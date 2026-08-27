Theo Rycroft is ‘taking the lead’ in ending the drama between Prince William & Harry

I remain shocked and upset about the Sussex Return, because I think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are beyond foolish to willingly put themselves in the British “trauma blender.” If nothing else, it makes people question their claims about how they were treated by Harry’s family and by the British press. The one thing I’m not second-guessing is the fact that there are a handful of people on King Charles’ senior staff who are stage-managing the Sussexes’ return. Months ago, we learned about Theo Rycroft, a former diplomat who is now one of Charles’ close senior staffers. People have Rycroft pegged to take over as Charles’ private secretary as soon as Clive Alderton finally leaves. In a Daily Mail story in May, sources said Rycroft has been very focused on getting this “f–king ridiculous” situation between Prince William and Prince Harry settled. A source said: “He thinks it’s time to knock their heads together. The mood is, ‘He’s not wrong’…Theo believes that Harry and William need to be forced to shake hands and allow Charles to repair his relationship with Harry.”

Well, in the wall-to-wall drama of the Sussex Return in this past week, Rycroft’s name popped up again in the Mail. Sources said: “A rapprochement between William and Harry remains a work in progress, and Theo is taking the lead… Under Theo’s watch William could publicly acknowledge his brother somehow. No one is expecting them to be friends but the drama has to end, for William’s sake as much as anyone’s.” This is the undercurrent which has rarely been acknowledged in all of the squealing about William’s rage – that a brotherly reconciliation is important for William and his future reign too. But not according to the Mail’s Maureen Callahan, who used her column to complain about how big-boy Billy can’t be forced into this position!

Charles has made Harry William’s problem now. It is also not enough — is it ever with the Sussexes? — that King Charles is welcoming his wayward son and his insufferable wife. No: It seems Harry and Meghan want William to welcome them back too. Has an apology been offered to William? Not as far as we know. Nor has an apology been offered, or issued publicly, to King Charles: Not for bashing Queen Camilla, as Harry did in telling Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that Camilla was ‘dangerous’ and ‘left bodies in the street’. Diana, I believe, had it right in that Panorama interview: Charles was never up to the ‘top job’. Why else would he allow William — always the dutiful son, the future King — to be put in such a position? Especially as the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death approaches. You can see it now: Harry banging on that his brother is too cold-hearted to forgive, too stubborn to reunite for this momentous anniversary, too cruel. If anything, it’s quite the opposite. William seems to understand what few do or are willing to admit: Some people aren’t worthy of forgiveness — especially those who have never asked for it. Perhaps William realizes there are some things you can’t come back from, that some betrayals are too deep, too profound, to ever recover trust — let alone a modicum of politesse. And because it clearly bears repeating: William is no ordinary brother or son. The fate of the monarchy — made shaky by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — rests on his shoulders alone. Why would Charles abide this? Could it be, as I and others theorize, that Charles is a little jealous of William? His eldest son, after all, possesses all of Diana’s gifts: Her magnetism, her charm, her looks, her popularity with the British public. Just days ago, it was said that one of the King’s most trusted advisors, former diplomat Theo Rycroft, has made it his ‘number one task’ to reconcile the brothers, the Daily Mail reported. ‘A rapprochement between William and Harry remains a work in progress, and Theo is taking the lead’, one source said. ‘Under Theo’s watch, William could publicly acknowledge his brother somehow. No one is expecting them to be friends, but the drama has to end,’ said another insider (though Charles and William sources have denied the claims). Why? Truly: Why and how should William be expected to do anything here? Harry and Meghan remain at the bottom of UK royal popularity polls, while William and Kate are firmly at the top. Almost everyone approves of the Prince and Princess of Wales moving on. But Harry and Meghan’s return will doubtless cause William and Kate — herself in remission from cancer — no end of stress.

[From The Daily Mail]

LMAO @ “that Charles is a little jealous of William? His eldest son, after all, possesses all of Diana’s gifts: Her magnetism, her charm, her looks, her popularity with the British public.” They’re still trying to make bald-fetch happen, my god. No one looks at William in 2026 and thinks “oh, he’s so much like Diana.” I’ve always argued that Charles and Camilla have treated Harry like garbage *because* he reminds both of them of Diana. Anyway, I really wish there was more focus on this in all of the reporting – what all of these moves say about Charles’ relationship with his heir, what William is saying and doing behind-the-scenes as palace courtiers pressure him to deal with Harry, and what Harry actually wants here too. I’m starting to suspect that Harry really does want some kind of reconciliation with that bald demon, and that makes me sick too.