Boshoff: Prince Harry plans on living in the UK for ‘the next 12 to 15 years, minimum’

Before the Sussex family even visited Highgrove in July, the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff had a big exclusive about the then-upcoming visit. As it turned out, a few parts of her big exclusive turned out to be true, including Prince Harry and Meghan’s plan to “reverse Sussexit” and move back to the UK with their two children. It felt absurd at the time, and even more absurd after Harry’s visit was marred by security issues, a lawsuit defeat, a rescinded invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace and the British media’s completely deranged behavior. Well, the Sussexes decided that all of the chaos, drama and danger was just what they wanted constantly. They will likely arrive back in Britain in a matter of days, if not hours. Boshoff’s July exclusive was ten lies and a truth, but the one truth was the big one, so now we have to listen to what she says. She had a big new exclusive about what her royal/Sussex sources are telling her. If even a third of this is correct, it’s horrifying. Some highlights:

Everything is moving quickly: Their return, though, is moving at a cracking pace. The family is currently packing up in Montecito and they are due to arrive in the UK imminently. ‘H arrives this weekend,’ said a friend yesterday.

Harry really wants his kids educated in the UK: I’m told that the only real motivation for the relocation is Prince Harry’s fervent desire to give their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, a gold-star education, and for him that means it simply has to be in a UK school. He and Meghan, say friends, have been kicking this idea around ‘for years’ but became very serious about it last year, to the point of obtaining prospectuses and speaking to headteachers.

How long this move has been discussed: ‘Meghan has been aware of Harry’s views and discussing with him how they will bring the children up for years. It is not sudden,’ says a friend. The friend adds that the King was told ‘long before the weekend’ that sending the children to school in the UK was what they hoped to do, and the King also understood that Harry felt Archie was far too young to start boarding, so it would mean a family return to the UK. His school will indeed be in, or close to, the Cotswolds, and the Sussexes are looking for a country house nearby with a budget of around £8million.

Harry intends to spend 12-15 years in Britain: The intention, according to Harry, is to be here for at least the next decade. A friend says: ‘The way he sees it is that he will be here for the next 12 to 15 years, minimum. He sees himself as a full-time father and he will be here for them spending every Saturday watching Archie play rugby. That is the agenda. He and Meghan are the best and most committed parents. They are the people who tell their kids: ‘no tablets [screens] at the dining table.’ ‘There is no hankering after a royal status or royal engagements, it is not about that. He specifically doesn’t want to do that. This is about Harry wanting what is best for them and he wants them to be raised British, in Britain, and go to a public school. That is what the move is about.’

Prince William wasn’t blindsided: Harry’s friend says: ‘The King has been well aware of what Harry wanted for some time and on their visit in July he knows that they were looking around schools. William has also been aware for about six months. There is no question of anyone being ‘blindsided”.

Harry plans to be the full-time parent while Meghan goes back-and-forth to California: The plan now is that he will indeed be the key at-home parent, while Meghan travels back and forth to their home in Montecito, California. Her As Ever business is based in California, and sells the Californian lifestyle – rosé wine, flower sprinkles and jams. Their production company, Archewell, has offices in Los Angeles and staff there who are developing a number of film and TV dramas….So Meghan will be left to try to earn money and keep their media dreams alive in America (they still have a ‘first look’ deal for their projects with Netflix) while Harry returns to Britain, living probably not far from Highgrove where he was raised, and continues with the British-based patronages and charity work which he has undertaken throughout the Megxit period. It seems likely that he will add in some new charities, in the areas of veterans and mental health. Meghan will ‘come and go’ and is apparently already plotting out which weeks she will need to be here, and when she will be in California.

School holidays: The plan is for Christmas to be in Montecito – so no awkwardness for the Royal Family gathering at Sandringham – and for lots of time during the school holidays to be spent as a family in California where Meghan’s mother Doria lives. ‘Meghan will need to spend quite a bit of time in the US,’ says a friend. ‘She can’t just dial in, she will need to be there.’

The Sussex briefings are purposefully downplaying the marital strain: The reality seems to be that the move is long term, but that it will involve school terms in the UK and holidays in the US for Harry and the children, and more time than that in the US for Meghan. Naturally, the prospect of geographical separation between the couple, who were married in 2018, is not a narrative which Team Sussex want to promote. Indeed, the idea of it has set a hare racing about the state of their marriage.

Harry is deeply unhappy & Meghan agreed to this move to save the marriage: ‘Meghan is not doing this because she wants to,’ they say. ‘She is doing it because she believes she has to. She does not want to lose Harry, and she knows something has to change.’

Some friends disagree about the Sussexes’ marriage: A friend of the couple tells me it’s wrong to think these plans point to strains in the union, however. He says: ‘The marriage is not in bad shape, far from it, and this plan has been agreed by them both. They both feel it’s the best thing for the children and they both want to do this. You will see how happy they look when they are here. It’s very possible to have the kids at school in the UK and Meghan still working on her business in California.’