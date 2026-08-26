Queen Camilla came close to booking a role on ‘Only Murders in the Building’

This summer, the production of Only Murders in the Building has moved to the UK. Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and the core American cast has meshed with a new British cast for the sixth season. British (and Irish) actors like David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whitaker, Jennifer Saunders, Jane Horrocks, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent and Derek Jacobi are all filming roles or cameos. Well, according to Only Murders’ showrunner, they came close to booking a royal cameo too. No, not the Duchess of Sussex. Apparently, Queen Camilla was in talks to appear on the show.

Meghan Markle may be in talks to make a return to acting, but another member of the royal family almost landed a role on an Emmy-winning comedy.

In a new interview with Vulture, John Hoffman, the executive producer and showrunner of Only Murders in the Building, opens up about the star-studded guest cast of the show’s upcoming sixth season, which takes place primarily in London.

Hoffman reveals that, in addition to booking big-name U.K. stars like David Tennant, Geri Halliwell, Nicola Coughlan, Richard Ayoade and Jamie Demetriou, the show nearly landed the Queen herself.

“We almost got Camilla,” Hoffman said. “I know it’s insane, but yes, there was a moment.”

The showrunner said he was shocked to learn that the Queen might be available. “I was like, ‘Wait, what? Is that real?’”

Ultimately, the cameo didn’t come together, due in part to the U.K.’s stricter union rules, which limit productions to 10-hour filming days.

Hoffman said the logistical issues of getting Queen Camilla, 79, on set would only add further complications to an already-tight production schedule; realizing it was “going to be a whole thing,” the show scrapped the idea.

While there won’t be a royal cameo in the building next season, fans can look forward to plenty more familiar faces, including Peter Capaldi, Jodi Whitaker, Jennifer Saunders, Jane Horrocks, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, Derek Jacobi, Lesley Nicol, Amar Chadha-Patel, Adrian Lukis, Simone Ashley and more. There’s also the core cast of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Tina Fey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Meryl Streep, who have been spotted filming in London over the summer.