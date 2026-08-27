Theo Rycroft is ‘taking the lead’ in ending the drama between Prince William & Harry

I remain shocked and upset about the Sussex Return, because I think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are beyond foolish to willingly put themselves in the British “trauma blender.” If nothing else, it makes people question their claims about how they were treated by Harry’s family and by the British press. The one thing I’m not second-guessing is the fact that there are a handful of people on King Charles’ senior staff who are stage-managing the Sussexes’ return. Months ago, we learned about Theo Rycroft, a former diplomat who is now one of Charles’ close senior staffers. People have Rycroft pegged to take over as Charles’ private secretary as soon as Clive Alderton finally leaves. In a Daily Mail story in May, sources said Rycroft has been very focused on getting this “f–king ridiculous” situation between Prince William and Prince Harry settled. A source said: “He thinks it’s time to knock their heads together. The mood is, ‘He’s not wrong’…Theo believes that Harry and William need to be forced to shake hands and allow Charles to repair his relationship with Harry.”
Well, in the wall-to-wall drama of the Sussex Return in this past week, Rycroft’s name popped up again in the Mail. Sources said: “A rapprochement between William and Harry remains a work in progress, and Theo is taking the lead… Under Theo’s watch William could publicly acknowledge his brother somehow. No one is expecting them to be friends but the drama has to end, for William’s sake as much as anyone’s.” This is the undercurrent which has rarely been acknowledged in all of the squealing about William’s rage – that a brotherly reconciliation is important for William and his future reign too. But not according to the Mail’s Maureen Callahan, who used her column to complain about how big-boy Billy can’t be forced into this position!
Charles has made Harry William’s problem now. It is also not enough — is it ever with the Sussexes? — that King Charles is welcoming his wayward son and his insufferable wife.
No: It seems Harry and Meghan want William to welcome them back too. Has an apology been offered to William? Not as far as we know. Nor has an apology been offered, or issued publicly, to King Charles: Not for bashing Queen Camilla, as Harry did in telling Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that Camilla was ‘dangerous’ and ‘left bodies in the street’.
Diana, I believe, had it right in that Panorama interview: Charles was never up to the ‘top job’.
Why else would he allow William — always the dutiful son, the future King — to be put in such a position? Especially as the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death approaches. You can see it now: Harry banging on that his brother is too cold-hearted to forgive, too stubborn to reunite for this momentous anniversary, too cruel.
If anything, it’s quite the opposite. William seems to understand what few do or are willing to admit: Some people aren’t worthy of forgiveness — especially those who have never asked for it. Perhaps William realizes there are some things you can’t come back from, that some betrayals are too deep, too profound, to ever recover trust — let alone a modicum of politesse. And because it clearly bears repeating: William is no ordinary brother or son. The fate of the monarchy — made shaky by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — rests on his shoulders alone.
Why would Charles abide this? Could it be, as I and others theorize, that Charles is a little jealous of William? His eldest son, after all, possesses all of Diana’s gifts: Her magnetism, her charm, her looks, her popularity with the British public.
Just days ago, it was said that one of the King’s most trusted advisors, former diplomat Theo Rycroft, has made it his ‘number one task’ to reconcile the brothers, the Daily Mail reported. ‘A rapprochement between William and Harry remains a work in progress, and Theo is taking the lead’, one source said.
‘Under Theo’s watch, William could publicly acknowledge his brother somehow. No one is expecting them to be friends, but the drama has to end,’ said another insider (though Charles and William sources have denied the claims).
Why? Truly: Why and how should William be expected to do anything here? Harry and Meghan remain at the bottom of UK royal popularity polls, while William and Kate are firmly at the top. Almost everyone approves of the Prince and Princess of Wales moving on. But Harry and Meghan’s return will doubtless cause William and Kate — herself in remission from cancer — no end of stress.
