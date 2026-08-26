Tributes pour in for Dolly Parton: ‘hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly’



On August 25, Dolly Parton passed away in Nashville at the age of 80 after a “brief battle with cancer.” Dolly’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, shared the devastating news in a video released by her family. Bryan said Dolly had told him that, after a lifetime of wearing heavy rhinestones, she thought that she finally deserved to be comfortable and wanted to rest in a “beautiful bed of plush cotton.”

Tributes immediately started pouring in on social media. Friends, fans, Elmo, politicians, government agencies, and more paid their respects. They spanned political divides and came from around the globe. In a divided world, Dolly is universally mourned. Here are some of the tributes that The AP compiled:

Dionne Warwick: “The Heavenly Father has made the decision to bring another of his children to him. Dolly a true child of God is in the best hands now.”

Paul McCartney: “Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly. She was a very clever business woman who understood the value of her music and, most importantly, the effect that she had on the people of the world. There was no greater honour for me than to have her sing my song ‘Let It Be’ and, even though I only made a small contribution to it, I am so honoured that she did it.”

Jane Fonda: “I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves. She was many things … lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who’d never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard they’d have to cross their legs.”

Melissa Etheridge: “Words fail me today, words to describe the spirit that was Dolly. I was blessed with knowing her, just a little. We all were. I will strive the rest of my days to be as joyful and loving as she was. Her talent and gifts she gave us will live on for generations. We are a better world because she walked among us. May she live in the stars of the night and in the light of our days.”

Kacey Musgraves: “Dolly. This really really hurts. The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. So glad she’s with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today.”

Blake Shelton: “I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today. I only got to spend any real time with Dolly when Gwen and I got to work with her on ‘The Voice.’ I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is. It was like being with the funnest, most loving, most caring and closest member of your family. Truly a loss for the entire world. We love you Dolly.”

Reba McEntire: “Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side. Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you”