The shortlist for the new James Bond has a new name: virtual unknown Jack Barton

For months, Amazon-MGM has been meeting with actors about playing James Bond. Everything about the Bond franchise is new right now: the Broccolis are no longer in charge of the franchise, and Amazon kicked out the old team. They’ve hired Denis Villeneuve to direct, and I would assume the script is being written as we speak. Now we just need a new 007. Not to mention a new M, a new Moneypenny, a new Q, new Bond girls and a new Bond villain. So far, the 007 shortlist includes: Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson and Jack Lowden. According to Page Six, a newcomer has emerged on the shortlist though.
Who will get to the coveted license to kill? “Bond 26” director Denis Villeneuve and casting director Nina Gold have scoured the UK and looked at a stream of unknowns to play the new 007, we’ve learned. And one man emerged from the pack, we hear: Actor Jack Barton, who played a tiny role in “Poor Things” — do you remember Fop 1? He’s also done some prestige Brit TV (Steven Knight’s “SAS: Rogue Heroes”) and Netflix teen ennui (“Heartstopper”). But insiders say he’s The One.
Or at least the one who sits atop the James Bond heap before Amazon gets to testing a small group of much better known leading men.
Sources tell Page Six Hollywood that those screen tests are scheduled to begin in early September. (Why make Hollywood’s most in-demand next-gen heartthrobs blow up their summers to screen test?) As for who is on that short list, we hear it includes Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson. (We previously told you about Elordi’s very Bond-esque ad for Chanel that may have doubled as a soft audition for the Ian Fleming protagonist.)
Well, we can’t even find out how old Barton is, never mind where he buys groceries. He does have a barebones Wikipedia page that notes he attended Oxford School of Drama, which has produced such thesps as Claire Foy and Jemma Powell. Interestingly, Barton is repped by Craig’s UK publicists.
Amazon declined comment and referred Page Six Hollywood to its statement released in May: “The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”
I’ve managed to find photos of Jack Barton from one event in 2023. Um. I hope he’s not cast. No disrespect to this guy – I’m sure he has charisma and a posh accent, but please don’t go *this* unknown. They always talk about Daniel Craig like no one had ever heard about him before he was cast as Bond, but he had literally worked with Angelina Jolie, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg years beforehand. He starred in several successful (and good) smaller films, like Layer Cake. He wasn’t unknown, is my point. This guy, Jack Barton, is truly unknown. He is the biggest “WHO?” candidate ever. Maybe they’re just bringing in someone no one will recognize so that Harris Dickinson looks quite famous by comparison. Ever since I learned that Dickinson is on the shortlist, I’ve had a funny feeling that he might end up getting it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I hope it’s Jack Lowden.
Agree!!
Considering the box-office flop summers Elordi, Turner et al are having, the James Bond rumours might be a life line.
Why has Ben Barnes never been on the shortlist? His turn in the Punisher series was a perfect audition.
I feel meh about all of these choices, but it seems like they want an unknown that they can shape anyway they want. I used to love the franchise under Craig until the last two movies just turned it into a mess.
I really don’t think this is the actual shortlist. The casting director has said that three of these people are totally out of consideration. Also… Paul Mescal? He’s a great actor but no way is he being considered for Bond.
Who the hell still cares about Jeff Bezos’ James Bond?
Some of us are sick to the teeth of hearing rumour x y and z about white male a b and c being on the shortlist or not.
At this point it’s BORING and it’s likely the next movie is going to be a TOTAL LOSER FLOP.
There.
💯
Chilling DC, what they want is a white man and they’ll search the Earth until they find a halfway decent one. Yet they’ll ignore all the fabulous actors who are men of color, men who would make women swoon and give glamor and rizz to Bond. Epic fail on their priorities and vision.
They’re determined to find the most generic bland charisma-free white guy possible, eh?
That hair is beyond tragic. Bond would never!
Please not Elordi. Please not Elordi. I can’t stand his perpetual smirk, and I regret losing 2 hours of my life to Wuthering Heights.
THANK YOU! Nobody believes me when I say that he has the most arrogant smirk. He’s insufferable. Thinks he’s an extraordinary actor. Mr. Give Me Privacy then calls paps to document his Kardashian-Jenner contract. I really hope he doesn’t get it. Zero charisma. Zero talent.
This seems pretty typical for launching/relaunching a franchise – find a guy with no name recognition so audiences will only know him as James Bond. It’s a long-term plan. A more famous person would want to work on other projects.
Well he seems like he’s a very schooled actor but I for one watched the whole heartstopper series and have no recollection of his role whatsoever.
Jack Lowden seems like the front runner imo. People like him and don’t have huge objections to him being cast
I’m not a big James Bond stan by any means, but if I were casting strictly on looks it would be Elordi. He looks very elegant in a suit. Have no idea on his acting as I’ve never seen anything he’s been in.
Roan Inish, you have a perfect right to say this. But please don’t say this. He cannot act! And his ego seems really inflated.
Harris Dickinson!
he’s the only one even remotely interesting to me. so much average white dude energy on one page!
Chaine, yes, because the media is trying to re-sell us the white man so we will like him again and let them control the world. Let me be the one to say it: white men are overrated. So, so simple and so, so true.
Henry Golding could do it, and do it beautifully. I don’t know the names listed at all. But Henry Golding has the charm, the charisma and could definitely pull off the cheeky, devil may care, Bond attitude. Why isn’t he being consid….oh, he’s not a white man???? Damn, eh?! Anyway, I think he’s lovely.
You need to have a face to play James Bond.
This guy doesn’t have a face.