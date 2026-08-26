Priyanka Chopra: ‘I don’t know if I’d love’ Nick Jonas if he didn’t embrace Indian culture

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are coming up on their eighth wedding anniversary. I still remember the controversy over all of it – Nick marrying an older woman, Nick marrying an Indian woman, Nick happily going along with Priyanka’s big Desi fantasy wedding. They said it wouldn’t last! But Nick and Priyanka surprised everyone and I hope they’re as solid as they seem. Priyanka recently spoke about Nick and their marriage, and how much he’s embraced Indian culture.

Priyanka Chopra appreciates that her husband, Nick Jonas, embraces her Indian culture and traditions.

“I don’t know if I’d love him if he didn’t,” the actress said while speaking with E! News at the Cycle of Love premiere in New York City on Thursday, Aug. 20.

“That is a big part of any story or any relationship that is multicultural,” Chopra, 44, continued. “I think it’s really important to have a sense of respect for your partner’s roots.”

When the couple tied the knot in December 2018, they took part in traditional Hindu wedding customs and celebrated both an Indian and a Western ceremony.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Over the years since the nuptials, Chopra — who welcomed daughter Malti Marie with Jonas in 2022 — has shared glimpses on social media of the family celebrating Hindu holidays including Diwali, Holi and Karwa Chauth.

After celebrating their engagement with a traditional roka ceremony in August 2018, Chopra revealed that Jonas, 33, made such an impression on the citizens of India that he was given a special nickname.

“It was such an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions,” Chopra said of the ceremony, adding that Jonas even “did the Hindu prayers.”

“The prayers are in Sanskrit. Even I can’t say them. But he did it in Sanskrit. The Indians were so impressed with their national ‘Jiju,’ ” she added. Jiju means “brother-in-law” or “sister’s husband.”