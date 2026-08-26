Scobie: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘are not the same people who left’ the UK in 2020

It’s certainly interesting that Omid Scobie popped up on a podcast a few weeks before the Sussex Return announcement! Do we think he had any insider knowledge? In retrospect, it definitely feels like several well-connected media people had insider knowledge that something big was going down with Prince Harry specifically. Like… I keep thinking back to several stories this year which I dismissed at the time but are now looking positively prescient. In any case, Scobie has a new Substack called Off-Script, and his first piece was about you-know-what. An excerpt:
Headlines and commentary have been strikingly familiar: the King was blindsided; they failed in America; they’re broke; how dare they! Six years may have passed, but the characters in this story remain frozen in the roles they were assigned long before the Sussexes even arrived in California.
But Harry and Meghan themselves are not the same people who left. They are older, raising two children, building businesses and careers independent of royal life, and relate to Britain differently than they once did. While carrying out research for a book in 2023, I was told that California was not intended to be their only base. It was the right home for that chapter of their lives, but their children’s education and evolving priorities would shape what came next — including where they chose to live, and for how long. The reality was always more complicated than the simple idea that leaving meant rejecting Britain, and returning meant admitting defeat.
…The problem with a story that has become a symbol is that the people involved are eventually inseparable from what they are perceived to represent. By the time they left royal life, the Sussexes had become useful shorthand for much larger arguments about race, class, feminism, diversity, tradition, national identity and more. Parts of the press and the online ecosystem surrounding them had influenced the narrative from the beginning; over time, the line between reporting on the story and shaping it through commentary became increasingly blurred. What the couple actually did came to matter less than the ideas people attached to them.
No matter what happens, Meghan can still be made to represent identity politics, progressive America, victimhood or “wokeness,” depending on who is behind the opinion piece. Harry can still be cast as the prince who abandoned duty, family, and country — often through the lens of his relationship with her. They can be brave truth-tellers or irredeemable narcissists; victims of an institution or architects of their own downfall. The sides were largely chosen years ago, and every new development is simply written into the story people already believe.
If I had one piece of advice for the couple as they begin this new chapter in England, it would be to resist the urge to respond to every inaccuracy this time around. When a narrative has already been established across the media ecosystem, new information is rarely enough to change it. You cannot fact-check your way out of a culture war.
And that challenge will be even greater because the British media landscape they are returning to is not quite the one they left in 2020. Political and cultural divisions have become more entrenched, while a diminished newspaper industry has become increasingly reliant on opinion, personality and provocation in a world where basic news is available everywhere for free. Commentary no longer reacts to the news cycle; it creates one.
[From Omid Scobie’s Off-Script]
“While carrying out research for a book in 2023, I was told that California was not intended to be their only base… The reality was always more complicated than the simple idea that leaving meant rejecting Britain, and returning meant admitting defeat.” I feel like the people who like the Sussexes and have defended them for years are reluctant to call out Harry in particular though, especially given the fact that Harry has said for years that Britain is not safe for his wife and children, and now magically it’s fine that they don’t have the security situation worked out at all. We can sit here and say “well, their return to the UK isn’t as admission of defeat,” but we don’t actually know for sure WHY the Sussexes are choosing to put themselves and their children back into this ugly circus.
Photos/screencaps courtesy of Pop Syllabus YouTube, Fortune and WellChild.
Interesting how scobie’s advice is for them not to comment on everything. A departure from those who think a clear statement should have been made about the move, with harry and Meghan giving everyone a detailed bullet list for all the reasons behind their decision.
It’s probably good advice because now that Harry and Meghan are in the UK, the British press are going to be churning out made up stories by the minute. It’s going to be difficult to respond to every story. I think they will respond to stories that talk about their children.
I dont think they need to comment on everything, that would get tedious and tiresome and ultimately do no good.
But here, in this particular situation, I think a simple statement announcing the move with a basic reason for it would have gone a long way to calming things down, especially among their supporters. Even something like what Omid says here – “living part of the year in England was always part of our long term plan, but circumstances did not allow for it. When we moved in 2020 we were never intending to live full time in the United States.” or something like that. IDK I’m not a PR expert lol.
