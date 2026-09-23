Cardi B: ‘As a Libra, I always look at the good and the bad’

Cardi B covers the latest issue of Vogue Arabia, with an interview conducted during her appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Cardi loves PFW and she loves couture. She’s a real Fashion Girl. That’s what this interview is about for the most part – fashion, her music, her kids and her new haircare line. She does reference Maduka Okoye, the Nigerian athlete whom she chatted with during PFW. Some highlights:

Meeting Maduka Okoye: “He was really sweet. When you see him on social media, he looks very strict, stern, but he is very kind.” Will we see more of him? “I hope so,” Cardi B confided with a giggle.

Her least favorite part of fashion week: “The worst thing about fashion week is lack of sleep, to be honest with you. It’s always in such a different timezone and my schedule is so off… Oh my gosh, I just want to take a nap!”

Obsessed with Raven-Symone: “I always had a passion for fashion and ever since I was a younger girl, I loved the style of Raven-Symoné. I knew that I had to dress differently. Everyone around me was wearing Jordans and jeans and I just wanted to dress in bold colours like Raven. People might think that I don’t take a lot of things seriously. When it comes to dressing, when it comes to clothing, when it comes to putting everything together – from the hair to the feet – I don’t play. Everything counts.”

Her haircare line Grow Good: “I have a passion. I had an obsession with growing my hair and making it healthier. I was so tired of my hair being chopped up. I’ve always done a lot of hair masks at home using different oils that people always brag about. So I was like, ‘Why not just start my own hair business where I could help other girls maintain their length like me?’” Developed over “three years of cursing and back and forth”, the line was an instant success and sold out within 45 minutes. The Get Rich hydrating hair mask inspired by her DIY techniques went off the shelves three times in under 10 minutes. “I’m very excited, you know, because I feel like people can trust me. And that’s what I want from them. I want them to trust me. I take pride in selling them something that’s good. I’m not just putting my name on products because I’m a celebrity.”

Learning how to organize her tours: “It took me a very long time as it was my first tour and I just didn’t have the vocabulary. Sometimes they would come and talk to me about screens, measurements and stuff like that and I thought, ‘What the hell is that?’ In the end I just followed my instinct, but I was nervous, to be honest. I thought, ‘This is wack, it’s stupid. People are not gonna like this.’ As a Libra, I always look at the good and the bad.”

The fame monster: “Oh no, honey. That’s why they say to be careful about what you wish for because you just might get it. Being a celebrity comes with a lot and sometimes I feel I didn’t apply for this. But hey, it is what it is. You can’t really protect yourself. You are never gonna be ready for this type of pressure, you know? You just gotta find a mechanism that works for you. But whatever mechanism you decide on, just don’t turn to drugs, okay? I know it’s hard. I know it really is. Being famous is almost like a mental game but whatever you do, just don’t do drugs.”

She’s really strict about her kids’ education: “I don’t want my kids to grow up and be like, ‘Damn, I’m not good at this, my mom should have made me do it.’ When you are younger, you don’t want to do things, and then when you’re older, you appreciate that you did them. I try my best to have my kids around me as much as possible, but sometimes I can’t be with them. Mothers have to make sacrifices. Lawyers also have to go out of state for some cases and that might take three weeks or a month. And they don’t make excuses. It’s sad, but we need to look at the bigger picture. I hope that my kids look at what I do and understand, ‘Mom was working her a** off.’ She wasn’t clubbing, she wasn’t dating, she wasn’t partying… Instead, she was making sacrifices for a better living, you know what I’m saying?”