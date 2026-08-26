Boshoff: Prince Harry plans on living in the UK for ‘the next 12 to 15 years, minimum’

Before the Sussex family even visited Highgrove in July, the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff had a big exclusive about the then-upcoming visit. As it turned out, a few parts of her big exclusive turned out to be true, including Prince Harry and Meghan’s plan to “reverse Sussexit” and move back to the UK with their two children. It felt absurd at the time, and even more absurd after Harry’s visit was marred by security issues, a lawsuit defeat, a rescinded invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace and the British media’s completely deranged behavior. Well, the Sussexes decided that all of the chaos, drama and danger was just what they wanted constantly. They will likely arrive back in Britain in a matter of days, if not hours. Boshoff’s July exclusive was ten lies and a truth, but the one truth was the big one, so now we have to listen to what she says. She had a big new exclusive about what her royal/Sussex sources are telling her. If even a third of this is correct, it’s horrifying. Some highlights:
Everything is moving quickly: Their return, though, is moving at a cracking pace. The family is currently packing up in Montecito and they are due to arrive in the UK imminently. ‘H arrives this weekend,’ said a friend yesterday.
Harry really wants his kids educated in the UK: I’m told that the only real motivation for the relocation is Prince Harry’s fervent desire to give their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, a gold-star education, and for him that means it simply has to be in a UK school. He and Meghan, say friends, have been kicking this idea around ‘for years’ but became very serious about it last year, to the point of obtaining prospectuses and speaking to headteachers.
How long this move has been discussed: ‘Meghan has been aware of Harry’s views and discussing with him how they will bring the children up for years. It is not sudden,’ says a friend. The friend adds that the King was told ‘long before the weekend’ that sending the children to school in the UK was what they hoped to do, and the King also understood that Harry felt Archie was far too young to start boarding, so it would mean a family return to the UK. His school will indeed be in, or close to, the Cotswolds, and the Sussexes are looking for a country house nearby with a budget of around £8million.
Harry intends to spend 12-15 years in Britain: The intention, according to Harry, is to be here for at least the next decade. A friend says: ‘The way he sees it is that he will be here for the next 12 to 15 years, minimum. He sees himself as a full-time father and he will be here for them spending every Saturday watching Archie play rugby. That is the agenda. He and Meghan are the best and most committed parents. They are the people who tell their kids: ‘no tablets [screens] at the dining table.’ ‘There is no hankering after a royal status or royal engagements, it is not about that. He specifically doesn’t want to do that. This is about Harry wanting what is best for them and he wants them to be raised British, in Britain, and go to a public school. That is what the move is about.’
Prince William wasn’t blindsided: Harry’s friend says: ‘The King has been well aware of what Harry wanted for some time and on their visit in July he knows that they were looking around schools. William has also been aware for about six months. There is no question of anyone being ‘blindsided”.
Harry plans to be the full-time parent while Meghan goes back-and-forth to California: The plan now is that he will indeed be the key at-home parent, while Meghan travels back and forth to their home in Montecito, California. Her As Ever business is based in California, and sells the Californian lifestyle – rosé wine, flower sprinkles and jams. Their production company, Archewell, has offices in Los Angeles and staff there who are developing a number of film and TV dramas….So Meghan will be left to try to earn money and keep their media dreams alive in America (they still have a ‘first look’ deal for their projects with Netflix) while Harry returns to Britain, living probably not far from Highgrove where he was raised, and continues with the British-based patronages and charity work which he has undertaken throughout the Megxit period. It seems likely that he will add in some new charities, in the areas of veterans and mental health. Meghan will ‘come and go’ and is apparently already plotting out which weeks she will need to be here, and when she will be in California.
School holidays: The plan is for Christmas to be in Montecito – so no awkwardness for the Royal Family gathering at Sandringham – and for lots of time during the school holidays to be spent as a family in California where Meghan’s mother Doria lives. ‘Meghan will need to spend quite a bit of time in the US,’ says a friend. ‘She can’t just dial in, she will need to be there.’
The Sussex briefings are purposefully downplaying the marital strain: The reality seems to be that the move is long term, but that it will involve school terms in the UK and holidays in the US for Harry and the children, and more time than that in the US for Meghan. Naturally, the prospect of geographical separation between the couple, who were married in 2018, is not a narrative which Team Sussex want to promote. Indeed, the idea of it has set a hare racing about the state of their marriage.
Harry is deeply unhappy & Meghan agreed to this move to save the marriage: ‘Meghan is not doing this because she wants to,’ they say. ‘She is doing it because she believes she has to. She does not want to lose Harry, and she knows something has to change.’
