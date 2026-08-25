People: The Sussexes’ UK move is ‘something Harry has been thinking about for a while’

Unsurprisingly, People Magazine’s cover story this week is about the royal news of the year: the Sussex family’s imminent return to the UK. Many Sussex fans criticize People’s royal coverage, but it’s worth noting that the Sussexes chose People Mag to break the story of their return last week. It feels like Team Sussex is partially behind this cover story too, even though People also quotes various commentators and royal sources. Even with Sussex-friendly sources speaking, it’s difficult to miss the fact that Prince Harry is the one driving this return and he’s doing so without really considering how his wife feels or the reality of the situation on the ground in the UK. Some highlights from this story:
They haven’t purchased a UK base: [They] will establish a private, nonroyal home base believed to be outside London — though they have not purchased a home — while retaining their residence in Montecito, Calif.
They’ve been planning this move for a year: “Step by step, they want to be in the U.K.,” a source close to Harry tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They want to have the time and give the kids the opportunity to be here.” The move, sources stress, isn’t sudden. It has been in the works for about a year, and with Archie and Lilibet now school-age, those close to the couple say the timing increasingly made sense. “It’s something Harry has been thinking about for a while,” says a source close to the duke.
The Sussexes won’t be welcomed back: Harry and Meghan are returning to a skeptical British public, a relentless tabloid press and family relationships deeply damaged by the accusations they leveled after leaving royal life. “I don’t think they will be welcomed back with open arms,” says Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Alisa Anderson. “They will have to rebuild that trust and affection — with the family and the public.”
Harry wasn’t happy in California: Despite building a life in Montecito, Harry never fully found his footing there, according to sources in California. He struggled to establish a close social circle of his own and missed the longtime friends and community he had in Britain. “Harry never really stopped missing home. He’s missed that sense of connection and belonging. Britain is still home in many ways,” says a source close to the couple. The decision, however, was “taken as a family,” says another source.
How Meghan really feels: “Meghan feels very fortunate that they’re able to give Archie and Lilibet the opportunity to experience both worlds,” says a Montecito insider.
The move isn’t permanent: However, the move is not permanent, several insiders caution. Their $14 million Montecito estate remains home, they are keeping their vacation property in Portugal, and plans remain fluid. “It’s not necessarily a forever thing,” says a source.
Meghan’s return to acting: Insiders say the couple had been discussing Meghan’s return to acting for some time before the opportunity arose. Yet even the potential comeback has brought drama: Soon after news of the talks [for ‘The Gentlemen’] emerged, reports claimed the deal was already off — but PEOPLE understands the conversations remain ongoing, though nothing has been finalized.
How Meghan will handle living in the UK again: Britain is also where Meghan has said she became so isolated and unhappy as a working royal that she experienced suicidal thoughts. “My biggest concern is the level of media attention she’ll face in the U.K.,” says a source close to Meghan. “I’m worried for her.”
How it will be different for Meghan: This time, however, the circumstances are markedly different. Meghan returns not as a working royal navigating the palace hierarchy but with her own pursuits, team and support system — and greater control over her public life. “She has been vocal about how she felt about it before, but that doesn’t mean things are going to be exactly the same again,” says an ally. “It doesn’t mean it can’t be different and can’t change.” Another says her network is better prepared and “stronger now than it ever was to protect her — to protect them.”
Wales & Sussex overlaps: “It’s going to be very hard for the family to ignore their presence—the kids, especially,” says a California source. The same could prove true for Meghan and Kate. “There are bound to be moments where their worlds overlap,” says a source, “and everyone will be watching how those encounters unfold.”
I’m getting the same things I’ve gotten from most of the other reporting and commentary: Harry was bound and determined to go back to the UK, regardless of what they did to his wife, regardless of how they’ve treated his family, regardless of the still complicated security situation. And I find that so unhealthy. Yes, there was never going to be a “perfect time” to go back there for a year, but it’s like Harry refuses to acknowledge that the Windsors were the ones engineering the imperfect (dangerous) conditions this whole time. They literally did NOT want the Sussexes to come back, especially in this way. Their goal was narrow: to force Harry to divorce his wife and come crawling back to them, begging to be a working royal. The only thing they didn’t predict was how much Meghan loves her husband, and her willingness to put herself and her children in this horrific situation.
