The Sussexes ‘chartered a private jet’ to the UK at a cost of $120K-plus

For argument’s sake, let’s say you needed to move to another country with your spouse, two children, two dogs and enough of your things to last a year. How would you travel, how would you pack and what kind of arrangements would you make? Isn’t a private jet arguably the least stressful option? Well, that’s how Prince Harry and Meghan chose to “waltz” back into Britain. They flew on a private jet with their kids, dogs and enough boxes to fill up the plane.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped six figures to fly on a private jet from Los Angeles to Birmingham. Page Six can exclusively reveal the couple charted a private plane through Planet 9, a global private aviation company, that costs $12,000 per hour for the 10-hour flight, according to aviation estimates.
The private jet features two bathrooms, comfortable seating for up to 13 passengers, five beds that sleep six and storage for 12 to 15 medium suitcases.
According to Planet 9, the Bombardier Global Express XRS was refurbished in 2023. A source told Page Six the couple opted for a private jet to be able to bring their family’s dogs Pula, a black Labrador retriever and Mia, a beagle, to the UK.
Markle and Harry shocked [everyone] when they announced they would be moving back to the UK this month for an “extended period” six years after leaving the country and moving to Montecito, California.
“The palace was made aware of the move,” a source confirmed to Page Six. King Charles III was told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be returning to Britain days before news broke to the public. An insider told Page Six of the reason behind the decision, “I know that Charles is the reason they are moving back.”
[From Page Six]
So, roughly $120K to move an entire family plus two dogs plus clothes safely to the UK? I’m not going to say any part of this is reasonable, but among the Sussexes’ peers, this is completely normal, cost-wise. There’s a grand tradition for the British press to publish extensive details about Harry and Meghan’s travels and when they use private jets and the call signs of those jets. I guess I’m surprised that P6 scooped them this time. No fears – the Daily Mail, the Royalist, the Sun, the Telegraph, the Mirror and the Times will cover everything else about this move. Speaking of, Tom Sykes says that there’s gossip around the Cotswolds that the Sussexes have already purchased a home for around £12 million.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – On Tuesday 23 September, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visited the Auwal Masjid, South Africa’s oldest mosque. The Auwal Masjid was established in 1794 in what was previously known as the Cape Malay district.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex visit Bondi Beach in Sydney on Day Four of the Royal Tour. Meghan Markle looks glowing just days after announcing her pregnancy with Prince Harry.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Tonga, FRENCH POYNESIA – A windswept Duchess of Sussex arrives with the Duke of Sussex in Tonga. The royal couple were met by Her Royal Highness, Princess Angelika Latufuipeka.
Pictured: Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 25 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Fua’amotu, FRENCH POYNESIA – A windswept Duchess of Sussex arrives with the Duke of Sussex in Tonga. The royal couple were met by Her Royal Highness, Princess Angelika Latufuipeka.
Pictured: Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Nadi, FIJI – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex attend a traditional Fijian ceremony on the last stop of their official tour to Fiji.
Pictured: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Wellington, NEW ZEALAND – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex visit the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, New Zealand.
Pictured: Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The Royal tour of Australia comes to an end for HRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured boarding their flight to New Zealand from Sydney.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Natural History Museum gala performance of ‘The Wider Earth’ in support of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex meet Coastguard trained by Royal Marines at Kalk Bay, Cape Town.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Did any taxpayer pay for the private jet? No? These people are ridiculous.
Also I don’t believe any info about house buying if it lacks information on how many bathrooms the house has.
Tom is so exited that this Sussex move is giving him ammunition to fill his columns/stories/commentary with endless made up stories to keep paying his bills.
How much do British taxpayers pay for will and keens private daily copter which is daily , plus they both went to France on separate private planes. That’s normal
I was thinking of the private jet that took Willnot and his friend to Earthshot last time. The hypocrisy is breathtaking!
Pero cómo van a fletar un jet privado por 120 mil dolares y comprar una casa por 12 millones de libras, si están arruinados? y regresaron para qué papá Carlos les ayude? jajaja…..aquí se derrumba el argumento de estos desquiciados que afirman que regresan al Reino Unido porque fracasaron en todos sus proyectos y están en la ruina.
💯% Luna!
The costs are being borne by the Sussexes, not the people of Salty Isle, so how much they spend of their own money is irrelevant.
