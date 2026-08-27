NYT: How long can Prince William stay silent on his brother’s return to Britain?

According to Hello Magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales have already left Balmoral with their children: “HELLO! understands that the Wales family are no longer in Balmoral, with the family leaving earlier in the week, departing on a commercial flight, as they typically do for their holidays.” And so it begins! First of all, I said that they would be gone as soon as they did the happy-family photo-op on Sunday, as they went to church. The PR around William and Kate is that they love Scotland and love Balmoral, but they never stay longer than like four or five days. And the commercial flight thing is meant as a dig at Prince Harry, because Harry and his family literally just arrived back in England on Wednesday, having flown in a private jet. Well, speaking of the brother-beef, the NY Times continues to publish major stories about what the Sussex Return means for the Windsors, specifically William. Some highlights from “Prince William Is Still Silent About His Brother, Harry. Can That Last?”
William’s silence: Prince William, the future king of England, has said nothing publicly about his brother’s decision to return home. Not on social media. Not through a royal spokesman. Not a word. Since last week, the British news media has exploded into a speculative frenzy about where Prince Harry and his family will live, what he will do, and most of all, whether he will reconcile with his estranged brother. William’s silence hangs heavy over the monarchy he will eventually inherit.
William’s “quiet faith”: “Forgiveness is at the heart of Christian morality,” said Ed Owens, a royal historian. “There would be great magnanimity on his part if he would look like the bigger person.”
Harry’s account, in Spare, of being assaulted by William: Kensington Palace has long refused to comment on that accusation, though royal watchers have said that William denies that a physical altercation ever took place. It is clear from what hasn’t happened — any public conversation between the two men since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral four years ago — that the breach remains deep.
Brotherly trauma: “Both William and Harry have to be carrying the trauma from their childhood and that will complicate their reactions to anything,” said Catherine Mayer, the author of “Divide and Rule: Royal Women and Their Battles.” “It made them unbelievably close, but it also means that the feelings they have for each other are bound to be strong in all sorts of ways.”
William isn’t publicly welcoming the Sussexes back: Last week, a person familiar with the king’s response to the family’s move back to Britain said that Charles “welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity.” No such sentiment was released by anyone close to William. When asked for comment, Kensington Palace, which represents William and Catherine, said it did not comment on anything related to Harry and Meghan. The [Sussex] family reportedly arrived in Britain on a private plane on Wednesday, though their spokesman declined to confirm it. At the time of writing, there was no public welcome home or statement of well wishes from Charles or William. The question is how long that silence can last, especially from the country’s future king.
The lingering questions: Now that Harry is back, William will be peppered with questions about whether, and when, they might reconnect. Will Harry and Meghan and the children be invited to the royal family’s Christmas celebrations? Will Harry join William — even as a non-working royal — at any public events? What about their children, who have spent almost no time together? The answers may depend on how the next few weeks and months unfold. Some royal watchers have predicted that Harry and Meghan will try to keep a low profile at first to minimize confrontations. “What we’re probably going to see is a couple laying relatively low, steadily trying to rebuild their public images,” Mr. Owens said. “And doing so discreetly. They’re not coming here for another fight or for more acrimony.”
Competition: And yet, Harry’s presence nearby may end up irritating William, who has had no in-town competition for attention since his brother moved away. Harry is expected to make some public appearances in the coming weeks, including in his role as the founder of the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans.
Mending fences: Ms. Mayer, the author, said that William would benefit in the long run from a reconciliation with his brother because Harry and Meghan remain popular with a younger generation that is already wary of the stodgy, old-fashioned royalty that has existed under Charles and Elizabeth. “If William and Harry were different sorts of people, and they’re not, you might think it perfectly plausible that they would find a way to mend fences for the sake of the monarchy,” she said. “But this is not that ideal world,” Ms. Mayer added, “and so who knows?”
I enjoy a childish rage-briefing from William’s camp as much as the next person, but when it comes down to it, it’s always a lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing. William doesn’t actually have a plan for his future – he never did. He thought he could just seethe and stalk and rage-brief indefinitely, then “punish” the Sussexes when he became king. The past decade won’t disappear in the blink of an eye – we’ve seen William’s true character throughout this ordeal. The question isn’t “can William forgive for the good of the monarchy?” It’s actually “how can this man be king when everyone knows that he’s temperamental, violent, illiterate, lazy and immature?”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Indefinitely. Does anyone really care what he has to say? It’s going to be lies and bullshit. Just like his “We are very much not a racist family.” Okay, Sir Thumb. Now that you said it, I will ignore all of the evidence of my eyes, ears and history books.
The New York Times fixation on this story doesn’t feel ordinary. They’ve had multiple articles about the H&M move in a manner more like the BM, complete with pushing the BM ‘failure’ angle. The NYTs ongoing appetite for this topic is strange.
They’ve definitely followed the story over the years but I don’t think it was in this so concentrated a way.
Agreed. This feels strange. I felt similar with the WSJ article from yesterday. I understand there’s some level of interest but I didn’t expect US publications to fall so readily in line with the fawning.
Curtis Yarvin, the ideologue behind many of the tech bros, loves the idea of monarchy. So does Peter Thiel. There’s no doubt that the NYT and WSJ are beholden to the new oligarchy. So they will defend whoever the monarch is or will be. And Harry exposed the underbelly of this feudal institution.
NYT reporting has been on the decline since 2023.
And they have all been coerced by this regime. They are doing the bidding of the oligarchs.
NYT defending its BRF coverage with 6 reporters in Aug 26 issue. SIX reporters!
They used this answer to defend why they have so many reporters and columns with this:
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/08/26/insider/royal-family-harry-meghan-insider.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share
“ESTHER: As an editor, I am mindful that there is an opportunity cost. When we assign multiple reporters to any big story line, we have to consider, what are the stories we’re not telling as a result? But there are certainly important and fascinating aspects to the institution — we saw the “soft power” aspect of Charles’s role, for instance, at various points over the past two years, including hosting President Zelensky of Ukraine days after his stormy White House meeting, and when Charles visited Canada in a show of solidarity after President Trump called for it to become the 51st state.“
lol. Charles’ soft power demonstration requires 6 reporters on the royal beat?
I think what this tells me is the NYT is going down the tabloid road. It has been reporting with double standard for sometime now. The huge difference with the coverage between Biden and Trump is proof. NYT has been haranguing abut Biden’s age, infirmity, mental acuity and yet hardly a fuss about Trump’s physical and mental health. It’s so noticeable that the Guardian had an opinion piece on Aug 24 (if it had the guts, the opinion should have been a regular column given all the evidences provided) about how NYT has been reporting about the left as “divisive” and “polarizing”.
As a long time NYT subscriber, I noticed NYT employed these “focus groups” to provide a pulse check for its readers about Trump’s governance and how “average voters” feel. One thing that stood out is the theme of trusting Trump for being straight when speaking and trust in Trump because he’s a businessman. The latest focus groups expressed dislike for both parties but still respect Trump for his candor and that he’s doesn’t act like the establishment, and some might be disappointed with the economy, but they like DOGE for cutting waste, and the immigration and crime crack down. Some reiterate that they might not vote because they are so frustrated and they voted for Trump last time because he was the “lesser of two evils”. The last focus group in April 2026 were Trump voters with the start of Trump-Iran War and tariff madness, so opinions were far more negative, but none were asked about the democratic efforts to counter Trump. To me that’s significant. These focus groups are fixed on Trump as the protagonist and some participants complained about the lack of safe space to have meaningful dialogues anymore.
I feel bad in some way for the focus group participants as the NYT edited their responses. So many of them came off as ill informed, repeating conspiracy theories as if they get their news on Truth Social and Newsmax.
NYT has been heading downhill and if some of my comments came off as sarcasm (a form of irony), it’s because as a long time subscriber, I’ve watched a change from a prize winning, intrepid vanguard of journalism reduced to defend itself for assigning 6 reporters to cover the BRF and worse, enabling Trump and his administration ascendancy. Ironic and sad.
NYT is scared of the DSA.