[From The Daily Mail]
LMAO @ “that Charles is a little jealous of William? His eldest son, after all, possesses all of Diana’s gifts: Her magnetism, her charm, her looks, her popularity with the British public.” They’re still trying to make bald-fetch happen, my god. No one looks at William in 2026 and thinks “oh, he’s so much like Diana.” I’ve always argued that Charles and Camilla have treated Harry like garbage *because* he reminds both of them of Diana. Anyway, I really wish there was more focus on this in all of the reporting – what all of these moves say about Charles’ relationship with his heir, what William is saying and doing behind-the-scenes as palace courtiers pressure him to deal with Harry, and what Harry actually wants here too. I’m starting to suspect that Harry really does want some kind of reconciliation with that bald demon, and that makes me sick too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724210501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
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161569, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughing after taking part in a relay race during a training day with runners taking part in the 2017 London Marathon for Heads Together , the official Charity of the Year at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. London, United Kingdom – Sunday, February 5, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532903283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724167805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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USA Rights Only – London, UK – 02/05/2017 – Royals at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will joined a training day with the runners taking part in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together, the official Charity of the Year. The training day for Team Heads Together, the campaign to change the conversation on mental health which is spearheaded by Their Royal Highnesses took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London on Sunday 5th February
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Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: King Charless III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
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Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Ilha de Paqueta, on day two of his trip to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Award
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
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When: 04 Nov 2025
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The Prince of Wales arrives for the Earthshot Prize Summit in Pier Maua, on day three of his visit to Brazil.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 05 Nov 2025
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It seems to me that Harry truly believes in the monarchy. He is aware that his exit has hit it very hard and made the public aware of the problems inherent in monarchy. That said he does not want to be responsible for its demise. Therefore, he is willing to try to mend fences. But, it also seems to me that he is doing it in a way that keeps his family from harm (not royals/own their own property, etc.) if possible. I can understand his want to reconcile. Let him try. Then no one can say he didn’t.
He should not apologize to scooter. The media would say it’s an admission of guilt.
William needs to apologise to Harry for thumping him and To Meghan for sticking his finger into her face.
@tessa, I don’t ever recall Charles apologizing publicly to his parents for bashing them in his book Why the heck should Harry?!
I see a well placed source close to Harry briefing that Harry has put it all behind him and wishes his brother and sister in law well. It is irrelevant if the brothers ever make up but Harry has moved on with no hard feelings and is done with it.
If Allison Boshoff’s story is true – and William really knew for the last 6 months then I assume things are shifting behind the scenes in ways the public and media don’t fully grasp. In truth, no one saw it coming, so that means no one truly knows the tea.
I agree. Let the actual facts play out, there’s more to all this than meets the eye.
Comparing harry to andrew is despicable. Andrew probably won’t get charged and start appearing with family again. Scooter should apologize. Camilla should realize she called diana that ridiculous creature and undermined her. Did she apologize. No way.
Kaiser, Harry wants peace. Not at the cost of his and Meghan’s dignity but peace nonetheless.
Harry has proven beyond the shadow of any doubt that he is no spare. That he can survive outside the Monarchy. That he can be happy. And is happy.
This is growth. This is maturity.
Peace is evidence that you are governed by a reckoning with the self that has put to rest all the hurts of the past.
Just peace.
They love the drama and the endless content possibilities. If W is “persuaded” to make a gesture showing his “acceptance” of Harry, then the columnists, rota et al will change tack and begin writing the “magnanimous William” articles. To me it’s a no brainier, and If KP and William had had any sense they’d jump at the opportunity to make that the narrative.
William has no magnetism and no charm. If people out there think he has the looks, well bless them.
I actually kinda see more of the Spencer look in William than in Harry, but that’s not a compliment. The Spencer genes are usually gorgeous in the women, but not so much the men. (Harry, I think, mostly looks like Philip’s genes skipped a generation.)
I see Hanoverian features on Scooter, especially in profile. He has three lines of Descent from George III. He also resembles his Uncle Edward who has Windsor features.
He had the good looks of Diana up until ca. his mid to late twenties.
Oh, and thanks for the sand picture. It never grows old.
He had Diana’s looks when he was young but now he’s lost them along with his hair. And I am actually OK with bald on some men, but William doesn’t pull it off. The “charm and magnetism” was purely looks based and was always an illusion.
Up until his mid-20s, he was considered quite the heart throb. I was watching a clip of “The Princess Diaries 2” recently and Prince William was in the lineup and all the women in the scene gushed over him.