I hear u. That’s fair but no lie all these demands for statements or criticism for not having a statement….it has me tuning out. I’m clearly no pr expert and people can critique ofc, but I’m just like can we get some chill and patience?
They landed in Birmingham? Are the going to live near Althorp in Northampton?
I love the Sussexes, but I’m not afraid to call Harry out. I can’t imagine what is going through his head in taking his children away from their safe and happy life and putting them in the eye of a very ugly storm. Maybe things will work out, but the consequences if they don’t will be devastating to those kids.
100% agree with your premise. Those sweet children deserve better
How can this move be an admission of defeat since they are bravely walking into a lion’s den?
An admission of defeat would be them giving up their businesses and returning to royal life. As far as I’m aware that’s not happening, at least not yet.
OriginalMich, I share your concern. I think Harry is overly optimistic and has the truly good man’s conviction that right will win over might. He is very much his mother’s son in a Machiavellian world.
I’ve kept my thoughts to myself on this for years because I didn’t want to be freaking dogpiled, but Harry’s insistence that his family wasn’t safe in Britain always felt like hyperbole–maybe a trauma response, idk. I’m sure he *felt* the danger was real, but their private security team would have protected them just fine–and on an intellectual level, he knew that. His fight to get state-funded security and even the media lawsuits always felt more like vengeance than anything else. The Royal Family + press had been shitty to him and his wife, so he was going to go to war with both institutions in whatever way he could. Now the war is over, and he wants to go home.
I don’t think you understand the situation. Without formal security, they are not hooked into the police system, which is where terror threats, etc. are monitored. The Sussexes are officially ranked as being very at risk for terroristic threats. They also have deranged stalkers. Beyond even that, my understanding is that private security cannot be armed. How are they going to protect them if the threat is armed?
Further, Harry has made it clear on multiple occasions that he would foot the bill for the security if required.
The only reason Harry and his family are at risk is because they are members of the royal family. Your comment acts like that isn’t something that exists.
Re: “I’m sure he *felt* the danger was real” —
I’d submit for your consideration the very “real” cases:
the Sonnenkrieg Division Case (2019), and
the “Lone Wolf / Black Wolf Radio” Case (2024).
As to your “vengeance” judgment of Prince Harry’s character, I’d suggest increasing your “real” knowledge of “real” hate groups, including those that target Harry, Meghan and their children.
I have no qualms about calling out Harry and will do so if I see Meghan is bearing the brunt of the attacks from the Palace and press while they’re in the UK.
Meghan has always borne the brunt of press attacks–that will never change.
Well it would seem by the decision to move back to the UK that Harry believes that things will change.
Amy Bee, yes.
If things don’t work out, they return home to Montecito, maybe summer in the Cotswolds. They aren’t burning bridges. They will try it & see.
I’ve always wanted Harry to renounce his title and never return to the UK, partly because I didn’t believe he and Meghan were safe there but also because I’m personally opposed to monarchy. But I always also suspected that doing so might expose them to more danger. Being close to the king actually protects them. They must have realized that. And making these moves while Charles is still in control makes sense from that perspective.
Since they will be living there, I think their security situation will be reviewed now.
I think H & M have discussed what they will do in various situations, like if the situation works for Harry & not Meghan. I doubt they have decided that would be the end of their marriage.
Scobie’s words are a lot more sane than 90% of the commentary lately.
The speed with which Harry has become the villain to Meghan’s hapless victim around here is astonishing.
I agree 100%!!
I agree. I can’t believe all the people who have created a narrative about the situation when in reality we don’t know anything about why, why now. We don’t even know if a undated security review isn’t being conducted right now.
I can’t understand why everyone needs to know exactly what their thought process and reason for how they live their private life is anyone’s business but theirs and who they wish to share it with.
I usually agree with Omid on nearly everything, and this line — “You cannot fact-check your way out of a culture war” — is pretty brilliant. And true.
