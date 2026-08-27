Sykes: Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘gaslighting’ the public over their return

As I’ve been saying for the past week, it feels like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are daring the British press to publish any information about where the family will be living in England, which schools the kids will attend and where Prince Harry and Meghan will be seen next. So far, the British press/tabloids seem relatively placated by the steady stream of “background briefings” from Team Sussex. No one has published the Sussexes’ exact location or hard-confirmed the kids’ school(s). Yet. But I’m sure that will change, and I have to wonder if Harry and Meghan have a plan in place for when (not if) that information comes out. But for now, everyone is playing along – they are “private” people, not working royals, and they’re under no obligation to give the public or the press any updates on their lives. Well, here’s how Tom Sykes is taking it: “Harry and Meghan Gaslight Special: They Won’t Admit They’re Even in England.” Y’all.
Six years later, it was a remarkable full circle moment to see a gigantic, vulgar private jet landing on the tarmac at Birmingham airport carrying Harry, Meghan, Archie, Lili and their dogs Pula and Mia back to Britain to live….I’m told this carbon-spewing monster wasn’t booked via Travlayst, the environmentally sustainable travel company that Harry fronts.
The thinking seems to be that it would undermine their own argument about privacy if they briefed about their movements, or maybe they just believe they will have a stronger case to sue newspapers that publish details of where they live or where their kids are going to school if they have never said a word about it (I’m not sure Justice Nicklin would be convinced.)
The bigger point is that every phone in the Cotswolds is going mad, the WhatsApp groups are afire, and everybody from Stow-on-the-Wold to Fleet Street thinks they know where the family are going to be living, and where the kids are going to school (I certainly do). The level of Kafkaesque absurdity we have now reached is that their relationship with the British media is so toxic, so poisonous, so damaged, that the couple have arrived and are publicly refusing, for legal purposes, to say they have arrived!
…I’ve been told by very reliable sources that they have indeed bought a house near the chocolate box town of Stow-on-the-Wold for a figure between £12 million and £15 million, and the kids will be going to a nearby fashionable school that has something of a “tree-climbing,” let kids-be-kids vibe. I’m not going to identify the house or the school beyond saying that it is not Beaudesert Park, but somebody will, because it is so widely known in all of these Cotswold circles that the whole of Fleet Street is spending today trying to establish whether they’re just sale agreed or if contracts have been exchanged. When massively rich people buy great fat pads in the middle of the country, everybody in the neighborhood talks about it, because a huge number of normal people make their living servicing these estates. That is not a privacy violation. That is the English countryside.
The locals I’ve been on the phone with about the new arrivals are by turns amused, entertained, appalled and titillated. One source said: “A lot of them simply can’t wait to see if Meghan really is as ghastly as everyone makes out.”
I was surprised to be told the price tags on the houses they have been looking at are between £10 and £15 million…It’s a substantial investment, isn’t it? Alison Boshoff had a quote from a friend of Harry’s saying he thinks he’ll be here 12 to 15 years, that he wants to watch the kids “play rugby,” and that Meghan will “come and go,” all of which meshes exactly with what I was told in March: the only way Meghan would be here full-time was if she had a thriving business here. I have yet to see a single item of As Ever for sale outside the United States.
They say they are completely private individuals—er, completely private individuals who are lobbying the British taxpayer to cover a £5 million-a-year security bill?… I’m sorry, but the idea that nobody is allowed to know what country the fifth in line to the throne, an HRH and a prince and a counsellor of state, is living in, or on what basis, or for how long, or under what terms, is self-evidently absurd. If that’s the way you want it, Harry, renounce your titles.
The British media are not going to publish their address, they haven’t done that kind of stuff for years.
“I have yet to see a single item of As Ever for sale outside the United States…” Because As Ever only sells domestically? Because Meghan hasn’t launched it outside of the US? What are we doing? I know this is a typical Sykes hissy fit and he is itching to publish details about the Sussexes’ UK life and that’s the point of this. But I actually think he’s giving us a very real preview of what’s facing the Sussexes with this move, and I hope to god that they’re prepared and they have real plans in place. Because this really is the argument: “…Completely private individuals who are lobbying the British taxpayer to cover a £5 million-a-year security bill?… I’m sorry, but the idea that nobody is allowed to know what country the fifth in line to the throne, an HRH and a prince and a counsellor of state, is living in, or on what basis, or for how long, or under what terms, is self-evidently absurd.” That’s how they’ll justify everything that they’re about to do to Harry and Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I think this bitch is gaslighting Harry and Meghan. So it begins.