Some friends disagree about the Sussexes’ marriage: A friend of the couple tells me it’s wrong to think these plans point to strains in the union, however. He says: ‘The marriage is not in bad shape, far from it, and this plan has been agreed by them both. They both feel it’s the best thing for the children and they both want to do this. You will see how happy they look when they are here. It’s very possible to have the kids at school in the UK and Meghan still working on her business in California.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Yeah, if Harry thinks he can plop his family down in the Cotswolds for 12 years and just live quietly while Meghan jets off to California every other week… that’s not an actual plan for a successful marriage for THEM. Many couples could make that work. Harry and Meghan cannot. Every single time Meghan enters or leaves that country, it will be headline news. The kids’ safety is a real concern. Meghan’s safety is a real concern. Meghan has built a business, a life and a support system in California – just the travel alone and the time away from her kids will leave her wrecked. And I genuinely think the rudest awakening for Harry is going to be his family’s reluctance to reconcile with him across the board. Right now, King Charles is making vague statements along the lines of “of course the king would like to see more of Harry,” but that’s not a real plan of action. God, I hope absolutely none of this is true. But again, Boshoff got one thing right so now we have to consider that she might be getting some of this correct as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images.
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
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North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259710
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696614407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696621832, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696640808, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at St Paul’s cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.,Image: 696641183, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696653379, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
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Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696653735, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678335, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
I think Harry wanting the kids to get a taste of British education while he deals with everything around Invictus in Birmingham is the reason they are going back. I also think both CIII and W knew long before it came out that this was happening. I do not think they will stay longer than a year. And I still think they will spend Christmas in Portugal.
He really had better be gathering armies in the Low Countries if he wants this to work.
The level of security they are currently paying for is just not sustainable. They are doing very well, but that is just a huge drain.
ETA Imagining that he can stay in the UK with his father gone and his brother against him is just sad.
I hope he also goes to see lily play sports. Scooter would be king then. Will scooter make things unpleasant again. There are top schools in the USA too. Some princes and princesses attended ivy league schools. Royals outside of the UK
Joss Stone mentioned that Harry had talked to her about her relocation back to the UK with intense interest at a WellChild event and that he was particularly interested in British schools.
I think we should take Harry’s own words from 2023 as definitive about this: ““The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States.”
I think it’s a dangerous and silly move – while his feelings are understandable, what happened when he visited in July is not reassuring to me – but it’s not up to me.
I also think that those who think Harry feels the pull of his royal status are somewhat correct. This is something you can’t really explain unless you’ve been over there – I mean there are royal warrants on your laundry detergent and stuff in the UK and crowns on the mailboxes. It’s beyond a “royal/nonroyal” binary honestly. That doesn’t mean everyone buys into it, but if you do – and Harry has said he’s a monarchist – it’s potent.
Halve the “10 year plan” and she’d be closer to target.
There are quality private schools in the US, so this emphasis on a British education is just more classist, xenophobic nonsense on the media’s part.
Especially considering that Harry did not have the best experience at his British schools, by his own admission.
‘The marriage is not in bad shape, far from it, and this plan has been agreed by them both.”
That’s a far cry from :
“they still love each other deeply and this has been the plan for some time”
It sounds strained, honestly — and unfortunately.
Alison is a hack journalist.
Seeing as how their marriage constantly is under attack by the media and BRF I can imagine it has bad patches. AS for the manic number of articles being published since the move became public, all of them somehow having insider information I will ignore the speculations that have an agenda…that agenda has always been to get Prince Harry and the children back to the UK and banish Meghan.
So honestly most of this sounds relatively reasonable and along the lines of what we have been saying here – that the king has been aware of this plan for some time, that Harry doesn’t want the kids to board, that William even had an idea (maybe part of the reason for his crashout after the highgrove meeting is because he knew that confirmed this move), Harry and Meghan have been talking about it for a long time, etc. I also think the part about christmas in california and long stays in california is true. AND I appreciate the emphasis here on how this has nothing to do with trying to be a working royal again.
the two parts that I question are the time frame and Meghan working in CA – 12-15 years is a very long time for a “short term move” and frankly I dont see Meghan agreeing to commute to California for the next decade. She’s not going to miss that much time with her kids and such a lifestyle would impact her ability to have an actual life in England. I can see her doing that for a year, but not for the next decade. And that narrative also plays into the idea of Harry as just sort of a lost philanthropist who doesn’t understand money and Meghan as the breadwinner who supports the family.
Scooter could do a lot of damage and he wont change .Meghan should stay close to the children.
Harry is blowing up his entire marriage and placing his family at extreme risk for what? To hopefully reconcile with family who hate his guts and despise his amazing wife and lovely children? He’s been giving hints all along that his entire identity is tied to that family. The constant need to reconcile and force a relationship between his dad and his children that his dad doesn’t want. Low key, this also feels like a need to compete with his brother on his brother’s turf. Because really what is he trying to accomplish here and why does he need to be in that country for a year leading up to Invictus? This is very diabolical behavior placing the family in extreme physical danger and his wife in constant mental distress. This also has the potential to ruin her brand with the daily horrific headlines that are to come. He allegedly wants to sit at home and have Meghan do all of the heavy lifting??! Like wtf? Meghan would be smart to consider her options and leave if he tries to extend this bs past a year.
I am underwhelmed by what I’ve seen of royals and aristos who’ve received Britain’s top educations. The RR can stop congratulating themselves on the rarified education system. They’re networking factories.