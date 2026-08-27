In the short-term, Duchess Meghan will focus on ‘settling the kids in’ Britain

The Sussex family arrived in England mid-day on Wednesday, August 26. They reportedly flew into Birmingham via a private jet and they were not greeted by police protection. Because they decided to move to the UK for an extended period of time without having any kind of locked-down agreement about security or police protection. Their arrival made global news, with basically every major newspaper running stories about the Sussex Return. Thankfully, the British media did not stalk their every move – there was no phalanx of photographers and royal reporters trailing them in a convoy. So far – and we’re only one week into this mess – the British press seems somewhat placated by the fact that Team Sussex is providing a steady stream of background briefings about the move. Speaking of, the Telegraph has an update about what the next few weeks will look like for Prince Harry and Meghan.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children have arrived in Britain, by private jet, with no visible police protection. For this next phase of their lives, there has been talk of an “extended” stay, and of them remaining an “international couple”.
But first, there is a new school for the children and a decision for their parents: what now?
In Prince Harry’s case, the year ahead is mapped out for him, mostly in Britain and largely focused on the lead-up to the Invictus Games. And the Duchess? She would start with the basics at home, sources said.
“In the very short term, it’s settling the kids in and settling themselves in,” said one. “Very normal stuff.”
Prince Archie, seven, was born in Britain but left Britain with his parents before he turned one. Princess Lilibet, his five-year-old sister, is here for only the third time after a recent mini-break in that included a visit to Earl Spencer’s Althorp estate. They start at a prep school in September, learning if not a new language, then at least a new accent.
Their mother, who will run her As Ever business from Britain and return to California frequently, will focus on getting them settled into a routine of school and clubs.
In early September, the Duke has a week of appearances with his remaining patronages that are scheduled around the WellChild Awards. As has become routine in recent years, he will add a number of other engagements to a week that was expected to be a short visit to Britain, but now starts Harry’s back-to-work itinerary. Such was the speed of the move in its final stages that arrangements will only be confirmed with some charities in the coming days.
The Duchess is understood to make personal decisions about whether to join her husband at his events and may yet appear with him to promote Invictus. She had planned to visit Britain with him in July, before pulling out at the last minute over security concerns.
True story: Meghan planned to attend the 2022 WellChild Awards with her husband but then QEII kicked the royal bucket and neither Harry nor Meghan attended the awards that year. I could absolutely see Meghan wanting to attend that event next month, just as I could see her attending the inaugural Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner on September 17. I genuinely hope that they’re both seen out and about regularly now that they’re in the UK. I hope that it doesn’t become some horrible situation where Meghan is constantly canceling appearances because of the security risk and/or because she has to look after the children.
Speaking of Meghan’s plans, there’s still tons of gossip about Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen and whether Meghan will actually get a role on that show. On Tuesday, Variety had a lengthy breakdown of the rumor mill, with one source even saying that Ritchie suggested Meghan for a potential role months ago, but it was just talk and no one had done anything about it. Sources also say that the argument that Meghan is “too controversial” is BS, and Ritchie is famous for stunt-casting. Variety’s sources also blame Meghan for leaking all of it (eh). Then Deadline asked Manda Levin, Netflix’s scripted chief in the UK, about the story and she said “All bets are off,” meaning anything could happen, I suppose.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
I hope she does not make frequent trips to the USA. His possibly bringing the children to his birth family and some of its members may not be the best idea. Plus security. Meghan is not controversial just labeled that way by bots. And derangers
Exactly
Why do I feel she is walking on a precipice? That the whole family is, but she most knowingly of all?
What if charles goes on for the she’s not family routine. Will harry change his mind about the plan
Wishing them imcredibly well in whatever their endeavors are. Getting their children adjusted to a new school system I am sure is paramount for Meghan a well educated woman, who values education. Hoping they get the needed security.
Chris Ship said on TV last night that the reason why Harry and Meghan are in the UK is because Meghan has an acting job. We’ll see, I guess. I hope they settle in nicely and the press will leave them alone.