Diana bequeathed her Rizz to Harry, and both boys inherited her father’s baldness gene.
Agreeing with Tessa that Billy seems a lot more Hanoverian in visage as well as temperament (as does Charles); Harry is more of a mix of Philip and Diana. Harry definitely got the best of that beleaguered gene pool.
As for the author’s fanfic about William being good looking, she clearly hasn’t laid eyes on him since he was at St. Andrews, because he just looks like a scruffy pickled thumb now.
Charles looks a great deal like Philip and Harry. The same brow, nose and close set eyes.
I suspect both Harry and Meghan know that the ongoing drama with his family is not good for them, just as it isn’t good for the Royal family. William is the only one who can’t see that.
They don’t need to be friends but they do need to be in a place where literally every single thing isn’t a big deal.
Of course the British press is against it – what else will they write about? Maybe that’s why William is against it too actually.
The part about William inheriting all of Diana’s good qualities is laughable. Harry has her charisma, her charm. Not her hair lol but hey can’t win all the time.
I do think some sort of public peace benefits the royal family. Even tom Sykes said as much the other day. We’ve seen Harry in public before with his brother, he’s indifferent to him. Harry can be civil without being submissive in public and I think that’s what we will see.
William and Kate are the ones who can’t behave in public. Esp Kate.
Actually, Harry DOES have the Spencer red hair. Diana herself was a red head (strawberry). She “went blonder” later in life with hair color; even blonder for Charles. Diana was quoted saying her husband “ikes blondes”.
https://uk.pinterest.com/pin/747105025659712380/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RoyaltyTea/comments/1mhtf46/princess_dianas_natural_hair/#lightbox
I was referring more to the texture and amount of it 🙄
True. Young Diana photos show her sporting strawberry blonde hair like Harry did as a young child, and just like Lilibet has now. Like Archie, Harry’s hair darkened as he grew older.
The current Earl Spencer also was a strawberry blonde before he went white. At least one of Diana’s sisters was too.
Sarah Spencer had the same shade of red that her nephew Harry does.
Harry also has Diana’s empathy , compassion and work ethic.
“Could it be, as I and others theorize, that Charles is a little jealous of William? His eldest son, after all, possesses all of Diana’s gifts: Her magnetism, her charm, her looks, her popularity with the British public.”
— What is this lady smoking? And quoting Diana to bash Charles for insufficiently defending Camilla? That takes the chutzpah cake.
I don’t know what she’s smoking, but dang, I’ll have what she’s having😂
Scooter betrayed Harry. His playing victim is outrageous. Keen could not even be civil in front of cameras, to Meghan.
KP and BP courtiers triangulating the press to DARVO the Sussexes.
Everyone involved in the palace-press industrial complex needs a whackload of therapy.
I’m beginning to think therapy alone isn’t enough. Therapy in jail for dis and misinformation, for spreading hate purposefully, I’m down for that. The whole rota is pissed because H&M STILL won’t give them the time of day.
If the Sussexes are planning on staying for more than year or so, yeah, some sort of understanding (if not full reconciliation) needs to be reached. So much of the hateful shit that’s said/written about Harry and Meghan appears to be directed by William or his camp, because it’s the simplest way to “prove” that he’s better than Harry without putting in the actual effort to engage with the public in any meaningful way. If that’s allowed to continue, the chances of the Sussexes thriving in the UK seem pretty low.
But even if Rycroft manages to make William understand that feuding with his brother is a bad look for the monarchy, there’s still Kate to deal with, and I think she might prove to be the more difficult job. At the end of the day, William still has his lofty birth and role as future King to comfort him. Kate, on the other hand, is well aware that she doesn’t compare favorably to intelligent, warm, hard-working Meghan, who has only become MORE accomplished in the time she’s been away from the UK. What WOULDN’T she say or do to try and tear that down?
Not only that. What the royal rota and bots paid by William are doing is putting the family in harm’s way. We should hold them accountable. The UK learned nothing with Diana. MI6 should be monitoring these hate accounts.
Once more, Charles is the weakest man in the UK. If my son and grandchildren were receiving a shit ton of hatred and lies every single day, I’d put out a serious statement saying that British intelligence is going to be watching. Talk about a man with zero paternal instinct.