Yeah, NYT is so pissed because Mamdani won and is well liked, even by Trump however temporarily. NYT coverage during the mayoral election was so skewed and biased; I think it was shocked at the result despite its machinations.
But you only have to look at who are the biggest shareholders of NYT and that explains so much of why NYT has changed. It is going the way of WAPO.
Even the Economist came right out this week and call the crazy and dangerous actions of Bessent’s manipulations of the US bond market.
Americans are in a bad place and it’s gong to get worse. Even if the Dems take control of the House, it’ll be like expecting Labour to fix all the woes in a year over a decade of Tory’s destruction while in power and Brexit. Impossible task. And voters want immediate fix without pain. The MAGAs understand voters impatience and expect a quick return to power as extreme whiplash sinks this country. It won’t be China or Russia doing us in. It’s our greedy billionaires and their followers.
Their investigative pieces are still vital though. And their online site has a lot of articles on Trump’s decline.
Oh please, trying to offer the bits here and there about Trump when the whole world has long taken note is a bit late to the game. It’s stating the obvious now. Trump has cowed the NYT.
NYT is no longer the dependable or reliable source anymore. As a reader over 4 decades, I now verify NYT’s reporting. You can tell their foreign bureaus are weak these days. More importantly NYT doesn’t cover news with the same immediacy and leaves out important happenings domestically and internationally. It has gotten so bad, I read WSJ now, lol, the Financial Times, Pro Publica, even Al Jazeera and various more local international news agencies for latest news.
For sure there are some stalwart reporting by good reporters but the editorial staff is not what it used to be. The focus to throw so many NYT reporters and columns to cover the BRF using “anonymous sources” is an indictment of its decline.
Juxtapose the NYT dedicated staffing and space to cover the royals vs. Main Street America where the complains and suffering are real. Where healthcare cost, housing cost, poor pay, daily stories of mass killings (these past days by angry men massacring their entire family) , there are serious issues tearing our people apart.
No amount of bread and circus will fix this country’s decline. History provides a far better and more accurate read here.
Here’s an example closer to home. Did you all know the Panama Canal is in trouble d/t low water level which makes moving tankers through more difficult? Yes it’s climate change affecting a lake and tributaries that feeds into the canal.
There were articles in the press about how low the rivers are in Germany and canals in the UK affecting transportation of goods and tourists. Articles about the Red Sea and the Hormuz strait. For Americans, we need to know about Panama Canal. It’s a very vital shipping lane. It’s not about Trump taking control of it or renaming it. It’s about the viability of it as a major transportation thruway. Throttle that, and what do you think happens to trade and the costs of everything?
I had a gift article so I read the comments. Absolutely horrible towards Harry and Meghan. So the audience for the NYT is white upper middle and rich? Even the white rich so called Dems can be racists and love the elitism that is that institution.
It’s all very sinister. What’s astroturfing and what’s organic is less and less easy to discern; if NYT readers are primed for H&M negativity through repetitive content encouraging it while they don’t let anyone opine about WanK no wonder they parrot the ‘party line’.
Why is the NY Times spending so much energy covering this? I suspect most New Yorkers couldn’t give a twirling toss.
I’m beginning to wonder whether the US media’s coverage of Harry and Meghan is primarily aimed at British/international online readers?
Specifically the horde of online haters, who even supposedly progressive media like the Guardian and the NYT are now pandering to.
The historical analysis of this hundreds of years from now will be fascinating… How much of this style of content is being generated at least partially by ai and how much of the perceived public interaction/clicks is paid for/bot based to pad numbers to create value for private equity/oligarchs/the stock market because real live people don’t read rota slop anymore and have zero interest in the royals? The lack of verification on social media sites has made it a toxic hell, but how much of the hell is real because actual people will say anything online and how much is manufactured by people with agendas? The most vitriolic comments almost almost always seem bot based with a couple consistent dumb@$$ magatized morons chiming in because they are addicted to the discourse and are online constantly. (I notice this a lot on local news posts). So little media is truly independent anymore and almost everything is owned by the same oligarchs that push oligarch/magatized agendas. Outlets we think of as sterling are owned by people like Murdoch and Bezos who are so busy lining their pockets that they have no vision or intention of actually creating content that doesn’t push their agendas. This results in slop from tabloids getting reprinted in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and New York Times like it is factual. Pay writers to write actual content? Nope. Have you really watched your local news lately? How much of the content is NewsMax slop despite the fact that many affiliates have lost their independent newsrooms and been combined because of media consolidation?