But if anything, the Sussexes have allowed too many lies to go unchecked. I’m not blaming them for the sh*tstorm, but I wish they had better defenses for it.
This whole situation is a mess. And while H&M are older and more experienced than when they left, the battering they’re in for would break many mortals.
Agree with most of what he said. The Sussexes are different, their children’s well being is of utmost importance so those saying how could they do this to their children can have several seats. They are older, both in their 40s, have a much broader support network and importantly have their own work. Also like most entrepreneurial people, they’ve had some successes and some failures. If they were never evicted from Frogmore, this would be a very different conversation. I think the media isn’t prepared for private citizen Sussexes, who can come and go as they please and don’t have to give them anything.
That is what I’ve been thinking: that this wouldn’t be so newsworthy if they hadn’t been evicted from Frogmore. They likely would have been shuttling between the two homes as they originally intended, unless the security situation would have prevented that.
This same podcast, the female host said that she thought H&M and Charles would reconcile given that they keep talking to each other via the media.
I think they should put out a statement about this return myself because right now the media is writing their own narrative and nowhere in there does Harry look good in this. And two, Harry ran around saying just call me Harry for 6 years. Kept saying service was universal. Talked at length about unsafe England was for his children and Meghan and now all of a sudden things are fine and he’s going to be hanging out with this DS father even more now. I got nothing honestly. Racism didn’t go away while they were in the US and it’s going to be knives out for Meghan who now the media are blaming for them not winning in America.
I don’t think that racist Brits consider themselves racist. They seem to like to pretend that the victims of the abuse are overreacting to a bit of harmless fun. But unless you live in a nonwhite skin, you cannot define what racism is. In my own experience, the actual racial abuse isn’t the concern for white folks, it’s the victim’s faulty perceptions.
I really didn’t know what to make of this as it seems to be non sequitur and they have provided no explanation. My two cents is that it’s in order to ensure that Invictus is fireproof in case Charles should not make it to the opening ceremony. So they have no pretext to intercede. I mean. Everyone knows William is a raging lunatic. I wouldn’t put anything past him. I have a feeling that all the stuff that was coming to a head has finally reached a point from which a plan has coalesced. There is a contingency in effect for if / when Charles departs this world. For personal and institutional reasons, it’s best for Harry to be in the U.K. when that happens and since he has work here also — I even wonder if the Birmingham Invictus games were awarded to the UK in order to give Harry a reason to come home — it’s a matter of killing two birds with one stone. I have a feeling their security will be resolved asap and paid for by Charles privately from Duchy of Lancaster funds, as I imagine Andrew’s is also. I imagine that’s what they mean when they say things are paid for privately. I don’t think William is going to be King. I also don’t think he’s long for this world. He looks like a man at the tail end of a ragged addiction or a dreadful disease. There are days he looks worse than his father, all things considered. And then he has idiotic habits that his late grandmother publicly expressed alarm at, like riding motorcycles at 100mph and flying his helicopter all over the place. He’s looked for a long time like a man who longed to go to another world. Maybe he’ll just retire to Scotland and preside over their independence movement. I jest. But I think Harry’s in place to serve as a regent to George. That’s just the only scenario I can visualise, now. I still tend to think Diana’s car accident was just an accident (Parisian driving is mental, she was divorced and had no constitutional role) but at this point I cannot imagine handing the reins to Will. Cannot imagine it.
Diana had a major role as the mother if scooter and harry. Charles is not a good father to put it mildly. Diana was needed
I don’t think William looks as bad as Charles does. He certainly looks bad for a supposedly healthy man under 45, and I question his mental fitness. I wasn’t aware of the motorcycle thing. That’s a separate matter. But I wouldn’t say he looks THAT bad.
Well I been saying it in almost every comment I make , I don’t understand how Harry could compromise his children safety and images and peaceful childhood like this . Their faces will be plastered over every outlet. Harry and Meghan can say respect their children privacy and where they live and go to school all they want but the British media will not and Harry father will not tell his media buddies not to either because he doesn’t give a shit about Meghan , Harry and their children . I like Harry and Meghan but I can’t comprehend this and i do wish them well but I know this is going to be a living nightmare and for what ?