Instead, let’s talk about the current market value of Forest Lodge, the nearby homes people were turfed out of, the KP apartment, and Anmer Hall.
Let’s talk about how much the move from Adelaide to Forest Lodge cost the British taxpayer. How much did it cost to put iron gates around 150 acres of parkland.
How much does it cost the British taxpayer to schlep Billy Basher to footie matches at Villa Park and on the continent.
Harry and Meghan are independently wealthy. The BRFs wealth was built on the backs of the British people and those exploited by the Empire.
It’s for William and Kate to be scrutinized as to whether they provide the public value for money, because they are the actual “working” royals here.
God damn! And here I was, just recently told by those same rota rats that H & M are broke! And returning to UK with their tails between their legs….NOT! They really can’t keep any of their stories straight! Fiction is their middle name…!
Ya well I can tell you that a container is probably on its way too for the rest of it. I dont see this being a problem. Their stuff their money.
Also 120K to move all your stuff and your whole family including dogs is a bargain. Any 2 tickets in business class could be 12-15K person overseas. Seems like a bargain to me.
But they keep telling us that Harry and Meghan are broke. How can both these things be true. Maybe Harry and Meghan are doing just fine with their multiple homes (with 20 thousand bathrooms) and their frequent trips. Maybe they invested their money well.
I’m going full on conspiracy theory on this. Bully is too nuts to rule, Harry has to live in UK to be regent, the Mail suit was rigged but Chucky is paying up the legal fees because the Press knows all the truly shocking things we have not heard of…
I’ll meet you halfway, I think some sort of legal obligation for establishing a regency for George is a reason why Harry might need to be in the UK for something other than Invictus events but the chosen regent will not be him.
My hat is bespoke and constructed from deluxe aluminium.
I’m inclined to jump on your bandwagon, Puff.
@Interested Gawker, I admire your taste in hats and would love the info for your milliner. (First giggle of the day, thanks!)
This is a tough one for the British press guys. Let’s have some sympathy for them 😂 if they report on the private jet they’re admitting that Harry and Meghan could afford it, so not broke. Same with the Cotswolds house. If they’re buying a third multi million dollar house, they’re not broke. But that’s not as fun a storyline as “Harry and Meghan are broke and begging for forgiveness!!!!”
I’ve seen derangers arguing that Charles is paying for all of it. Including, now we’re to believe, the private jet.
LOL.
Oh for pity’s sake…😂
All I thought was there was room for the chickens 😆😆😆😆 But seriously though I wish them all the best. I hope that this move is good for the children and I completely understand why it’s important for a child to know their where they come from, having the similar situation myself in a smallest scale . I completely get it. I try to go back home every two years, just so my son have a feel of another world where I grew up.
Right? There was room for the chickens!!! Again, if they need a house sitter for their Montecito home, I would do it for free as long as I could use the pool.
That figure actually seems low for a private charter. Still, I had a feeling they’d charter or be lent a private jet due to the dogs and kids.From LA to London, non-stop, it’s almost 13 hrs., and it lets the kids be kids on the flight. Also, this prevents any other passengers from getting sneaked photos of the kids. They also get to be drive right out to the plane from the private VIP lounges that are available at LAX (each self-contained).
The bulk of their “stuff” would’ve been shipped cargo (the bulk of their clothing, any furnishing or bedding that was important to the kids); clothes and toys were probably in the suitcases.
I wish them safety, happiness, and privacy in this move. Still can’t believe they’re doing it, especially if it ends up being for the kids’ entire schooling time.
Wonder how that compares to frequent helicopter-instead-of-hour-drive rides (does it count if they don’t pay for it?)
It was $10K for me to move from the East Coast to the Rocky Mountains last year, and that was with a steep discount for the movers being able to pick up everything I own three whole weeks early for the chance to combine the trip with other customers, so $120K to move four people and two dogs to another continent doesn’t sound completely unreasonable. Side note: if you ever have to do this, put more thought than I did into what items you’re leaving out for the three weeks for yourself (like maybe should you leave out ONE nice top to wear to get your ID badge picture taken at your new job? and one pan to cook simple meals with?) and whether it will all fit into your vehicle on the last day.
FancyPants, I agree with you. We spent $12k moving from S. CA to N. CA over a decade ago. Moving is expensive!
Ohhh but wait. I thought they were broke flops coming back to the uk with their tail between their legs. And a 12 mill house? That’s the kind of broke I aspire to achieve.