Cover courtesy of People, additional photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Charles is not worth the trouble. He had every opportunity to visit them over the years. He catered to Scooter and did not prevent him driving out Harry. Harry could still visit him without all of this happening. And Scooter could be a real threat.
I really don’t know what to think any more. I thought Harry was happy as a Californian. I thought it really suited him. Everyone gets homesick. But this … Britain is not the same for H & M as it is for other American celebs who move there. Can they live in the modern exciting world of extended London while dabbling in the royal fold? I guess it remains to be seen.
Charles does not want him back. the rumors started in the tabloids in January 2025 and ramped up progressively I really think after the security issue this summer Harry decided to call their bluff and move the family but then how could he arranged private schooling so quickly. You would think applications would be due the previous year or at latest this spring. I also think Invictus is a major reason, Harry really wants this to be a milestone games. so yeah he’s been dropping hints for a few years.
I am just baffled that doing this and speaking to People and others we now know some things, like him not being happy in CA was true. Man. It couldn’t be me.
The political situation here was mentioned in the People article, too. After the Heritage Foundation went after Harry for years, and Trump went after Meghan, I wondered how long it would take before Meg and Harry left for Portugal if not the UK. And if they’re going to the UK, why not go to Scotland? The Scottish press is anti-English, the race riots in England didn’t infect Scotland, the royals are less popular in Scotland, the politics are famously more liberal… Seriously, it would be better. And the Glasgow area in particular is diverse.
Reading this really does make me wonder if Harry and Meghan’s marriage is in trouble. It would be for me if my husband pressured me back into a lion’s den. But Meghan is a grown woman and she can make her own decisions on how to handle this situation. She’s clearly doing her best to work through this.
I get the same impression – a grown woman is doing what she needs to do to save her marriage and keep her family together.
Really? Come ON you guys. You know better than to believe the lies that are consistently fed to you.
This makes me sad. I guess the UK media machine can beat down the best of us.
This. I think he presented the argument that he gave California a fair chance and still is not happy there. He asked Meghan to give England another, longer time to see if she can endure it. I hope everyone will be okay.
Even if they divorce, she won’t leave her kids in that hellhole, right?
I doubt there will be a divorce. But can Meghan if she travels safely leave those kids with Harry’s birth family?
I mean atp all we can do is guess, if someone told us 3 months ago that Harry was unhappy in California and that the whole family would move back then we would have called them delusional but here we are. Every married couple goes through a lot of things and we should remember we don’t know these people. But certain things can be true maybe Harry being homesick did cause some tension in their relationship plus we have to remember California was never part of their plan it was an emergency plan and they just acted quick and got lucky. It sucks that they won’t be living in California anymore, but maybe Harry needs that closure in some way. Plus after reading Spare I think he was bound to move back at some point, from the book and some of his interviews he really felt a way about the way he left England and I think he also doesn’t want to be seen as some Prince in exile. Idk just my thoughts.
I always assumed that both of them being children of divorced parents that they would do whatever it takes to keep their family together. but this has me completely baffled. I don’t understand the reasoning at all, none of it makes sense, and it won’t end well. Meghan will still be a target but now the assassins have proximity.
I’m finding it very hard to understand this through the prism of the recent legal defeat, the braying of people like Sykes and Brown, and the general muddiness of the explanations.
It might not be a « horrific » situation. They know exactly who their enemies are now, and who are their allies. That knowledge may help them navigate the possible dangers better. Enemies: BRF and press. Allies: friends and Spencer family. William is unfit for real plotting, he’s a crazy mess who shows his cards. I do wonder if the Mail win earlier this year was rigged, with some sort of deal worked out with Harry. He really is the only Royal working or not except Anne who has any kind of backbone or charisma. We won’t know what the heck is really going on — until we do!