This guy and the others moan and wail and give their opinions, but what they don’t do is actual reporting. Absent KP or BP leaking info or the Sussexes feeding them tidbits, they don’t know anything at all. They also aren’t going to make any serious effort on their own to find out—too much like hard work. Even when the DM sent someone to Montecito, what happened? He hung around the bookstore and gabbed to some old codger looking for an audience—reporting skills are not these people’s forte.
“A lot of them simply can’t wait to see if Meghan really is as ghastly as everyone makes out.”
I guess the ghastly woman who said that doesn’t have Netflix or internet, because she hasn’t seen the many interviews Meghan has given, her lifestyle show, or her speeches. A woman who is intelligent, even funny, warm, and nice. Is ghastly the new synonym for melanated skin?
Waiting for the first time the press sees her driving a car and attempts to drive her to her death, so they can take photos of her corpse.
That is the reality.
Is she always going to be in an suv driven by a security guy?
I dont understand how harry went from – my wife and children aren’t safe to
It’s fine.
We underestimated how entrenched he is in the aristocracy.
I fully believed he enjoyed surfing and living a cali life.
Absolutely,Ariel. The British Media and some of the Brit public and RF want Meghan dead. Period.
I pray for her protection.
If I were part o
of British intelligence (MI6), I’d keep an eye on online haters too who wish harm on them.
I hope it’s not true because asking government to pay for their security is going to rub people in bad way. I know andy ,his family and other get it too. But press is on their side and no one will know. If they got security it will be on slaughter for them. I don’t know this is complicated and mess.
Harry has already offered to pay for security.
It’s the government who said that it’s not for sale.
As well as a court decision that denied Harry the right to pay for it himself. No British journalist will say it but all you have to do is read the court judgement on the RAVEC decision, Harry’s own statement and his BBC interview. Harry is currently prevented from paying for official UK, Met RPO security, unlike Taylor Swift, Kate Moss, etc as has been discussed hundreds of times here…
Does that mean he has no security? Of course not. He and Meghan have their own private security that they pay for, wherever they go.
Does it mean he and Meghan and their family have no Met RPO security now? We simply don’t know, the British press sure doesn’t know and we shouldn’t know.
I trust a Afghanistan veteran and a 45 year old businesswoman to know what’s best for them and their family regarding complex security arrangements and frankly I’d be surprised if they said anything about it publicly unless absolutely necessary
Taylor , kate moss was visiting plus they argue that taylor alleged that she brings so much money to economy . What does harry bring ? He doesn’t even pay taxes?
I said this yesterday, I get he wants to pay, but if he does get security and the taxpayers have to pay for it, I don’t see how it’s going to go down well we are private citizens for much longer.
Being a private citizen doesn’t mean you’re automatically on your own when there’s a serious threat against you. Salman Rushdie is a private citizen. His security isn’t a royal perk.
Threat level determines the need for protection, not whether you have a day job at Buckingham Palace.
Again. I agree with you. I am just pointing out what the argument is going to be to Harry when they either say 1) no. Or say 2) yes, but with this, here is what you are opening yourself up to.
Chenni,
The government have paid for protection to an author for decades. Its not about what they bring to the economy, its purely meant to be based on threat level.
If it was based on that none of the royals other than king would get protection.
Harry over his life has brought more to the UK than these celebrities do. Kate moss brings and brought zero to start with. Taylor when she has a concert. Harry created invictus games which brings plenty of money into the economy when its held there. He also fought for the UK . He also was the queens go to diplomatic royal when it was needed so what he brought to that is partly keeping the commonwealth together. To ask what Harry brings just proves what you don’t know. Maybe the tarot is off.
Since the topic of the kids’ school had been introduced, I’ll introduce another unasked question. Have Harry and Meghan considered the likelihood that their children are about to hear some truly horrible and false crap about their mother from their own school mates? Kids will hear it at home and confront the Sussex kids with things I guarantee they never heard in California. Just throwing that out there.
No, that never actually occurred to them. They just think it will be perfect 🙄.
Whatever a British education means for most kids, I just think it will be quite unpleasant for these particular kids. But wtf do I know? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
@L4Frimaire Right? I mean…honestly. And I agree with everything else you’re saying here
Or H&M have prepared for this and already taught their children how to handle it and/or picked a school with a strict anti bullying policy that is actually practiced so any of that will be stamped out by the school themselves.
The strictest anti bullying policy in the world will not prevent some child of privilege from telling Archie that his mum is not his mum. Then whatever they do it’s too late.
Oh dear. It will absolutely be too late.
I suppose they’ll just have to join the kids with gay parents who got homophobic comments, the adopted kids who got comments on being unwanted by their birth parents, kids with a disabled parent who got ableist comments, kids with obese parents and get fat jokes and whatever else kids say to each other and about each other’s parents.
They’re all traumatised and have never been able to function in society. It’s simply impossible. It was too late as you say.