The getting to know the cousins or all of them may not happen what with scooter and his expecting loyalty from his cousins
I checked if British media can publish photos of the children. In short, they can’t. Except when their parents take them to a public event (Invictus Games) the children are protected.
Yes, British media organizations can legally publish photos of children taken in public spaces without parental consent, as there is no general right to privacy in a public place under UK law. However, strict industry regulations heavily restrict this practice based on context. While it is not a criminal offense to take or publish an innocent photograph of a minor, publishers must navigate stringent regulatory codes—primarily managed by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) and Ofcom—alongside UK data protection laws. Regulatory Rules for Print and Online Media (IPSO). Most UK newspapers and magazines follow the IPSO Editors’ Code of Practice. Clause 6 explicitly protects minors through the following rules:
Welfare Restrictions: For stories regarding a child’s welfare or the welfare of another child, journalists must obtain consent from a parent or legal guardian before interviewing or photographing a child under 16.
School Time: Media cannot photograph or film pupils while at school without the permission of the school authorities.
Exception for General Imagery: Media outlets can publish crowd shots or general public images where a child is visible, provided the image does not impact the child’s welfare or show them in a sensitive context.
Should there be any paparazzi photos the media can be sure Harry will sue. And win. With the backing of Charles. The RF was always very strict about photos of their children. They are paraded on church walks or in carriages, or on the balcony. Beside these official outings we didn’t see any photo of the Waleses, Tindalls, or the children of Beatrice and Eugenie in school, private parties etc. Only what the parents post.
When Harry and William were younger there were photo sessions with the understanding that beside these no pictures will be taken. The exception was when they were skiing with Diana after the divorce, but here we saw the video of Diana asking the paparazzi to stop, no photo of the brothers.
The Sussexes won’t throw their children to the wolves. Will the paparazzi try to get the million dollar shot? Of course. But not on private property. The best they can hope for is a shot into the car. The children will be well protected in their English home, during the school run, and at school.
I really don’t understand why the children should be traumatized.
The risk of pap photos will come from non UK sources because they can prevent the UK papers from publishing the photos without their consent.
Omid’s commentary is the most sensible thing I’ve read since last week’s announcement of the Sussexes’ return.
There are details we don’t know about nor need to. Now, if they don’t plan on participating in the royal dog and pony show, then hopefully they’ll note that they’re in Britain as private individuals and don’t plan on the church walks, etc.
I hope they avoid all that nonsense and just go a out their lives and focus on their children, life, business and establishing a solid network of support.
Thank god for some very sensible and rational commentary from Scobie. His statement that “Commentary no longer reacts to the news cycle; it creates one” is absolutely the truth of the situation Harry and Meghan find themselves in.
The British media with their smear and hate have increased the level of danger of Harry and his family, and it was already at a high level due to Harry’s birth, time in the army, and Meghan just for being bi-racial. I’ve always assumed that Harry was fighting for access to intelligence, and he can only get that through having an official connection. I hope that is what has changed. I don’t think they will get the amount of tax-payer security that they would be entitled to if they remained working members of the royal family, but in their unique situation if their own security were allowed to work with the government with the Sussexes still providing most of their own security, that would still work out. Harry would still be doing a lot of work that help actual British people, and he should definitely get government security when he is out and about doing such business.
I’m not sure what Scobie was talking about when he writes, “If I had one piece of advice for the couple as they begin this new chapter in England, it would be to resist the urge to respond to every inaccuracy this time around.” Did Harry and Meghan ever do that? Meghan gave the Oprah interview, they did the documentary together, and Harry wrote Spare. They told their story and corrected the narrative. They said they were moving forward, and it seems to me they have. They have not said anything more about their circumstances in Britain, and only in the last couple of years, have they corrected or issued a press release.
I love Omid.