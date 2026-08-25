James Blunt sort-of denies that he was the British singer in Hayden Panettiere’s memoir

Hayden Panettiere told us, through her memoir and her interviews earlier this year, about the people who wronged her. Hayden’s mother was at the top of that list. The woman is predictably giving interviews capitalizing on Hayden’s death, just as she capitalized on her daughter since childhood and rejected her when Hayden severed business ties. Hayden’s very abusive on-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was also heavily implicated. Unfortunately Hayden never left him and he was with her when she passed from a suspected drug overdose. (Brian’s brother Zach, who was with his brother at that apartment complex in South Carolina where Hayden died, told TMZ that Brian gave Hayden Narcan.)
Hayden told a story in her memoir about how, at 18, an older friend offered her up to a British singer on a yacht. The woman put Hayden in a room with the man, who was undressed in bed, without warning her. Hayden escaped and spent the rest of the night hiding. Hayden didn’t name the friend in her memoir or in interviews, just calling her “Stella.” Many suspected that the friend was RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins, 53, whom Hayden admitted she had a “weird friendship” with. Diana has denied this story.
The most likely candidate for the British singer seems to be James Blunt. There are photos of Hayden on a yacht in Cannes with Blunt, now 52, and Jenkins, in 2009. They also attended the amFAR gala the previous day together.
A British journalist named Dean Piper has published a haughty response on Substack to the allegations that Blunt was the British singer in question. Piper’s argument centers around three things: 1) you people are crazy losers for thinking it was Blunt, 2) Hayden was 19, not 18, at the time and 3) James Blunt is poorly endowed. Piper undercuts his poor argument by linking to a gallery of photos of Hayden on the yacht with Blunt and Jenkins. (I’m including some of those photos here.) Here’s a segment from that article:
Guys, it only takes the smallest of AI searches to find out that in May 2009, when the pictures of Blunt and Panettiere were taken, she was 19, almost 20. So, if the incident happened when she was 18, Blunt’s not your guy to start with.
And one other thing… forgive me… but the close friend of Hayden’s described the man as having a “huge dick”, and herein lies another problem. Joan Collins wrote an article in The Spectator last year entitled, “The day James Blunt stripped off in front of me”. In it, she describes a speech he gave, standing on a table wearing only a pair of speedos…
It’s possible that Hayden fudged the timeline for liability reasons, or because she didn’t remember the exact date. Trauma does that to a person. It’s also possible that Hayden’s “friend” lied about the man being well endowed. That’s not the first time I’ve heard of that happening. If this incident is from 2008, when Hayden was 18, why are there no photos of Hayden in Cannes that year? Isn’t it more likely that it happened as Hayden claimed and was a year later? The people involved and the situation all point to that.
James Blunt posted a link to Piper’s Substack article with the eyes emoji. That’s not exactly a denial. Also I hate that song “You’re Beautiful.” It’s about creeping on someone minding their business on the subway.
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 24, 2026
Photos credit: Papixs Press/Look Press/Avalon, Getty
Oh, James Blunt? The one-hit wonder drug dealer (rumored to have sold Carrie Fisher the drugs she overdosed with) that lucked out and married into one of Britain’s most esteemed aristo families? That James Blunt? Quelle surprise…
I hope he crawls back under whatever rock he’s been under for years. Cretin
Very well-said.
She looks like a baby next to those other 3, in the above photo. These ‘denials’ are just adding fuel to the fire.
The denial is that Blunt doesn’t have the equipment as described in the yacht incident. Is there a tackiest denial in history award?
Seriously! I actually burst out laughing…many a gent in a Speedo is a grower and not a shower…but THAT’S not the issue!! The issue is that a young woman was offered up to another human as if she were a pint of Ben & Jerry’s with absolutely no agency…folks are twisted.
It probably was him. He would have been better off not responding to this especially after Hayden’s death. He’s always given off slimy aristo vibes anyway.
I don’t know Blunt or anyone in his circles personally, but there have been multiple talk show appearances where something he said or did had a high ICK factor, and anytime I’ve seen him happen to interact with peers at appearances or seen reference to him by them, he does not come across as someone they respect or want anything to do with – sort of like he repeatedly acts in ways to become That *Fucking* Guy in the minds of anyone who’s been around him for any length of time.
I can’t remember specifics, but I think Graham Norton’s shows were where I saw some of this play out.
Outside of Blunt, does anyone else remember rumors, details of what went on with HP and Milo Ventimiglia back in the Heroes days?
What she said/wrote about Milo
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/celebrity/articles/hayden-panettiere-reflects-dating-30-190410687.html
https://www.instyle.com/hayden-panettiere-conversation-milo-ventimiglia-breakup-11979395
Ok. I believe this, if only because Blunt has always struck me as supremely ick. Like, ick personified. I cannot stand his music. His sentimental wailing is like nails on a chalkboard. Also — yachts are like — you’re trapped at sea and cut off from contact with emergency services, police, etc…. So perfect trawling grounds for sketchy / dodgy / icky people. I always thought the “yacht girl” label thrown at Meghan was a bit odd, because, AFAIK, Meghan never set foot on a yacht except for one photo shoot, when, presumably, it was docked to allow the photographer on board with their crew & equipment.
Projection. That was Kate.
Yeah I bet it was him.
Also today I learned that Jameela Jamil is NOT dating James Blunt, as I’ve always thought, but James Blake. Whew.
Ah, thanks for clarifying. I thought she was dating James Blunt too! Good to know that it’s the other musician.
It’s absolutely him. He had a chapter in his autobiography called Diana’s boat. Hayden is not a reliable narrator because whatever went down on that boat was worse than what she wrote about. I remember the pictures.
Also imagine linking to an article that says you have a tiny d. LOL