Did he say acting job or contract? A contract could mean a role on a lifestyle show like Junior Bake Off?
I’m still waiting to see Meghan with Allison Hammond. How about a great British bake off judge, just saying.
That would be perfect.
If only Meghan had been tapped to replace Prue instead of Nigella!
It would be weird for Meghan to be on Ritchie’s show. A little too… meta, iykwim.
I’m hoping the acting rumors are true. If Meghan has chosen to pick up and move back to the place where she was almost bullied to death, I hope she’s doing it because there’s something in it for HER, not just for the benefit of her husband.
There are two ways to interpret the “This was a family decision” explanation for the move. One, that they sat down and realized they were all on the same page and decided to go ahead. Two, they sat down and one had made up his mind and the other felt like she had no choice but to go along so she did. Some here think it’s #1. Some think it’s #2. But I think we all very much hope it’s #1 because if it’s #2, it means Harry is more like his dad and his brother than anyone imagined.
I mean, or we take it on its face that it was a joint decision? Meghan didn’t seem miserable and like she was being forced to do something against her will to save her marriage in the pictures we’ve seen from her this summer.
It’s clear to me that some people on here have been waiting all along for a chance to hate Harry and now they’re all in on it.
I’m with you on this @becks1. They said it was a joint decision. And no she did not look like that in any of those pictures. And I’d say not just a chance to hate on Harry, but let’s be honest, Meghan as well. People can critique their decision sure but well it’s their decision.
Agreed.
It‘s disturbing.
Just to add, I maintain that Harry and Meghan both never wanted their kids to be “exiled” from the Uk. They want them to be able to move freely between both countries and I see this as the first step in giving them that. They want their kids to have the right to choose one day where they want to live in the world, whether it’s Cali, the uk, Portugal or anywhere else. They have both maintained that. If it had stayed as it was, that would have been harder.
What i realized a long time ago was that Harry was mostly tolerated because he loved and married Meghan. He was the antithesis of the rest of the BRF and by defying the traditions and dating outside of the accepted circles, he had to be ‘a good person’ because Meghan chose him. More to the point, he supported Meghan and put her happiness before his family’s. Now it seems the blinders have been removed and because Harry’s actions seem to serve him more than her, then he is no longer ‘a good guy’. You don’t need the tabloids anymore when the fans who were once Team Sussex are now Team Meghan. Suggesting that the UK move wasn’t a joint decision is straight out of the deranger handbook.
A joint decision would come under option #1. But a lot of people refuse to even consider the possibility of option #2 despite the evidence that Harry has been telling people for some time he wants the kids in British schools. Does Meghan want that? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
And only two days ago I was happy that Harry was separated from African Parks. I don’t hate anybody and don’t want to, but I try to be objective.
Agreed @Becks1. A lot of people simply don’t seem to be able to give Meghan agency in her own life and have to insist she’s a victim.
Meghan made a decision you don’t like. You can simply say that instead of twisting into pretzels to find a way to explain how it actually wasn’t her decision.
@donety, agree. Except to me, it also becomes a critique of Meghan as well and gets used by derangers. She chose him, she’s a fool for going back, she’s just trying to save her marriage. It ultimately comes back to her. And the commentary gets to the point of sounding very close to what derangers say. And look, if you’re one that is convinced that their marriage is in trouble and this is a sign, well, then there’s nothing that can be done to convince you otherwise atp. No photo and no statement is going to appease those opinions. We can ask does Megan want this move? But actually none of us have that answer. We just know the actions. But I’m choosing to assume she does.
I believe this was a joint decision like all of their decisions that concern the family. To put this on Harry alone is an insult to Meghan’s agency and self determination. By all accounts this has been in the works for a while and as a family I’m sure it has been thoroughly discussed and agreed upon. Marriage is a series of compromises and to attack Harry is unfair. I hope all goes well and if it doesn’t suit them they will resolve it as they always do. As a married couple with children.
