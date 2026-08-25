Roxane Gay: Why do Harry & Meghan want to be integrated into a burning house?

Roxane Gay enjoys royal gossip and she cares a lot about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In December 2022, she wrote a NYT column about the Harry & Meghan Netflix series and the broader implications of what the Sussexit meant for the monarchy. Gay widely defended Harry and Meghan’s choices and their story, but at the end of her 2022 column, she noted: “Harry and Meghan seemed content to be part of the royal family if only the royal family had been willing to embrace change. But the monarchy doesn’t need to be changed. It needs to be dismantled. If Harry and Meghan were to have acknowledged that, it would have made their story infinitely more interesting.” That really is it, and Harry has said as much repeatedly – that he does not want to dismantle the racist, colonialist and sexist system, he just wanted that system to treat his wife better. Well, Roxane Gay has a new NYT column about the Sussexes’ imminent return to Britain: “Don’t Harry and Meghan Know Better?” Some highlights:
The reality of the Sussex story: As endearing as Meghan and Harry’s story was, reality was never far behind. The biggest crisis, of course, was that a woman of color was infiltrating the royal family and, more important, the royal bloodline, however diluted it may be at this point. What should have been merely fraught but manageable quickly became untenable. There was nothing Meghan could do that would have ever been good enough, and as she has detailed in the years since, the pressures from within and outside the royal family had a detrimental effect on her mental health. It’s kind of miraculous that their relationship has, to this point, endured.
Telling all: [Once they moved to California,] The Sussexes set about the business of raising their young family. They also settled some scores in a rather scorched-earth set of moves. There was “Harry & Meghan,” a Netflix documentary series that offered viewers a very curated look at their lives. It was all very bland and not particularly revealing but somehow watchable. The couple also sat down with Oprah Winfrey, a consummate interviewer, and bared if not all, then quite a lot. In that 2021 prime-time special, they both detailed the blatant racism, double standards and naked indifference, even cruelty, of the royal family. As Meghan, in particular, shared her story, you couldn’t help but wonder how she withstood it all. Theirs was a compelling performance, a closing argument in the matter of what precipitated such a drastic move toward respite and reinvention.
Harry’s Spare: In 2023, Harry published “Spare,” a lengthy memoir about growing up as the boy who always knew he would never be king. The prose was utilitarian and occasionally funny. Early in the memoir, he has a line about William’s “alarming baldness, more advanced than my own,” that makes me laugh every time I think of it. But mostly, Harry’s was a hollow story of knowing your place in life and being unduly constrained by it.
Harry’s struggles: Before marriage, Meghan made her own way in the world. She did it once, and she could do it again. Harry, on the other hand, had never known a civilian life in which he truly had to prove himself, in which he wasn’t lavishly celebrated by birthright. Little came of Harry’s attempts at media work. Most of the podcast ideas he proposed, for instance, were silly at best, and nothing happened with his one good idea, a series about fatherhood. Harry and Meghan must have hoped that distance and time would help him find his footing, but the most successful endeavors he had stateside were all connected to the very thing he was trying to escape: his royal lineage. He had to learn that when people aren’t by custom expected to like or pretend to like you, you have to bring something substantive to the table and when you don’t, the opportunities disappear. Making of this old world a new world remained elusive.
Public opinion: In some corners, Harry and Meghan were lauded for fighting for gilded independence (because Harry holds an amount of privilege from which he can never truly escape). Others said they were abandoning the royal family, being selfish, especially when the palace announced more than two years ago that Charles had cancer. A lot of people blamed Meghan for being too much of a diva, too difficult to work with, too American and, of course, too Black. No matter what you think about Harry and Meghan, race is the proverbial elephant in the room…. This is the power of bigotry: The monarchy has tolerated a breathtaking range of despicable behavior from assorted royals, but what they could not abide is a Black woman.
The crown of racism: People can attribute all of this royal family tension to ego or pettiness or a would-be king asserting his will over a never-will-be king, but that won’t change the painful reality that the king wears the heavy crown of racism and most of those in the current line of succession will, too.
