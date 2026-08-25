Taylor Swift: ‘When people are mocking me, it’s really fun to mock them back’

Taylor Swift’s married life has looked a lot like a continuation of her premarital life. She’s been traveling around, attending private events (like a friend’s wedding in England) and hanging out with friends like Dakota Johnson (they went out to dinner in LA a few nights ago). All of that is normal for Taylor when she’s not in a promotional mode. The thing is, when autumn rolls around, I guarantee that we’ll see a lot more of Taylor. She’s going to be campaigning for Grammys (The Life of a Showgirl is eligible for 2027 Grammys) and an Oscar, for her Toy Story song. Which brings me to this preview of her awards-season energy. Taylor appeared at the Grammy Museum for a special event: “The Icon Sessions with Taylor Swift: A 20-Year Retrospective.” She had a Q&A session with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and she even gave a little mini-concert. During the discussion, Taylor addressed her haters and the critics.
Early on in the chat, Mason Jr. asked the superstar how she learned to trust her instincts when sharing her music with the public, as Swift explained, “I’m making music because I’m playing for the fans. I’m putting this out for people who care about it and who look to music as a way to cope with their life in the way that I did; I think that if you can actually go through all those checkpoints, you realize that putting out music you’ve made that you love so much is not the path to universal validation. If you’re still doing it, then you love it for the right reasons.”
She added that dealing with the public perception and analysis of her lyrics “sometimes fuels [her songwriting]. Sometimes when people are mocking me, it’s really fun to mock them back. Sometimes I like to just use words that they have to look up in order to talk sh-t about.”
Swift also acknowledged that she has several “coping mechanisms” that she’s used throughout the years, and “one of them is saying, ‘You chose this. You chose this every day. You could have opted out of this any day before it got unmanageably big,’ and I decided not to because I love it that much. And that’s just where it begins and where it ends. Everything that comes with this ultimately is worth it, as long as I get to still make music.”
The discussion touched on a number of her albums, including her Reputation era, which she described as “a time in my life when — for the very first time, not the last — people had really actively tried to misunderstand me, just in general, and to misunderstand what I was trying to say and to purposely misinterpret it.” Reflecting now on the 2017 album, Swift said, “I’m very proud of it when I look back on it. I think the things that I look back on now is when I’ve gone through something that was sort of an attempt to drive me insane — when you when you don’t allow that to happen, and you use art and music as a way to like barrel roll out of that, those are the moments I’m the most proud of.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Swift explained how she’s “not a big mood board artist” and usually decides on the aesthetics of an album as the last piece. She explained that she identifies as a “confessional songwriter,” but “I think it’s important to specify that not all shocking revelations you make about yourself are deep. Like just saying something dramatic, shocking and wild doesn’t make it something that’s going to help people, resonate with people, be an important story that sits in people’s minds, hearts and souls.”
“We have to be purposeful. You can’t just like scream something crazy and be like, ‘I’m a confessional songwriter,’” she continued. “Just for the same exact reason why details should not be strictly decorative. Like let’s not be haphazard with these things, let’s make them count.”
2017’s Reputation was about “a time in my life when — for the very first time, not the last — people had really actively tried to misunderstand me, just in general, and to misunderstand what I was trying to say and to purposely misinterpret it.” Well, that’s one way of interpreting it, I guess. I’m sort of startled to realize that this summer is the ten-year anniversary of the “canceling of Taylor” and next year will be the tenth anniversary of Reputation, her response to being (briefly) canceled. Time flies when you’re snake fam. As for what she says about her haters: “Sometimes when people are mocking me, it’s really fun to mock them back. Sometimes I like to just use words that they have to look up in order to talk sh-t about.” I… will keep my mouth shut.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
“Sometimes when people are mocking me, it’s really fun to mock them back. Sometimes I like to just use words that they have to look up in order to talk sh-t about.”
Girl where? No one has to look up words that Taylor Swift uses and it’s weird that she thinks they do.
I have watched SO many YouTube channels that respond to her music that have to look up the words she uses in several songs. She has an excellent vocabulary and yes, people have to look up some of the words in her lyrics.
If you have to look up words she uses you should probably go back to high school 🤣
Beth, I know you think this is a zinger but it’s obvious you haven’t spent much time with her music and have just listened to her hit songs on the radio. Spend some time with The Tortured Poets Department and then come back.
It’s one thing to think these things, but it’s quite another to say them out loud.
Sure, Taylor has a decent vocabulary, as she should. Words are her life’s work. But none of the words she uses are beyond normal human comprehension. And for her to say that is a) emotionally immature and b) quite condescending.
Maybe everyone just needs vocab lessons, I don’t know.
And look, I like Taylor, I like some of her songs. But can she just cool it and rise above every once in a while? Why does she feel the need to lower herself into the muck all the time?