I don’t hate Harry — Harry is unhateable — and I don’t think Meghan does anything against her will, even for Harry.
She set boundaries very early on when he reacted angrily to her over something and she told him to get his sh*t together.
But I am worried for Meghan’s safety and I do not understand how they moved back without the assurance of security. Unless they’ve been given that assurance in which case, great.
(I also have admitted that my feelings about this move have been colored by my own experience living in England. While I loved my English friends and my husband’s family, I found England itself to be dreary, class-bound and claustrophic. But that’s just me.)
Meghan was originally expecting to live in England and raise their children there. Not a surprise if she and Harry still believe there’s an advantage for their children to live there, at least for a while, and I think what’s best for the kids is part of her/their calculations. And yes, I thinks she’s a full partner in these decisions.
As far as security goes, not only do I suspect that promises were made that make it safe for the family to be in the UK, but that those promises were made before the family came back in July. It was clear at the time Meghan was expected to show up as usual at the one year to go event, and whatever they were led to expect, didn’t happen. A reasonable guess is Clive Alderton interfered with whatever arrangements were expected to be in place, hence, he’s out. I don’t see why we should expect to know too much more about their security from this point on, in fact, the less said by all parties the better.
@windyriver – yes, I’ve been saying this, too. Harry was openly concerned about security just last month. It’s not likely he suddenly developed amnesia about it.
Brassy Rebel those are excellent points. I’m afraid that no security situation proves that Harry is somewhat okay with his wife and children being in UK with limited protection. And it doesn’t look well for him.
I really hope they get that protection soon.
I saw reports saying they didn’t have any/any visible police protection when they arrived but considering they don’t seem to have been spotted not sure how he knows?
MPs, former ministers & current ministers from across the Uk political divide are all forming in line about how he should have protection so knowing how that kind of consensus goes in Uk, I’d be surprised if there aren’t adjustments on security (if it hasn’t happened already) especially now RAVEC can’t use the “he’s not living in Uk” excuse
I hope it’s one too. And I doubt we are going to see Meghan out and about with Harry unless security has been arranged. And the article was wrong, they said Meghan cancelled on going to Britain but she was there with Harry and the kids when they visited Charles.
Yeah they made a decision that they told fans they would never do until security was arranged because they told people in person and via articles that Meghan wasn’t safe there and neither were their kids. RAVEC is not done with their assessment. Charles is not providing private security. So at this point they are out there with none of the coms they claimed they needed or the protection they said they also needed. I am not a stan of anyone, just someone who is looking at what they said and how they are moving and saying this doesn’t make sense. You either were lying before about security, or it no longer matters which begs the question of going around and even talking about this if this was always the plan.
I agree with this. Harry has been VERY vocal about the UK security issue. That is why this move is very odd to me. And now we know that they arrived without police protection considering the hysterics the British press have caused. I hope they get whatever they want from this.
Honestly that’s the only thing I am concerned about. The whole thing is odd and that’s all I am going to say about it. Just tired of people piling on BrassyRebel since they are one of the few going this whole thing smells off.
I think the security issue is a valid point and a more reasonable one than “Meghan is being dragged back against her will.” Meghan posting the chicken tender tea towel sealed that for me. She is seeing these headlines and laughing.
My only guess with security is that promises were made that makes it safer for the children and Meghan. She’s not going to hide away for the next year. I’m circling back to Alderton leaving and wondering if he was the roadblock to their security. When he resigned Harry and Meghan said “okay it’s good.”
I personally think the reporting on security & the risk assessment is unreliable as some press have different agendas. I’m old enough to remember that the Sun claimed Charles was ensuring taxpayer police protection for the family uk trip.