I wish them all the best as a couple and a family but this article has done nothing to reduce my own unease about the return to the UK.
Their goal was narrow: to force Harry to divorce his wife and come crawling back to them, begging to be a working royal.
RF are going to think that Harry HAS come back to them in that he’s returned to the UK. Give it a year then if Meg and the kids don’t settle is Harry going to agree to return with them? @MightyMolly I hope for the best but now like you, I’m taken aback and don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes or why Harry would contemplate a return after KP clownshow in July?It wasn’t safe for Meghan to appear in public then so what’s different now? Implacable hostility from BM, Jason Arday tragedy and untrustworthy of the Firm and William ‘s hatred? It’s difficult to understand and needs better explanation than this piece. A consolation is that they have money and alternative options and maybe dealing with day to day reality will get it all out of Harry’s system once and for all.
Even coming from People, I have a difficult time believing the move is over homesickness. They had to cancel Meghan’s appearances just last month. Clearly they feel England is dangerous for her.
Meghan feels fortunate that the kids are able to experience both worlds. Whatever concerns may be had, I don’t think this is untrue, just saying.
Yeah there is no way she wants her kids to experience the racism she did. This makes me think they’ll probably leave the UK after Charles dies and the Invictus games are over. Even if they were to get divorced, I really doubt she would allow her kids to live in the lion’s den a half a world away from her and her mom.
I doubt there will be a divorce. Harry needs to protect his wife and Children. First priority.
Keep in mind that fidelity and familial piety aren’t exactly hallmarks of the BRF. Harry may have married against his family’s wishes but he was a prince far longer than he’s been a husband. If you grew up with unencumbered privilege surrounded by foot soldiers and servants, why settle for a good table in a restaurant when you can have the entire restaurant?
I think Harry is in for a very rude awakening. Yes, he’s still the son of the monarch but openly estranged from his father and, importantly, the heir. The circles he once moved in will be restricted because the aristocracy, landed gentry et al WILL chose the monarchy and I think the level of ostracism will smack him with a huge dose of reality pretty darn quickly.
Obviously, he still has a core group of loyal friends – as does Meghan – but the intrinsic loyalty of keeping silent and not spilling gossip because of who he is has gone. I don’t think he’s got a clue what’s facing them.
I can only hope the move was always intended to be short term and they get back to Montecito once Invictus is completed next year.
Exactly. Why I am curious about this whole thing and how it’s going to look in 6 months. And I hate that this move gave credence to the fact he was not happy and was telling his friends back in the UK he missed it and wanted his kids to grow up there.
Although they couldn’t be more different people, Harry is reminding me of Brad Pitt right now. After years of being ‘on the wagon’, he now seems to think that more exposure/proximity to his UK family is manageable, he can handle it this time. He’ll be smart about it. Oh, Harry…
Brad Pitt? The woman and children abuser? Beating his wife in front of the kids? The dunk? Which part of that compares to Harry?
Ok, hear me out; You have two people who are acutely estranged from part of their toxic families. The desire to reconcile and see if the other party(ies) can be normal is so strong, it can create delusions of normallicy. Like maybe this time everything will work. Especially when you have children and long for that familiar relationship that you see your sibling have with a parent (even if it’s toxic and not accurate). I’m estranged from my only living parent because she’s toxic. Would I love for my kids to have a normal grandparent relationship? Absolutely, but that would be delusional on my part.
I believe that Harry and Meghan are doing their best in a situation where there is a desire to be ‘a normal family with normal extended family’, but that doesn’t actually exist as far as the public can tell. As my partner once told me when I was doing something similar ‘Maybe you just haven’t had enough pain yet. You’ll stop when you do.’ and he was right. And it sucked. I just hope that everyone gets out of this experience alive because the risks in this situation are high.
