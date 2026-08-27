Sykes: Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘gaslighting’ the public over their return

As I’ve been saying for the past week, it feels like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are daring the British press to publish any information about where the family will be living in England, which schools the kids will attend and where Prince Harry and Meghan will be seen next. So far, the British press/tabloids seem relatively placated by the steady stream of “background briefings” from Team Sussex. No one has published the Sussexes’ exact location or hard-confirmed the kids’ school(s). Yet. But I’m sure that will change, and I have to wonder if Harry and Meghan have a plan in place for when (not if) that information comes out. But for now, everyone is playing along – they are “private” people, not working royals, and they’re under no obligation to give the public or the press any updates on their lives. Well, here’s how Tom Sykes is taking it: “Harry and Meghan Gaslight Special: They Won’t Admit They’re Even in England.” Y’all.

Six years later, it was a remarkable full circle moment to see a gigantic, vulgar private jet landing on the tarmac at Birmingham airport carrying Harry, Meghan, Archie, Lili and their dogs Pula and Mia back to Britain to live….I’m told this carbon-spewing monster wasn’t booked via Travlayst, the environmentally sustainable travel company that Harry fronts.

The thinking seems to be that it would undermine their own argument about privacy if they briefed about their movements, or maybe they just believe they will have a stronger case to sue newspapers that publish details of where they live or where their kids are going to school if they have never said a word about it (I’m not sure Justice Nicklin would be convinced.)

The bigger point is that every phone in the Cotswolds is going mad, the WhatsApp groups are afire, and everybody from Stow-on-the-Wold to Fleet Street thinks they know where the family are going to be living, and where the kids are going to school (I certainly do). The level of Kafkaesque absurdity we have now reached is that their relationship with the British media is so toxic, so poisonous, so damaged, that the couple have arrived and are publicly refusing, for legal purposes, to say they have arrived!

…I’ve been told by very reliable sources that they have indeed bought a house near the chocolate box town of Stow-on-the-Wold for a figure between £12 million and £15 million, and the kids will be going to a nearby fashionable school that has something of a “tree-climbing,” let kids-be-kids vibe. I’m not going to identify the house or the school beyond saying that it is not Beaudesert Park, but somebody will, because it is so widely known in all of these Cotswold circles that the whole of Fleet Street is spending today trying to establish whether they’re just sale agreed or if contracts have been exchanged. When massively rich people buy great fat pads in the middle of the country, everybody in the neighborhood talks about it, because a huge number of normal people make their living servicing these estates. That is not a privacy violation. That is the English countryside.

The locals I’ve been on the phone with about the new arrivals are by turns amused, entertained, appalled and titillated. One source said: “A lot of them simply can’t wait to see if Meghan really is as ghastly as everyone makes out.”

I was surprised to be told the price tags on the houses they have been looking at are between £10 and £15 million…It’s a substantial investment, isn’t it? Alison Boshoff had a quote from a friend of Harry’s saying he thinks he’ll be here 12 to 15 years, that he wants to watch the kids “play rugby,” and that Meghan will “come and go,” all of which meshes exactly with what I was told in March: the only way Meghan would be here full-time was if she had a thriving business here. I have yet to see a single item of As Ever for sale outside the United States.

They say they are completely private individuals—er, completely private individuals who are lobbying the British taxpayer to cover a £5 million-a-year security bill?… I’m sorry, but the idea that nobody is allowed to know what country the fifth in line to the throne, an HRH and a prince and a counsellor of state, is living in, or on what basis, or for how long, or under what terms, is self-evidently absurd. If that’s the way you want it, Harry, renounce your titles.

The British media are not going to publish their address, they haven’t done that kind of stuff for years.