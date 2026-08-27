George & Amal Clooney are on Anna Wintour’s ‘wishlist’ for Met Gala co-sponsors

Earlier this summer, George and Amal Clooney’s French estate was under threat from the devastating fires burning through western Europe. While the Clooneys issued a statement and offered support to their French community, I did not get the impression that the Clooneys were in residence at their estate. For years, George has preferred to spend at least two months (if not the whole summer) at his mansion in Como, Italy. As it turns out, the Clooneys are spending the summer in Como, and we know because an astrologer posted photos of a party thrown at the Clooneys’ estate. You can see the pics here.

So, you get the idea. The champagne is flowing for the 1% while the rest of us burn (literally). In George Clooney’s case, he was one of the celebrities lighting the match. Well, speaking of the 1%, apparently the Clooneys are on Anna Wintour’s “wishlist” for big-name sponsors/co-chairs for next year’s Met Gala. That detail was buried in this very interesting Hollywood Reporter piece about how this year’s gala – which was sponsored and co-chaired by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez – did not go as planned, and Wintour was shocked by the backlash.

Last year, Anna Wintour had a Jeff Bezos problem. Next year, she may have a Bezos problem of a different sort: finding someone else with equally deep pockets. After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos served as lead sponsors and honorary chairs of the 2026 Met Gala, multiple sources say Wintour had hoped the couple might return as major patrons in 2027. Lauren, at least, seemed like the more plausible repeat customer. A devoted fashion fan who’s become a front-row regular in New York and Paris, she was viewed by sources as the half of the couple more likely to be receptive to an encore. That might seem surprising given what happened last time. Ahead of the 2026 event, anti-tech activist group Everyone Hates Elon papered New York with “Boycott the Bezos Met Ball” posters and handed out bottles of fake urine, a not-so-subtle reference to reports of Amazon warehouse employees being denied bathroom breaks. By the time the gowns were packed away, the press and social media had rechristened fashion’s coolest annual fundraiser the “Tech Gala,” the “Bezos Ball” and the “Rich People’s Ball,” nearly drowning out its actual purpose: raising money for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute. It didn’t help that Bezos’ image had changed considerably since Amazon first sponsored the Met Gala back in 2012. His attendance at Donald Trump’s second inauguration, Amazon’s $40 million licensing deal for the Melania Trump documentary and deep cuts at The Washington Post — the newspaper Bezos has owned since 2013 — had helped turn the onetime tech-world liberal savior into Enemy Oligarch No. 1 in certain circles. Nor did his spectacular $25 million Venice wedding to Lauren exactly soften the optics. According to Condé Nast sources, Wintour was so taken aback by this year’s controversy, she subsequently convened an all-hands Vogue meeting and vowed to dial things down for the 2027 Gala: a tighter guest list, less ostentation, a clearer theme and, with any luck, fewer protesters outside. …As for Wintour’s hoped-for Bezos encore, that appears to have remained just that — a hope. The billionaire and his wife will not be reprising their sponsorship roles, leaving Wintour looking elsewhere for 2027’s financial firepower. Sources say George and Amal Clooney are high on Wintour’s wish list, along with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and former U.S. ambassador Nicole Avant.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

I really have to ask: do you think Anna Wintour is THIS out of touch with cultural sentiment? Do you really believe that she was shocked by the backlash against Bezos and Sanchez? Even Jeff Bezos was aware of the backlash in real time – he made a point of not walking the gala carpet with his wife, and he only posed for a handful of photos inside the venue. While George and Amal Clooney are not evil tech billionaires, they are problematic as hell. They’re the kind of people who run away to France rather than hold Donald Trump to the same standard they hold Democrats.