2 reasons why NYT is expanding its coverage of the BRF, particularly on the Sussex family.
1st reason: Money. Tabloids make oodles on the royals. No more paying off police or having to hack private phones. They can use “anonymous sources” (which NYT is defending because it too is now using “anonymous sources”) to write whatever they wish. It’s so lazy and very profitable at the same time. I as a NYT reporter can write these articles in bed based off “anonymous sources”. Yay!
2nd: Distraction. Gossips and royal soap opera are like bread and circus for the masses.
Folks there are reasons why NYT and more serious press aren’t writing (yet) in depth pieces about what to expect this coming year. The Financial Times hinted at it. If the world is suffering through bad economies, climatic catastrophes, wars and chaos presently, y’all better girth up for what’s coming. Farmers globally this year have had a tough year— with the drought, floods, and very high costs of inputs and distribution. That’s true in other sectors too. You don’t get much news about food deficit areas but hunger is expanding. And we’ll be talking about food deficits in countries like the US and the salty isle, BUT hey let’s read about how Harry is dumping Meghan and taking away the kids instead.
Let’s not discuss how Trump is subsidizing ranchers and farmers for their losses to the tunes of billions and why that is not sustainable. But hey as long as the honest, hardworking salt of the earth farmers and ranchers vote for Trump, the rest of the voters should too. Lookee, breaking news, Meghan is copying magnificent Kate’s style and made poor Kate cry. Again. (Oh wait, she’s CATHERINE—cue endless NYT piece why a name matters.)
People will be on SM attacking each other, forming factions, which totally justify Data Centers and AI’s takeover. Ha!
Humanity: buried
Overlords and their bots: FTW
“The Financial Times hinted at it. If the world is suffering through bad economies, climatic catastrophes, wars and chaos presently, y’all better girth up for what’s coming.”
Hard agree. It’s the money folk and the insurers who don’t play about with those potential facts, they’re all about business.
That in itself might be a ‘good reason’ for H&M to make a move out of the States but the papers won’t ever frame it that way be they USA or UK.
🎯
William is not right in the head. There’s something going on with him that is seriously wrong, and we caught a glimpse of it when Kate disappeared. I’m sure they’ve tried to detox him multiple times. And I truly doubt they were all at Balmoral together for any amount of time.
And when Kate disappeared the NYT cut their comment section for one of the few articles they allotted to that story -literally- after One. Comment. They did not let a regular amount of reader participation go forward over Kategate in an almost comical shut down. That’s another reason NYT getting bonked on the head and acting more like Newsweek over this H&M move to the UK is peculiar.
This is why I think that there is another reason that Harry is back in England now. The cover story is that he wants his kids to know and experience their British roots but that can be done at a later date.
There is something dreadfully wrong going on and Harry might be needed to do something, I think Charles’ cancer is now terminal and people are beginning to worry about Will’s capacity to become King. His public behavior is questionable so who knows what is going on privately. I’m not sure what the rules are if the king to be is not dead but incapacitated by a mental illness or alcoholism and the son is too young to take up the throne. Will hasn’t really shown that he is steady and dependable- qualities necessary to show that he is ready to step into the office of King. He certainly doesn’t have the work ethic. I think ish is going to hit the fan soon and the palace is trying to look for solutions.
The question isn’t “can William forgive for the good of the monarchy?” It’s actually “how can this man be king when everyone knows that he’s temperamental, violent, illiterate, lazy and immature?” Exactly this Kaiser, Willy has damaged his own image and reputation more than anyone else during his decade long rage briefings targeting his brother and his brothers family, that isn’t an easy fix now that we have seen it play out.