People do it all the time. 95% of YouTube reactors have a dictionary with them. Which does feel more like an indictment of our society’s literacy, but she didn’t say she was using advance words just words haters would miss.
She’s compared herself to Shakespeare before. Seriously.
I actually think this is a very sensible take:
“Swift also acknowledged that she has several ‘coping mechanisms’ that she’s used throughout the years, and “one of them is saying, ‘You chose this. You chose this every day. You could have opted out of this any day before it got unmanageably big,’ and I decided not to because I love it that much.”
But then I’m not predisposed to hating her.
A few women/girls in my orbit are just so into her that they actively refuse to listen to anyone else. I can listen to her (been forced to on a couple road trips to my chagrin), but really don’t get the all encompassing fixation millions have for her. At some point ego overpowers marketing savvy with almost every major star and her conversion into a legacy act will be interesting to watch payout. How many of us who were superfans of a particular artist in our youth maintain that enthusiasm our entire lives or are a little embarrassed by our taste later on? Will she always be able to exploit her diehard fans with the tacky re-release tactics into infinity? We have so many amazing artists at our fingertips nowadays and so many people have gotten so stuck in rabbitholes around one artist or specific work they don’t even listen/read/watch other genres/artists anymore. Please give other music artists/genres a listen… Joanie Mitchell, Pink, Sia, Carol King, Jim Croce, Queen, Amy Winehouse, anything from Motown, Anita Baker, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Garbage, Fiona Apple, The Revivalists, REM, Paloma Faith, Kate Bush, Sarah McLachlan, the Chicks, Mary J Blige…. I am sure the younger folk can name dozens of current artists just as amazing as the oldies I just rattled off.
Dude, this is me to a degree. I was an eagles/jackson brown/dylan listener, and a lot of really other 90s Americana and the good old 80s pop of my youth.
I had seen Miss Americana and been impressed with her. And then the eras movie premiered on Disney+ one night, I was HOOKED
Now, like 85% of the time, when I get in the car- Taylor, when I’m cleaning in the house and need energy / Taylor,
I certainly still love all my other stuff and do occasionally make a non Taylor playlist.
But maybe she does put narcotics into all of her songs….
Maybe it’s because she expresses different feelings and different genres, there’s kind of a Taylor playlist for almost every mood.
No idea.
But I just really enjoy her music,
I’ve never met any of the TS-only fans in person, but I know they exist, and it’s so weird to me because Taylor herself has always made a point of shouting out the older artists who influenced her (like Stevie Nicks and Carly Simon), and aside from Eras, most of her tour setlists have included cover songs (often with the original artists making an appearance) that probably introduced her younger fans in particular to music they’d never heard before. She’s also enthusiastic about sharing when she loves a new artist/song/album. So as competitive as she is about dominating the charts, she does actively encourage her fans to broaden their musical horizons, even if some don’t pick up on it.
Sigh. Taylor, dear, this is not a mature look. Maybe just… don’t next time.
What was immature about anything she said? She is actually quite mature talking about knowing she wouldn’t please everyone, having fun with her critics and acknowledging she chose this.
All of this is maturity.
Mocking people is mature?
She can say she won’t please everyone and leave it at that. That’s fine to say, as is her mantra of choosing her career. That’s all great.
But she’s also choosing to mock people, and saying it’s fun to do so. That’s not maturity. Maturity would be having these thoughts, laughing to yourself about them, and regulating what you say out loud. Not “I’m gonna make fun of my haters by using big words”, which in reality, are pretty normal words anyway.
When men ‘mock’ their haters it’s respected by everyone and they can even go to the Super Bowl to mock their haters at halftime. But when a woman does it, it’s immature. Sure, Jan
As we would have said in my high school, Taylor couldn’t hold up Dolly’s jockstrap.
She should change her foolish ways.
^ This.
I have not listened to all of Taylor’s songs, but it would not faze me to look up a word in the dictionary if necessary. I do it all the time and I was an English teacher for 23 years. I just recently learned the word stochastic. It’s foolish to believe one knows every word in the English language. It comes from a fixed mind-set rather than a growth mind-set, IMO. I’m always glad to learn something and not so arrogant that I think I have nothing more to learn.
Also, it’s not fair to measure relative neophyte Taylor to the seasoned, one-of-a-kind, incomparable Dolly. No one could match her!
Not the comments and the slanted take in the article proving her right yet again. Nice implication that she should have perhaps changed her lifestyle with marriage while her husband was locked down in training camp. (And don’t try the gaslighting to say the implication isn’t there – wouldn’t have mentioned it otherwise.)
Sanctimonious soliloquies she’ll never see and all that.
No one ever claimed she has class. Perpetually stuck in high school.