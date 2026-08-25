National Treasure 3 is confirmed with Nicolas Cage returning



2004’s National Treasure is one of my guilty pleasure movies. It combines some of my favorite things: a treasure hunt, historical clues, and Nicolas Cage stealing the Declaration of Independence. The sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, came out in 2007. Plans for a third movie were announced in 2008, but it got stuck in development limbo for years. The franchise made a short return in 2022 with the Disney+ series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It got canceled after one season, though.

There’s some good news for my fellow NT fans: National Treasure 3 is finally happening. Director Jon Turteltaub announced the news in a live recording of the National Treasure Hunt podcast. He confirmed that Cage will be back, the script was finished, and that Disney had approved it. From E! News:

Grab your treasure-hunting gear—Benjamin Gates is coming back. Over two decades after National Treasure was released, the director of the Disney adventure franchise starring Nicolas Cage revealed a third installment is “finally” in development. “I was thinking about mentioning this tonight, I’ll say it tonight,” director Jon Turteltaub told the crowd during a live recording of the National Treasure Hunt podcast on Aug. 21. “It’s happening. You’re the first people I have said this out loud to.” As he announced, “It’s finally real.” While Turteltaub—who directed the 2004 film along with the 2007 sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets—confirmed the exciting news, he pointed out that the status of projects in the industry can change quickly. “Now, it’s ‘Hollywood real,’ meaning things can happen,” he explained. “Nic gets hit by a bus, there’s no National Treasure. If I get hit by a bus, there’s probably a National Treasure. Welcome to Hollywood, that’s Hollywood.” According to Turteltaub, a script for the third film has not only been written, but has also been approved by himself and Disney, saying the studio told him it “sounds like a movie we can make.” As for who else is on board? Jerry Bruckheimer, with the treasure podcast noting on Instagram that the film producer has given the National Treasure 3 script his “blessing.”

[From E! News Online]

I’m so excited for a third movie and am planning to drag my family to see it on opening weekend. I hope it’s better than Book of Secrets. Not even Helen Mirren could save that one. Edge of History was fine, but it was missing that special something. On that note, NT3 doesn’t need to be a great movie. It just needs to be entertaining and have the appropriate amount of Nic Cage’s over-the-top ridiculousness.

The cast hasn’t been confirmed yet, but I bet Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Harvey Keitel, and Jon Voight will all be back. If it’s set 20+ years after the first movie, it’s also possible that Sean Bean will show up as a just-released-from-prison Ian Howe. The plot hasn’t been confirmed yet, but there are theories that NT3 will explore the “Page 47” mystery that was set up in the second movie and referenced by Bartha’s character in the series. Turteltaub also told the live audience that it will address America’s deep political divide. The obvious “stop the steal” jokes write themselves, but I hope they don’t get too preachy. If they really want to highlight current events, they should have Benjamin and company trying to save the U.S. Constitution.

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