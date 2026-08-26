The Sussexes ‘assured’ the royals that they won’t steal Prince George’s Eton thunder

This past Sunday, the Wales/Rothesay family did their annual car-ride to church at Balmoral. For years, this has been the one big summer photo-op, the only time they break cover during their summer vacation. The next time we see Prince William and Kate will almost certainly be some prearranged photocall at Eton, as they drop off Prince George. That’s happening in just a few weeks’ time. I suspect that it will be more of a photocall-type situation, as opposed to William and Kate doing their own private photo with George and releasing that photo on social media. The imagery is important, as it was for William on his first day at Eton. The problem? The Sussex family will be back in Britain shortly, and their mere existence will “overshadow” anything and everything the Wales family does. So we’re back to this storyline – the Sussexes must stay silent and go dark whenever the Wales fam wants attention.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to steer clear of releasing photos, making comments or generating other news that could overshadow Prince George’s highly anticipated first day at Eton College, according to a royal expert. “The Sussexes have assured the King that they will not hijack or derail major royal events, notably the first day of school term for Prince George at Eton,” royal broadcaster Neil Sean told Fox News Digital. “By that, no pictures or comment from either one on that day in September.” A representative for Archewell told Fox News Digital: “This is not something we would comment on.” Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. The reported understanding comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales prepare for a major family milestone. Kensington Palace confirmed in June that George, 13, will attend Eton beginning this September, following in the footsteps of both his father, Prince William, and his uncle, Harry. Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital that George’s arrival at the prestigious boarding school carries significance beyond a typical first day. “Prince George’s start at Eton isn’t just a personal milestone; it’s the beginning of his public-facing path as heir to the throne,” Matta said. “The Palace is incredibly protective of that narrative, and any competing headline — especially one involving Harry and Meghan — threatens to distract from the ‘steady, future-focused’ brand the Prince and Princess of Wales have worked so hard to build.” She added that, while the matter may not weigh heavily on Prince William and Kate Middleton personally, it could be important to palace staff working to keep the focus on the future king. “It would certainly be a shame for his first days at Eton to see him embroiled in a ‘feud’ narrative with his uncle and aunt,” Matta said.

[From Fox News]

The thing is, I absolutely believe that Prince Harry has “given assurances” to coordinate his schedule and Meghan’s schedule to avoid overshadowing his brother and his brother’s family. That’s going to be a near-constant headline for however long the Sussexes are living in the UK, with Harry taking the lead making himself and his family smaller and less visible every single time he’s told that he can’t overshadow the horrible Windsors. And if Meghan dares to post something on her Instagram, then what? Wall-to-wall stories about how she stole George’s thunder or Kate’s thunder or William’s thunder. God, this sh-t is going to be an absolute nightmare.