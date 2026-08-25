Taylor Swift: ‘When people are mocking me, it’s really fun to mock them back’

Taylor Swift’s married life has looked a lot like a continuation of her premarital life. She’s been traveling around, attending private events (like a friend’s wedding in England) and hanging out with friends like Dakota Johnson (they went out to dinner in LA a few nights ago). All of that is normal for Taylor when she’s not in a promotional mode. The thing is, when autumn rolls around, I guarantee that we’ll see a lot more of Taylor. She’s going to be campaigning for Grammys (The Life of a Showgirl is eligible for 2027 Grammys) and an Oscar, for her Toy Story song. Which brings me to this preview of her awards-season energy. Taylor appeared at the Grammy Museum for a special event: “The Icon Sessions with Taylor Swift: A 20-Year Retrospective.” She had a Q&A session with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and she even gave a little mini-concert. During the discussion, Taylor addressed her haters and the critics.

Early on in the chat, Mason Jr. asked the superstar how she learned to trust her instincts when sharing her music with the public, as Swift explained, “I’m making music because I’m playing for the fans. I’m putting this out for people who care about it and who look to music as a way to cope with their life in the way that I did; I think that if you can actually go through all those checkpoints, you realize that putting out music you’ve made that you love so much is not the path to universal validation. If you’re still doing it, then you love it for the right reasons.”

She added that dealing with the public perception and analysis of her lyrics “sometimes fuels [her songwriting]. Sometimes when people are mocking me, it’s really fun to mock them back. Sometimes I like to just use words that they have to look up in order to talk sh-t about.”

Swift also acknowledged that she has several “coping mechanisms” that she’s used throughout the years, and “one of them is saying, ‘You chose this. You chose this every day. You could have opted out of this any day before it got unmanageably big,’ and I decided not to because I love it that much. And that’s just where it begins and where it ends. Everything that comes with this ultimately is worth it, as long as I get to still make music.”

The discussion touched on a number of her albums, including her Reputation era, which she described as “a time in my life when — for the very first time, not the last — people had really actively tried to misunderstand me, just in general, and to misunderstand what I was trying to say and to purposely misinterpret it.” Reflecting now on the 2017 album, Swift said, “I’m very proud of it when I look back on it. I think the things that I look back on now is when I’ve gone through something that was sort of an attempt to drive me insane — when you when you don’t allow that to happen, and you use art and music as a way to like barrel roll out of that, those are the moments I’m the most proud of.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Swift explained how she’s “not a big mood board artist” and usually decides on the aesthetics of an album as the last piece. She explained that she identifies as a “confessional songwriter,” but “I think it’s important to specify that not all shocking revelations you make about yourself are deep. Like just saying something dramatic, shocking and wild doesn’t make it something that’s going to help people, resonate with people, be an important story that sits in people’s minds, hearts and souls.”

“We have to be purposeful. You can’t just like scream something crazy and be like, ‘I’m a confessional songwriter,’” she continued. “Just for the same exact reason why details should not be strictly decorative. Like let’s not be haphazard with these things, let’s make them count.”