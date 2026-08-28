Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s son Jayden James, 19, lands modeling gig with MAC

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, are making career moves. In late June, Preston and Jayden made their runway debuts during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Neither of their parents was there, but Britney sent flowers and has been in contact.
After the show, the brothers spoke with Vogue. Preston said that, although he’d enjoyed the experience, he wasn’t sure if runway life was for him. Jayden revealed that he was interested in modeling. On that note, Jayden just landed a campaign with MAC. He’s featured as the latest cover star of their digital publication, MACzine. It’s a light profile piece titled, “Who the f-ck is Jayden James?” From People:
In the interview, Jayden is asked about everything from his “perfect day” to the “real secret to his skin.”
“Hydration always, but my girlfriend does my whole routine for me, so she’s really the expert,” he shared of his beauty routine.
It comes as no surprise that the teen was selected by MAC Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti as a face of the company. In a press statement, Formichetti shared, “At MAC, we celebrate emerging talent and love following their creative journeys. Jayden’s unique sensibility makes him the perfect MACzine cover star. He’s also an incredible pianist, and I’m so excited to see what he does next.”
After everything Britney has been through, it makes me nervous to see Jayden entering an industry that will shine a harsher spotlight on him because of who she is. I just want what’s best for him. I hope the general public feels similarly protective of Britney’s boys.
Kudos to MAC for releasing such a nice statement about Jayden in which the closest they came to acknowledging he’s the Princess of Pop’s son was highlighting his piano skills. Jayden makes no mention of his mother in his cover profile, which makes me wonder if he’s trying to create a public distance. At some point Jayden is going to have to answer the nepo baby question, though, and I really hope he gives a good answer. I genuinely wish Preston and Jayden well in whatever they decide to do next.
This will probably be an unpopular take but I find him very beautiful. Great bone structure and extremely photogenic. Yeah he could model, regardless of who his mom is.
I do see Britney in him. I appreciate that the interviewer didn’t ask him about his mom or their relationship. It’s none of our business. I think he will be successful at this.
Also unpopular take, I find Apple Martin and Kaia Gerber very beautiful. Yes they are not as “interesting” as their moms but they do have that “it” factor in their own way. There’s a video of Kaia on Insta where someone stops her on the street to speak to her and in motion, she’s striking. There will never be another Cindy C. but Kaia is a person scouts would approach regardless of who her mom is. I agree that being Cindy C’s daughter opens doors for her, but why not her? She’s way more interesting than all this heroin chic stuff I am seeing.
Anyway, best of luck young man!
I think he’s a good looking kid too. Wishing both of Britney’s boys the best.
Good-looking enough, but dead eyes, just Like Kendall Jenner.
He has ptosis of the upper eyelids, like the “good jeans/genes” actress (can’t remember her name).
Snort, reading your comment I can’t remember either, my mind went Amanda, then Sidney Poitier for some reason..😂😂😂
I wish them well they are both handsome young men. And both inherited their mothers photogenic looks esp Jaden who resembles her.
This shouldn’t really surprise anyone as it seems that this is something thats been in the works for a while and modelling is def a springboard into some else.
I just hope that they are not put in the position of financially supporting the rest of the Federline family.
After the way the industry and tabloids destroyed Britney’s life, I wish her kids would live quiet, private lives. If they make the smallest mistake, the tabs will be relentless.
As long as they know that their mother is the only reason for this bs career. Like their dad. Making a career out of Brittany is the family job
Looking at the instagram post, EVERYONE is telling him this. Which must suck for him.
Giving Nicholas Chavez vibes. He’s a beautiful boy, so yeah, he’d probably get modeling jobs regardless of who his mother is.
Wishing him and his brother all the best because ohmygod Britney’s Insta is giving me serious anxiety.
Yeah, he’s definitely model worthy.
Funny how the boys, at least one of them I think, reconnected with Britney, after child support ended a year back or so. I also remember an interview with Kevin where one of the sons was showcasing his musical talent on the piano, in some poor attempt to get media attention. This a NEPO FAMILY, from the sons to the sister to the ex to the father, given these opportunities on the back of exploiting Britney for years. Sad part is Britney is incredibly supportive and loving.
So miss me with any Britney is crazy, intoxicated, she needs professional help talk while her sons are are trying to breaking into modeling and music on the back of her fame. But hey, at least everyone’s old enough now to make their own money to support the rest of the no-talents from the Federline/Spears clan. I’m still reeling from what happened to Hayden. I wish Britney all the best and love in the world to heal.
Here’s a really unpopular take-I thought Kevin Federline was handsome 😂
Yeah in that skanky hillbilly kinda way 😆
That’s who the young man above looks like. They have the same straight, narrow nose and well-defined jawline. The father is not going to set the world on fire due to his talent but, when he was in shape, he had refined features actually.
That young man and his brother have been through so much. I just hope that their dad was a constant stable environment in their lives.
I cant help but notice how well moisturized he looks and think about that secret recording KFed released that the boys took when they were smaller and staying with Britney. She came into the room and wanted to put lotion on them. KFed framed it as evidence of her being scary and unfit but honestly it just reminded me of my own loving mom “yelling” at us kids (even as young adults, lol) to eat the fresh fruit she’d prepared or whatever.
Anyway, good luck to Jayden. I’m sure this makes Britney happy and proud.
He’s got nice bone structure. I think he’s her second son. At least he’ll be able to support himself now, unlike his father Kevin Federline, who never wants to stop receiving child support for his 6? children.