just pathetic. He wants his name on everything as if that will make us love him.
Fun story: My brother works at the very top of the U.S. real estate industry, and apparently actual real estate developers LOATHE the Trumps. Not just personally (although, yes, that too) but as a matter of professional decorum.
Because all the Trumps actually do is (1) buy a building, (2) slap TRUMP on it, (3) and sell or license the brand. There’s no actual developing involved — least of all any skill in designing, building, improving, or creating places. It’s just branding.
Which does explain why Trump sounds like such a braindead twit when he starts pontificating about flagpoles, grass, and construction. He doesn’t know what the bliming heck he’s talking about. He’s spent decades cosplaying as a master builder when his signature contribution to the built environment is basically NAME BIG + TOILET GOLD.
The judge that stopped the renaming of the building needed to be more specific and prohibit any other name being displayed anywhere on the building. These pathetic egomaniacs will find a way round if they can.
It may yet happen. I understand Rep Beatty is filing either another suit or a motion in the original suit (which is still going).
If I was Caroline Kennedy I would just have my fathers name removed rather that have it be tainted by the convicted sex offender felon president. It in no way will have those of us who were alive during JFK’s presidency forget what he meant to America! He will always live on in our memory!
I almost don’t want to get started:
Non of his creeps on the board have performing arts administration experience. Through incompetence + malice, they’ve chased out organizations who’ve had home at the Kennedy Center for decades. Out has gone the National Symphony Orchestra + the Washington National Opera + etc.
They’ve hired no-bid contractors to redo stage design + flooring + acoustic tiling + etc who have no experience with the particularities of performance space design.
On and on. It will cost a fortune to correct their expensive mistakes and rebuild trust. Etc
What’s almost more important than his renaming crap here is judicial-stop on the “renovation” work. Let’s hope the stop holds.
He is carving his name into it