The Sussexes know better: Given this state of affairs, it was quite surprising when news broke that Harry, Meghan and their two children are returning to live in Britain. They know better, this time around, about what to expect and how to navigate it. But they also have to, once more, figure out who they are, without the position or the power to which they were once adjacent. They will have to endure the notoriously cruel British press that has hounded them incessantly. They will have to figure out if they can, finally, make a home for themselves, one where they are welcomed and embraced without having to contort themselves into the shape the monarchy prefers. They will have to see if their relationship can continue to endure.
Integration in a burning house: In this next chapter of their not quite fairy tale, the Sussexes are caught between two complicated worlds, neither of which is particularly hospitable to their unique circumstances. In the New Yorker essay “Letter From a Region in My Mind,” James Baldwin asks, “Do I really want to be integrated into a burning house?” Baldwin asks that question in a very different context, but I suspect it is nonetheless one Harry and Meghan have been trying to answer for years.
This is broadly how I feel at this point as well, and James Baldwin’s quote is apt. It feels like we’re waiting for the other shoe to drop, to finally learn the *actual* reason for their move, because none of this makes sense in the broader context of the past seven years. You can say a lot about Harry and Meghan, both good and bad, but no one can say that the Sussexes have no idea what they’re willingly walking into this time around.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
1. I dont believe Meghan feels this way. I think she is happy never to step foot in or think about the UK. 2.. Its Harry that is pushing for all things “home.” He loves the place in which he was born and his heritage. The idea that they are inserting themselves back into the monarchy for its perks, is nonsense. Harry LOVED the Queen and his Dad, despite it all. Its all very simple and media think pieces (clickbait) on the topic of H&M is SO obvious and SO boring!
What if we’re talking about the wrong generations. What if this is really about Archie and Lillibet. The giveaway is the schooling. Raising the children in Britain gives them a genuine British identity and solid toehold in the royal family. It’s a lot harder to smear the two children than the parents. That’s the dilemma the Waleses now face and good luck with that one, Will and Kate. Archie and Lilibet are being positioned for royal relevance and popularity. Checkmate.
It is extremely easy to smear a child and it’s been done before. The Sussex kids are in the same exact position as the York girls when they were young. If Archie is video’ed being rambunctious (you know, a kid) he’ll be unfavorably compared to his cousins, especially George, who are so much “better.” And if Lili is 2 pounds overweight, the comparisons to the thinner Charlotte will be abound. It’s so easy to do because it can reflect on the parents: Archie is allowed to run wild because of his parents, and Lili is “heavy” because Meghan as an American doesn’t know a thing about healthy eating (eyes are rolling, I know).
I think it’s pretty simple. For better or worse, even with the conflict and acrimony, they are Harry’s family and country of origin. Watching your parent decline and knowing that your time with them is increasingly finite can change your perspective and priorities, even if your relationship history was fraught.
This. ESPECIALLY if you’ve already lost a parent suddenly. The fear that you will be without them both at a relatively young age sticks to you like a never-ending layer of emotional sweat. It’s hard to escape. I never thought I would return home to a dysfunctional and unhealthy childhood base…but after 23 years and losing my mom suddenly, here I am. I just have waaaaaaaaaay different boundaries than I had at 17, and the moment my dad even looks like he can’t respect an emotional boundary with my son, we vanish (with explanation) for a while. It’s not ideal, but our son loves his grandad (tragically, the last grandparent on either side). It’s complicated.
Yeah, it seems pretty simple to me. He wants to spend more time with Charles AND he’s got Invictus in Birmingham AND they want their kids to experience living in the UK for a bit. I assume they’ll come for a year or two.
The press have never left them alone. I imagine the security issues have been worked out and that’s why they are doing it now.
Roxane Gay is a good writer but with the Sussexes, her main gear is still “snide.” Same as with her NY Mag profile of Meghan, here she chooses words like “endearing” (in the most patronizing way), “bland…but somehow watchable” (grudging compliment with the insult), “performance” (they’re lying!), “settling scores” instead of trying to get their own narrative out there, etc…
She uses Harry and Meghan to make better, broader points about racism and the monarchy that are unoriginal, if well-written. I like the James Baldwin quote but since it’s used to basically warn the Sussexes (as if they don’t know more than she does) it falls flat for me. Guess she had to first pay the Sussex tax though!
