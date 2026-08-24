Diane Warren adopts viral runaway pig Wilbur: I lose Oscars but I won a pig

Wilbur the baby pig eating a salad at his new home
Here at CB we’ve been tracking the big porcine news coming out of Los Angeles, and are now happy to report on the ordeal’s happy conclusion. After going viral for running free on the streets of West Hollywood, Wilbur of WeHo, baby pig in the city, was finally apprehended and taken to West LA Animal Services Center on August 15. No pet parent came forth to claim the 11-week-old piglet, but plenty stepped forward wishing to become his adoptive parents. To make the proceedings fair, a silent auction was held; this being (West) Hollywood, I guess it’s not surprising that a celebrity won, and that celeb is… 17-time Oscar loser Diane Warren! No no no, I don’t say that to be mean, but to highlight how Diane herself is speaking to news outlets about her pig victory. As she told ABC, “I lose Oscars but I won a pig.” That’ll do Diane, that’ll do.

“Diane saw the news clips and saw the little pig running in West Hollywood,” Marcia Zwilling, managing director of the Diane Warren Foundation, told ABC7, “and she just called me and said, ‘Please get the pig, get the pig!’”

After the 11-week-old pig—who social media users lovingly dubbed “Wilbur” after the Charlotte’s Web character—was rescued on Aug. 15 and taken to the West Los Angeles Animal Services Center, no owners came forward to claim the creature.

So, a silent auction was held Aug. 20 for the four prospective adopters that came forward, “which is a process that provides a fair and competitive way to determine the adopter without favoritism,” LA Animal services told NBC4 Los Angeles.

And while Warren holds the record for most Oscar losses at 17, she may have won the most important contest of all by squealing the deal to take home Wilbur.

The pig will now live at Warren’s seven-acre animal sanctuary in Malibu, where Zwilling told ABC7 he will enjoy “gourmet salads every day, beautiful acreage, other friends [and] other animals.”

“It’s going to have an amazing life,” she noted, “and grow up to be a very, very, very happy pig.”

For her part, Warren is hamming it up after meeting the newest addition to her animal sanctuary, which also includes a runaway cow that escaped a California slaughterhouse in 2022.

“This is the second wild animal I’ve saved on the streets of L.A.,” Warren told ABC7. “I lose Oscars but I won a pig… it’s fun. It’s fun.”

As for what the Grammy winner will call the animal?

“We have a Wilbur at the ranch already, so is this Wilbur, the Sequel?” she said. “I think his name should be Hollywood.”

[From E! News]

Lol, I love Diane being all mob boss-like, calling her henchwoman and issuing the directive, “Get the pig.” I had no idea she ran a seven-acre animal sanctuary, that’s fantastic! And in Malibu! Lil Wilbur’s gonna be as happy as a pig in… the lap of luxury! NBC followed him to his new pig digs, and that boy was indeed chowing down on a gourmet salad: lettuce, cucumbers, watermelon, blueberries, and more, in his very own trough. Imagine how fast Wilbur will be able to run now that he has a steady supply of slop to eat; there’s no stopping him now! Hey, Diane Warren Foundation: PLEASE set up a live feed. Why? Because I don’t want to miss a thing! Listen, E! News oinked out the best of the pig puns, so I had to turn to Diane’s oeuvre instead!

Wilbur the baby pig

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Diane Warren adopts viral runaway pig Wilbur: I lose Oscars but I won a pig”

  1. SarahCS says:
    August 24, 2026 at 7:47 am

    I’m very happy for both of them. His experience sounds stressful and now he can live quietly and comfortably. Lucky Wilbur/Hollywood.

    Reply
  2. Maryanne Davies says:
    August 24, 2026 at 8:19 am

    I adore Diane Warren; she’s a huge animal lover and all around lovely woman. Great Instagram. This little pig has hit the lottery. Now, she really needs to win an Oscar!

    Reply
  3. jferber says:
    August 24, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    Give this woman an Oscar for SOMETHING, even for adopting the pig, goddamnit. The time has come.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment