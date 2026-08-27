The Sussexes ‘chartered a private jet’ to the UK at a cost of $120K-plus

For argument’s sake, let’s say you needed to move to another country with your spouse, two children, two dogs and enough of your things to last a year. How would you travel, how would you pack and what kind of arrangements would you make? Isn’t a private jet arguably the least stressful option? Well, that’s how Prince Harry and Meghan chose to “waltz” back into Britain. They flew on a private jet with their kids, dogs and enough boxes to fill up the plane.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped six figures to fly on a private jet from Los Angeles to Birmingham. Page Six can exclusively reveal the couple charted a private plane through Planet 9, a global private aviation company, that costs $12,000 per hour for the 10-hour flight, according to aviation estimates. The private jet features two bathrooms, comfortable seating for up to 13 passengers, five beds that sleep six and storage for 12 to 15 medium suitcases. According to Planet 9, the Bombardier Global Express XRS was refurbished in 2023. A source told Page Six the couple opted for a private jet to be able to bring their family’s dogs Pula, a black Labrador retriever and Mia, a beagle, to the UK. Markle and Harry shocked [everyone] when they announced they would be moving back to the UK this month for an “extended period” six years after leaving the country and moving to Montecito, California. “The palace was made aware of the move,” a source confirmed to Page Six. King Charles III was told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be returning to Britain days before news broke to the public. An insider told Page Six of the reason behind the decision, “I know that Charles is the reason they are moving back.”

[From Page Six]

So, roughly $120K to move an entire family plus two dogs plus clothes safely to the UK? I’m not going to say any part of this is reasonable, but among the Sussexes’ peers, this is completely normal, cost-wise. There’s a grand tradition for the British press to publish extensive details about Harry and Meghan’s travels and when they use private jets and the call signs of those jets. I guess I’m surprised that P6 scooped them this time. No fears – the Daily Mail, the Royalist, the Sun, the Telegraph, the Mirror and the Times will cover everything else about this move. Speaking of, Tom Sykes says that there’s gossip around the Cotswolds that the Sussexes have already purchased a home for around £12 million.