Yeah, Harry is hardly the hapless loser she portrays him as. He is heading Invictus, which is an amazing organization that helps a ton of people of all races and sexes. There’s no brief about them returning to the burning house of the BRF, they are simply returning to Britain. And none of us knows exactly why. It will make an interesting sequel to Spare.
Yes, this is exactly how I read Roxane’s article!
It has that same touch of snide condescension she puts in so much of her writing—even on Threads, and back when I was still on Twitter.
(Though the New Yorker write up was someone else.)
People need to realize they are not the naive people they were six years ago. Too many of us project our own expectations onto the Sussexes, and it’s foolish to do so. Let’s not forget that Harry and Meghan were completely prepared to go the part-time royal route. They were ready to move to South Africa, Australia, or Canada half the time, but the Queen refused. They ultimately left to take care of their own needs and make their own money.
Agreed. When I was reading the excerpts I was surprised how she was interpreting Harry’s “perspective” of life after leaving the Firm. The parts about him being “lavishly celebrated by birthright” in his previous life seems contradicted by what he wrote in Spare – from the outside the public might have assumed was happening but his lived reality was somewhat different.
And “He had to learn that when people aren’t by custom expected to like or pretend to like you, you have to bring something substantive to the table and when you don’t, the opportunities disappear.”? Harry, as far as I can tell, seems to have spent most of his adult life well liked by people he’s worked with, and developing, bringing to life substantive projects, in service of others, the greater good- Invictus anyone? Yes, some things don’t pan out, but that is true of anyone trying to make an impact, establishing their own way in the world. And yes, I’d imagine it was a big shift living in a new country and outside the control of the Firm. Exploring different paths, possibilities, approaches made sense, especially because he could do it finally independent of restraints, interference from The Firm, The Grey Men, his FOO. It’s to be expected some things wouldn’t work out.
Her points about racism, the Institution of the monarchy stand, but her characterization of who Harry and Meghan were as people, and are now, their presumed interior experiences and place in the public sphere seemed contrived – and sometimes in direct conflict with publicly obvious facts and the Sussexes own statements – in service of the broader societal points she’s making.
Just to say, Roxanne Gay has written about the Sussexes before for the nyt but it was different writer who profiled Meghan for nymag.
Oh no, what a blunder on my part! Thank you @Jais, and my apologies to Roxane Gay (still think her article in the NYT was snide, though)
Suppose scooter plans sneak attacks and sabotages harrys charities. And still want harry to leave his family. Will harry find that it is just as terrible despite the heritage talk. Keen will behave badly to meghan.
Scooter is next and if he succeeds sooner rather than later he may well try to make things miserable
I don’t think they will have much to do with the royal family when they return. I think they will hang out with their UK friends and the Spencer’s and focus on their work and their kids. I can see them, especially Meghan, not giving the BRF the time of day, other than the occasional private visit to Charles.
This seems realistic to me. They can continue to live their lives and go about their business. My father and I are estranged and currently live in the same country yet I manage very well not to have anything to do with him. The press will scream about them regardless, they know that. From their perspective this is wholly different to what they left six years ago.
Yeah, I still can’t quite wrap my head around it… on one hand, it would be great to see more of Meghan, but, sadly, I’m pretty sure we won’t see her at all anymore.
I don’t get it, either – how is she supposed to get around safely? She probably won’t even leave the house. It’s going to be such a terribly boring year for us.
I also find it hard to imagine her appearing with Harry in early September. But who knows…
Yeah, just last month she was supposed to do events with Harry and she had to cancel due to security concerns. She probably won’t be seen much, if at all.
I don’t know if we’re going to see her much in the UK. Because I think if she’s out and about before security is really addressed, it’s going to open up criticism that Harry saying his family wasn’t safe without private security was a lie.
