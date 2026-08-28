Jeffrey Campbell’s barefoot heels are more affordable, just as dumb as Chanel’s

Earlier this year, Chanel debuted its “barefoot heel.” No, that’s not a pretentious name for a pair of completely clear high heels. Chanel’s new footwear is just the heel of a shoe with an ankle strap and nothing from the end of the heel to the toes. Pictures of Margaret Qualley wearing a pair of barefoot heels to the London premiere of The Dog Stars recently went viral.
Chanel’s barefoot heel retails at $2,000. For anyone who does not want to drop two grand on the back half of a shoe, a more affordable option is available. Jeffrey Campbell released two dupes for a fraction of the price. Behold, the A-Pieds and Pieds-Nus, which mean “barefoot” and “bare feet” in French and cost $50 and $60, respectively. Here’s more from the NY Post:
Independent LA-based label Jeffrey Campbell has released its very own mid-tier dupe — and fashion fans on social media are having a complete meltdown.
Taking to Instagram to tease their rendition of the divisive footwear, the brand posted a snap of the ‘naked shoe.’
“It is official! We are an Idiocracy,” one person commented with the clapping emoji.
“Where do we wear this to, exactly?” a second person asked…
The post featured over 2,000 comments, with many people expressing disgust with the range, calling it “insane,” and some saying they “hate” the unique design.
Jeffrey Campbell has long occupied a unique niche in fashion: taking wildly expensive, experimental runway shock-art from heritage houses like Chanel or Balenciaga and making accessible, commercialized versions for people who love to cause a scene.
While the Pieds-Nus are still available in all sizes, the A-Pieds are sold out in sizes small and medium. Who is buying these “shoes”? It has to be influencers, right? Is there about to be some kind of half barefoot TikTok challenge? The Jeffrey Campbell versions are as ridiculous as Chanel’s. You’re also exposing your bare foot to dirt, injury, hot pavement, and who knows what else. Nothing is protecting your poor toes, either. They’re not even practical for walking. Just go barefoot if you’re going for a minimalist, relaxed aesthetic. I don’t care if they cost $2,000 or $60, we don’t need to make barefoot heels happen.
Photos credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages, Julie Edwards/Avalon and via JeffreyCampbell.com
It’s impractical but the goal is to start conversation and it’s not for anything more serious than walking on the beach or at home. There are some who try to paint this as a conservative trend and I disagree. Fashion is actually going through an interesting evolution of “weird” footwear. Naked sandals, more tabi-inspired shoes, jelly shoes, all this stuff.
Agree plus it’s not sanitary. I don’t think this is even for the quiet luxury, old wealth crowd. This is for influencers and fashionistas.
This is the high-heel equivalent of a man clinging to the edge of a crumbling cliff, fingers slipping, while the schools of comfy ballet flats and sneakers circle hungrily below…
Those are the most ridiculous and unsanitary things I have laid eyes on. A fool and his money are soon parted… as the saying goes….
Trying walking around NYC in those!