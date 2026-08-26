Dolly Parton will be laid to rest in Nashville next to her late husband Carl Dean



Dolly Parton’s death has hit so many of us hard. I found out after I had just arrived at a hair appointment, and my hairdresser and I cried for Dolly together. She was such a part of our lives for so long that we felt like we knew her. I can’t imagine what her friends and family are going through. I was oddly comforted by the video her nephew posted. He reminded us of what a remarkable person she was, and what a legacy she’s leaving. I have been trying to keep it together when thinking about Dolly, but this detail from TMZ really got to me. She will be buried in Nashville’s Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum next to her dear husband, Carl Dean.

Bryan Seaver, Dolly’s nephew, tells TMZ … Dolly will be buried in the mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, Tennessee, where Carl is buried. We’re told Dolly will be buried in her signature high heels and a comfortable cotton dress. The final resting place puts Dolly alongside the man she loved for nearly six decades. Carl died in March 2025. As we first reported, Dolly died Tuesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after being admitted early Friday with kidney and autoimmune issues. Her death came as a shock to many close to her, even though those in her inner circle knew she had been dealing with health complications in recent months.

[From TMZ]

TMZ goes on to report that the family will have a private ceremony and that there are no plans for a public memorial. There will be so many tributes and gatherings for Dolly around the world.

Dolly was open about her grief after Carl passed, and about how she neglected her health while caring for him. He was notoriously private and there are only a few photos of him from earlier in his life. Last year, a couple of weeks after Carl passed, Dolly told the Knoxville News Sentinel that Carl used to go to Dollywood incognito. He would buy his own ticket and wait in line. Dolly has described Carl as “handsome, a tall Marlboro Man kind of guy” and a “flirt.” Jane Fonda also describes him as handsome and told a story about how he gushed about Dolly when she met him on the set of 9 to 5. I wish we knew more about their partnership, and about Carl. Dolly gave us so much of herself that I feel like I knew him too somehow.

If you’re planning to pay your respects, Woodlawn Memorial Park is public. It’s permitted to leave flowers in designated containers.

Dolly released this moving song for Carl last year.