I am completely befuddled. Just does not make sense to me at all. Why on earth would they go back? Meghan escaped with her life. Now they are bringing two innocent children into this quagmire. I need to learn more. Because on the surface it appears they are both gluttons for punishment.
I know we live in a hellscape in the USA right now? So the bar for behavior is basically just above hell.
But damn, at least she says it out loud. Stating th horrific racism of the royal family .
It feels kind of pathetic that *that* seems like a win to me, since so much of their coverage is like, well they alleged racism a as if it wasn’t plainly visible to anyone not seeing the world through the lens of white supemacy.
I don’t consider Harry’s charity work to be royal lineage. He built the invictus games. As a former soldier with great means. I think it’s a great life’s work.
I do agree though that it’s going to be a racist press free for all,
And I’ll worry about Meghan and the children’s safety as long as they live there.
I think everybody wants to know why they are moving back. Homesickness, acting roles, etc doesn’t make sense. They could vacation, spend summers in England if Harry misses it. Being closer to Charles doesn’t make sense either. It’s not as if he has any real interest in the Sussex family. For six years Harry and Meghan have said how miserable and toxic the family and media was. It’s bizarre that they are willing to put themselves in that position again for no reason.
They should have put out an official statement with this. All they did was confirm the story. Those that have followed them and have heard what they have said (from their own mouths) about having to leave the UK and how unsafe it is etc are just….confused. An official statement stating why they are moving back would have been nice because the British press are having a free for all. The whole thing is odd especially the silence from them.
Damned if they do. Damned if they don’t. Harry (who is fighting for his family’s survival) cannot make the call to abolish the monarchy. And like many of the sandwich generation, he and M probably don’t want to live with the regret of not trying. We have no idea what their inner life may be or what their struggles are, and it seems that Doria supports the temporary move.
Not to conflate my life with the privileged gentry…. GenX and millennials at every income level are making impossible decisions around elderly parents, young children/educational opportunities, and financial stability.
As a Mom who moved back home to take care of parents who were more than difficult, it was not the easiest decision. But I did not want my son to watch me abandon them and live with that regret in my later years. They have since passed, and I’m still not sure I made the right decision for my health and career; most of my friends advised me not to take it on; however, my conscience is clear on that front, and I am now free to make a host of misteps on my own time.
I agree with pretty much everything that Roxane Gay says and some of the “bland but endearing” comments seem characteristic of Gay’s writing style in general. She’s never been a soft-focus writer! Gay writes with the expected disappointment and exasperation of watching someone return to a toxic situation … to which, Kaiser writes, they are returning in spite of the facts and experiences accrued since then. That’s frustrating and it’s their decision. I’m rooting for them to be the Most Awesome Working Private Citizens Whose Mediocre Efforts Still Does More Than Working Royals’ Best (I’m still workshopping that).
Agreed. I think many are facinated and disapointed watching this but again, Meghan and Harry must/will make choices they deem best for their family.
They have a lot of people rooting for them even if we aren’t rooting for that racist, exploitative institution to pull them back in.
there’s a lot she says that I don’t agree with, especially her portrayal of Harry as kind of lost and wandering in California, and her line about how they will maybe be able to “finally” make a home for themselves (they have a wonderful home in CA that they are keeping….)
but this is the broader point from her that I do agree with completely – ” race is the proverbial elephant in the room…. This is the power of bigotry: The monarchy has tolerated a breathtaking range of despicable behavior from assorted royals, but what they could not abide is a Black woman.”
Of course people are latching onto her comments about Harry and being royal and all of that. But the racism is the elephant in the room when it comes to the British Royal Family. Racism was the issue 9 years ago and its still the issue today.
But what I will say to counteract that is that they are not going back to the Firm. I feel like that point keeps getting lost even among Sussex supporters. They are going back to the UK and probably want to see what life is like there without being part of the Firm, with having their own press operations, their own financial security, They’re not participating in the rota. And they wont be under the control of the Firm, which would have been the case even if their half in/half out proposal had been accepted. So I think things may play out very differently over the next few months.
The global press is unhinged about this move which is problematic for the leftovers, IMO, because it just proves once again that H&M are the most interesting part of that famiy…..by far.
