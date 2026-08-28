Kay: A lot of British A-listers will want to hang out with Prince Harry & Meghan

While I’m genuinely worried about the Sussex family’s safety in the UK, I will admit that their presence in Britain is going to bring its fair share of hilarity. Prince Harry and Meghan could overshadow the Windsors at any given moment when they lived in Montecito. Now that they’re back in Britain, there’s going to be thunder-stealing right and left simply by their daily presence. Harry and Meghan could be sitting quietly in their British home and there will be, on average, 100 stories a day about what they’re thinking or what they’re planning to do or what they said to so-and-so. And all of it is going to overshadow the daily “grind” of the monarchy. Richard Kay thinks so as well:
On the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Deep Dive podcast, veteran royal reporter Richard Kay joins host Chris Pleasance to discuss the potential ramifications of Harry and Meghan’s surprise return to Britain. Senior Editor-at-Large Kay, who has covered the royal family for over forty years, raised the spectre of the Sussexes’ homecoming triggering a ‘rival courts’ scenario, whereby those close to the monarchy are forced to choose sides.
He suggested figures will gather around Harry and Meghan, and with there currently being ‘no relationship’ between the Prince and his brother William, a split forming in royal circles seems all the more likely.
‘The whole thing opens up the prospect of rival courts’, Kay told Deep Dive. ‘By that I mean, figures are going to gather around Harry and Meghan and then there will be those who are going to stay loyal to William and Catherine, and I suppose the King and Queen. That will be an issue that the Royal family, as an institution, will be concerned about. Is Harry going to assemble a sort of Praetorian guard of people who are going to be out – supporting him? Maybe giving interviews, letting people know a bit about what they’re up to? That would be concerning.’
‘When Harry arrived in America, a lot of A-list celebrities were fascinated by this disgruntled prince and wanted to get to know him. I think the same is going to apply now. People are going to be fascinated by what happens next. This sort of rivalry between him and William, the unresolved issues… I hate to say it, but for the royals, it will be a massive diversion from what they do.’
Elsewhere in the podcast, Kay said the ‘most extraordinary development’ to emerge in the past week was that news of Harry and Meghan’s return appears to have blindsided the King. Reports suggest that Charles only learned of his son’s intentions three days before the decision was made public, despite the pair meeting privately at Highgrove just six weeks earlier. Kay said the sense of surprise is ‘classic Harry and Meghan’, who have a track record of wrongfooting the family.
‘It’s staggering’, the veteran royal reporter began. ‘Harry and Meghan must have been searching out schools and properties. You can’t do these things in isolation, people have to know. Was the King blindsided? It certainly looks like that. It does seem incredible that he was only told almost at the last minute. The whole thing, it’s a sort of classic piece of Harry and Meghan, it’s how they’ve approached their lives. They’re constantly trying to catch people on the hop. They present situations like: this is it. It’s not, ‘we’re coming home, should we have a discussion about it?’ It’s, ‘We’re coming home – live with it.’ Full stop.’
Regarding Charles and whether he was blindsided, I still think that he had some idea that this move would happen for months. I also think that the Sussexes’ visit to Highgrove on July 10 was a dry run for a lot of this. The larger question isn’t “when did Charles know,” it’s “why didn’t he tell Camilla?” Because as soon as that heifer heard about the move, she would have leaked it. And that’s funny, right? Because what the royal reporters are really saying is that CAMILLA was blindsided and she didn’t leak anything to them.
Regarding the stuff about the rival royal courts and the prospect of Harry & Meghan being popular and supported in the UK… lmao. That’s why the press manufactured a dozen emotional-support polls in the wake of the Sussex Return announcement. They were trying to insist that no one in Britain wanted them back! And here’s Kay, letting the cat out of the bag. Oh, right, Harry and Meghan are friendly, charismatic and personable and people are naturally attracted to their story.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
It would be funny if the meeting at Highgrove was about the final arrangements for them coming here. It wouldn’t be surprising, I find it very hard to believe that Harry only gave his father 3 days notice. That would have been impolite, Come to think about it. The media haven’t complained about the short notice to the King, yet.