In December reports claimed the risk assessment would happen in January & Harry was guaranteed to get security restored. Then in spring/early summer it was claimed the risk assessment had happened but the Labour govt was afraid of public backlash of restoring security. Then prior to the family uk trip it hadn’t happened & then there were reports that RAVEC needed to prioritise nine former prime ministers. Then when the news broke last week it was said that Scotland Yard was expediting looking at security for the kids schools etc . And since then we’ve had this chorus from current & ex MPs agreeing he needs security and the prime minister saying security is a private matter. So I’ll be surprised if certain things aren’t moving into place if they haven’t already.
I think the security concerns haven’t changed. Harry went all the way to the court of appeal and after he lost said he would continue to lobby the government on this issue. Harry said on bbc that he can’t see a world where he could bring his wife & kids to the uk without security. But we all know that the palace is using security to try control his presence in uk and essentially exile him and the kids and I don’t blame him for fighting that. Plus the government lawyers said looking at his security needs on a case by case basis for uk is appropriate because he lives abroad.
I think Harry’s actions – visiting with the family & now renting/buying in uk is part of forcing RAVEC to properly address the security issue and countering the reasons why they said he can’t get it guaranteed. I think they are clearly still conscious of risks which is why Meghan withdrew from public events when security wasn’t given for events in July & why her and the family moved around covertly & we didn’t even know where they had visited until Meghan’s photo dump.
Brassy Rebel, scary insight. You will get a lot of pushback on this, as I’m sure you well know.
Oh, yeah. 👍
Some of this coverage is off the wall and unhinged and some just seems too reasonable, like this. Meghan is settling the kids into a new home and schools, Harry is going to attend the public events he was scheduled to attend, and Meghan will continue to work with her company.
For years the derangers wish divorce and it’s now intensifying on dm comments and other threads. Part of this move agreement should have been charles speaking out against the media . It won’t happen apparently
Travalyst will be part of nyc climate week in September and the Diana awards are having an event in nyc too then too so I’m guessing Harry will be in NYC for those. I can see Meghan at the IG gala.
Funnily enough Meghan’s Mahjong friend and Montecito neighbour Tracey Robbins seems to also have relocated to Europe with her husband & enrolled their daughter in school in Paris. With their resources I don’t think it’s unusual to have homes abroad to experience life in different countries and technology and hybrid working culture make it easier not to have to be grounded to one place.
Hopefully the Sussexes & Robbins can connect a bit just being an hour plane away. It would be fun if Meghan & Tracey did any Paris fashion week events- Tracey has a fashion brand which Meghan has worn and helped style Meghan for the 15% pledge event earlier this year.
Meghan seems nicer than I would like for dealing with palace snakes but I’m not sure she is this big pushover. She told Harry to try therapy again after he was abrupt with her, told William to get his finger out her face, didn’t change the bridesmaid dresses like Kate wanted, stuck to her own boundaries against palace advice on how to handle her own awful dad (remember they wanted her to fly to Mexico to get him to stop talking), did the Together cookbook and Vogue issue how she wanted (it’s clear the palace had an issue with both projects which is why the press went crazy on them) sued the Fail against palace advice even when she was at a really low point, seemed to have prioritised her wellbeing over going to Charles coronation. Harry & Meghan said in their bbc engagement interview they would tackle whatever they face as a team and without knowing her, I don’t get the impression she would make this relocation & stick with it for however long this extended period is meant to be, if she was totally opposed to it for her & the kids.
Oh wow, I didn’t realize Tracy had moved to Paris. Could we see Meghan at PFW or even funnier LFW. Balenciaga again?
I would gag if she did LFW 😅
Oh you know Ana W is already plotting. Don’t forget, Meghan also had that lunch with Chloe Malle in nyc. It would be hilarious. After Megan went to PFW, everyone thought Kate might do LFW and she did not. Oh wait, now I see Kate doing LFW this year, lmao.