AN Wilson in the Times on Saturday did a article on the brothers reconciliation being essential for the monarchy to survive. He also cited KC and Princess Anne reliably tolling away at work events whilst the Wales, AS USUAL, were away on holiday!! Wilson is a monarchist so he wants it to continue and thrive. Safe pairs of hands are aging and the king has cancer. Sounds like Project Thaw could be happening because chickens are coming home to roost, aren’t they?
Harry wants the monarchy to thrive too, probably because he loved his grandmother. Rycroft has his work cut out for him, reaching a rapprochement with those two. I think there’s something majorly wrong with William, far more than just being a lazy knucklehead, and Harry was appealed to for the sake of said monarchy. That William won’t even attend his mother’s event says how well the supposed talks are going.
Harry may well be ERII’s last courtier but I believe he would never serve that impulse at the expense of his wife and children.
This is the measure, though. This is them giving William one final chance to prove he has the temperament to inherit the throne, and be a stable pair of hands to usher the nation into a new era.
Instead, evidence so far suggests that William has chosen to double down on being a reclusive, pissy, rage monster.
He’s a 44yr old man. He should be emotionally potty trained by now.
Harry has healed and forgiven his family in his heart, by his own admission; that doesn’t mean he isn’t wary of his brother.
In any potential future meeting with William, it’s not on Harry to heal the rift. It’s on William, the man who has used the press and the courtiers to keep a one sided feud going for ten years.
Think you are right about the monarchist establishment’s desire for its continuity and they see William as lacking in character.
The problem with their crown prince is these monarchists can’t change his lazy, selfish character. William is an angry, incurious, lazy, and immature man. He doesn’t want to change either. You can see the rage if anyone forces him. These characteristics make for a dangerous king and the future of the monarchy.
So what to do? At this point, they’ll try to keep Charles alive as long as possible. They hope that a stand in (doesn’t have to be Harry. Perhaps Louis) will appear and willing to do all the work, get none of the glory and wealth, and happy to be pilloried by the press.
Good luck with that plan while the world is going to hell.
I just assume that we are going to see them doing a walk about rather soon and then the RR is going to lose it.
God knows I am fed up with this feud it does need to end. Let’s just be honest guys it needs to stop, something needs to happen. It cannot go on , it’s unhealthy. the problem is foolishly William and Charles have been been led by the media and polls and have completely lost sense of the reality! The media will love nothing more than the future continuing! hopefully this right hand man can see through the BS . it just need to be resolved, the briefing needs to stop or reduced. I understand that William and Kate probably fear that if the media stop bashing Harry and Megan, they will come for them and they will be reporting the truth and their truth doesn’t look good but this has to stop. I am fed up of the feud.
Um, Charles & (especially) Willy Wails are the *source* of the media lies; neither of them are being led by the media. THEY are paying for & leading the media and the so called “polls”.
The way the British press have behaved over the past 10 years is overt and obvious. No one can dispute the Sussexes
For some reason, I can’t edit on my phone. I was saying that nobody can dispute H&M’s claims about the media’s behavior.
And what has always been true is that QEII, Charles and the palace could have controlled the press. They could have protected H&M, but they didn’t – and then they went on to make it worse, for a decade. It’s not a matter of apologies at this point, it’s that Charles is the only one who can shut this down. His weakness isn’t in allowing H&M back; it’s in having allowed this situation in the first place.
Things are never going to be Happy Families, but this situation is dangerous for all sides. And how will the next generation grow up under this animosity? Talk about generational trauma.
This is Charles’s fault from the word go. He spoiled William and made him feel he deserved things that others didn’t, and made Harry feel devalued and disregarded. Then he neglected both boys and their mother, betraying them with his obsession with Camilla, which caused the boys to resent and distrust him. He has never been proactive in protecting anyone except Camilla and himself. So not only did he create a situation of resentment between the boys, he put himself out of contention as anyone who could possibly help fix that problem, and William’s coddled ego won’t allow him to take any helpful measures. Harry is on his own, just as he always has been.
@Lover – ITA about Charles, but I don’t think Harry is alone. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be bringing his family back for however long.