(Sarcasm)
It’s not possible to protect every kid from being exposed to toxic narratives. But have you watched any YouTube videos by tabloid commentators about Meghan lately because what they say about this woman is horrifying. And, no, I don’t think they’re hearing anything close to this from school kids in Montecito.
Just because we don’t know, doesn’t mean H&M don’t know.
Unasked question: do you really think all Lambrook-parents are into praise for WandK? Don’t get me wrong, I’m not thrilled about their move back into the cesspool either. But I’m absolutely sure the Sussexes cannot prevent their kids from hearing lies – no matter on what side of the ocean…
Yes billy and cathy get praise because that school is normal wealthy not snobbish aristocrats which is eton. Let’s see how george is going to be in eton ?
Trying to think of anything “ghastly,” Meghan has ever done. The Brit press just drove a young black professor to suicide and this comes as a welcome distraction.. Every member of English society can’t be as nasty and credulous as Sykes believes. Children always get teased in school. They will survive,
He’s pissed he’s getting no information. This is some BS. So they’re buying some super expensive house in the middle of some tourist trap village so the locals can gawk at “ ghastly “ Meghan? They already said why they moved, the rest is their business and time will tell. Stay at the worry beads and light an AsEver candle, preferably no. 804. They never made some statement or press conference when they moved to Montecito. Why anyone expects this from them now, like right now at this minute, is ludicrous.
I think he’s guessing that they are staying at Ellen DeGeneres’s Cotswold place that they put up for sale. It’s in the area that he mentioned but I think that is a guess on his part.
H&M have said what they’re going to do – move to the UK, find a house, put the kids in school – and now they’ve done it. Where is the gaslighting?
This is the anxiety of who will get the first scoop. It’s like the entire British press are trying to wedge their way through a single door, all at the same time.
Grown people think they deserve to know everything or else is exactly why the UK is in the state they’re in. If Harry and Meghan aren’t “working royals” and if “working royals” aren’t even a thing and if tax funded security doesn’t mean the public get to know every single detail why are people giving Sykes the time of day? Does he go in on MPs in this manner? Or is he and those who use him for commentary trying to invent reasons why their stalking and obsession is ok?
Good! We don’t need to know. Just let them live the lives that they have chosen. ❤️
Are private jets “vulgar” when the Wales use them?
It’ only wrong when H&M do it. The other royals are addicted to helicopters.
Yes, bc I was like ummmm, Charles and the wales use private jets sinkers call that vulgar as well.
Reeks (hilariously to me) of desperation. This guy may want to consult a medical professional. How dare Harry deprive the British media of their livelihood, as if there is nothing else in the world to report on? And actually, Harry has been clear for years about the BM being so wrapped up in profiting from the Royal Family that they have affected dynamics within the family, and trying to get his father and brother to understand that. In retrospect, the no info about the Highgrove meeting is very interesting.
One source said: “A lot of them simply can’t wait to see if Meghan really is as ghastly as everyone makes out.”
That quote infuriates me. Odds are it’s Syko himself who said it. This need to drum up hatred against Meghan before she’s even unpacked her coffee mugs is sickening.
The “as everyone makes out” is the press and the hatred has been drummed up for 10 years. When people meet Meghan they find out she’s not ghastly.
Positiviely Trumpian. who is the fake source and who is everyone. We are getting a ghastly of the British public Are they really this Lord of the Flies? Who would want to be a tourist there?
“You keep using that word. I don’t think it means what you think it means.”
I actually watched his live video and it was obvious he was almost in shock. He has been told that there is a risk of legal action should he reveal the location of the Sussexes house and he was being very deliberate in stating which school the children were NOT attending but giving enough clues for people to calculate the probable correct one.
It was fascinating to observe how deflated he was at having to acknowledge the cost of the new home and the associated costs of upkeep. I’d honestly say he was disillusioned with the odd disparaging remarks to vent his anger.
Re: “I actually watched his live video” – would love to know time stamps of the parts in the video where his face is looking the worst. That way I could go re-re-rewatch the best parts where he’s screwing up his vulgar sour face while struggling to control his negative emotions. Truly would like to help the guy with YT statistics on my favorite parts where he’s at his ugliest. Idiot.
What a terrible person. And him trying to skirt around saying where they are not living…look the RR is going to do enough of this crap that some nutter is going to be out there looking around to see where they are. Ugh.
And I hate that comment about Meghan. My God. They really are going to try to make it she’s isolated. I hope she’s not and she has a great system wherever they are going to stay at. And the same for the kids. Because as someone who remembers the horribleness of certain school years, yeah I hope Harry and Meghan have a plan for that.
