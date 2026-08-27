In the short-term, Duchess Meghan will focus on ‘settling the kids in’ Britain

The Sussex family arrived in England mid-day on Wednesday, August 26. They reportedly flew into Birmingham via a private jet and they were not greeted by police protection. Because they decided to move to the UK for an extended period of time without having any kind of locked-down agreement about security or police protection. Their arrival made global news, with basically every major newspaper running stories about the Sussex Return. Thankfully, the British media did not stalk their every move – there was no phalanx of photographers and royal reporters trailing them in a convoy. So far – and we’re only one week into this mess – the British press seems somewhat placated by the fact that Team Sussex is providing a steady stream of background briefings about the move. Speaking of, the Telegraph has an update about what the next few weeks will look like for Prince Harry and Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children have arrived in Britain, by private jet, with no visible police protection. For this next phase of their lives, there has been talk of an “extended” stay, and of them remaining an “international couple”. But first, there is a new school for the children and a decision for their parents: what now? In Prince Harry’s case, the year ahead is mapped out for him, mostly in Britain and largely focused on the lead-up to the Invictus Games. And the Duchess? She would start with the basics at home, sources said. “In the very short term, it’s settling the kids in and settling themselves in,” said one. “Very normal stuff.” Prince Archie, seven, was born in Britain but left Britain with his parents before he turned one. Princess Lilibet, his five-year-old sister, is here for only the third time after a recent mini-break in that included a visit to Earl Spencer’s Althorp estate. They start at a prep school in September, learning if not a new language, then at least a new accent. Their mother, who will run her As Ever business from Britain and return to California frequently, will focus on getting them settled into a routine of school and clubs. In early September, the Duke has a week of appearances with his remaining patronages that are scheduled around the WellChild Awards. As has become routine in recent years, he will add a number of other engagements to a week that was expected to be a short visit to Britain, but now starts Harry’s back-to-work itinerary. Such was the speed of the move in its final stages that arrangements will only be confirmed with some charities in the coming days. The Duchess is understood to make personal decisions about whether to join her husband at his events and may yet appear with him to promote Invictus. She had planned to visit Britain with him in July, before pulling out at the last minute over security concerns.

[From The Telegraph]

True story: Meghan planned to attend the 2022 WellChild Awards with her husband but then QEII kicked the royal bucket and neither Harry nor Meghan attended the awards that year. I could absolutely see Meghan wanting to attend that event next month, just as I could see her attending the inaugural Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner on September 17. I genuinely hope that they’re both seen out and about regularly now that they’re in the UK. I hope that it doesn’t become some horrible situation where Meghan is constantly canceling appearances because of the security risk and/or because she has to look after the children.

Speaking of Meghan’s plans, there’s still tons of gossip about Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen and whether Meghan will actually get a role on that show. On Tuesday, Variety had a lengthy breakdown of the rumor mill, with one source even saying that Ritchie suggested Meghan for a potential role months ago, but it was just talk and no one had done anything about it. Sources also say that the argument that Meghan is “too controversial” is BS, and Ritchie is famous for stunt-casting. Variety’s sources also blame Meghan for leaking all of it (eh). Then Deadline asked Manda Levin, Netflix’s scripted chief in the UK, about the story and she said “All bets are off,” meaning anything could happen, I suppose.