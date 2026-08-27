The shortlist for the new James Bond has a new name: virtual unknown Jack Barton

For months, Amazon-MGM has been meeting with actors about playing James Bond. Everything about the Bond franchise is new right now: the Broccolis are no longer in charge of the franchise, and Amazon kicked out the old team. They’ve hired Denis Villeneuve to direct, and I would assume the script is being written as we speak. Now we just need a new 007. Not to mention a new M, a new Moneypenny, a new Q, new Bond girls and a new Bond villain. So far, the 007 shortlist includes: Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson and Jack Lowden. According to Page Six, a newcomer has emerged on the shortlist though.

Who will get to the coveted license to kill? “Bond 26” director Denis Villeneuve and casting director Nina Gold have scoured the UK and looked at a stream of unknowns to play the new 007, we’ve learned. And one man emerged from the pack, we hear: Actor Jack Barton, who played a tiny role in “Poor Things” — do you remember Fop 1? He’s also done some prestige Brit TV (Steven Knight’s “SAS: Rogue Heroes”) and Netflix teen ennui (“Heartstopper”). But insiders say he’s The One. Or at least the one who sits atop the James Bond heap before Amazon gets to testing a small group of much better known leading men. Sources tell Page Six Hollywood that those screen tests are scheduled to begin in early September. (Why make Hollywood’s most in-demand next-gen heartthrobs blow up their summers to screen test?) As for who is on that short list, we hear it includes Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson. (We previously told you about Elordi’s very Bond-esque ad for Chanel that may have doubled as a soft audition for the Ian Fleming protagonist.) Well, we can’t even find out how old Barton is, never mind where he buys groceries. He does have a barebones Wikipedia page that notes he attended Oxford School of Drama, which has produced such thesps as Claire Foy and Jemma Powell. Interestingly, Barton is repped by Craig’s UK publicists. Amazon declined comment and referred Page Six Hollywood to its statement released in May: “The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

[From Page Six]

I’ve managed to find photos of Jack Barton from one event in 2023. Um. I hope he’s not cast. No disrespect to this guy – I’m sure he has charisma and a posh accent, but please don’t go *this* unknown. They always talk about Daniel Craig like no one had ever heard about him before he was cast as Bond, but he had literally worked with Angelina Jolie, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg years beforehand. He starred in several successful (and good) smaller films, like Layer Cake. He wasn’t unknown, is my point. This guy, Jack Barton, is truly unknown. He is the biggest “WHO?” candidate ever. Maybe they’re just bringing in someone no one will recognize so that Harris Dickinson looks quite famous by comparison. Ever since I learned that Dickinson is on the shortlist, I’ve had a funny feeling that he might end up getting it.