It’s their money so they can spend it however they wish.
Ha ha. That’s so shocking. Lol let’s discuss the royal family private plane use.
They’re putting the private plane usage in the royal numbers.
Harry and meghan are private individuals.
What’s willy and keen doing . Williams and Kate, lazy, idiot billionaires
Watching Sykes deflate in real time on his YouTube live (yes, I know I’m adding to his watch count but it was too delicious not to) was fascinating. He was visibly in shock when reporting that the Sussexes were looking at properties asking £10 million plus. You could almost see him doing the mental arithmetic of adding up the value of their property portfolio, the associated upkeep costs etc. He was also furious that he’d been warned about facing legal action if he reveals the actual location. Wonderful viewing lol.
You watched for us all, you took one for the team. Thank you for your diligence.
The irony of Sykes crowing about the Fail suit legal fees, when he knows he’ll never be able to afford it if he crosses the line to where the Sussexes sue him.
The press are having their most precious narratives lit on fire right in front of them daily right now, and my gods but this schadenfreude pie is delicious 🥧.
Imagine Sykes, watching Meghan spend big money, that SHE made, right in front of his salad. Cry harder over that pot noodle, Tom. She was never Blighty’s runaway slave, my dude.
OMG the Celebitchies are bringing it!
Deep Bridgerton curtsy to you @Mads, for taking one for the team as @Joanne says. And I fully believe Sykes is in meltdown and it is glorious indeed this fine Thursday!
@Where’sMyTiara “cry harder over that pot noodle Tom” CACKLING
Did those gutter rts expect this couple to use public transportation? They need to get out of here with their pocket watching. Happy they arrived safely
I used to sleep a LOT of time wondering how I’d leave the country with two dogs if it came to that. I talked to some people about splitting the cost of a private jet.
Spend* not sleep
So much for the Sussex’s being broke if they are moving across the globe by private jet and will be moving into their third property rumored to have cost them 12million pounds… and the taxpayers are not paying a single cent of the cost.. unlike the leftovers who are parasites the taxpayers are burdened with.
There has to be some room for discussion between being a hater who thinks they are broke and being a bit concerned at this level of spending, considering the size of the deals they’ve announced and that they didn’t do all the projects discussed, and so probably got less than the full amount.
Wish them all the best, but this makes me nervous.
Having done this international move with kids and cats myself, I would have given my right arm for a private jet and a house to move straight into. Man, that was stressful. This way they can focus on helping the kids and animals adjust. It was the lack of a tin opener that broke me in the end.
But you don’t actually know what they made, what deals they’ve been paid for but never announced or what they’ve actually spent on anything. None of us do. Being nervous for them based on fractions of information makes no sense. They might not have paid anything for the flight or they might have gotten a steep discount. The fact that the private jet company’s name and services have been published brings them more value in advertising than one $120,000 (by a tabloid’s guess) payment from the Sussexes ever would.
People love giving things to wealthy people for free. Wealthy, charismatic people whose purchases regularly generate millions of dollars in copycat sales are not going to be hurting for money. Ever. People are throwing more free things their way all the time. Plus, there is a point where folks are wealthy enough for their money to be making money even while they are spending. They would have to work to go broke.
Keep in mind that there is a lot of money that we don’t know about (and we don’t need to!) for example we have no clue Meghan has actually made from As Ever. We have no idea how much she has made from Clevr blends. The Netflix money alone was the kind of money that makes money while you sleep. 120k is nothing when you’re worth 100 million.
Per Netflix’s own multiple statements, nothing has been cancelled.
But let me help you with some context of their wealth. And that is only based on what is in the public domein. We don’t know about other income streams, or the actual figures:
1) Archewell Productions has five! Netflix projects in production, as we speak. All are still ongoing: two are productions from their first $100 Mill deal, the rest are from their new ‘First Look’ deal, of which we don’t know the value of. And I’m not talking about the possibility of a “With Love Meghan” new season.
2) Harry has a day job: he is still the CIO of the billion dollar company ‘Better Up’, in Coaching and Mental Fitness (since 5.5 years now). We don’t know how he has been/is paid: shares, a combination of shares and a salary, and more? We don’t know.
3) Meghan’s EsEver business is doing pretty well (estimated sales value since March 2025: between $M35- $50 Mill pre-tax so far. She was able to buy back her stocks from investor Netflix within one year.
