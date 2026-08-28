Kay: A lot of British A-listers will want to hang out with Prince Harry & Meghan

While I’m genuinely worried about the Sussex family’s safety in the UK, I will admit that their presence in Britain is going to bring its fair share of hilarity. Prince Harry and Meghan could overshadow the Windsors at any given moment when they lived in Montecito. Now that they’re back in Britain, there’s going to be thunder-stealing right and left simply by their daily presence. Harry and Meghan could be sitting quietly in their British home and there will be, on average, 100 stories a day about what they’re thinking or what they’re planning to do or what they said to so-and-so. And all of it is going to overshadow the daily “grind” of the monarchy. Richard Kay thinks so as well:

On the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Deep Dive podcast, veteran royal reporter Richard Kay joins host Chris Pleasance to discuss the potential ramifications of Harry and Meghan’s surprise return to Britain. Senior Editor-at-Large Kay, who has covered the royal family for over forty years, raised the spectre of the Sussexes’ homecoming triggering a ‘rival courts’ scenario, whereby those close to the monarchy are forced to choose sides. He suggested figures will gather around Harry and Meghan, and with there currently being ‘no relationship’ between the Prince and his brother William, a split forming in royal circles seems all the more likely. ‘The whole thing opens up the prospect of rival courts’, Kay told Deep Dive. ‘By that I mean, figures are going to gather around Harry and Meghan and then there will be those who are going to stay loyal to William and Catherine, and I suppose the King and Queen. That will be an issue that the Royal family, as an institution, will be concerned about. Is Harry going to assemble a sort of Praetorian guard of people who are going to be out – supporting him? Maybe giving interviews, letting people know a bit about what they’re up to? That would be concerning.’ ‘When Harry arrived in America, a lot of A-list celebrities were fascinated by this disgruntled prince and wanted to get to know him. I think the same is going to apply now. People are going to be fascinated by what happens next. This sort of rivalry between him and William, the unresolved issues… I hate to say it, but for the royals, it will be a massive diversion from what they do.’ Elsewhere in the podcast, Kay said the ‘most extraordinary development’ to emerge in the past week was that news of Harry and Meghan’s return appears to have blindsided the King. Reports suggest that Charles only learned of his son’s intentions three days before the decision was made public, despite the pair meeting privately at Highgrove just six weeks earlier. Kay said the sense of surprise is ‘classic Harry and Meghan’, who have a track record of wrongfooting the family. ‘It’s staggering’, the veteran royal reporter began. ‘Harry and Meghan must have been searching out schools and properties. You can’t do these things in isolation, people have to know. Was the King blindsided? It certainly looks like that. It does seem incredible that he was only told almost at the last minute. The whole thing, it’s a sort of classic piece of Harry and Meghan, it’s how they’ve approached their lives. They’re constantly trying to catch people on the hop. They present situations like: this is it. It’s not, ‘we’re coming home, should we have a discussion about it?’ It’s, ‘We’re coming home – live with it.’ Full stop.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Regarding Charles and whether he was blindsided, I still think that he had some idea that this move would happen for months. I also think that the Sussexes’ visit to Highgrove on July 10 was a dry run for a lot of this. The larger question isn’t “when did Charles know,” it’s “why didn’t he tell Camilla?” Because as soon as that heifer heard about the move, she would have leaked it. And that’s funny, right? Because what the royal reporters are really saying is that CAMILLA was blindsided and she didn’t leak anything to them.

Regarding the stuff about the rival royal courts and the prospect of Harry & Meghan being popular and supported in the UK… lmao. That’s why the press manufactured a dozen emotional-support polls in the wake of the Sussex Return announcement. They were trying to insist that no one in Britain wanted them back! And here’s Kay, letting the cat out of the bag. Oh, right, Harry and Meghan are friendly, charismatic and personable and people are naturally attracted to their story.