Bill Gates: A.I. poses a grave threat to tech jobs, the economy & human life

This year, Bill Gates has spent more time talking about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein than he has spoken about technology, the economy and A.I. Maybe he’s trying to change the subject, or maybe he really is startled by what’s happening with A.I. right now, but Gates recently chatted with the New York Times and the bulk of the conversation was about A.I. Specifically, Gates believes that everyone is underestimating the grave threat of A.I. to the global economy, to the tech sector and to humanity. No sh-t, Sherlock! Welcome to the majority opinion, Bill Gates.
Bill Gates, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, is loudly warning that artificial intelligence poses a grave threat to jobs and human life, and that urgently addressing the risks should be “the world’s top priority.” In an hourlong interview with The New York Times last week, Mr. Gates said the tech industry was knowingly downplaying those threats because there was too much money on the line.
“In private, people who understand how good this stuff is, and how much better it’s getting, they’re very worried,” he said. But few tech executives, Mr. Gates said, are willing to publicly admit that. “They’re now saying to each other: ‘Hey, man, don’t say that. It’s bad for us — the next trillion dollars we’re trying to raise.’”
On Wednesday, Mr. Gates published a nearly 6,000-word essay on his personal website laying out his concerns about A.I. and offering solutions, such as new taxes and bans. He said he was motivated to speak now because recent improvements in A.I. had far surpassed his expectations and because the industry had ignored technology milestones — like A.I.’s escaping the control of its creators or making recipes for bioweapons — that it once said would warrant more caution.
“They’re just full speed ahead and hoping that the good outweighs the bad,” he said. Mr. Gates, 70, is the latest in a string of tech luminaries to call out the risks of A.I. as the industry spends trillions of dollars on new data centers, and as young A.I. companies edge toward some of the largest initial public offerings in history.
While Mr. Gates avoided criticizing Microsoft or other companies by name, he argued that he was uniquely positioned to work on the A.I. issue. He is a technologist and industry insider who is no longer driven by the profit incentives of running a company, and he has spent decades addressing inequality through his philanthropic foundation.
“The irony of ‘innovation lover is scared and says we’re not ready and we’re crossing thresholds,’ maybe it’s even more poignant,” he said.
Mr. Gates said technological advances had truly stunned him three times: In 1980 when he first saw a graphical user interface, which led to the modern personal computer. In 2022 when the leaders of OpenAI came to his house to demonstrate what would soon become ChatGPT. And this year when he looked closely at the advances being made by Claude Code, Anthropic’s A.I. tool. Coding, Mr. Gates said, is the subject he knows best, and Claude’s abilities shocked him. “The idea that now these things are in a meaningful sense better than I am is like: What the hell?” he said.
Technological breakthroughs in the past created more jobs than they eliminated, Mr. Gates said. But he is in disbelief that industry boosters say that will happen again this time. The A.I. era is “utterly, absolutely, completely, totally different,” he said. He acknowledged that this unpopular opinion (in tech circles) was “a hell of a claim, and I’m staking everything I know — everything — saying, ‘Are you kidding?’”
He said mass job losses, if not addressed, were inevitable because A.I. would spread across the economy and leave little room for one industry to absorb the refugees from another. The biggest tech companies in the world, including Microsoft, are racing to help corporate customers adopt A.I., which could replace many workers. Mr. Gates said that companies were just responding to market incentives, but that those incentives might conflict with what was best for society.
There’s a lot of anecdotal evidence that with the recent rise of AI and AI-fluent job seekers, employers are turning more to people with backgrounds in the humanities. As in, people who can read and write without AI. People who can problem-solve, triage and work on a deadline without an AI bot. While I believe that to be true, I also believe Gates when he talks about the job losses in the tech sector and the quiet concerns within the industry. The same industry which, frankly, has shoved AI down everyone’s throats for years now. These people are unironically recreating The Terminator from first principles, I swear to god.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
He should know. He’s one of the “elites” orchestrating the threat to human life.
Exactly
Don’t forget data centers. They go hand in hand.
Given the massive pushback against data centers and AI, Bill is pivoting to appeal the unwashed mass (and please, please bury Epstein).
Perhaps Gates, big back of nuclear power, got nervous given reports that a European nuclear reactor had to be shut down temporarily due to lack of water to cool the reactor this summer. Water is fast becoming a flashpoint to the survival of humanity. Data centers require water and energy.
So it’s not Gates coming to his Jesus moment.
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Seriously, has nobody seen The Terminator. A bit late but SkyNet is becoming self-aware.
Also, we have reached the point where people no longer look things up, not even through Google. They just ask AI. AI is only as good as whoever programmed it so there is a ton of misinformation being disseminated.
But there’s no access to Google anymore. When you do a search, you get an AI response, a conversational agent “ready to interact”.
This is exactly what I have been saying – we all saw the Terminator movie. It doesn’t end well.
I have a degree in literature, I have been mocked all my life because “it’s not worth anything, it doesn’t give you an actual job”.
This while I have been repeating for ages that we have the hability to navigate this internet thing, and now with the AI the “job market” is discovering that we have fonctioning brain. Oh wow.
I’m so sick of AI. I existed perfectly fine before it. I hope to continue to do so.
If I do a Google search I put -ai in it. That removes AI results.
Do I get good links to interesting information like the old days? Not really. Nowadays I have to put in the name of a site I like and whatever I’m looking for for a search result that is useful, well researched etc.
It’s so frustrating. As well as all the other horrendous aspects of AI (on people, the environment, etc etc)
Use duckduckgo.com – no AI
Second that. I’ve been using DDG now for about 10 years.
I don’t have a smart phone, but I do have an iPad. When you buy a new device, all the AI and tracking is enabled. E.g. for Apple devices, go to Settings > Apps, and look into each app – you’ll see that Siri is enabled for everything and is listening and tracking your every word and move. You can turn it all off.
I don’t use Amazon, Uber, Skip… I check every company I use to see who owns it and what their reputation is.
It’s about easy habits we are lured into and ‘frictionless’ journeys that encourage us to spend without thinking.
I will say this is a larger issue than just AI. I mean CEO’s are only concerned about the shareholders and that is their legal requirement. This makes the US the only “advance” economy that allows profitable companies to do layoffs without justification.
Warren proposed a new law that should be heralded by everyone that CEO’s would be required to prioritize employees, then community and then shareholders.
But as long as we require CEOs to prioritize shareholders then yes AI will destroy the economy.
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Look, I use AI daily in a wide variety of ways. Especially at work. My employer is full speed ahead on incorporating AI into workflows. So it’s either keep up or fall behind. In fact, it’s probably the reason I still have my job after a recent round of layoffs and reorganization, because I actively demonstrated that I have an AI skill set.
“AI is going to kill us all, put ME in charge of fixing it!”
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