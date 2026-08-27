Coyote vs. Acme sets a Rotten Tomatoes record ahead of its release



You guys, it’s here! It’s actually here! Coyote vs. Acme is out in theaters THIS WEEKEND. Three years after being canned as tax write-off by Acme WB president David “Dethpicable” Zaslav, two years after being briefly brought back to life only to be canned for the second time by Zaslav, and one year after Ketchup Entertainment swooped in to save the day, and animated/live-action hybrid caper is finally about to have its day in court cinemas. For many of us — especially the filmmaking team — getting Coyote vs. Acme to screens became a winning milestone in and of itself. But days before the official release the movie is already setting records: Rotten Tomatoes has it as the best-scored animated movie of the year and among the top three wide-releases. Impressive enough markers that Forbes is reporting on the little movie that could:

There are few films that have had a saga quite like Coyote vs. Acme, the previously-shelved Looney Tunes live-action/animation hybrid that was once a casualty of cost-cutting before it was resurrected. Was it worth it? Well, critics certainly seem to think so, as per its new Rotten Tomatoes score, which makes it one of the highest-rated wide releases of the year. And it’s set a record, too. Coyote vs. Acme has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes critic review score ahead of its wide release, with 104 reviews counted. It’s not just the best-scored animated (well, in part) movie of the year, but one of the top three wide-releases of the year, so far. Some of its competitors: -The Furious — 98% critic score

-The Invite — 97% critic score

-Coyote vs. Acme — 96% critic score

-Project Hail Mary — 95% critic score

-The Sheep Detectives — 95% critic score

-Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma — 95% critic score

-The Odyssey — 94% critic score

-It Ends — 94% critic score

-Hoppers — 94% critic score

-Toy Story 5 — 93% critic score

-Obsession — 93% critic score I suppose you could count The Sheep Detectives as an animation/live-action movie given that the sheep are largely CGI. As for other big animated movies, Coyote vs. Acme tops Hoppers and the blockbuster Toy Story 5. Besides Toy Story, other top-earners this year, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (42%) and Minions and Monsters (89%), are far below Coyote vs. Acme. Coyote vs. Acme is also the highest-scored Looney Tunes movie, unless you count 1979’s The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie at 100% with five reviews, hardly an era that produced live Rotten Tomatoes scores, given that the site did not exist until 1998. Estimates put Coyote vs. Acme’s coming weekend box office between $12 and $18 million. It seems unlikely it will get past the animated movies listed here, but who knows what the resurrected film may be capable of? If it can rise from the dead, who’s to say it can’t surprise everyone by being a big, unexpected hit? Though it would be sad if the felm went through all this and was ignored by audiences. We will know the box office by late Sunday, but these review scores are pretty locked, and it’s clear Coyote vs. Acme is not to be missed.

[From Forbes]

Um, pardon you Forbes, but The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie is among the greatest cinematic achievements of the 20th century and would garner a 100% critic score whether it had five or eleventy-five kabillion reviews, thankyouverymuch. To say I am excited for Coyote vs. Acme would be the greatest understatement of the 21st century. Though I will be honest: as my father’s daughter, a part of me is often initially skeptical of later generations trying to revamp a beloved classic. I was always dead set on supporting this film, especially after David Zaslav managed to make Wile E. Coyote into even more of a Sisyphean antihero without any sense of irony (and remember, Zaslav is the one balking at paying the Barbie team what they’re worth for the sequel). But I was still inwardly reserved in my expectations of how good the movie could be. Well, consider all my reservations gone as fast as Road Runner, because the reviews are better than I ever imagined! Delightfully hilarious, and laced with sharp political punch that is all too relevant? Be still my beating heart!

Lastly, as I invoked my father earlier, this weekend marks his birthday, which is also the third anniversary of his passing. As soon as the release date was announced, my mother commented to me how she felt his hand in the timing of this movie finally coming out. We will thoroughly enjoy ourselves watching Coyote vs. Acme in his honor.