100% agree with your premise. This was a joint decision. One we may not always agree with but as a couple, they appear to be aligned.
this whole episode is so baffling to me. I have a hard time seeing it as anything other than Meghan dimming her light and giving up. Moving back to a place where she contemplated ending her life, putting herself and her children at risk, away from her mother, her friends and the warm sunshine of her home state. Not to mention that in the UK, her right to custody of the kids would seem to be in jeopardy. WHY???
this has all happened without any suggestion of HER safety, her well being, her wishes. I am more and more convinced that the marriage is in trouble, but I can only imagine how agonizing it must be for her.
It’s not insulting to Meghan to be skeptical that she is all in on this move. And it’s not taking away her agency or thinking she’s dimming her light. It’s just acknowledging that she may have had to prioritize. What’s more important to her? Her marriage or continuing to live full time in California? It’s not making her “the victim”, as someone suggested, to think that this move represents a dilemma for her. And it’s just not realistic to think that two people always agree on everything all the time like they’re in some kind of a mind meld. This may be one of those times when someone had to compromise to attain a larger goal.
I don’t think it’s insulting to Meghan to be skeptical about this move and I wish more people, especially the committed fans, would take the time to consider the possibilities. That said, I think the concern trolling has increased exponentially since this announcement. The default seems to be that “the marriage is in trouble but I wish them well”. The other line is that they’re broke. What bothers me most about the latter is the inherent snobbery that comes with saying Harry and Meghan are so wealthy they don’t need money. “They have homes in multiple countries, As ever is crazy successful, Harry has money from his family, etc”. All can be true but they still live an expensive lifestyle and there should be no shame in acknowledging that they might need money. Or even if they only want money, so what? Security and mortgages aren’t paying for themselves. The either/or options put forth don’t serve them well.
To settle down the children into their new lives is definiely priority and they need both parents for this.
Hoever I hope that Meghan has some projects lined up and does not fade into the background. I hope Meghan will attend the Wellchil award next month.
I also hope that Meghan returns to acting, gets a part in Guy Richie’s “The gentleman” or another British production. Imagine Meghan receiving a BAFTA award for her role and get it presented in front of William and Kate. That would be so funny. I know it will never happen because William and Kate hardly attend any BAFTA award nowadays but I can continue to dream. Imagine William’s temper tantrums. This would blow out deranger’s and BM’s minds.
I feel somewhat fortunate that I’ve been traveling this past week and couldn’t be swept up in this whirlwind.
So much craziness has been attached to totally everyday actions – beginning with “a woman marries a man.” Now, true to form, H&M will continue to do what they’ve done before. How frustrating and sad – no blood sacrifices and naked rituals under a waning moon – just a mom getting her kids ready for school.
No blood sacrifices and naked rituals under a waning moon. Indeed.
@Eurydice so very true of course mom is acclimatising herself and her chicks to a new home and preparing them both for new schools. Normal and relatable. BM have gone into meltdown over the past week: Telegraph on the chickens meriting their own article !? WTF I have been ashamed of the BBC news excessive coverage and platforming royal biographers and using the phrase ” it is understood.” They are acting like a tabloid peddling tittle tattle and projection and gossip. Excessive, tacky and inappropriate while the Inquest on the sad death of Jason Arday opened and adjourned yesterday. Why don’t they all calm down and reflect in the wake of Jason ‘s death what is legitimate journalism and what isn’t?
Look I am going to say this and move on since way too many people are yelling at long term commenters like they are derangers. Part of the appeal for many Black women (I am one) was that we could not believe one a white Prince married a Black woman. And then two left being a working Royal for her. He decided that his duty was not more important than her. And now it seems like it was just a pause before they went back to the same place that very much tried to destroy her last time. They were insulated back in the States. They will not be here. And this move is probably why many of their people did leave along with them downsizing Archwell so that they could return back to the UK. Also there’s no way they moved back for Meghan to act. That is the dumbest thing ever.
I think this was a joint decision by them.
But I do feel like many of the commenters objecting to you and others were the ones who previously asserted the loudest that they would never ever go back to the UK, lol.
Let’s be clear, I think it was a joint decision, but I do think that Harry wanted this and she agreed to it. There’s no way they would have done this without agreement between each other. I just am baffled at him. And for her, I hope she gets left the heck alone.
