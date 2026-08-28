Eden: Prince Archie & Lili won’t be photographed at or around their UK schools

Are we concerned that Prince Archie or Princess Lili will be photographed by paparazzi and the photos could be published in the British press? On the long list of things I’m concerned about regarding the Sussex Return, that one is pretty far down the list. I know there’s a lot of interest in Prince Harry and Meghan’s redheaded children, and I know the British press is salivating at the thought of publishing any glimpse of Archie and Lili. But I’m more concerned that details about the Sussexes’ new British life will be published – their address, the kids’ schools, details about their private security arrangements. Like, the press is already really focused on all of that stuff. There seems to be an acknowledgement that if any paper publishes a paparazzi photo of Archie or Lili, the Sussexes will sue. So the question is: will any paper even try? According to the Mail’s Richard Eden, no.

This week, Richard Eden, Diary editor and royal expert, answers the reader question: Harry and Meghan have expressed concerns about their children being photographed. If their children are enrolled in school in Britain, won’t it be much more difficult to prevent that from happening? Or could this be another attempt by Harry to strengthen his case for increased security for his family? Funnily enough, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have less reason to worry about their children being photographed in Britain than they did in the USA. British newspapers abide by the Editors’ Code of Conduct, regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso). Clause 6 of its code states that ‘all pupils should be free to complete their time at school without unnecessary intrusion’. British papers wouldn’t run pictures of Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, on their way to and from school, for example. A different matter would be if Prince Harry and Meghan took their children to a public event such as Trooping the Colour or to Sandringham at Christmas. Members of the extended Royal Family of all ages are photographed at these events and it wouldn’t make sense for Archie and Lili to be taken by their parents unless they could also be pictured.

[From The Daily Mail]

Basically, the kids are only considered “fair game” under certain circumstances like state functions or public family events (Christmas at Sandringham). The idea of Meghan and Harry bringing their kids out for the Christmas morning church walk is making my skin crawl, but who knows if that will happen. But sure, the British tabloids and broadsheets pinkie-swear promise that they will never, ever publish pics of the kids at school or on the school run. Who knows! Also: California also has pretty strict paparazzi laws nowadays, which is why there are no pics of Archie and Lili at their old schools/pre-K.