And again I keep going back and forth here. Part of me is convinced there is a significant behind the scenes reason for this move bc it doesn’t make sense to me otherwise. Buying a house in the UK for extended summer vacations or business trips? Sure. But moving there for a year, putting the kids in school there, etc? That just feels to me like there is something else going on. I said yesterday that maybe this is just as simple as a rich international family buying another international home. And maybe it is. But at the same time I think there is something else going on. Who knows!
Yeah, there were characterizations here that didn’t sit true to me. The racism part did though. As for the rest, we’ll have to see. I tend to lean towards them wanting to create the world they want, one where they can travel between the countries. The move is pushing the security issue and I bet if nothing else that risk assessment finally happens, come what may from that. And then there’s the IG and Charles being sick ofc. Is there something more? Maybe but we’re just gonna have to buckle up to not knowing everything right away.
Meghan gets more criticism. From bots. I think scooter still wants to break up the sussexes and wants harry to be wing man. Charles also had ample time all these years to have a relationship with the sussexes of course harry wants to see charles but should be on the alert and ready to leave the UK if necessary
I’ve been typing and back spacing, typing and back spacing – but, really, I have no clue what’s going on here.
I just hope Meghan’s nervous system can take this. I cant imagine the ptsd. I hope she has very, very close friends to lean on wherever she ends up moving.
“Do I really want to be integrated into a burning house?” Is about Black American integrating/assimilating into American Society. Harry and Meghan don’t appear to want to integrate/assimilate. They want to coexist. People forget, they always wanted a base in the UK. Frogmore was supposed to be that base. Until Charles the Cruel evicted them. So, people think their original goal was dumb? And, circling back to it dumber? I think it’s the height of oppression to let any entity quash your dreams and plans. Also, Harry and Meghan do not owe the public any explanation. They are private citizens.
Excellent!!
100% agree Sonya. “I think it’s the height of oppression to let any entity quash your dreams and plans.” Well said. And Meghan (and Harry) already told us at their wedding: This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine….
Wasn’t it Taylor Swift who said “You don’t owe anybody an explanation,” when defending Lady Gaga from criticism? I’m in that mindset about the Sussexes. I trust them to know what’s best for them. Meghan is a lioness and Harry is a warrior prince (small p, because no matter his title he is a prince in his actions). They’re always interesting and I can’t wait to see what they do next 👍
Great comment.
And yes, frogmore keeps getting forgotten. they always wanted a home base in England. In 2022, they visited England twice over the course of a few months – once for the Jubbly, and once for events around the time of the queen’s death (WellChild, was that One Young World? And I know they went to germany in between then too.)
Love what she wrote and she’s echoing what a lot of Black women are saying. And honestly at this point, since they did nothing but put out a statement to People confirming the move, people are going to lean into the RR stories that Harry wasn’t really happy in CA, that he missed the UK, that he wanted his children to have an “English education.” It is, what it is plainly. And I know he’s the CEO of Better Up and doing Invictus, but the fact he’s leaving some organizations makes me wonder what is actually going on. And no, they did not go back so Meghan could act. That is still the most gonzo story ever. Maybe it is as Roxane said, Harry didn’t feel like staying in the U.S. anymore and wanted all that he and his children are entitled to. But they can’t pretend this time they don’t know what they are going to get.
What you said, ChillinginDC. Iawtc
Yeah, I mean, I am still buying from As Ever and support her. But this whole thing really did a number on a lot of people. Primarily because it made way too many articles accurate and now it’s causing a lot of people to question even more things. They don’t want to put out a statement just allows people to write their own narrative. And so far, it seems like Harry doesn’t care about the mental toil this is going to do to Meghan.
I think there might be valid reasons for this move that dont have anything to do with deranger or royalist theories about Harry being desperate to be on the balcony during trooping or anything like that.
But I agree that without an actual statement from the Sussexes (even if I think the People story was largely sourced by them), people are going to fill the vacuum with other theories and stories and the ones that are gaining the most traction right now are the negative ones that fit into those royalist theories.
