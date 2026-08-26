Queen Camilla came close to booking a role on ‘Only Murders in the Building’

This summer, the production of Only Murders in the Building has moved to the UK. Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and the core American cast has meshed with a new British cast for the sixth season. British (and Irish) actors like David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whitaker, Jennifer Saunders, Jane Horrocks, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent and Derek Jacobi are all filming roles or cameos. Well, according to Only Murders’ showrunner, they came close to booking a royal cameo too. No, not the Duchess of Sussex. Apparently, Queen Camilla was in talks to appear on the show.
Meghan Markle may be in talks to make a return to acting, but another member of the royal family almost landed a role on an Emmy-winning comedy.
In a new interview with Vulture, John Hoffman, the executive producer and showrunner of Only Murders in the Building, opens up about the star-studded guest cast of the show’s upcoming sixth season, which takes place primarily in London.
Hoffman reveals that, in addition to booking big-name U.K. stars like David Tennant, Geri Halliwell, Nicola Coughlan, Richard Ayoade and Jamie Demetriou, the show nearly landed the Queen herself.
“We almost got Camilla,” Hoffman said. “I know it’s insane, but yes, there was a moment.”
The showrunner said he was shocked to learn that the Queen might be available. “I was like, ‘Wait, what? Is that real?’”
Ultimately, the cameo didn’t come together, due in part to the U.K.’s stricter union rules, which limit productions to 10-hour filming days.
Hoffman said the logistical issues of getting Queen Camilla, 79, on set would only add further complications to an already-tight production schedule; realizing it was “going to be a whole thing,” the show scrapped the idea.
While there won’t be a royal cameo in the building next season, fans can look forward to plenty more familiar faces, including Peter Capaldi, Jodi Whitaker, Jennifer Saunders, Jane Horrocks, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, Derek Jacobi, Lesley Nicol, Amar Chadha-Patel, Adrian Lukis, Simone Ashley and more. There’s also the core cast of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Tina Fey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Meryl Streep, who have been spotted filming in London over the summer.
[From People]
It’s so funny when the Brits embrace an American show to this point – I wouldn’t have thought that Only Murders would attract this kind of cast list for their “British season,” but there you go. Only Murders is apparently beloved everywhere. I mean, they almost got Camilla! If it had happened, I’m sure all of those courtiers suddenly would have been thrilled to have “an actress in the family,” and all of those “concerns” about celebrities, actresses and TV shows would have disappeared.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Washington, DIST The United Kingdoms King Charles chats with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C.
Pictured: Queen Camilla
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Queen Camilla during the Diplomatic Corps reception at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday November 18, 2025.,Image: 1053184766, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews/Avalon
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Britain’s Queen Camilla, Colonel-in-Chief The Rifles and Royal Colonel 4th Battalion The Ranger Regiment, smiles while talking to guests as she attends the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner, in London, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.,Image: 1055039213, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
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Queen Camilla, President of Women of the World (WOW), speaks during a reception at St James’s Palace, London, to mark International Women’s Day and the fifteenth year of WOW. Women of the World is a global alliance of partners, working together to drive an equal and inclusive future for women, girls and non-binary people. Picture date: Tuesday March 10, 2026.,Image: 1081734977, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a State Dinner for King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in the East Room of the White House.,Image: 1095461340, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrea Hanks/Avalon
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Michael Bloomberg, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, on day three of the state visit to the US. Picture date: Wednesday April 29, 2026.
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Queen Camilla with Anna Wintour during a reception hosted by The Queen’s Reading Room during a visit to the New York Public Library to celebrate literature, on day three of the state visit to the US. Picture date: Wednesday April 29, 2026.
Featuring: Queen Camilla, Anna Wintour
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Sarah Jessica Parker (left) and Queen Camilla descend the staircase during a visit to the New York Public Library to celebrate literature, on day three of the state visit to the US. Picture date: Wednesday April 29, 2026.
Featuring: Sarah Jessica Parker, Queen Camilla
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla attends the opening of the seventh session of the Scottish Parliament
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 27 Jun 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
So they’re saying that being an actress is ok in the Royal family now?
But only for Camilla? Sounds about white…
Love the way you put the white in.
So glad that did not work out for camilla. Is keen going to try
Keen? Work?
😂😂😂😂😂
I see Derek Jacob i listed. He appeared on Frasier. Niles and Frasier sponsored a community play of hamlet. J a c o b i was hilarious.
Its probably better for the show that it didnt work out.
I’m interested to see how this season is. I didn’t like the one based more in california (was that season 5?) so unsure how I feel about one based in London. But I can see a london setting bringing some of those cozy mystery vibes that the first season or two had.