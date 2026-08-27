Orlando Bloom dropped out of a Priyanka Chopra film at the last minute

Orlando Bloom hasn’t been relevant as an actor in many years. I can’t even remember the last time he had something to promote, much less a successful project which was seen by more than a half-dozen people. I know that’s harsh, but you have to understand, Bloom was set to be the next big thing at one point, one of the true It Guys of his generation. And it just… went away. Derailed, or maybe it was just a series of bad professional decisions. Let me be fair: it’s also possible that he genuinely wanted his career to take a backseat once he became a father. Well, in any case, it’s been a minute since Orlando booked a job. He was recently cast in a film called Reset, and set to co-star and co-produce alongside Priyanka Chopra. Reset was supposed to begin filming in a matter of days… and Orlando just dropped out.

Orlando Bloom dropped out of his recent movie at the last minute … and the cast and crew who feel screwed over are especially pissed … because without his star power to match Priyanka Chopra’s … the project might be toast. Here’s the deal … Orlando was all set to star in and co-produce the upcoming indie survival thriller flick “Reset” alongside Priyanka — and we hear he was onboard all through pre-production … but peaced out just as cameras were about to roll. Sources on “Reset” tell TMZ … they feel it’s a pretty f-d up situation … Orlando is a bankable star, so the independent project got financed with him and Priyanka attached — and it would’ve been way easier to secure an international distributor with him in the fold. Orlando may not need the paycheck … but the rest of the peeps on the project sure do … so there’s a fiery resentment for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. Sources tell us … three leading men are under consideration to replace Orlando — and one needs to be picked quickly … because there’s a schedule to keep! In addition to being the costar, Priyanka is also a producer … so we’re told she’ll make the final call on the new stud … that is, if the project can be salvaged. We reached out to Orlando and Priyanka for comment … so far, no word back.

[From TMZ]

This reminds me a little bit of the Joaquin Phoenix situation from 2024 – Phoenix suddenly pulled out of a Todd Haynes film on the eve of the start date, and Phoenix was attached as a producer as well! And he helped develop the story! What is wrong with these guys? Not to get too deep in the gender wars or culture wars, but I really think there’s a dearth of professionalism these days with men specifically. If there’s a family emergency, so be it and people will understand. But this doesn’t sound like this Orlando situation is a family emergency (and neither did Joaquin’s mess). This sounds like a guy flaking out.