4) Investment portfolio: Since 2021 they are investors and impact partners in Ethic, a New York based sustainable fintech asset management firm worth over 1$billion. And Meghan is also an investor in many female/young businesses for years as well.
5) Meghan’s personal wealth before she married Harry, of some $Mills – under 10, but not 5 Mill, the money that the tabloids said she was worth then. But they’d only based that figure on her seven years on TV drama Suits. Actually, Meghan has played in about 12 movie/films during her acting career. As a SAG union actrice she was/is still receiving residuals annually for the rerun offerte her films/work anytime and anywhere in the world. And she had her blog business with The Tig, and branddeals as well.
6) Harry’s mother inheritance (of 7/9/12 Mill pounds; the reporting differ), that has been growing since 29 years now. Inheritances from other deceased family members are rumoured – nothing is confirmed. One (supposedly from the queen mother) is categorically denied a few years ago by Harry, per his then spokesperson Mark Dyer.
So there you have it. Harry and Meghan are rich rich. No worries about money for the foreseeable further.
Brilliant, @Advisor2U. Let’s also add the following!
–Real estate portfolio: Montecito house, at least 30 million now. Portugal, anyone’s guess but I’d be surprised if it’s less than 10 million (and ask Madonna and loads of other celebrities about the tax breaks available in that country). If the gossip is true, another 15 million for a Cotswolds house. And those are only the things we “know” about (meaning, I don’t think Harry and Meghan have ever officially confirmed that they have a house in Portugal). Hmmm (sound of calculator typing)…that probably adds a bit to the pile…
–Meghan’s partnership with WME. I would be very surprised if she didn’t have opportunities to get in on Ari Emmanuel’s latest investments, the latest one being north of 4 billion for significant London West End Theater Assets. And again, that’s just what’s known publicly…
–Meghan’s As Ever business, the bigger and more lucrative it gets, will have option value at the very least and if private equity buys her out when she chooses? They will be sitting pretty. Think Casamigos. And if Jessica Simpson can become a (checks notes) billionaire from SHOES…I think we can expect she’ll do just fine if and when she sells
I could go on but tldr, a private jet charter for a one-way flight from the US to the UK is peanuts in that world. And it makes complete sense for security, for the kids, etc
And how could I have forgotten this:
7) Book income: from SPAIR, by Harry: many millions more, after the $27Mill in advance. And Meghan: from the Bench.
(the real figures for both books were not made public).
For years to come, at least Harry will receive a descend check for his memoir, which was published in 19 languages in total, and still holds the world record for #1 bestelling memoir of all times.
Right, @Advisor2U? (typing on the calculator) And how could I have forgotten:
–Rupert Murdoch’s settlement to Harry personally to settle the phone hacking case, which did not involve other claimants, which as I stated many times in the comments at the time, I have to believe was north of 25 million at minimum (not including court costs). For him to issue such a grovelling apology to Harry that included the wrong done to Diana, I’d think Harry’s lawyers and Harry wouldn’t settle for anything less
So let’s add that to the pile…Whew! Now, we’re getting into some serious coin here before we even get into future possible revenue streams from the move to the UK….ALL PRIVATE. ALL NOT TAXPAYER FUNDED IN ANY WAY. Shout it from the rooftops
And …. of course, podcasts:
8) With Archewell Audio/Productions Meghan produced two prize-winning podcasts:
– for Spotify: Archetypes (believed to be a $10 Mill pay out, after the $20 Mill deal was discontinued;
– for Lemonada Media: Confessions of a Female Founder (COAFF). The amount of the deal was never disclosed.
For the perpetual pocket-watchers: we have NO idea of the amount of money Harry and Meghan have made from the deals they have signed. All we know are the massive SIGNING FEES that they have received, which experts even on Celebitchy have pointed out have been theirs to do what they wished. The projects they have completed have been largely successful, and they have several projects in the pipeline, at various stages of development. The signing fees which people keep harping on were never an ever-dwindling pot from which all of their expenses for their projects would come or from which portions would be withheld “because they didn’t do all the projects discussed”. Who says they they didn’t? Discussed by whom? The British media and their American counterparts? A signing fee is precisely that. They have been getting paid for all the projects which they have been working on in addition to those fees. We have no idea what benchmarks they have contracted with the companies they signed up with – but Netflix in particular has more than made back their investments in the Sussexes several times over, not the least in global publicity.