I’ve said this many times on here over the years (as have many others, including you I think @ChilinginDC and Kaiser) – its not that H&M need to respond to every negative story. But some times a response IS required or else the negative story fills the void and becomes THE story. This is what happened to them when they were working royals and were not allowed to respond. we were all excited when they left bc we thought it meant they would push back. And they have, somewhat (“carnival of so called experts” was an amazing line). But they leave a lot on the table and its only natural that people, supporters and haters alike, are going to draw their own conclusions.
Could it be for tax break reasons? after being in the US for six years? i’ve not heard much about this theory but could be possible.
This is a very real possibility. Follow the money. It makes as much sense as anything else.
I do think that this move back is about Harry rather than them as a couple. I think it is a compromise from Meghan and will help them figure out what they want for their lives and their marriage.
Different day, same story. Harry is moving back for family and country. Meghan is going to support Harry. Harry has Invictus and the Spencers. Meghan has As ever, Archie and Lili. William and Kate don’t want to see Harry and Meghan and the feeling is probably mutual. For now the narrative favors Harry and as a result he doesn’t need to offer an official reason for the relocation. Meghan, otoh, is being asked to justify her ‘participation’, with the largest voice coming from her fans.
But Harry and Meghan aren’t returning to the royal fold, they are simply moving, for an undetermined amount of time to England. This article is really representative of so many faux-concern articles being written, whose main intent is to undermine the Sussex’s decisions, and to cause those who support them to start questioning their support, to cause descent in the ranks, so to speak.
I don’t see Meghan returning to the royal fold at all but Harry….yeah I see it. Even if it’s part time I definitely see it. I never thought they would move back to the UK and enroll their kids in school there but here we are.
Considering the RR was reporting about Project Thaw last year, I think everyone, fans and derangers included need to prep for seeing Harry out walking about with Charles and other members of the Royal Family.
I do believe that this whole “move for an extended period” thing is Harry’s idea. He can’t let go of (the weight ánd grandness) his royal status, all together. All that going back and forward in the last five years, and constantly wanting to prove his worth for Britain and the RF, with massive £Mill donations and his charity work, is proof of that, I think.
Meghan can do without her royal status/titles pretty well. I think she has become indifferent to that family, she didn’t feel welcomed after all, and I don’t think they will ever respect and accept her for who she is. She has peace with that, I think. She therefore will continue to build her own life independent from the Windsor clan. She has built a whole ass million dollars brand on her own little-free name in just over 1,5 years. And before that, some pretty impactful Netflix Productions, incl. her Emmy nominated show, and two award winning podcasts. On her own she won five awards and accolades (and together with Harry four more) just in five years, despite all the hatred, harrasment, and the attempts by the British press and the RF to break and destroy her.
But I think, to safe her marriage, she has to let Harry test this extended stay out, to make up his mind for good, while his father is still alive (the one person left, who his real attachment to that scandelous family is based on).
I mean she’s been succeeding at so much. I think the RR was going to lose it when they saw her jam sales were like $34 million dollars. She’s good. If he wants to reconcile with his dogshit father (TM Kaiser) that’s on him.
Harry doesn’t support a racist, colonial org., he supports the crown which he believes can do good l. It’s a different point of view.
Likely the wanted to leave U.S. for about a year for tax reasons. Couldn’t go to Canada as there’s no support for security and it’s distant from his travel destinations this tear.
Ridiculous to go to European continent as it complicates kids schools AND..
He needs a foothold in England now before his dad dies. He wants to clearly show he wasn’t exiled.
He needs that foothold as a base for himself and his kids – if he doesn’t do it now, the Sussex family and kids would be treated as interlopers in future trips or as if they were trying to glom on to Willy and family.
It’s basically the best time – or leave his kids to appear as interlopers if they chose to visit l.
Also, his dad is in poor health.
and to repeat, Willy isn’t king
Harry leaving the royal institution and the UK did not turn him into an anti-mornachist or revolutionary. Harry wanted to be able to carve out a meaningful role for him and Meghan within the royal institution and the same institution denied him this opportunity.