That would be hilarious to think that the meeting was about arrangements. Except that I recall the terms of the agreement for Highgrove included not discussing anything substantive or contentious, and that it was to be purely a social visit for the grandkids to meet grandpapa. And Harry does not need permission from anyone to move his family back into his country of origin. So yeah, believable to me that it wasn’t discussed at all, especially since Harry probably still does most of his communication with his father via indirect communication with the palace.
My guess is that both versions are true – that Charles knew and yet was still blindsided so to speak – I think he knew it was in the works, he knew it was being seriously discussed and all of that, but he didnt’ know it was finalized until three days before People broke the story. So not quite blindsided lol.
I think that he knew about it for awhile and 3 days before the news broke he was informed that it was going to be announced in 3 day.
Or the exact date of their arrival wasn’t told until Sunday. Remember that Camilla was at the meeting, so maybe it was not discussed, because everyone expects Camilla to leak. And to Richard Kay, one might ask, “and what exactly is it that they? Why is it of so little significance that they always fear being overshadowed.” This constant fear of being over-shadowed makes them look so pathetic. Why don’t they seem to realize that?
“it will be a massive diversion from what they do.” Really? What on earth does the RF actually do? No, H&M won’t be a diversion. They will be is a master class in what the lazy RF could and should be doing. That’s the ‘rival court’ they truly fear
Perfectly said!
This times a hundred. But also they and I mostly meant the Wales will have to start showing more stuff that they do.
Does this mean that there’s now distance between Charles and Camilla?
There is always distance between them. They don’t live together. They are only together in public. He’s doing what his parents did, and William is following suit (except he lies about it).
Kay is laughable on many levels with this, including: ‘It’s staggering’, the veteran royal reporter began. ‘Harry and Meghan must have been searching out schools and properties. You can’t do these things in isolation, people have to know. ” UH, NO people don’t have to know — they’re private citizens! The BP bullied and terrified them to such an extent it meant they weren’t able to be half-in/half-out as intended! So the BP gets ZERO right to know!
My reading of “people have to know” is “people are naturally going to know” (e.g. estate agents, people whose houses they visit), not “people have a right to know” (which, I agree, they don’t).
I am with Kaiser, there’s no way Charles didn’t know. And if Camilla had known she would have leaked it like she did in the past. I still think that Harry assumed that RAVEC would be done by now and assumed that he and the family would be granted protection. I am not thrilled, but I can see them saying, we have to still go on with the move since the kids were not enrolled in schools in CA and they had started to downshift their other plans. Hopefully RAVEC works out and they are prepared to put out a statement about the fact that they offered to pay for protection services and were denied. It still won’t stop the baying from the RR, but I hope they have worked out a comms strategy around that.
Something to consider. If the theory that Harry moved to the UK to assist Charles in whatever form is to hold up, then it’s not H&M that should get credit for their stealth move but Charles. You can’t say that there is something afoot involving William and also believe that Charles only found out a few days in advance.
For the record, I hate the whole idea of the Sussex “stealth” existence. This is not a healthy way to live and considering how many celebrities (who are more famous and with a lot more money) work and travel without being followed, it’s not a flex to say H&M are somehow masterminds. If they want to live in a bubble, that’s fine but Harry is too public a figure for that bubble to remain protected.
I sure another article will follow on about celebs like Beckham’s and Kate Winslet who are working for the King’s Trust. Will made it clear to Tom Bradby that he insists on loyalty to him so any famous person pining for a Knighthood etc has to shun the Sussexes and side with heir if they know what is good for them. Of course Robert Irwin always belongs to William and Joan Collins is a big fan so he clearly appeals to the young and the old 🤪
I’d be shocked if the Beckhams tried to associate with the Sussexes, just bc they’ve been used, and I would argue have allowed themselves to be used, as a celebrity symbol of choosing sides, for years now . Correct me if I’m wrong but doesn’t Beyoncé even own a home somewhere in the uk?
Sorry @Jais my reply got muddled by that intro. I meant certain celebs belong to the King and heir so can’t fraternise with the Sussexes on pain of banishment.Kate Winslet has embrassed herself by announcing publicly that she has the King’s back in working for his Trust. Ant and Dec are also brown nosing for a double knighthood so have to pay tax (ironically) and stay away from Meg and Harry!!
this is part of why the change in narrative from Charles’ camp is interesting. If Charles is on speaking terms with Harry again, and if Harry and Meghan are going to Highgrove for Sunday dinners or whatever, then logically, Charles can’t get mad if someone like Kate Winslet supports an Invictus event (I mean he shouldn’t anyway but you know, royal logic here.) Charles and Harry being at some sort of peace removes that element of “people must choose,” at least to some degree. harry and Charles don’t even have to be seen in public together; if people know that the swords are put away, so to speak, there wont be that wall between who associates with whom.
