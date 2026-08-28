Jeffrey Campbell’s barefoot heels are more affordable, just as dumb as Chanel’s



Earlier this year, Chanel debuted its “barefoot heel.” No, that’s not a pretentious name for a pair of completely clear high heels. Chanel’s new footwear is just the heel of a shoe with an ankle strap and nothing from the end of the heel to the toes. Pictures of Margaret Qualley wearing a pair of barefoot heels to the London premiere of The Dog Stars recently went viral.

Chanel’s barefoot heel retails at $2,000. For anyone who does not want to drop two grand on the back half of a shoe, a more affordable option is available. Jeffrey Campbell released two dupes for a fraction of the price. Behold, the A-Pieds and Pieds-Nus, which mean “barefoot” and “bare feet” in French and cost $50 and $60, respectively. Here’s more from the NY Post:

Independent LA-based label Jeffrey Campbell has released its very own mid-tier dupe — and fashion fans on social media are having a complete meltdown. Taking to Instagram to tease their rendition of the divisive footwear, the brand posted a snap of the ‘naked shoe.’ “It is official! We are an Idiocracy,” one person commented with the clapping emoji. “Where do we wear this to, exactly?” a second person asked… The post featured over 2,000 comments, with many people expressing disgust with the range, calling it “insane,” and some saying they “hate” the unique design. Jeffrey Campbell has long occupied a unique niche in fashion: taking wildly expensive, experimental runway shock-art from heritage houses like Chanel or Balenciaga and making accessible, commercialized versions for people who love to cause a scene.

[From the NY Post]

While the Pieds-Nus are still available in all sizes, the A-Pieds are sold out in sizes small and medium. Who is buying these “shoes”? It has to be influencers, right? Is there about to be some kind of half barefoot TikTok challenge? The Jeffrey Campbell versions are as ridiculous as Chanel’s. You’re also exposing your bare foot to dirt, injury, hot pavement, and who knows what else. Nothing is protecting your poor toes, either. They’re not even practical for walking. Just go barefoot if you’re going for a minimalist, relaxed aesthetic. I don’t care if they cost $2,000 or $60, we don’t need to make barefoot heels happen.