Both Harry and Meghan have written best-selling books and are receiving royalties in addition to their advances.
Meghan is still receiving residuals from the films and television programmes in which she acted and/or starred.
Both Harry and Meghan have invested in various organisations and projects. At this stage they are wealthy enough that they don’t need to even work to make money to maintain their lifestyle. Their money is literally making them oodles more money. They are fine. Short of a major catastrophe, they will continue to be fine.
Harry and Meghan are two very sensible people who understand the concept of budgeting. They literally sat down in Canada and took stock of their liquidity and earnings and expenses to figure out what they could afford, first in terms of security, then for housing. They are most definitely NOT living above their means, and they do not need to go cap in hand to Charles for money. The overblown, disingenuous concern about their finances is old and tiresome at this point.
Oh my gosh, and as others have said, BOTH Harry and Meghan have received multi-million dollar payouts from their lawsuits with the UK tabloids. They have also sued at least two photography agencies and received damages.
I totally forgot to include As Ever in the mix. I concur: Harry and Meghan are rich rich. 😀
We knew they weren’t broke and anyone thinking Charles gave them money is high.
Given their profiles $120K doesn’t seem unreasonable to me. First it was probably more than just Sussexes and the dogs. Also their security them that is coming with them. and if they were flying first class…which they probably would for security reasons it would be $70-$80k. Then add in luggage and they would have extra since they are moving not just on holiday, to ship that it would probably cost $10K or so. At that point what is a little more money to have extra piece of mind and relaxation?
Two theories. What if:
1) … this move is about Meghan, and not necessarily about Harry and Chuckie spending more time with Harry and the kids? Like – Netflix is paying for the temporary move (housing, etc.) for the family, for Meghan to be able to film a movie (any movie) by Ritchie in the coming mouths?
2) …Meghan is launching her brand and more product lines internationally from Europe (UK, Portugal, etc.)?
In both case, putting the kids in school in the UK for awhile makes perfect sense, and Harry is ably to bond with his UK family, and to do his charities and Invictus Game work during this time. It would all fit perfectly in the ‘Meghan-is- filming’/’AsEver-goes-global extended UK stay period.
Oooooh… I can see it… That feels realistic.
I’m surprised they didn’t borrow a private plane from one of their wealthy friends. That would’ve really sent the media over the edge.
A lot of celebrities use services like the one that the Sussexes did. Avoids hangar fees, upkeep, and they can still get to Cannes in comfort and safety.
Agreed. There’s quite a few private aviation companies. One of the biggest is Netjets, which has a fleet of over 800 planes. (That’s how Warren Buffett always got around, BH owns it). Buy a share/memberhip, travel wherever you need to, when you need to, they take care of the details. Also, the private companies usually have private terminals, separate and often a distance from the public airport terminals, another benefit for high profile people looking to avoid attention..
Good for them. They have money to spare (pun intended).
I’m going to stay positive and say they both look fantastic and this alone will make them all gnash their teeth in hatred and envy. I think I slipped from the positive side (whoops).
I don’t have a problem with this. They can afford to do it. Broke people are not doing this.
The BM is happy to have anything to report about Harry and Meghan, anything at all. Them spending $120k on a flight is like me spending $300 on a flight – not a big deal. But hey let’s make noise about it: Breaking news: “Wealthy people spend their own money to travel. News at 11.”
Oh and they’re so broke they own a $16M house in CA, a $6M house in Portugal and are buying a house upwards of $10M in the UK. They give being broke a new name!
Are these the same complainers that say Harry and Meghan have financial difficulties? The complainers act like they have to pay for the Sussex private planes.
I wouldn’t worry about the state of their finances. They are hanging out with selfmade billionaires. These are people who don’t spend a dollar unless they are sure they will get more than a dollar later on. For them to be welcomed into those circles means they are well on track to owning an empire of their own.
One of the more interesting things about Charles & Diana’s divorce was that the numbers involved were public knowledge as there was no need for an NDA which usually covers finances since she had already spilled the beans in a big way. And any attempt to muzzle her would have backfired. Ironically enough, they seemed to become much more civilised when the divorce was finalised, and everyone knew her settlement was 17 million GBP. It was all out in the open, all of the infidelity, financial disclosure, all of it, they cleared the air. That’s one reason I never thought her accident was anything but that, an accident. But I would conjecture that she left the bulk of her money (like 80/20, or 75/25) to Harry, because William was going to inherit everything else. And I fully believe that the late Queen left Harry another substantive account which she would have earmarked after his father cut him off, before she passed away. She saw the writing on the wall a looooooong time ago, I’d wager. And one of the conditions of assuming control of the account might have been establishing residency in the UK, for a minimum of one year. She was canny. She would have been acting from beyond the grave, for her family’s future. And she had accounts offshore that she would likely have wanted to save from IRS scrutiny. The British financial archipelago hosts several tax havens, and they link up with London.
