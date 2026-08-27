Dolly Parton recorded a song to be released on her 100th birthday in 2046



When Dolly Parton passed away on August 25, she left behind an extraordinary musical legacy. She wrote her first song as a child and worked as a songwriter before she got her big break on The Porter Wagoner Show. In a 2016 interview, Dolly estimated that she’d written more than 5,000 songs over the course of her career.

Dolly left us one more song, but we won’t get to hear it until January 2046. The song, titled, “My Place in History,” was recorded in 2015 and remains locked in a chestnut box on display at the Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. She intended for it to be her last song and wanted it released on her 100th birthday. From Us Weekly:

Before her death, Dolly Parton… locked away a new song around a decade ago at her Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Parton recorded “My Place in History” in 2015, the same year the DreamMore Resort & Spa opened. Presumably from the title, it is a reflection on Parton’s history-making career as a musician, philanthropist and entrepreneur. The recording of “My Place in History,” locked inside a chestnut box, is on display in the lobby of the DreamMore Resort & Spa. “This chestnut ‘Dream Box’ is a repository of Dolly’s memories and wishes for the future. It will not be opened until Dolly’s 100th birthday on January 19, 2046,” a gold engraved plaque displayed alongside the box reads, per a photo published by Business Insider. “The Dream Box itself is a tribute to her original mentor and uncle, Bill Owens, who has worked tirelessly to preserve the American Chestnut tree,” the plaque says. It adds, “As a final tribute, Dolly has placed a song which she has written to be released as her last. Entitled, ‘My Place in History,’ only Dolly knows its melody and content until 2046.” In her 2020 book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, the “Jolene” hitmaker wrote of the unheard track, “I don’t know if I want to live to be 100 or not. But you never know. I might, and if I do, I’m going to be at that opening.” “There’s no telling what music is going to be by then. Hopefully, it will play and the whole thing ain’t rotted,” she added.

[From Us Weekly]

I love the sentiment behind Dolly leaving us one final song, but I don’t want to wait 20 years to hear it! Someone please check if there’s any fine print that says, “If I don’t make it to 100, release this on the first birthday after my passing.” According to Business Insider, Dolly recorded the song onto a CD and also included a CD player in the box. I wonder if it’s the only copy of the song in existence. It can’t be, right? DreamMore needs to protect that box!

Dolly’s family has confirmed she’ll have a small, private service and be laid to rest next to her late husband, Carl Dean. When asked years ago what song would play at her funeral, Dolly jokingly answered, ”I don’t know, but I won’t be singing it!” She later shared that she wanted the country gospel hymn “If We Never Meet Again” sung because it was her dad’s favorite song and was played at his service. While searching for the hymn, I found a lovely version of a young Dolly performing it.