And then of course we’re circling back to William looking petty and petulant for still insisting on that wall.
And then of course you have people like Jose Andres who are just like “eff it, I’ll be friends with who I want” lol.
I believe it’s completely possible that Harry only gave his father 3 days notice. Remember how frustrated they were about everything leaking before they had made decisions, such as living abroad? Part of the exit was controversial because they had announced it to the media around the same time as they told the Queen, but they said they’d had no choice. If they had put it in writing it would have leaked, and Charles would not make time to talk to them in person, so they essentially just announced it. I’m sure they’ve been planning to buy a house in the UK since before they went to High Grove. It’s very common for wealthy people to hire a representative with an NDA to go to houses on their behalf and to report back. That was obviously done in this case. But I also believe that they are impulsive and they go on their gut feelings, and I think Harry probably felt a sense of wholeness having them in the UK for the visit and that was a big push to actually move to the UK (and not just own a home). So I think Charles probably knew they were looking to buy a house but not that they were going to move the family there.
Edit for typo
Another WTF. “Hi. I’m Prince Harry. I am an independently employed and financed citizen of the UK. Should I ask my dad if I can move back…not in with him, but just to the country of my birth that I served? And he will not finance or organize any of this move, be responsible for stocking my pantry, or enrolling my kids in schools. But I need his permission, right? It should be up for discussion?”
That is just how ridiculous all this manufactured outrage is… no one else would be expected to do any of this but some how they expect the Sussex’s to beg for permission to live their lives.
“It’s not, ‘we’re coming home, should we have a discussion about it?’ It’s, ‘We’re coming home – live with it.’ ”
That line really stuck out to me. What grown adult has to discuss with their father/ask permission about ANYTHING? I have lived in six houses, three cities and two states in my adult life. My dad had absolutely nothing to do with any of the decision making. Complete nonsense.
Exactly. “It should be discussed” my ass. Harry can move back to the country where he was born and raised, where his grandmother was Queen, the country he served in uniform, if he bloody well wants to. He’s not reliant on them for money or anything else. I’m sure he would have gladly discussed it with his father if Charles ever made time to listen to him. Or if his wife didn’t leak like a sieve.
Kay should the reason why the Palace gets blindsided or the press wrongfooted is because Harry and Meghan is not obligated to inform the Palace and if they did it would be leaked to the press.
Famous people who want to enjoy delicious and healthy meals, warm and compelling conversation, yummy jams and lots of fun music, please line up under the Sussex sign.
Famous people who want to hear Kate talk about naycha and William talk about Aston Villa, line up under the Wales sign.
Kay and his fellow rota rats can’t have it both ways . They keep telling us that Harry and Meghan are no longer royals so they shouldn’t get security but then they still scream that Harry and Meghan two private citizens need to tell the king that they are moving back . Why should they ? Is he paying for their security or giving them a house or buying their groceries? The answer would be no . So therefore they don’t have to tell him shit until they are good and ready. If it were me he would find out when someone spotted me at the supermarket and took a picture but I am petty that way.. Amd yes Kaiser , I agree with you about the heifer cams . She didn’t know that’s why she couldn’t tell her media buddies
This blindsiding thing makes no sense. Ordinarily, Harry would have to give advance notice just to visit the UK, so how would he move a whole family and household with only 3 days notice?
‘Is Harry going to assemble a sort of Praetorian guard of people who are going to be out – supporting him? Maybe giving interviews, letting people know a bit about what they’re up to? That would be concerning.’’
What on earth is wrong with these people?!?!?!!!! Are Harry & Meghan supposed to hide away, see no one, do nothing? I am just gobsmacked by this attitude. How dare they travel to England & actually expect to live there, all happy & free? 🤷♀️🤦♀️🙄
I’m picturing Bulletproof Sunshine frantically calling agents – “if XYZ is seen with H&M there’s no OBE etc in their future!!”