Nicholas Hoult dropped out of the ‘Harry Potter’ series, Kit Harington will replace him

A few weeks ago, the trade papers announced a surprising casting decision: Nicholas Hoult had signed on to play a major role in the HBO Harry Potter series. The series is basically just a reboot of the films and the books, and the series is absolutely executive produced by JK Rowling. Fair enough – Rowling created the franchise, she’s A-OK with this reboot, and it is what it is. What’s bizarre is how many good actors are involved with the series and with Rowling’s horrifically transphobic ass. Rowling’s politics are radioactive for everyone but the dregs of the arch-conservative political media. Even the actors who knew and liked Rowling before she turned into this lunatic villain cannot justify her politics. Why would any actor want to get in bed with her at this point? Well, Nick Hoult had two weeks of listening to people say variations of all of that ^^ and decided to head out. Hoult has stepped back and Kit Harington is replacing him.

Kit Harington is joining the Harry Potter universe. The Game of Thrones alum, 39, has been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in season 2 of HBO’s Harry Potter series. Nicholas Hoult, who was announced in the role on Aug. 11, has dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. Harry Potter’s official Instagram account shared a statement after the casting change on Monday, Aug. 24. “Before we begin year two at Hogwarts, there has been a slight change due to schedule,” the statement read on its Instagram Stories. “Kit Harington will be stepping into the role of Gilderoy Lockhart.” Hoult, 36, is currently set to reprise his Superman role of Lex Luthor in the upcoming sequel Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled for release in July 2027. HBO Max previously confirmed his Potter casting in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Per Deadline, Harington was “excited” to take over the role. Harington previously voiced the character in Audible’s Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions in 2025. Lockhart is a main player in J.K. Rowling’s second Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. In the 2002 film version, Kenneth Branagh played the character.

[From People]

“Scheduling conflicts”… after two weeks? LOL. It wasn’t a scheduling conflict, it was a “wow, didn’t think I would be called out so thoroughly for this one” conflict. And that’s the whole point of these pile-ons, right? To get actors to actually think about who they’re hurting and what message they’re sending. Hoult changed his mind in a fortnight, probably less. Good for him. As for Kit Harington… his career is so strange post-GoT, but I thought his role in Industry gave him a boost. I would imagine this HP role is more about how much he loves working for HBO than anything else. But yeah, give Kit some backlash too. He doesn’t need the money and he could easily find another job. Booooo.