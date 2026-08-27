Stockard Channing, 82: ‘I’ve lived alone since I lost Daniel & I’m happy being a recluse’

Practical Magic 2 not only marks the first time Sandra Bullock has been on-screen in years, it also marks the first time Stockard Channing has been in a film in years (she has done some TV work in the past decade). It’s a comeback for Stockard as well, and like Bullock, she’s mourning the loss of her partner. Stockard appeared at the London premiere alongside Dianne Wiest, her on-screen sister. She also recently chatted with the Times (via People) about her life in England, having moved there a decade ago.

Stockard Channing is stepping back into the spotlight. The actress, 82, attended the European premiere of Practical Magic 2 at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Aug. 26, marking her first red carpet appearance in two years.

The appearance comes just weeks after Channing opened up about her quieter life in a candid essay for The Sunday Times, published Aug. 5. Following the 2014 death of her longtime partner, Daniel Gillham, Channing wrote that the loss changed the course of her life.

“My partner, Daniel, died in 2014 and it was more devastating than I realised; it had a lag effect,” Channing wrote. “The pattern of my life shifted, so I shifted my life from Maine.”

“I’ve lived alone since I lost Daniel and I’m happy being a recluse,” she added, explaining that she moved from New England to London alone “just before Covid.”

Channing also said the move partially coincided with the changing political climate in the U.S. The actress, who has been married four times, was romantically linked to Gillham beginning in 1990. She previously said in a January 2025 interview with The Sunday Times that she had no interest in finding another partner.

“No, I think that would be such a pain in the ass. I’m consolidating, thank you very much,” she said at the time. “I’m very happy with the friends I have. No. Life is good. Life is very good.”

Now, Channing is returning to one of her most recognizable roles for Practical Magic 2, reprising her part as Frances “Franny” Owens, the aunt of Sally Owens, played by Sandra Bullock, and Gillian Owens, played by Nicole Kidman.