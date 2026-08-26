Duchess Meghan posted on Instagram about leaving her rescue chickens behind

On Monday, the Telegraph was the first outlet to report that the Sussex family is not bringing their chickens when they move to England. The Duchess of Sussex adopted rescue chickens soon after the Sussexes moved to Montecito in 2020. The family named their chicken coop Archie’s Chick Inn, and those rescue chickens have been featured in the 2021 Oprah interview, in With Love, Meghan and on Meghan’s social media. People were really invested in those chickens and I don’t even know what to think about the fact that they’re not bringing the hens to the UK.
Well, since the Telegraph gave us the chicken update, other outlets have followed suit. People Mag confirmed “that the family’s rescue chickens will remain at the Montecito house and be cared for.” Meaning, I suppose, that there are live-in staffers staying at the Montecito property? Either that or they have people coming by every day to feed the chickens and take the eggs. Well, Meghan heard that people were concerned about the state of Archie’s Chick Inn, and so she posted this to her Instagram Stories:
About the chickens 🐔 🐓
Well played Meghan 🤭😂😂😂
New from Meghan’s instagram story.#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/5RTjNx5kuM
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) August 25, 2026
It’s cute and all, but damn. All of this just makes me so sad. Leaving the chickens behind, living in the UK for god knows how long, going back to making herself smaller to suit her husband’s family. No more comfort and safety on her own estate, far away from those awful people. The only bright spot is that the state of Archie’s Chick Inn has overshadowed the Windsors this week.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Ellen Degeneres’ show.
Being live in staff to tend to the garden and chickens seems like a nice gig.
This makes me really sad. Meghan seems to love her Montecito life, her chickens, her gardens, etc. I’m sad for her that she’s leaving it behind.
There’s way too much Henny Penny « the sky is falling » over this move. None of us knows what protections they have in place. They are middle-aged parents who have both been through more trauma than most, have acknowledged that trauma, and tried to transform it. And they have transformed it. It just seems so disrespectful to assume everything will end in disaster.
I felt that way a week ago, Puff. But the deluge of tabloid crap doesn’t augur well for Meghan in particular.
While it’s true that she shouldn’t clip her own wings to escape the hatred, the reality is that the hatred is being ramped up in anticipation of her move to England. And it’s worrying as hell.
THANK YOU. Honestly, after all they’ve been through I hardly believe they just decided this last week and said ok, let’s go! My guess it’s been in the works for some time, for reasons known to them both. I’m really surprised at the comments on CB over the last few days, so judgmental and harsh to Harry. Downright gave me whiplash. The assumptions and frankly, sense of entitlement regarding the details, planning and desires of Meghan *and* Harry are over the top. These are the same couple they were last week when everyone here adored and supported them. Now half of these comments practically sound like “oh well, they’ll get what they deserve!”
@bellatrix,I agree with you100%.
The change in attitude towards Harry and Meghan is how modern-day celebrity works. One day a popular actor can decide to join a certain tv show and suddenly that actor is hated. A week later he drops out of the show and his detractors drop their disappointment. H&M aren’t immune to this and to pretend that their followers aren’t allowed to change their minds is a discredit to their critical thinking skills. People make decisions based on the info they have and right now the ONLY information we have is that Harry and Meghan have returned to live in the UK. As a result, they are not the same couple they were a month ago.
@donety… Preposterous. The people they were a month ago were the very people putting this plan in motion. You’re exactly right: The ONLY information you have is that H&M have returned to live in the UK. Full stop. Everything else is conjecture and assumption – and certainly not critical thinking, which by definition requires facts. While I’m sure you’re correct that some people will turn their opinions on a (baseless) dime, I don’t. And frankly, that is a fundamental problem with today’s online world – that people feel entitled to make these judgments from 40,000 feet, slag someone off, then “drop their disappointment.” I have no idea what their plans are, but I am perfectly willing to assume that they are doing what they feel is best for their families, recognize the potential benefits and pitfalls, and like the rest of us hope for the best.
YES. To all of this!!!!
Thank you.