I feel sorry for Meghan n the children. This move is a BIG mistake. Harry will never accepted into the fold unless he divorces Meghan. I don’t know what Harry’s problem is. I’m not gonna lie if this People article is correct he’s a weak man. They haven’t stepped foot into the UK and look at the disgusting reaction of the press. Meghan can’t survive what’s coming. They are going to create a new low of abuse against her. God only knows what gonna happen when the kids go to school. Poor Lili may be accused of stealing her great granny’s nickname. Archie will be insulted too by staff and students. I doubt UK schools are better than American schools. They don’t have the extra curriculum we have. Theirs no sports, marching bands.
there’s plenty of sports. rugby, football cricket for starters. and marching bands? really?
UK schools don’t have active shooter drills. the curriculum has traditionally been more rigorous. The US public education system is a disgrace.
You think the Sussex kids were going to go to public school?! CA has some of the best private schools in the country.
There are PLENTY of sports in English schools. Marching bands aren’t a criteria of excellence. And the curriculum is far better than USA schools. (They might even learn other nations fought in WWII)
We learn that too…..I dont know why everyone makes this into a “which education system is better.” There are poorly educated people in both countries.
I think it’s a combo of Charles being gravely ill and the Sussex’s catching wind that some shit is about to go down in the US — either with Harry’s visa or something else. Otherwise there is no reason they would choose England, specifically.
@ FC. I think the political situation in the US plays more of a factor than Charles’ health tbh. Even living in the UK doesn’t change the fact that Harry can’t just take Meghan and the kids to pop round for tea with his father, he has to make an appointment 🤷♀️.
The midterms are going to be a make or break for the US and it might be safer to be living overseas and observe what unfolds in November and perhaps that coinciding with the children’s ages and starting school is fortuitous timing.
I agree. Have you seen the headlines today about Trump planning the largest mass visa cancellation in history?
Harry I’m confident has the top visa H1A which, as the son of a head of state, gives him almost unlimited privilege in the US. that can’t be revoked without triggering a major diplomatic incident.
His Orangeness specializes in doing things that trigger major diplomatic problems, though.
I’m worried for Meghan, too. She’s returning to a country where Jeremy Clarkson — with Camilla’s tacit approval — wrote a column suggesting she be forced to walk naked through the streets, while people pelted her with excrement.
(It made me queasy just recounting that.)
Like Kaiser, I think she agreed to this move because she loves Harry and wants him to be happy. But I don’t understand why he wants this so badly. I keep returning to my original thought: With William’s reign looming, it’s now or never.
I would have chosen never.
If she gets hurt, I am blaming Harry 100 percent. That is what worries me. The UK right now has freaking Musk out there screaming about how “others” are replacing good Europeans and some nutter may try to do something.
“The Sussexes won’t be welcomed back: Harry and Meghan are returning to a skeptical British public, a relentless tabloid press and family relationships deeply damaged by the accusations they leveled after leaving royal life. “I don’t think they will be welcomed back with open arms,” says Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Alisa Anderson. “They will have to rebuild that trust and affection — with the family and the public.” ”
Come ON. That’s crap. Harry and Meghan are far more popular in the UK than the media would have us believe. Maybe, Just maybe, King Charles—envisioning his elder son burning the monarchy into the ground—asked the Sussexes to return to the UK to “incentivise” William into getting *off* his butt and *to* work.
I agree, it’s crap.
Plus I’m seeing a lot of new names here in the last few days, many attached to a lot of negative comments.
Maybe we could all take a deep breath and a step back and remember NONE OF US ACTUALLY KNOW HARRY AND MEGHAN.
I for one hope for the best for them, and trust them to be thoughtful, deliberate, and intelligent in their actions.
So I’m just going to wait and see what happens. Hopefully it’s all good, barring the stupid UK press obsession with them which was always present anyway.
