James Blunt sort-of denies that he was the British singer in Hayden Panettiere’s memoir



Hayden Panettiere told us, through her memoir and her interviews earlier this year, about the people who wronged her. Hayden’s mother was at the top of that list. The woman is predictably giving interviews capitalizing on Hayden’s death, just as she capitalized on her daughter since childhood and rejected her when Hayden severed business ties. Hayden’s very abusive on-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was also heavily implicated. Unfortunately Hayden never left him and he was with her when she passed from a suspected drug overdose. (Brian’s brother Zach, who was with his brother at that apartment complex in South Carolina where Hayden died, told TMZ that Brian gave Hayden Narcan.)

Hayden told a story in her memoir about how, at 18, an older friend offered her up to a British singer on a yacht. The woman put Hayden in a room with the man, who was undressed in bed, without warning her. Hayden escaped and spent the rest of the night hiding. Hayden didn’t name the friend in her memoir or in interviews, just calling her “Stella.” Many suspected that the friend was RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins, 53, whom Hayden admitted she had a “weird friendship” with. Diana has denied this story.

The most likely candidate for the British singer seems to be James Blunt. There are photos of Hayden on a yacht in Cannes with Blunt, now 52, and Jenkins, in 2009. They also attended the amFAR gala the previous day together.

A British journalist named Dean Piper has published a haughty response on Substack to the allegations that Blunt was the British singer in question. Piper’s argument centers around three things: 1) you people are crazy losers for thinking it was Blunt, 2) Hayden was 19, not 18, at the time and 3) James Blunt is poorly endowed. Piper undercuts his poor argument by linking to a gallery of photos of Hayden on the yacht with Blunt and Jenkins. (I’m including some of those photos here.) Here’s a segment from that article:

Guys, it only takes the smallest of AI searches to find out that in May 2009, when the pictures of Blunt and Panettiere were taken, she was 19, almost 20. So, if the incident happened when she was 18, Blunt’s not your guy to start with. And one other thing… forgive me… but the close friend of Hayden’s described the man as having a “huge dick”, and herein lies another problem. Joan Collins wrote an article in The Spectator last year entitled, “The day James Blunt stripped off in front of me”. In it, she describes a speech he gave, standing on a table wearing only a pair of speedos…

[From Substack]

It’s possible that Hayden fudged the timeline for liability reasons, or because she didn’t remember the exact date. Trauma does that to a person. It’s also possible that Hayden’s “friend” lied about the man being well endowed. That’s not the first time I’ve heard of that happening. If this incident is from 2008, when Hayden was 18, why are there no photos of Hayden in Cannes that year? Isn’t it more likely that it happened as Hayden claimed and was a year later? The people involved and the situation all point to that.

James Blunt posted a link to Piper’s Substack article with the eyes emoji. That’s not exactly a denial. Also I hate that song “You’re Beautiful.” It’s about creeping on someone minding their business on the subway.

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