100% agree @Puff, Bellatrix, I’ve been really shocked by some of the comments around here lately and not just from all the new folks…
@Bellatrix, absolutamente de acuerdo contigo
Agreed
ITA Puff. For the most part, the things that these two have done have ended up working out well for them in the end. No point in freaking out and predicting gloom and doom right now.
Bellatrix, I’m noticing a lot of lurker names screeching those comments. I’ve noticed these types only pop up when there is an article about something that they think can use to pile on the Sussexes or embiggen the other two. Otherwise they seem to lurk and seethe.
YES, I literally used the sky is falling comparison yesterday! Its a little ridiculous overall. People are really jumping to the most insane conclusions here – Harry secretly wants to be king, Harry likes seeing the monarch’s face on post office boxes, Harry doesnt care about Meghan, Meghan had no choice in this, this is about them becoming working royals, and so on and so forth.
Meghan is clearly seeing some of the headlines and laughing and took a jab at those headlines this way.
“Harry secretly wants to be king” 😂
As if
Just dropping my 2 cents to co-sign all of this.
Especially when for months (years?) there has been so much praise for H&M moving with stealth, and making plans without leaks, etc… and they have done just that.
Hopefully, she can have a garden and chickens at her place in the UK. And they can visit Phyl and Jill et al when they return for holidays.
Hopefully whatever new place they buy has some chickens too. And I just assumed they were going to have staff still live in over there. And security too since they want to make sure no one tries to gain entry.
Meghan can be heard giggling in the back of the video. If she’s giggling about it, why would we be crying?
The family can have 10 chicken coops in their new home if they want. And probably sheep and horses too, which could be tricky in Montecito.
Think glass half-full, folks!
Hopefully not! Then we have to worry about the English chicken, and sheep, and horsies when they go back!
I cling to my version (until they make a statement saying otherwise) that they will stay till September 2027, after Invictus is finished and then go back to California and only come visiting England for holidays.
Their original plan was to spend 6 months in Canada/Australia/USA and 6 months in England as working royals. After the fateful Sandringham summit they still planned to live part time in England, that’s why they paid the (market) rent for Frogmore for 2 more years.
As I see it, they are back to living mainly in California and spend the school holidays in England and Portugal.
Which seems like a good plan, the best of both worlds, seeing friends and family.
I play an online game called Lord of the Rings. There are side quests where you turn into a chicken and are timed running to various dangerous places in that world. We refer to player escorts (that aren’t chickens) as chicken tenders. 🙂 So Meghan’s post tickled my hobbit funny bone.
I laughed at this. All these think pieces around and how they should release a statement blah blah and Meghan posts a dad joke.
Once again, I laughed out loud.
I thought Meghan’s response was brilliant. Keeping your sense of humour is a good start. Mockery is a good a sometimes a good way to deflate. Have they discovered where Meghan got the tea towel. I see a sell out, especially for people with chickens. Staff in Montecito could frame it and hang it outside the Archie’s Chick Inn. Imagine, even the hens are famous.
It is true the Derangers and tabloids have ramped up their hate for Meghan. She is sacrificing a lot for Harry and her children. I see the need for them to establish a UK base, and it makes sense while the kids are young. Everything that can be done to protect Archie and Lili from trauma as a result of living on that benighted island had better be in the works.
I’m happy that Meghan can laugh it this. The Telegraph writing a whole article about the chickens was just ridiculous and shows how desperate they are for Harry and Meghan content.
It never fails to astound me how the entire media establishment whines about the Sussexes “overshadowing” the Leftovers as they themselves publish the most inane Sussex content 24/7.
Instead of, you know, actually covering what the royals are up to (although I guess now all of the “working” royals are on months-long holidays 🙄).
I’m just waiting for the front-page articles and centrefold pull-outs about the dogs, Pula and something else I can’t recall.
Full veterinary expert analyses of how they’ll adjust to the jet lag, how their diet could change, and hence their poops, and the differences between chasing squirrels in Montecito vs the Cotswolds (or wherever).
Puff Updater, thanks for mentioning one of my favorite fictional characters, Henny Penny. I think people are very invested in the Sussex family and fear for them.
It’s bizarre to me that there’s so much angst over chickens. Weird that people think that they should go to England. The family is coming back. Even if it’s just for business and vacations.