I think the visit to Althorpe is telling. Uncle Charles and possibly some other Spencer relations were there. Maybe he and Meghan see the Spencers as being their family, a sort of home seat that, unlike Harry’s nuclear family, is unconditionally welcoming? I’m not saying they will find what they’re looking for, but I can’t blame them for hoping. I’ve moved far from home as an adult. It was a tough adjustment, even for someone who left home at 15 and was pretty independent. And I wasn’t a whole continent AND ocean away, in a different country.
Harry has some unfinished emotional business. That’s the sense I get. But you’ll see.
Meghan has *always* supported Harry having a relationship with his father. She said in the Oprah interview that she had had to cut her father off, but Harry doesn’t have to do that. She saw that Harry wants to be on good terms, close terms (or as close as possible with someone like Charles), with his father, and she backs his efforts to do so. This move will only be for as long as Charles lives, which I gather may not be very long. Unless the U.K. government has something else in mind for Harry but even then I think it will be a special envoy position to another country. I don’t think they’ll be residing in the U.K. for decades.
I think it’s clear that Meghan is doing this for Harry. It makes me sad that it’s come to this and that Meghan has been made to compromise her mental health and happiness for Harry’s inability to move on and to grow as a person. Harry is going to find out he can’t return to the life he had before Meghan and that the family will never accept her or the children. They can’t say that Meghan didn’t give her all to this marriage and that she’s still wants to keep it.
I’m not too worried about Meghan. She’s a different woman now and in a different position than when she left. Before, she was part of the royal institution where she had to try to conform to that life. Now she’s a woman outside the royal fold, financially independent and in control of her own destiny.
I guess we’re just going to have to trust Meghan as the very intelligent, mature woman we know, that she is aware of what she’s walking into and knows that it’s something she can handle.
This, 100%.
This is absolutely about Invictus not Charles and I don’t really think that Harry has a choice in this. He HAS to be on the ground for Invictus or William’s flying monkeys WILL destroy it. I think behind the scenes it’s more nuanced. I think that Meghan realizes that Harry has to be on the ground for Invictus and is willing to try it until it gets untenable and then she will bolt to Portugal. This is one of those necessary evils if Harry wants to keep the Invictus Games as a viable charity. Staying in California allows William’s people too many chances to get in. I ALSO think this is Meghan proving to Harry that this will never work for her or the children. She needs him to see the abuse and see that it hasn’t changed. That said, people are starting to call out the hate and that’s different.
I will continue to pray for Meghan, Archie, Lili, Doria, and yes even Harry.
I’m not getting from this that Harry is incredibly unhappy in California or that their marriage is in trouble.
the article says that he never really found a core friend group which isn’t the same thing as being incredibly unhappy. meghan seems to have formed a pretty strong group of friends and my guess is Harry never found that for himself. But I’m not sure how much he had that in the UK by the time they left anyway. So maybe he was lonelier than he had expected to be but that doesnt necessarily translate to being “incredibly unhappy.” Harry has also been clear that he still loves the UK and always will and that’s part of the reason for the security battle.
I also don’t think their marriage is in trouble if this has been in the works for the past year. It tells me its something they’ve fully discussed and considered the ramifications of and are more prepared for it. And like many of us said, it means we can trace it back to that meeting last summer with BP and Sussex staff outside at a restaurant. So this has been well planned even if it seems very last minute and haphazard to us. But I do think this was Harry’s decision and Meghan has agreed to it.
I dont know. at this point, all any of us can do is sit and wait and watch what happens. The press is going to try to destroy her but did they ever really stop?
I’m with you, becks1. And no lie but ima tune out real fast if this becomes a comment section about the state of their marriage. This is a gossip site though so who am I to police?