@Eurydice: Exactly, anyone who doubts how odious the press and the BRF have been behaving is either blind or willfully ignorant and contrary because it has been on their front pages several times per day. And, clearly, the RF was part of that because they gave more protection to Kate’s wiglet story and Andrew (who has done wrong) than they did to Harry (who did not do anything wrong). By the way, living in England as private citizens is also different from being working members of the RF, and living on taxpayer funds, methinks.
Agreed. Well, we’ll have to wait and see how things progress now that H-M are no longer participating principals as part of BRFCo & Assoc. For now, everybody (royals & their PR arms) are just operating on autopilot based on how they did before, with the exception of The Wailses who appear to be out holidaying. Will have to check back in a few months to see what’s changed, if anything. Or how well Willy & Kitty adjust to having them in-country, but much less useful as scapegoats without taxpayer funding.
Feminegra said it best:
“Harry and Meghan remain unusually useful subjects because their names sit at the intersection of royalty, celebrity, family conflict, politics, culture-war commentary and international interest. Almost any detail of their lives can therefore become another angle.
That makes them valuable to publications even when those publications are critical of them. Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in 2020, but the British press never really allowed them to leave the royal media economy.
If we have reached the point where the Sussex chickens are news, the dependency on Harry and Meghan for content becomes rather difficult to miss.”
If we read this as it’s meant, this is William using the press to answer directly to his father: no I will not accept Harry. Also, I’m more handsome than you because *Mummy*…
The man is a narcissist, stuck in a state of arrested development around the time of his peak uni days, when no one knew anything at all about him except that he was Diana’s dashing and heartbroken son. He seems to have been chasing that high ever since.
Billy is absolutely that school bully at the reunion that peaked in high school.
Good luck to the dude who thinks he can “fix” William. Next he can fix Trump. I’ll thank him when he does.
Callahan’s column was gross, particularly the description of Meghan as “insufferable.”
As for William’s supposed charm … Like when he insulted a woman who had made him decorated cupcakes by calling them “not very good” and said they wouldn’t win the Great British Bake-off? That charm??
Meghan and Harry don’t owe anyone forgiveness. And it’s ridiculous to keep claiming they do.
When will William apologize for assaulting Harry?
When will Charles apologize for pulling security and then leaking their location, putting their lives at risk?
When will Kate apologize for lying about Meghan making her cry?
When will the tabloids apologize for their racists attacks on Meghan?
Yes, there are apologies that are due, but it ain’t from Harry and Meghan.
Harry and Meghan both do things i would never do because I am not that forgiving. I would carry what those people did to me for life . For example. They both met with Charles and Camilla this summer with their children after Charles had just resended his room in his big house. The fact that Charles has the power to have Harry and his family security reinstated and won’t do it would be the top of my list as to why I would never meet with those people. Second, when the queen died and Charles said my wife was not welcome at balmoral. 3, taking away the house the queen gifted them 4 taking away the security. 6 . Letting the media go full boiler bunny crazy on my family and been quite fine with it . Then there is the article that Jeremy clarkson wrote and Camila is friends with him and supposedly a supporter of abused women but she said nothing and Charlie didn’t make her say a darn thing . See these are all things I could never forgive. The fact that Harry family continues to put Harry wife and children in danger and Harry and Meghan don’t seem to mind . I don’t understand this . As for Willy , if I were Harry I don’t care I would never speak to Willy or kitty again. F both of them . They are horrible people and I don’t care how me not speaking to him makes his rein look bad. You can’t continue to let people use and abuse you for pr purposes. Willy needs to face the consequences of his actions and admit he was wrong and until he is willing to do that publicly and call off his attack dogs . I don’t care what Theo wants , I am not doing jack shit . If Charles wants me and his other son to bury the hatchet. Then both of them can come right out and apologize . The apology has to be louder than the disrespect. . Meghan stands strong and absolutely correct when she refuses to let her dog shit father into her life and that of her children. So why is Charles any different? Why do they allow him to have access to their children when he is just as bad as tom . They are both horrible fathers and I think neither bring anything worth having in the lives of those children . You just can’t reconcile with snakes.
I agree, @Over It, 100%. All of it.
