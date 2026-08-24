Diane Warren adopts viral runaway pig Wilbur: I lose Oscars but I won a pig



Here at CB we’ve been tracking the big porcine news coming out of Los Angeles, and are now happy to report on the ordeal’s happy conclusion. After going viral for running free on the streets of West Hollywood, Wilbur of WeHo, baby pig in the city, was finally apprehended and taken to West LA Animal Services Center on August 15. No pet parent came forth to claim the 11-week-old piglet, but plenty stepped forward wishing to become his adoptive parents. To make the proceedings fair, a silent auction was held; this being (West) Hollywood, I guess it’s not surprising that a celebrity won, and that celeb is… 17-time Oscar loser Diane Warren! No no no, I don’t say that to be mean, but to highlight how Diane herself is speaking to news outlets about her pig victory. As she told ABC, “I lose Oscars but I won a pig.” That’ll do Diane, that’ll do.

“Diane saw the news clips and saw the little pig running in West Hollywood,” Marcia Zwilling, managing director of the Diane Warren Foundation, told ABC7, “and she just called me and said, ‘Please get the pig, get the pig!’” After the 11-week-old pig—who social media users lovingly dubbed “Wilbur” after the Charlotte’s Web character—was rescued on Aug. 15 and taken to the West Los Angeles Animal Services Center, no owners came forward to claim the creature. So, a silent auction was held Aug. 20 for the four prospective adopters that came forward, “which is a process that provides a fair and competitive way to determine the adopter without favoritism,” LA Animal services told NBC4 Los Angeles. And while Warren holds the record for most Oscar losses at 17, she may have won the most important contest of all by squealing the deal to take home Wilbur. The pig will now live at Warren’s seven-acre animal sanctuary in Malibu, where Zwilling told ABC7 he will enjoy “gourmet salads every day, beautiful acreage, other friends [and] other animals.” “It’s going to have an amazing life,” she noted, “and grow up to be a very, very, very happy pig.” For her part, Warren is hamming it up after meeting the newest addition to her animal sanctuary, which also includes a runaway cow that escaped a California slaughterhouse in 2022. “This is the second wild animal I’ve saved on the streets of L.A.,” Warren told ABC7. “I lose Oscars but I won a pig… it’s fun. It’s fun.” As for what the Grammy winner will call the animal? “We have a Wilbur at the ranch already, so is this Wilbur, the Sequel?” she said. “I think his name should be Hollywood.”

[From E! News]

Lol, I love Diane being all mob boss-like, calling her henchwoman and issuing the directive, “Get the pig.” I had no idea she ran a seven-acre animal sanctuary, that’s fantastic! And in Malibu! Lil Wilbur’s gonna be as happy as a pig in… the lap of luxury! NBC followed him to his new pig digs, and that boy was indeed chowing down on a gourmet salad: lettuce, cucumbers, watermelon, blueberries, and more, in his very own trough. Imagine how fast Wilbur will be able to run now that he has a steady supply of slop to eat; there’s no stopping him now! Hey, Diane Warren Foundation: PLEASE set up a live feed. Why? Because I don’t want to miss a thing! Listen, E! News oinked out the best of the pig puns, so I had to turn to Diane’s oeuvre instead!