His obsession with his country and father that have repeatedly put his wife and children in danger will end up costing him his marriage. Your father that you love so much prevents you from getting proper security, he pulled a room offer from you last minute. Your wife couldn’t even do public engagements a month ago. You said repeatedly it was unsafe( we see it is!!) You were praised from getting your wife away from it, then days later it’s announce you are bringing her back for seconds. If they divorce, Meghan will of course get the worst of it and Harry will be treated like a dummy and welcomed back and will marry the “right” type next time. I think he would go back to a working royal tomorrow if offered. I’m tired of them using people magazine and sources when they complained about not being able to speak themselves while in the firm. Some people still deny this is what they are doing, because they said sources don’t speak for us years ago, but it seems to be the only way they speak. They need to make a short, clear statement. We don’t need fully detailed stuff here just basic statement. This is making Harry look pathetic and desperate to be back in the fold and Meghan is just trying to keep her marriage.
If you ask me how/when this ”going back home” started: I think Harry got carried away with the positive responses he received in 2025 in the UK press (the excitement that he was there, he even invited some of them to travel with him to his secrete visit to Ukraine) and from the British people who went to see him, during his whirlwind visit there (he made huge donations to a Youth centre in Birmingham and gave money for prostates/research for refugee children and in the Ukraine, his visit to Ukraine, etc.).
I don’t know if his Comms man on the ground is misbriefing him, or if he is the one misreading the actual mood amongst the British, the rota and other press and media in general towards him and Meghan, and the state of misery of the country and it’s people – cost of living crisis, etc. (last year The UK again ranked as the country with the second most miserable people in the world).
I think Harry really needs a reality check of a lot of thinks he still holds high regarding his country/Britain/Brits, including his own racist family, and the fact that they are never going to accept his wife and kids as one of them/worthy of royalty.
I think the biggest thing that is going to be a punch in the face is if he comes back and the security costs balloon. If that happens and they don’t pay it back, he’s going to get a reality check.
This is for tax purposes, and for Diana’s anniversary, and for Invictus Games in Birmingham. Good god.
Jeebus Christus!
Lets all pause for a sobering thought: england/the uk is a little spit of land whose inhabitants in general and unfortunately, are imbued with the curious phenomenon known as the “island-mentality.” And no matter how large the island, it is a phenom that needs to be studied. In effect, therefore, the uk is no bigger than small-town USA, population circa 4000, where everyone ‘knows’ everyone’s business when in reality, its “chinese whispers” on steroids.
In addition, do remember that:
– online chatter, with its infestation of bots and provocateurs, is not what obtains in the real world;
– the british shitmedia (and all their proxies in the usa and europe) have an existential need for onlookers, (especially the uniformed ones of which they form the majority of online chatter) to conflate the imagined interests of the windsors with that of the shitmedia.)
So in conclusion: if you believe that H&M, despite all evidence to the contrary over these past 6 years, do not know how to run their own life and to so with more success that many of their cohorts who have been at this game of life for far longer, then you can carry on being led around by the nose by bad actors who run sites and do broadcasts and write articles and have podcasts and youtube channels and who vie for your valuable attention with lies and sensationalism because thats how they earn the piddling coins that keep a roof over their head and food on their table.
I think this (OP) is an unnecessarily harsh take on Harry. After all, he’s the one who gave up his royal role and left his home country to move to Meghan’s home town, and lived there for six years. There’s nothing really surprising about him wanting to come back and his wife returning the favour, as it were. Isn’t that how marriages are supposed to work?
People really need to stop speculating. If the move back to the UK isn’t making sense, it’s probably because there’s a missing piece or pieces which are crucial but are not in the public domain.
Everyone should just chill and stop trying to rationalise Harry and Meghan’s decisions using what are highly likely to be incomplete facts.
I think Harry & Megan want to be able to call both places home, not just for Harry but for their kids as well. I definitely do not see this as a make or break situation. Megan 2026 is not the same Megan 2018. A lot has happened since then and they are both much stronger and have much more clout than they did back then. After they have set themselves up, they will be able to come and go much easier. The BM are alarmists and they hate M- don’t let them convince you they are in trouble and getting a divorce. She may not be jumping for joy over the move, but based on what we know about these two, they made this decision together.