Willy is supposed to be the next king . What kind of message are you sending his subjects that it’s okay to be an abuser . These British rota rats are all enablers of an abuser . Willy is an abuser just like Brad Pitt and we should not be out here making excuses for either one or be willing to let either one into our lives . Moureen is hateful b. Probably got no one to love her hateful soul
Looking at the various posts on this site today and seeing:
Sykes is panicked that Harry has gone completely private with nary a breadcrumb for the press;
NYT is wondering why William has gone uncharacteristically silent on Harry;
Rycroft is trying to move towards some sort of detente between the two brothers, maybe this starts with a basic agreement about briefings?
Also, the no media/comment/pictures from Highgrove visit indicates no briefings from Charles.
Harry has said before that he thought the dynamic between the RF and BM was intrusive and destructive, though Charles said previously that there was nothing to be done about it. Both he and William have tried to work the system to their advantage, but how successful has that really been?
Not sure what to make of all of this.
Perhaps Harry’s loss over security and the review being on hold is the unknown factor here. There could be a privately made arrangement for security and so Harry feels safe returning. Maybe in return he’s agreed to help his father somewhat, not as a working Royal though. But with invictus, the meeting between the reps, the Highgrove meeting, Alderton retiring, the RAVEC review, the Daily Fail loss— there’s just a lot swirling around.
Side note—Theo Rycroft’s wife Flora Astor is third cousin once removed to Camilla’s son in law Harry Lopes.
William Waldorf Astor, 1st Viscount Astor — Waldorf Astor, 2nd Viscount Astor—William Astor, 3rd viscount—Flora m Theo
William Waldorf Astor, 1st Viscount Astor — John Jacob Astor, 1st Baron Astor of Hever—Gavin Astor, 2nd Baron Astor —Sarah—Harry m Laura Parker Bowles
As I recall the big issue was that in the UK, private security could not be armed and would not have access to intelligence about threats. Could it be that an agreement has been reached whereby the Sussexes’ security team now has both? That would take care of quite a lot. It would also explain why they were comfortable doing the family visit earlier and now moving there.
I had a traumatic childhood. I will bear those scars for the rest of my life and I acknowledge that. I think the thing that people sometimes forget is that one of the inherent scars people with childhood trauma deal with is, being an unreasonably dedicated people pleaser when its not our job to do so. Like we bend over backwards to please even the ones that traumatized us. This could very well be what is going on with casa Sussex. Not only Harry, but Meg as well, with her its indulging said behavior rather than engaging in it. I know it seems unbelievable to someone on the outside looking in that Harry could ever want to repair his relationship with William, but from the standpoint of a chronic people pleaser, I can totally see it.
Well, I don’t envy Theo Rycroft his new post. No sooner was Clive Alderton shoved away (er, of course I mean “retired by his own volition”) and replaced with the seemingly more diplomatic Rycroft, who might build bridges with Harry. I think we can now assume that those actions and announcements were related!
Certainly, getting rid of Alderton (nicknamed by Harry as the Wasp) is a good thing for Harry. But ultimately, even the most talented diplomat is not going to fix the entire Windsor family dynamic. He can’t get rid of the institutional racism in the monarchy or the media, and he can’t suddenly change the incentives of the tabloids. All he can do is try to put out fires, get pilloried by both sides, and then be fired for failing at an impossible job. As I said, I don’t envy him!
Just imagine it’s your first day as private secretary to a CEO of a company and they’re like “Welcome, hope your onboarding went well. For your first day, all I need is for you fix my entire family life? My sons haven’t spoken to each other for roughly 5 years, one of them beat up the other (oh, btw, he has a violent temper, I guess that’s relevant info for you) and the other just surprised everyone by moving his entire family back and, well, it’s a ton of media attention and his family might be in danger, but we’ve stubbornly, publicly refused to protect them. Annnnnnywho, just…lemme know when you’ve solved all of that…stuff, won’t you? Grand. I dare not sully my hands with that sort of thing, you know, dealing with others’s “feelings” and the like. *Chuckles heartily* Goodness knows that might have made things easier! Ah, well.
He’s related, albeit distantly, by marriage to Camilla’s daughter Laura. Maybe that’ll help him.
KP in overdrive!