Andrew Garfield has a secret Instagram account: ‘I’m as addicted as anybody’

Andrew Garfield has been promoting The Magic Faraway Tree for months, even though it was just released a few days ago. I knew it was a kids’ film but I had no idea what it was really about. He and Claire Foy play a married couple with young children, and the family moves out of the city and into the country, where the children find magical creatures lurking in a tree. The message is “get off your damn phone because you’ll miss the magical elves hiding in trees,” which is an unsettling message but sure. Because of that message, Garfield has been fielding questions about his own smartphone addiction and whether he’s on social media. Garfield has no official socials, but he confessed to having a finsta during his Variety interview:

He has a secret Instagram account. “I’m as addicted as anybody. My screen time notifications are horrific to me. It’s like, I’ve given all of those hours to nothing. It’s genuinely enraging because we don’t have as much control over these impulses as we should, and it’s been by design. It’s pretty dark when you look at it.” His Instagram rabbit holes include “weird ceramics” and “lots of Japanese kind of craftspeople.” Whether he ever considers walking away from his life: “All the time. I’ve worked a lot this year. I’ve done like 11 months, 12 months, straight back-to-back projects. I want people to see those projects, so I’m gonna have to tell people about them. I get that. But if I had my druthers, people would just see them, and I could go whittle wood in the Somerset countryside and think about what the birds might be doing.” Whether he ever does a phone detox: “I think we’ve all had the impulse to smash our phones or throw it into the forest or throw it into the sea because we know it’s taking our lives from us in some way. I’m not better than anybody else. I’ve been told, and I find it to be true, that if you leave your phone in another room, that does a lot of the heavy lifting. As soon as it’s in the room, you’re kind of f–ked.

[From Variety]

It was probably sponcon, but I’ve seen people raving about that Brick device, because it basically makes people take one extra step before getting back on their phones. Garfield’s suggestion of “just leave your phone in another room” is a much more lo-fi solution which probably works just as well. As for Andrew’s finsta, I’m not surprised. I suspect a lot of celebrities have finstas for their friend groups or just to lurk, stalk, flirt or whatever. Garfield is trying to play it off like he has wholesome, nerdy interests and maybe he does, but I bet he lurks on some unsavory pages too. Come on. Incidentally, he also confessed to having a secret Twitter account five years ago, so he’s definitely online and aware of what’s happening.