Last month these people were complaining that Harry and Meghan announced that they were visiting and that they should come in quietly with no announcements. Well, they’ve done that now and the press is still upset. Harry and Meghan are not obligated to tell the press anything. I think the press will keep quiet about Harry and Meghan’s whereabouts because they’ve boasted that they don’t invade people’s privacy and that Harry and Meghan are safer in the UK. This is the press’ chance to prove that they weren’t lying.
Also contradictory: he goes on about how Harry shouldn’t expect privacy because he’s an HRH prince, 5th in line to the throne, counselor of state — but that also Harry doesn’t deserve security because he’s a private citizen.
This. And let’s be real, the BM has been writing about them the whole time they were in Cali and they didn’t need justification. Saying we pay your security now so we have justification doesn’t make a difference atp. They’ve always written as they have no matter what.
I didn’t know male menopause could be this devastating? 😳😆 One would think Meghan is the invasion of the Vikings or the Mongols all over again. SO MUCH DRAMA. I hope Sykes keeps smelling salts in his lace-trimmed handkerchief because he might start having fainting spells.
He and others are going ballistic. Sykes must stay awake nights thinking about all of this.
Is Charles paying attention to all of this. Sykes needs to chill out
“The locals I’ve been on the phone with about the new arrivals are by turns amused, entertained, appalled and titillated. One source said: “A lot of them simply can’t wait to see if Meghan really is as ghastly as everyone makes out.”
Skyes is mentally unstable and is a danger to the Sussexes.
The locals will be pleasantly surprised when they meet Meghan and will protect her and the children from the media vultures. They simply have to meet her to scratch their heads wondering who the Meghan is the tabloids write about every day. Surely not this sweet, soft spoken woman they just met at the farmer’s market?
I read the Daily Beast and I’ve emailed their editors to complain about Sykes, maybe four or five times. I’ve said his columns go beyond royal chit chat gossip and veer into hate speech. I’ve never heard back but I will keep writing. Fortunately most of the comments complain about Sykes as well. He seriously needs help.
I have too. Why do people hate them so much? A “vulgar private jet” COME ON!!!!
Tommy could never remotely afford any expenditure like that, so he uses the old snooty insult: “Vulgar.” Preferred pronunciation “Vul-gah” with a sneer.
Actually, @Samipup, your comment made me think of the contrast and what’s truly vulgar is flying economy. I do it when I need to get somewhere and want to save money, but, oh, boy, it’s like being trapped in the mall. Yikes. Flying used to be somewhat civilised. Not anymore!!!!
Oh. So we’re acknowledging that they are HRHs now? Pfft
The continued drumming up of hatred for Meghan and the kids is literally dangerous. I’m a gun-toting American, and all I can say is I would not allow that threat to my kids. I’ll play his game and refrain from saying what I *would* do, but I will say what I *would not* do, and that’s allow him to continue endangering my kids.
They keep going on about the British taxpayers bug once they move back, won’t they be paying taxes on any income they earn there or property taxes, VAT, road tax, tv licenses etc.? Then they also become British taxpayers too.
This guy is not normal: no newspaper has the right to publish the address of anyone and not print the photo of a minor child without permission of the parents. Given that Meghan Instagram gets the Zapruder treatment sadly she will now know she can’t post anything that indicates her neighbourhood etc. Benedict Cumberbatch talked about a crass neighbour of his posting about his movements in his own back garden about 15 years ago. She’s thought she had the right to post what was on his washing line and when he sat outside having a cup of coffee? Where’s your basic decency and common sense? Just because some one is famous they are still entitled to privacy in their own home.
I neither know nor have any right to know where any famous person lives. Should we all have the right to know where Judi Dench lives because she owes her fans a personal recitation?
Exactemente, completamente de acuerdo con tu comentario
I see that Tom Psycho is having another psychotic episode, maybe Plum should try and stage an intervention. This individual flew (✈️) all the way to Switzerland (🇨🇭) to stalk HRH Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, but could not be bothered to do the same for the taxpayer-funded Princess of Wales (🇮🇹). I
I’m sure it wouldn’t be his first intervention, Psykes IS a William sycophant after all. He’s also a drama queen paid assassin who’s probably watched Saltburn 10x. Gawd, that country is ghastly. WTF are H&M actually doing???
So everyone is entitled to know what country “an HRH, a prince and a counsellor of state, is living in” but he’s not entitled to protection in that country for that status? Lolwut?!
Tom is just mad that the Sussexes have the resources to move about as they want and make a “substantial investment” in a side home. He and his masters would be nowhere near this pissy if they were broke and unsuccessful. And of course. For the millionth time: Harry asked to pay for extra (armed) security like many celebrities and VIPs do when they’re in the country. The Met and Home Office refused.
Reading Sykes trying to rationalize his parasitic existence is… an experience.