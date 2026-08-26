Priyanka Chopra: ‘I don’t know if I’d love’ Nick Jonas if he didn’t embrace Indian culture

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are coming up on their eighth wedding anniversary. I still remember the controversy over all of it – Nick marrying an older woman, Nick marrying an Indian woman, Nick happily going along with Priyanka’s big Desi fantasy wedding. They said it wouldn’t last! But Nick and Priyanka surprised everyone and I hope they’re as solid as they seem. Priyanka recently spoke about Nick and their marriage, and how much he’s embraced Indian culture.

Priyanka Chopra appreciates that her husband, Nick Jonas, embraces her Indian culture and traditions.

“I don’t know if I’d love him if he didn’t,” the actress said while speaking with E! News at the Cycle of Love premiere in New York City on Thursday, Aug. 20.

“That is a big part of any story or any relationship that is multicultural,” Chopra, 44, continued. “I think it’s really important to have a sense of respect for your partner’s roots.”

When the couple tied the knot in December 2018, they took part in traditional Hindu wedding customs and celebrated both an Indian and a Western ceremony.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Over the years since the nuptials, Chopra — who welcomed daughter Malti Marie with Jonas in 2022 — has shared glimpses on social media of the family celebrating Hindu holidays including Diwali, Holi and Karwa Chauth.

After celebrating their engagement with a traditional roka ceremony in August 2018, Chopra revealed that Jonas, 33, made such an impression on the citizens of India that he was given a special nickname.

“It was such an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions,” Chopra said of the ceremony, adding that Jonas even “did the Hindu prayers.”

“The prayers are in Sanskrit. Even I can’t say them. But he did it in Sanskrit. The Indians were so impressed with their national ‘Jiju,’ ” she added. Jiju means “brother-in-law” or “sister’s husband.”

[From People]

Years ago, I would have never predicted that someone like Nick, who grew up in such an Evangelical and conservative family, would grow into the kind of man who embraced another culture and another religion in this way. Props to him, 100%. I also think it’s interesting that we never really see Priyanka doing anything with Nick’s Evangelicalism. Like, she’s not going to a megachurch, you know? That being said, I know they celebrate Christmas (Hindus love Christmas) and I’m sure they celebrate other Christian holidays too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images and Priyanka’s Instagram.

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8 Responses to “Priyanka Chopra: ‘I don’t know if I’d love’ Nick Jonas if he didn’t embrace Indian culture”

  1. Sunny says:
    August 26, 2026 at 11:19 am

    This is funny this interview pops up now. Literally two weeks ago this topic came up with some south Asian friends. The Jonas brothers have been touring and they have been in Toronto a lot recently. And the last few times, Nick has popped up on my socials at some of the very best Indian restaurants in the city with his brothers. And we were talking about how he is platforming those places to an audience who might be less familiar or exposed to them. One of my friends was also impressed with what they ordered. He was like, “look, they ordered exactly what we did when I had my birthday dinner there.” I really think he has embraced everything about her world 100%. He apparently is in a Bollywood gossip group chat as well.

    Reply
  2. MidnightSuperNova says:
    August 26, 2026 at 11:26 am

    Aren’t they both maga? Nick definitely is a Elon Musty fan. Gross.

    Reply
  3. Grant says:
    August 26, 2026 at 11:26 am

    I really enjoy the two of them together. I am rooting for them!!!

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    August 26, 2026 at 11:30 am

    I’m glad they’re still going strong. They’ve always gotten so much superficial hate because she’s older and looks it.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    August 26, 2026 at 11:33 am

    I’m glad to hear at least one Jonas isn’t an evangelical garbage person. I absolutely did not think these two would’ve made it this far, good for them. And I’m extremely glad Priyanka hasn’t “converted” or done the mega church thing. They are not safe for anyone, but especially women and children of color.
    One of my (white) friends I grew up with married an Indian man and lives in India, she was raised catholic and they did two weddings and I don’t think they’re doing Catholic stuff with their kid. Some of the cultural differences I heard about early on would be hard to adjust to, but that has more to do with expectations of a wife (parents expected to live with them, were furious when they moved to a different floor in the same apartment building) vs a guy who marries in and didn’t live among her extended family.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    August 26, 2026 at 11:33 am

    As it should be.

    Reply
  7. Jayna says:
    August 26, 2026 at 11:52 am

    “Nick’s evangelicalism”? They were teens back then. He’s a grown man now. She’s not going to a mega church because Nick doesn’t go to a mega church. Nick has said that because he was raised in a church community and felt the church abandoned his father, who was the pastor there, and the family, he questioned institutional religion for many reasons. He does not attend a church. He still does believe in God, but it’s a personal relationship. He sees it as not just praying but doing what you love and seeing God all around you in different ways. Conservative Christians piled on those comments and said that means he strayed from God and Jesus, and pray he finds his way back to Jesus. LOL

    Kevin is the only one of the three guys who attends church. Joe said he still has his faith but is not “religious.”

    Reply
  8. jferber says:
    August 26, 2026 at 7:42 pm

    I love their 3 dogs!

    Reply

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