I stil try to get my head about Harry and Meghan returning to the UK, now and after all what happened. I always believe that Harry’s persistance to reconcile with Charles has a lot to do with Archie and Lilibet, acknowledgement and validation of their status in the royal family, line of succession, British society and Archie’s and Lilibet’s knowledge, connection and awareness of their history.
I also think there is much more behind Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK and a lot what we do not know about that. This does not mean a return to the royal “fold” or any official duty. They have carved out their own life.
However Harry and Meghan are not the same people who left the UK, especially Harry has grown and matured over the last six years. And the UK has also changed, not necessarily to the best.
Yeah, no, I don’t know – I think she mischaracterizes Harry? He’s been doing plenty of substantive work for years. Maybe what she’s reacting to is the whimsy, which both he & Meghan share a propensity for, for better or worse – whimsy doesn’t easily translate to solid, workable ideas re: podcasts, streaming content etc. The U.S. puts up with a lot of whimsy from famous directors and a certain fat cheesy “president” but we’re not used to princes. The great challenge of the Sussexit situation has been them leaving an extremely structured, ancient, traditional and very confining model for something to be structured and built by themselves on the fly. They’ve had to be trailblazers, which by nature is a learning process with the potential for plenty of errors and misfires. The greatest challenge seems to have been how to juggle being private real people vs. public figures, or even figureheads – the little-brother prince and his love-match bride from a clashing culture, like Romeo and Juliet. It’s like a myriad of constantly shifting templates over them as they live and move in real space. I think they’ve done incredibly well with an almost impossible set of challenges to navigate and try to master. Roxanne Gay seems to brush over the fact that Meghan made a CHOICE when she married Harry. It’s not that she should have been expected to know about and put up with the flagrant racism, but that she UNDERSTOOD that Harry was a royal prince, his grandmother was queen, and his father would eventually be king. Something about that was clearly very OK with her and not enough to turn her off from making the commitment to joining her life with Harry’s and becoming a royal herself. I’m a Meghan fan but I don’t see her as a big rebel and iconoclast, I see her as a traditionalist, someone who loves traditions and classic things and I can easily imagine that her respect for the institution of monarchy that Harry was born into, and her own children were born into, is real. Yes, it’s a burning house, but on the other hand, so is almost everywhere a burning house these days. The U.S. is a big ole burning house too. I think whatever drove their decision, they didn’t make it to solve world problems for the rest of us. They made it for extremely personal reasons for themselves and their two children. It’s just sad and exhausting that they’re always being blamed for the burning down of the house across the pond, when they’re not the ones. It may never work out for them in the UK but as a family, they’ll probably never regret doing this for their children – my long, wordy take.
A thousand likes to Roxane Gay’s analysis. Beautifully written. 💯 truth.
The reactions to Gay’s comments seem to be based broadly on how people feel about the monarchy. For those who still have a basic belief in its usefulness and its normalcy, Gay’s comments seem insulting and even over the top. They do not think the house is burning. But for those of us who are deeply opposed to all it stands for (and it does stand for racism and classism), this is the well written piece we have waited for. Her understanding that Harry probably has never felt he fits in here in the States because people do not think he is special here and react quite differently is a particularly important insight into why it is so important to him to return to the UK. He may never be a working royal again, but in the UK, he will always be treated as royal because he is the King’s son.
Is anyone really finding comfort in the idea of some major ‘reveal’ that will explain and make sense of why this is happening? From royal psychic predictions to Harry’s appointment as regent, the idea that there is more going on than we (the public) know is nothing new. We still don’t know what cancer issue Kate had and that was two years of wasted speculation. Are we going to spend the next year asking the same questions over and over again and waiting for an answer that will never come?
I love Roxane Gay’s writing and she was spot-on about the racism of the BRF, but she missed the mark on Harry. And a bit of writer’s envy was evident in her description of the prose in “Spare” as “utilitarian.”
I do think her column captured the trepidation many of us feel about what this return is going to mean for Meghan. I’m trying not to be parasocial, but thinking of Meghan maybe having to disappear for her own safety while in England makes me a little ill.