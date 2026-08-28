Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s son Jayden James, 19, lands modeling gig with MAC



Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, are making career moves. In late June, Preston and Jayden made their runway debuts during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Neither of their parents was there, but Britney sent flowers and has been in contact.

After the show, the brothers spoke with Vogue. Preston said that, although he’d enjoyed the experience, he wasn’t sure if runway life was for him. Jayden revealed that he was interested in modeling. On that note, Jayden just landed a campaign with MAC. He’s featured as the latest cover star of their digital publication, MACzine. It’s a light profile piece titled, “Who the f-ck is Jayden James?” From People:

In the interview, Jayden is asked about everything from his “perfect day” to the “real secret to his skin.” “Hydration always, but my girlfriend does my whole routine for me, so she’s really the expert,” he shared of his beauty routine. It comes as no surprise that the teen was selected by MAC Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti as a face of the company. In a press statement, Formichetti shared, “At MAC, we celebrate emerging talent and love following their creative journeys. Jayden’s unique sensibility makes him the perfect MACzine cover star. He’s also an incredible pianist, and I’m so excited to see what he does next.”

[From People]

After everything Britney has been through, it makes me nervous to see Jayden entering an industry that will shine a harsher spotlight on him because of who she is. I just want what’s best for him. I hope the general public feels similarly protective of Britney’s boys.

Kudos to MAC for releasing such a nice statement about Jayden in which the closest they came to acknowledging he’s the Princess of Pop’s son was highlighting his piano skills. Jayden makes no mention of his mother in his cover profile, which makes me wonder if he’s trying to create a public distance. At some point Jayden is going to have to answer the nepo baby question, though, and I really hope he gives a good answer. I genuinely wish Preston and Jayden well in whatever they decide to do next.