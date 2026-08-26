Duchess Meghan posted on Instagram about leaving her rescue chickens behind

On Monday, the Telegraph was the first outlet to report that the Sussex family is not bringing their chickens when they move to England. The Duchess of Sussex adopted rescue chickens soon after the Sussexes moved to Montecito in 2020. The family named their chicken coop Archie’s Chick Inn, and those rescue chickens have been featured in the 2021 Oprah interview, in With Love, Meghan and on Meghan’s social media. People were really invested in those chickens and I don’t even know what to think about the fact that they’re not bringing the hens to the UK.

Well, since the Telegraph gave us the chicken update, other outlets have followed suit. People Mag confirmed “that the family’s rescue chickens will remain at the Montecito house and be cared for.” Meaning, I suppose, that there are live-in staffers staying at the Montecito property? Either that or they have people coming by every day to feed the chickens and take the eggs. Well, Meghan heard that people were concerned about the state of Archie’s Chick Inn, and so she posted this to her Instagram Stories:

About the chickens 🐔 🐓 Well played Meghan 🤭😂😂😂 New from Meghan’s instagram story.#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/5RTjNx5kuM — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) August 25, 2026

It’s cute and all, but damn. All of this just makes me so sad. Leaving the chickens behind, living in the UK for god knows how long, going back to making herself smaller to suit her husband’s family. No more comfort and safety on her own estate, far away from those awful people. The only bright spot is that the state of Archie’s Chick Inn has overshadowed the Windsors this week.