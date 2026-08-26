North West: ‘I wanna work at, like, Starbucks next year…I want to have a regular job’

I try not to be judgmental about North West, but I’ll always judge her parents for pushing her out there when she was just a kid. It’s not just that North was photographed constantly since birth – plenty of “celebrity kids” have had that same experience and turned out normal-ish. My issue is that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t seem to realize that North is simply too young to have a music career, a fashion career, and an on-stage persona. That child is 13 years old. Let her be a kid, and even more than that, let her go through her awkward puberty phase without the world watching. Alas, North West covers the latest issue of Dazed. The interview was… something. The Dazed writer did note that Kim was in the room the entire time for the interview, so at least that’s one good thing. Some highlights from the interview:

Her debut EP, N0rth4evr: Released in May, N0rth4evr is a six-track mosh pit of rage rap, emo, hyperpop, alt rock and metal, sampling everything from Meg & Dia’s “Monster” to Kikuo’s “Love Me, Love Me, Love Me”. Maximalist production, buzzing synthesisers and jolts of electric guitar run through the record, while her signature Japanese tag, “ ノースちゃん (North-chan)”, announces one thumping club beat after another. All North wants is piercings and Manic Panic dye: “Everyone’s in love with boys, vaping and doing all kinds of bad stuff. All I want is blue hair and piercings.” Her current obsession: “Rehearsing every day. I used not to rehearse. I used to want to go out there and just see what happens. But I like dance rehearsing. Her ideal day: “I don’t know… I don’t like to rest a lot. I like to get stuff done. So maybe just going to rehearsal, and then going to the studio; that’s a perfect day. Or having a big show would be the most ideal day.” Worst piece of advice: “To start my career later. It’s like, nah, this is my hobby, this is what I like to do, this is what I wanna do with my life. What she loves about piercings: “They just make you your full self. I really want to get my bridge pierced, but I’m not allowed. Her most-used apps: “I be using TikTok and Pinterest. I like to make moodboards for my nails and my hair. But also I just be making it up; I gotta draw it too, ’cause there’s nothing on Pinterest. I can’t find what I really want for real.” What she would do if she wasn’t an artist: “What would I be? I still wanna work. I wanna work at, like, Starbucks next year. I think I can next year ’cause I’m gonna be 14, so… I think I can. I want to have a regular job, I guess.

[From Dazed]

I don’t know if there’s a word or concept for what I’m about to describe, but it’s like North’s parents have never told her that her dreams and desires at 13 are not going to be her dreams and desires at 18, 21, 25 or 30. No one has told her “no,” no one has told “this is just a tween/teen phase, babe.” Her parents have adultified her to this point. The Starbucks thing is telling too – somewhere, she knows her world of extremes isn’t actually real, and she craves normal-teen stuff, like working at her first job. Another element to this is North’s father, who treats her like the only one of his kids that he really cares about. Like, that’s a whole other psychological issue at play.