William had denied hitting Harry. Why would Harry make that claim if it hadn’t happened, it doesn’t make sense. William’s “quiet faith,” he has realised that he can’t say he doesn’t do god and also be god’s anointed.
Despite being given every single advantage by an accident of birth order, Willy grew up to be a lazy, abusive bully with probable addiction issues and probable whopping (apparently untreated) mental health problems. Willy has rage briefed against his brother daily through bots and proxies for a decade because he is pathologically jealous of Harry and somehow has been allowed to rage brief instead of launching into proper working adulthood. He doesn’t have to do the direct dirty work and actually get his hands dirty because he has people (and bots) for that and rota rats willing to do his biding. The lack of accountability for the mess he gleefully drops on Harry’s head daily is horrifying. Willy will cower behind the Sussexes until the public tires of his nonsense and the press is forced to expose him (and their toxic quid pro quo relationship with him). Willy will literally be 90 still leaking this slop until the public gets out the pitchforks with both the oligarch controlled media and establishment.
He has certainly displayed an astounding ability to do nothing … not sure this would be any different.
Scooter acts so hypersensitive. He needs to get over himself. He never denied that he launched a sneak attack on Harry. Harry should steer clear of Scooter.
Since when does William have “quiet faith”? Not quiet, not faithful, not religious.
How long can he stay silent? It’s like asking how long can he go without doing any work? Until circumstances force him to get off his ass, that’s how long.
He must safeguard his « low wattage » approach at all costs lolôl
Trauma “made them unbelievably close, but it also means that the feelings they have for each other are bound to be strong in all sorts of ways.”
For heaven’s sake, people, read “Spare.” William and Harry were not “unbelievably close.”
Yes, they both experienced trauma but Harry dealt with it in therapy and William did not.
Harry even said on the Stephen Colbert show that although people thought they were close, they were not. The people in the audience were shocked that they were not, given how it had looked over the years when they were together.
The Times has dropped a lot of standards when it comes to who they hired for this past week’s coverage of Harry and Meghan. And William and Katie usually fly commercially?
They usually take the helicopter from Balmoral to Anmer Hall, and from there to Forest Lodge. They never stay long at Balmoral and I can’t remember that they ever used a commercial flight from Scotland to Norfolk. Where they spend the rest of their holidays until school starts and they can’t work due to the school run.
I’m getting William fatigue. He broke all this on himself by refusing to accept Meghan into and being jealous of Harry and Meghan’s popularity.
Brought not broke.
I think William should just get it over with and schedule a tantrum-“speech” for all the world to see and hear. I do imagine him rolling on the ground, kicking, screaming, punching with his fists, etc. But they already know who they have to deal with and we know who we have to deal with in the U.S. Both men are UNTENABLE and RUINOUS. The two countries can race to the bottom together.
You know, honnestly, if I had to choose between Trump and William, I’d pick Trump. He says what he says and it’s offensive and vile but no one can say that he’s actually a man of quiet faith, etc…. The sanctimonious hypocrisy around William is all down to his cohort of enablers, from the Middletons to the Knaufs of the world and all the other minions. He’s literally loathsome.
Talk about bad choices. I’d hold my nose and choose William because he doesn’t have the political power to hurt the planet.
Having been part of a family that used estrangement and conditional love as a relationship tool, I grew into a very pragmatic person about my parents insistence that I bend to their will…I didn’t! I created my own loving family who my parents never met.
Way into my adult life my parents continued to tell lies about me and turned others against me until the day they died, my sister was the worst.
It’s sad that stuff like this happens. But as an estranged person I developed a strength of character, a maturity and empathy but also a healthy sense of belonging with no threats, no lies, no conditions … just love, partnership , acceptance and strength!
I’d like to think that this is what Harry found and why he feels he can make this move happen.
@Pam, I commend you for your insight, wisdom and strength. You broke the cycle! It’s interesting… my sister-in-law cut me off the day my remaining parent died because she felt she could now dump me without being criticized. She thought (and certainly hoped) she left me devastated… but in fact it was a great gift. I never again had to deal with this nasty person: liberation!