I have to think this is Meghan’s decision. She is not making herself smaller- this is something she wants for her children. There’s no way that Harry would want to move back to the country that portrayed his son as a chimpanzee and called for his wife to be stripped naked and paraded through the streets and pelted with sh*t. And I don’t think its a permanent thing. I remember in the interview her saying “Just be cause I lost my father doesn’t mean he has to..” So maybe its just a temporary thing until Charles dies because they know his time is running out. Also Charles and the pit viper seem to be living separate lives these days and I believe she now has less control over him. And she definitely did had it in for Meghan.
I don’t understand why everyone is so upset that the chickens get to stay home in sunny Montecito, instead of going through the rigorous process it takes to import live poultry across international borders under the strict Avian Flu prevention regulations.
Yes, chickens can be beloved pets just like dogs, but trust me, the chickens will be happier avoiding a lengthy transatlantic flight in crates, followed by a lengthy quarantine.
Me too Kaiser . I am sad for all she is giving up for a life of constant attacks and criticism at the hands of the British media and Harry family .She is going to need a lot of therapy to get through this
ATTN: Chickens are livestock! It does not matter that they are “rescue” chickens. There are strict controls on livestock crossing borders to protect the domestic animals and food supply from disease and infections.
It was only recently that dogs could be certified to travel to thé UK without months long quarantine. YouTuber Bernadette Banner moved to thé UK and her Guinea pig had to quarantine for four months.
Listen, we don’t know these people. But, as someone who spent a decade building out a property inspired by the secret garden with kitchen gardens and permaculture and, of course, chickens, who had to move 3000 miles away and sell bc her husband got a new job, I have a secret. Positive that Meg (and I, both) agreed to “give it up”. Nobody was forced to make the choice to walk away. I am really sad about leaving what I built AND I know that this is the best choice for my family. I would be so embarrassed if I heard someone pitying me in the way a lot of the articles and comments here read. She is an adult woman who made a choice. She is intelligent and absolutely knew what the results of that decision would be. Can we stop stripping her of her agency and infantilizing her? She wouldn’t be doing this if she didn’t want to, full stop.
About the chickens, no matter how you acquire chickens, they are livestock. The past few years have seen us experiencing some of the worst outbreaks of avian flu ever. It would be so reckless to bring elderly chickens on a 9 hour flight to have them sit in quarantine for months- for what? Chickens care about each other (flock dynamics/pecking order)- I can promise you the chickens will not miss the sussex family. The absurdity of them bringing chickens to England. I cannot.
I have been a chicken tender for…oh about 18 years now. No way in Hades would they bring their hens to England. Chickens are farm animals not dogs or cats or really even pets. If they miss chickens, they can get some in England or maybe they can get ponies for the kids.
Gotta love ‘Hollywoo’* job descriptions like ‘chicken tender’ and ‘spider wrangler.’
*(™️ Bojack Horseman)
The fact “that the state of Archie’s Chick Inn has overshadowed the Windsors this week” is pure insanity. The people and press in the UK are deranged.
Me over here side-eying this whole story about some potentially “abandoned” chickens. The average lifespan of a chicken is 6-8 years. I’ve had only a handful of chickens live to 10 years, but those ladies were quite fragile and past any kind of comfortable existence. Also, I have yet to have a snuggly chicken. I doubt anyone in the flock is all “where are the humans to hug us?” Food, shelter, and some gentle talking-to is all they need. I’m sure the Sussexes have something arranged.
Harry sees the UK as some paradise for children in his head.
Maybe for very rich, very privileged children it is…but so is CA for those children.
I think this whole move is a shame.
I hate it for them.
And now that Charlie and Cam are pushing their international tour this fall, it doesn’t sound like it is about his health which I never believed.
I think it is about Harry needing to be proven wrong (or right) about the UK being such a great place for the little ones no matter what else…
Also bird flu?
I was thinking the chickens would be targeted because they belonged to the Sussexes. I do fear that their dogs might be targets too. Of course, the family is the prime target (how disgusting), but anything/anyone surrounding them can also be in danger. Sad but true.
I guess Meghan’s new product drop on Asever has been overlooked because of all this frenzy.