@Chillingin DC I am very uneasy as a Northern based Britisher at exactly what they face returning here. I have always defended them by writing to newspapers ( never getting published) and have already written to my local MP about their security and the harshness of the BM whipping up hatred against them. I value your comments and don’t want to lose you or any other long term commenter from this site, although I understand if you want to step away and take a breathe. I have taken comfort from the many different perspectives offered here in good faith as our honest responses. I am upset too but please let’s not shout at each other because I view this site as an important forum for us to explore our reactions, however different, to what’s happening. I found this site in 2021 and it really was heaven sent to find a good community in support of the Sussexes.
@Lady Digby: thank you for saying this. We are all trying to process this in our own ways. I don’t think we should be engaged in opinion shaming or calling people we disagree with “derangers”. It’s unlikely that anyone here is a fan of W&K. I certainly am not. And what ever questions I raise about this move, I will always think that both Sussexes are much better people than W&K. Your comment is a breath of fresh air and serves to remind us all, including me, to be respectful of others’ opinions. Thanks again!
Thank you for this comment! And yes, I am a fan of them, but honestly, mostly Meghan. I think they are better than the mess of Charles and Camilla and W&K hands down. But I think for too many of us, we are worried something may happen to her or the children and that’s my only thought with all of this.
Becks1 I think some people are going there because some of the stories about Harry and Meghan have now been proven true. They had friends on the record saying last year he wasn’t happy and wanted to move back to the UK. We all were on here making fun of that. And then the last several months we have heard he wanted his kids to have a British education, and signed Archie up for Eton. That also now looks to be true.
That said, I don’t think they are getting a divorce, and I don’t believe Meghan is doing this against her will. This was a joint decision, just the way it’s been done is just mind boggling to me. I guess they think if they refuse to comment it will go away.
@chilling I think it’s normal for people to have strong emotions about this move either way. Some think it’s a horrible idea some think it’s a good one (frankly I’m in the middle, I don’t think it’s objectively a good idea based on what we know but there is so much we don’t know).
What I have been objecting to over the last week is people making the leap that Meghan is being forced to return against her will, that this is the start of a divorce, that Harry is exactly like his father and brother, that Harry needs people to bow to him, basically that everything we DO know about these two as a couple and individuals……isn’t real.
Someone said below something about knowing the full story of what happened when they were in the UL before bc of Spare and the docuseries. But the reality is there is still so much we do not know. And maybe some of what we don’t know about then explains this move.
(For the record I didn’t think they would ever go back full time.)
@Brassy Rebel thank you as well and yes @Becks1 agreed 💯.
I am a mess at the moment because I keep playing Dolly Parton songs and crying and thinking why can’t JK Rowling and RF have her generosity of heart and embrace kindness and inclusion?
Shoot! My comment landed in the wrong place. I agree with you too, I didn’t think they would ever go back full time either.
@Becks1: +1 again.
Harry & Meghan are lucky to have people rooting for them & legit concerned about their wellbeing & I share that as someone in uk. During Thomas Markle’s weekly rants in 2018, I had to avoid so much media as I found it so upsetting seeing this emotional abuse play out.
I personally think it’s best to keep away from the BRF and its struggle brand including mere family events especially after Andrew’s arrest. I was cheering when Meghan didn’t go for Charles coronation. So I would be first one with tomatoes for Harry if there was even the indication he/they were going back to duties.
However if this stay is just about spending time in uk in line with their original 2020 wish to split time between Uk & North America than I wish them well & hope they have robust strategies for the nonsense. I agree that as the Brit, Harry is more likely to be the one wanting to spend time in uk so I hope if Meghan finds she misses Cali then that will be honoured too.