I get such a sad picture of Meghan alone in a drafty old kitchen with the rain pouring down outside. The oven door is open for extra heat and she’s huddled in front of it with her coat on. The kids are at school. Harry is somewhere. The wine bottle is tempting, but it’s not yet noon. She can’t face another cup of English tea.
The days are endless and there is no exit.
OTOH – If the two of them have decided together that it is just for one year then I could see her thriving in the adventure.
If he insists on staying longer, she should insist they move to London – or even Bristol or other city.
No the wine bottle is not tempting. Meghan is packing some things and of it goes to Europe where As Ever has Kickstarted. See me at the beginning of the line.
This seems like the ad for Gardenscapes I get on my phone lolol. I dont think we need to worry about her opening the oven for extra heat, anymore than I do in the winter bc I like how the oven heat feels when I’m in the kitchen lol.
Is it possible to be happy in a place because one’s family is there and living a life of meaningful work, and still be homesick for a country where one has lived for three decades already and one’s family is the royal family? As has been mentioned many times here, life is complicated. Life can has competing priorities and one must sort them out as best as one can and sometimes things must be done to establish long term goals. I don’t believe Harry was miserable in California, but I do think he probably didn’t have the cohort of close friends that he built up over his whole life in the UK close by. They come from two different worlds. Consider the immensity of their achievements in California. Harry and Meghan are both exceptional human beings. They will always have to straddle two worlds, complicated in their case by not an ordinary dysfunctional family but a royal one to boot. Their children need to be able to travel back and forth between those two worlds. I think it’s reasonable to think that a confluence of circumstances has created the timing for this move. Also, it’s easier for children to experience a different educational environment while they are still in elementary school. It’s really hard to make teen-agers, or even middle-school kids change schools when they have their friend groups and their extra-curricular interests established. The Sussexes are not returning broke and broken. They are on an upward trajectory in their business and philanthropic interests. Hopefully, the miserable salt island will not damage that. Their deplorable and criminal press agents and royal family can only see things from their bubble. There are other options than “half in and half out.” I think Meghan will stay out of the spotlight socially and philanthropically and leave the arena to Kate. If Meghan doesn’t show up, Kate might just decide to go back to her hidey-hole and not bother. I imagine Harry and Meghan will continue expanding her business, taking care of the development and mental health of her children, and perhaps filming some stuff for Netflix series. Also, they have a number of Netflix deals in the works. Also, something Harry said in an interview when he was in the UK, I believe, has floated into my memory. I can’t remember the context, but he said something to the effect that the next year has to be about his father. So, Charles’s health it seems is one, one, of the reasons for their return. I just hope this couple doesn’t have to keep making sacrifices for the other every decade or so for the whole of their marriage. I think we should all pray for them, wish them well, and send good feelings their way. I took an interest in Meghan and Harry when I first saw them in the news in Toronto at the Invictus games, and because of what Meghan has suffered is so unjust, I am outraged on her behalf, and I hope and pray for her happiness and success. I respect and admire her humanity, strength of character, hard work, and talent.
My honest opinion is that Charles’ health is the reason Harry is returning. Yes, there is more business than usual on his plate this year into next, especially concerning Invictus. But I feel this is why Meghan is uprooting herself and her kids. If Charles’ health is in decline, them moving back temporarily would make perfect sense; to spend more time with him. I honestly believe this is the reason and nothing more.
Tessa, no, Meghan can absolutely NOT leave her two children with Harry’s birth family. And why would she? I’m assuming that they will eventually agree on what to do. If they cannot and Meghan wants to return to the U.S. (and who could blame her, despite the orange blob?), she would definitely take the children with her if Harry insisted on staying in England. But I think what affects Meghan, affects Harry, too. He left England to protect Meghan and Archie once. I have no doubt he would do it again to protect his wife and kids. Unlike William, Harry leads with compassion and emotional intelligence. If things go south, Harry will definitely take his family away from England, even if it’s to live in Portugal, where his beloved cousin has settled with her family. They are taking a chance. Harry has always made the right decisions and I fully trust that he will do so again.