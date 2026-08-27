NYT: How long can Prince William stay silent on his brother’s return to Britain?

According to Hello Magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales have already left Balmoral with their children: “HELLO! understands that the Wales family are no longer in Balmoral, with the family leaving earlier in the week, departing on a commercial flight, as they typically do for their holidays.” And so it begins! First of all, I said that they would be gone as soon as they did the happy-family photo-op on Sunday, as they went to church. The PR around William and Kate is that they love Scotland and love Balmoral, but they never stay longer than like four or five days. And the commercial flight thing is meant as a dig at Prince Harry, because Harry and his family literally just arrived back in England on Wednesday, having flown in a private jet. Well, speaking of the brother-beef, the NY Times continues to publish major stories about what the Sussex Return means for the Windsors, specifically William. Some highlights from “Prince William Is Still Silent About His Brother, Harry. Can That Last?”

William’s silence: Prince William, the future king of England, has said nothing publicly about his brother’s decision to return home. Not on social media. Not through a royal spokesman. Not a word. Since last week, the British news media has exploded into a speculative frenzy about where Prince Harry and his family will live, what he will do, and most of all, whether he will reconcile with his estranged brother. William’s silence hangs heavy over the monarchy he will eventually inherit.

William’s “quiet faith”: “Forgiveness is at the heart of Christian morality,” said Ed Owens, a royal historian. “There would be great magnanimity on his part if he would look like the bigger person.”

Harry’s account, in Spare, of being assaulted by William: Kensington Palace has long refused to comment on that accusation, though royal watchers have said that William denies that a physical altercation ever took place. It is clear from what hasn’t happened — any public conversation between the two men since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral four years ago — that the breach remains deep.

Brotherly trauma: “Both William and Harry have to be carrying the trauma from their childhood and that will complicate their reactions to anything,” said Catherine Mayer, the author of “Divide and Rule: Royal Women and Their Battles.” “It made them unbelievably close, but it also means that the feelings they have for each other are bound to be strong in all sorts of ways.”

William isn’t publicly welcoming the Sussexes back: Last week, a person familiar with the king’s response to the family’s move back to Britain said that Charles “welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity.” No such sentiment was released by anyone close to William. When asked for comment, Kensington Palace, which represents William and Catherine, said it did not comment on anything related to Harry and Meghan. The [Sussex] family reportedly arrived in Britain on a private plane on Wednesday, though their spokesman declined to confirm it. At the time of writing, there was no public welcome home or statement of well wishes from Charles or William. The question is how long that silence can last, especially from the country’s future king.

The lingering questions: Now that Harry is back, William will be peppered with questions about whether, and when, they might reconnect. Will Harry and Meghan and the children be invited to the royal family’s Christmas celebrations? Will Harry join William — even as a non-working royal — at any public events? What about their children, who have spent almost no time together? The answers may depend on how the next few weeks and months unfold. Some royal watchers have predicted that Harry and Meghan will try to keep a low profile at first to minimize confrontations. “What we’re probably going to see is a couple laying relatively low, steadily trying to rebuild their public images,” Mr. Owens said. “And doing so discreetly. They’re not coming here for another fight or for more acrimony.”

Competition: And yet, Harry’s presence nearby may end up irritating William, who has had no in-town competition for attention since his brother moved away. Harry is expected to make some public appearances in the coming weeks, including in his role as the founder of the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans.

Mending fences: Ms. Mayer, the author, said that William would benefit in the long run from a reconciliation with his brother because Harry and Meghan remain popular with a younger generation that is already wary of the stodgy, old-fashioned royalty that has existed under Charles and Elizabeth. “If William and Harry were different sorts of people, and they’re not, you might think it perfectly plausible that they would find a way to mend fences for the sake of the monarchy,” she said. “But this is not that ideal world,” Ms. Mayer added, “and so who knows?”