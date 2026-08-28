Kennedy Center board threatens to tear it down if they can’t add Trump’s name back



As has been vividly on display this week, Trump has a very limited and juvenile arsenal of negotiating tactics. He uses the toddler tantrum playbook: my way or I’ll remake all the rules, my way or I’ll destroy everything. New court filings in the ongoing Kennedy Center shenanigans show that the Trump-appointed board is fully embracing their leader’s approach. In May, a judge ruled that only Congress, not the board, could rename the Kennedy Center, and so directed that Trump’s name be scraped from the building by mid June. The board met this deadline, but have been plotting ever since on how to get the malignant name back up, ultimately landing on the petty idea of inscribing, “Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump” below JFK’s name. Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, who’s been leading this fight, has filed requests for the same judge to stop this sneak around attempt. In response, the Kennedy Center board just filed their own paperwork in which they threaten to tear the whole building down if they can’t add Trump’s name back. I didn’t realize they let preschoolers serve as board members.

The board called the Kennedy Center “embarrassing to the nation’s capital” and a “sick and poorly run facility.” Lawyers for the Justice Department also argued that the board and President Trump, who was named as the complex’s chairman in February 2025, should be allowed to move ahead with a two-year renovation that would shut down most of the complex’s performance venues and cost at least $250 million. If not, the filings said, “the center will deteriorate further into an unsafe, decrepit structure that will be required to be taken down, with a determination to follow on what to build on the site, such as a large outdoor amphitheater overlooking the Potomac River that has been proposed, by some, for many years.” The court papers were submitted by attorneys from the DOJ’s civil division late Monday in advance of an emergency hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The hearing is part of a federal lawsuit by Rep. Joyce Beatty, Democrat of Ohio, against Trump and the Kennedy Center’s current board, most of whom were appointed by the president. In a statement emailed to NPR on Wednesday, a Kennedy Center spokesperson, P.J. Elliott, wrote: “This language describes a hypothetical scenario of what could happen if the center’s desperately needed renovation is blocked by partisan interests.” Last Friday, Beatty, an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center board, filed an emergency motion asking U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper to stop the board from its plans to put Trump’s name back on the front of the complex. The board’s latest proposal, which the group approved in a meeting on Aug. 13, would put Trump’s name on the entryway sign twice, and again on a third location on the complex’s ground. The proposed signage would eventually read: “The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump, Endowed by the Trump Kennedy Center Fund.” The last line would be added if the fund reaches $100 million in donations. Additionally, the board is seeking to rename the physical grounds of the arts center “President Donald J. Trump Plaza.”

[From NPR]

That smarmy spokesperson demurring with, “This is just a hypothetical!” is really making my skin crawl. What a disgrace. The Kennedy Center, the East Wing, the Reflecting Pool… DC is going to be nothing but pockmarks of wreckage sites by the time Trump is done; a living metaphor for what he’s doing to our country. And you know what, it is true that the Kennedy Center is “embarrassing to the nation’s capital” and a “sick and poorly run facility” — BECAUSE of this board of cronies. Who, by the way, unintentionally revealed in their latest filing that they’ve made no effort to consult with any theatrical venue experts for the renovation plans they’ve drafted. They’re probably too stupid to realize that certain construction/design choices affect sound quality, kind of important for a building where musicians and singers perform. Based on Trump’s past contractor selections, I fear the Kennedy Center is doomed to a fate of peeling paint and widespread bacteria. And don’t get me started on the despots about to buy favor by donating towards that $100 million Trump needs to add his name to the building a second time.

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