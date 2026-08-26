Scobie: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘are not the same people who left’ the UK in 2020

It’s certainly interesting that Omid Scobie popped up on a podcast a few weeks before the Sussex Return announcement! Do we think he had any insider knowledge? In retrospect, it definitely feels like several well-connected media people had insider knowledge that something big was going down with Prince Harry specifically. Like… I keep thinking back to several stories this year which I dismissed at the time but are now looking positively prescient. In any case, Scobie has a new Substack called Off-Script, and his first piece was about you-know-what. An excerpt:

Headlines and commentary have been strikingly familiar: the King was blindsided; they failed in America; they’re broke; how dare they! Six years may have passed, but the characters in this story remain frozen in the roles they were assigned long before the Sussexes even arrived in California.

But Harry and Meghan themselves are not the same people who left. They are older, raising two children, building businesses and careers independent of royal life, and relate to Britain differently than they once did. While carrying out research for a book in 2023, I was told that California was not intended to be their only base. It was the right home for that chapter of their lives, but their children’s education and evolving priorities would shape what came next — including where they chose to live, and for how long. The reality was always more complicated than the simple idea that leaving meant rejecting Britain, and returning meant admitting defeat.

…The problem with a story that has become a symbol is that the people involved are eventually inseparable from what they are perceived to represent. By the time they left royal life, the Sussexes had become useful shorthand for much larger arguments about race, class, feminism, diversity, tradition, national identity and more. Parts of the press and the online ecosystem surrounding them had influenced the narrative from the beginning; over time, the line between reporting on the story and shaping it through commentary became increasingly blurred. What the couple actually did came to matter less than the ideas people attached to them.

No matter what happens, Meghan can still be made to represent identity politics, progressive America, victimhood or “wokeness,” depending on who is behind the opinion piece. Harry can still be cast as the prince who abandoned duty, family, and country — often through the lens of his relationship with her. They can be brave truth-tellers or irredeemable narcissists; victims of an institution or architects of their own downfall. The sides were largely chosen years ago, and every new development is simply written into the story people already believe.

If I had one piece of advice for the couple as they begin this new chapter in England, it would be to resist the urge to respond to every inaccuracy this time around. When a narrative has already been established across the media ecosystem, new information is rarely enough to change it. You cannot fact-check your way out of a culture war.

And that challenge will be even greater because the British media landscape they are returning to is not quite the one they left in 2020. Political and cultural divisions have become more entrenched, while a diminished newspaper industry has become increasingly reliant on opinion, personality and provocation in a world where basic news is available everywhere for free. Commentary no longer reacts to the news cycle; it creates one.