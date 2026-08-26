A ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ sequel is in the works with Kate Hudson producing



Earlier this month, Matthew McConaughey told Josh Horowitz that 2003’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was his favorite of all the rom-coms he’s done. It’s also his biggest residual-earner. There may be a reason why How to Lose a Guy was on Matthew’s mind: it’s getting a sequel! According to a Variety report, the sequel is still in the early development stage at Paramount. No director is attached yet and the studio is still looking for a screenwriter. Kate Hudson is on board as a producer, and the plan is to bring both Hudson and McConaughey back as Andie and Ben. From Variety:

A “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” sequel is in the works at Paramount, with original star Kate Hudson attached to produce the project, Variety can report exclusively. Development on the sequel is in early stages, with the cast and several key creative roles yet to be selected, according to a source close to the project. The intention of the filmmakers and the studio is to have Hudson and her co-star from the original, Matthew McConaughey, reprise their roles. The project is currently seeking a screenwriter, so casting will depend on the take. Stacey Sher is also on board to produce alongside Hudson through her Shiny Penny banner. Sher’s extensive list of producer credits includes “Pulp Fiction,” “Gattaca,” “Erin Brockovich,” “Vanilla Sky” and “Django Unchained.” Reps for Hudson and McConaughey did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

[From Variety]

I love How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, so I’m excited about this news. I’m surprised it took this long to make a sequel happen because Y2K nostalgia is all the rage right now. Hudson’s involvement as a producer makes me think she’s definitely reprising her role. Considering what McConaughey said about how much money the first movie made him, I think it’s a no-brainer he will too. I imagine Kathryn Hahn and Adam Goldberg will be asked back as well.

I wonder what angle they’ll take. Will Ben and Andie still be together? Or have they broken up and are finding their way back to one another? If they have kids, will they cast their real-life children in those roles? I also wonder if Andie still works for a magazine or if she’s moved into a digital space. Whatever direction they take, I just hope we get more bad karaoke and iconic moments like, “Frost yourself!”

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