The problem with any “inheritance” from the Queen is that to avoid inheritance taxes, the royals carved out a special perk which releases them from taxes if they leave everything to the incoming monarch. Elizabeth, like her predecessors, would have got around this by leaving written or verbal instructions to the new monarch (Charles) saying who she wanted to receive what, or how much. But legally, everything she left belongs to HIM, no matter how much she may have wished Harry to receive something. It would be totally up to Charles whether to honour his mother’s wishes or not, and as we saw with Frogmore Cottage, and especially with “advisors” like Clive Alderton and more buzzing around his ear it is unlikely that Charles would have given Harry even a penny of any monies his grandmother wanted him to receive because it would have given him the means to become even more independent than he already was – especially if his advisors were telling him that Harry was broke and would soon be crawling back.
Now, if she had been more in control towards the end of her life without the vipers spying on her and reporting to William and Charles and literally strong-arming her into making decisions she might not have independently made, then she could have created a trust for Harry. But even so, her own lawyers, who advised Harry and Meghan NOT to sue the tabloids, would probably have talked her out of it, or fixed things in such a way that Harry would get the least benefit.
“But legally, everything she left belongs to HIM [Charles], no matter how much she may have wished Harry to receive something.”
My question is, is this completely true, legally? I know the provision is, there’s zero inheritance taxes for a monarch to monarch transfer of assets, but just because she – could – avoid taxes this way, did she have to? And was there a stipulation that – everything – HAD to be left to Charles? If someone else received an inheritance and was willing to pay taxes, was that not legally possible? From what you say, it sounds like establishing a trust would be one option QEII might have had, is that true? Do we know for sure she didn’t? After all, QEII knew Harry almost certainly wasn’t going to be the monarch, especially once the Wales children were born. She could have made trust arrangements some years ago, say, when Philip (and Christopher Geidt) were still around. I’m genuinely just curious if she had options other than relying on Charles to follow her wishes. For whatever reason, I find it hard to wrap my mind around anything to do with tax related concepts…
As a blonde who cannot find any shade of burgundy to suit me, I can’t get over how AMAZING it looks on Meghan. Hurray for the Fall season and many many coats one wears in the UK.
120k is actually very low for a private jet going from American to Europe. Usually it’s 450k minimum. Travelling with dogs, or pets, if I had the money you better believe I would do it.
There are no direct flights from Los Angeles to Birmingham UK, so that’s one good reason for a private charter . They had their security people with them and possibly other staff. Plus the dogs. All things considered a private charter would have been the fastest and most comfortable option for them all and the cost was nobody else’s business.
They had to use a private plane because of the British media. Harry actually needs security updates.
It’s actually really expensive being the next in line. Andrew, william, and Harry have to move differently. Charles really shouldve made andrew get a regular rich person apartment. It would’ve made all their Privacy and Sovereign Grant appeals more earnest. Cause andrew going from windsor park to anywhere in a day wouldnt have happened. Even with everyone hating him. The Scottish move Andrew made seemed to have went on for months to a year.
No way could Harry move in peace from cali to salty island. Someone wouldve tried to steal his shoes. Lol but really.
I would say $120 thousand for a minimum of six adults, two children, 2 dogs, and lots of clothes and personal items is a deal. Remember, Harry is the founder of Travalyst which is now valued at billions. I’m certain some of the partners own private jets or have access.
The media with the support of William and Charles bullied them out, predicted they’d be broken and begging to return. They return wealthy PRIVATE citizens.
Who may have been on the flight:
– Harry
– Meghan
– Archie
– Lilibet
– Doria (was on the last Freedom Flight)
– Pula (dog)
– Mama Mia (dog)
– Nanny/s
– Assistant/s
– Security officer/s
You know they had a whole crew with them. The media is acting like it was just Harry, Meghan and the kids alone. I don’t think this in the plane they used. It is too small, and it has tiny storage.
–