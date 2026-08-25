Gen Z Lady Louise Windsor is the ‘biggest homebody’ with her low-key boyfriend

Lady Louise Windsor graduated from St. Andrews last month, and she’s now at the start of her postgraduate gap year. I assume she’s back at home at Bagshot Park with her parents, but hopefully she’ll get to travel and spend more time with her boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp. Louise and Felix met at St. Andrews – they were college sweethearts, and now they’re figuring out if their romance can survive outside of university life. I’m including pics of Felix with Louise in this post – he’s a ginger with dimples. Adorable. Anyway, the Telegraph recently had a lengthy piece about their romance and about what Louise’s postgraduate life looks like. Hint: it looks like she’s soft-launching herself as a future “working royal.”

Louise & Felix haven’t gotten a lot of attention. When she graduated this summer, she did so having managed to skirt the attention of the press almost entirely – barring the speculation over her relationship with a fellow student called Felix da Silva-Clamp. Even then, the rumour mill was decidedly low-key. The two were first spotted together at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials in Norfolk in 2024. After Lady Louise’s performance in the dressage, Felix joined her for a sedate stroll around the carriage driving course. So reserved was their behaviour towards each other that royal reporters simply referred to Felix as Lady Louise’s “pal”.

A quiet relationship: “In today’s world, keeping any sort of early relationship quiet is extremely difficult, even in the case where a particular member of the family isn’t expected to take on royal duties,” says the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. Even a photo shared online can indicate that the parents of a young royal have already met and given approval of their new partner – “though it depends very much on the parents themselves and how relaxed they are”.

The Homebody Generation: “Somehow the youngest royals have turned out to be the biggest homebodies and the least likely to make the headlines,” says one royal expert. “You can hardly imagine Louise or her boyfriend falling out of nightclubs like her older cousins.” Fitzwilliams agrees, saying both Lady Louise and her younger brother, James, now the Earl of Wessex, “are clearly of conservative tendencies”. That doesn’t mean that Lady Louise and her beau are allergic to fun. They have been spotted for many years on the London reeling (traditional Scottish dancing) scene between university terms, for instance, and while the events they attend “can get pretty raucous”, as one regular attendee puts it, neither half of this well-behaved pairing has earned a reputation for rowdiness.

A normal life: In other words, the same acquaintance adds, the 18th in line to the throne is “just trying to live a normal life”. The royal expert agrees: “They look like a very normal, well-suited couple who have been able to lead normal university lives and develop common interests.”

Louise is nothing like Prince Harry!! It’s a refreshing state of affairs after years of scandals and attention-hogging stunts from not only their own generation of the Royal family, and others affiliated, but also from the one above them. Harry, who at Lady Louise’s age was regularly making headlines for his antics as the “Party Prince”, is still regarded as a royal drama queen (never more than this week with the news of his sudden plan to move back to the UK, even after publishing his explosive memoir) and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have continually brought disgrace over their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Louise never had the scrutiny of the other royals though: Lady Louise and Felix have had to endure far less scrutiny than Prince William and Catherine did in their own time at St Andrews, which may have helped. “They also would have had more license to behave as ordinary students,” Fitzwilliams says. Lady Louise’s contemporaries recall her having lived an extraordinarily low-key student life. “She works a student job during the week, in the canteen, and she takes part in a lot of student theatre productions,” one fellow student told The Telegraph in July. She would wear “understated clothes – you literally wouldn’t know at all that she’s a member of the Royal family”, they added.

Louise’s style: Lady Louise’s dress sense at public occasions, meanwhile, has been described by the celebrity stylist Alex Longmore as “aristocratic and not fashion conscious”. Much like the late Queen, she is most easily spotted in long skirts, button-up blouses, smart shoes and fascinators.

Felix’s background: Felix, for his part, seems at least as well-suited for life in the royal fold as Catherine did when her relationship with William became public knowledge. Born in Kensington, Felix is the son of Jonathan da Silva-Clamp, a well-established solicitor who stood as the Conservative candidate for Shaftesbury and Queenstown, in Wandsworth, in the 2022 local elections. His mother, Kendall Searle, is an Australian doctor working for the World Health Organization. Felix spent his high school years Down Under, where he attended the £20,000-a-year Melbourne Grammar School, which boasts an Eton-matching spread of alumni including three Australian prime ministers.

A military career, followed by royal work? Lady Louise is taking a well-earned gap year following her graduation, but she has expressed interest in joining the Armed Forces full time. There she would “get the privacy she clearly wants”, says Fitzwilliams, but would also be “continuing the royal military tradition, while her brother is more interested in agriculture”. While the “official line” is that she won’t take on royal duties later in life, Fitzwilliams adds, “I think it’s fair to say that nothing would give more pleasure to William” than to have Lady Louise more involved in the family’s public life.