Still, whilst the uk press is way more invested and rabid, I wouldnt say they were insulated against negative press in USA- mainly because of Murdoch’s reach . I just saw a US media headline saying goodbye to the grifters & that whole grifter thing originated from the Spotify fallout & the us media coverage around that. Media like WSJ, NYT, Forbes have consistently portrayed their projects and deals etc negatively compared to others with the same arrangements and magazines that Meghan has given access to before like Vanity Fair, Variety, THR, have all done hit pieces.
Then there was everyone from time magazine to the New Yorker piling on with OTT negative reviews on WLM. Of top of my head in the last year Meghan has had to push back on US media reports that her agents were dropping her, that she stole a dress and that her business was failing.
To US mainstream media credit though I don’t think I’ve seen anything as blatantly racialised and bigoted as in UK press and outside of occasional pap pics in places like page six and tmz, the kids havent been targeted.
Still it hasn’t been totally fair in USA media either and I think people everywhere love trying to use misogynoir for clicks.
I think this move was a joint decision and I also believe that the reasons are more complicated and deeper than we know at this point.. there are a lot of reason for British Royals not to be residing in the states with everything that is happening or being threatened to happen.
I think we have all been thrown for a loop because we feel like we know so much about H&M. But when they left Britain we really didn’t know what was going on. Since then we’ve had the full story from the Sussexes, and that knowledge tends to backfill all the questions we had at the time, so that we *feel* like we were fully informed all the way along. What we do know from that last major move is that they have good sense and good friends, and both have and will serve them well. They might not tell all this time, at least for a while, so we will need patience. And trust.
By moving there they are going to get the security they couldn’t before as just visitors plus Harry wants them to have a British education.
Writing is not one of my best qualities that is the reason why I do not comment regularly, just read and take in the positive support for H&M and buy her wine, jam (strawberry all the way for me) ,honey and sprinkling flowers. She deserves our support and positive energy ,she is a business woman and it wouldn’t surprise me at all when KCIII has recognized it and maybe let her improve his Highgrove Enterprise even turn it over to her and he has sustainable clothing wear for men and women. The left behind will not continue his work.
And for someone who has grown up around the world, letting your kids get an education in different cultures, languages and not restricting them to a secluded bubble without knowing or experiencing the world as is removes a lot of bias. No matter what the reason for moving, I admire her, she will be an inspiration for so many to come that you can change your circumstances and don’t have to be bullied into submission by anyone.
I feel like how she will continue going back and forth , it will take a toll on anyone mental and physical health. Even as flying private is not always the options unless meghan is secretly billionaire like tech bros. Plus I wonder whatever restriction chuck and co used via government regarding her jam because her jam got so much positive review and it will completely overshadow chuck jam. I don’t know how his ego will handle the blow.
Im on the camp that meghan won’t expand her jam to uk or Europe with some restriction on food exports. Plus british weather is not that great to recreate what she has done in calif. Let’s wait and watch.
This is complicated, obviously. But in the end it comes down to people from 2 different countries falling in love, marrying, and having kids — their situation was always going to be complicated, royalty or no royalty. As long as they each liked and had ties to their home countries, they were always going to be tugged one way and the other, and trying to see what worked for any particular phase. For whatever mix of reasons, they want England for the next phase. Will they be able to make it work as if they were “regular” people without the other factors that are undeniable and strong? Time will tell, but it’s up to them. They have wealth and a strong personal network; of course they understand the need for security and privacy as a family, especially for the children, and have likely been working that out for some time. We’ll soon enough see, literally, their approach. Their only other option is a 3rd country, in the Commonwealth given their situation, such as Canada or Australia, but then they’d always be going back and forth to both the US and England, for their personal and work connections. Maybe neutral ground, but with its own complexity and “why are we here?” They may be taking turns for some time to come, and are signaling that through the retention of their US property. I hope it works out well for them. It’s easier to be a commoner, eh?
I think people are seriously underestimating Meghan. She’s a smart woman, and from my perspective, which is more meaningless speculation, she wants to come back on her own terms. Not necessarily as spite, but to show she can’t be bullied and kept away.