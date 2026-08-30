VF: The Sussexes’ return to the UK has ‘just derailed’ Prince William & Kate

Since the Sussex Return was announced, there’s been a lot of talk about Prince William’s likely reaction to the news, not to mention the reality of his brother’s family living in the UK as of last Wednesday. The royal commentators made William sound like he was “apoplectic” and wrathful about the Sussexes’ return. Well, I don’t know about that. I mean, I guarantee that plates were being smashed and the Wiglet Closet was in shambles, but the way William and Kate are moving right now, it’s not giving “incandescent with rage.” It’s giving “terrified.” They’re scared because they have competition, scared because they’re not in control of the narrative, scared that King Charles is maneuvering behind their backs. Well, Katie Nicholl let the proverbial cat out of the bag in a new piece for Vanity Fair. Nicholl’s Wales sources are making it sound like William and Kate have been completely “derailed.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, where they are planning to live long-term, Vanity Fair can report. While Prince Harry is said to be thrilled to be back on British soil, a source tells VF that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been “derailed” by their sudden arrival, which has sent shockwaves through the royal family.

“There’s a sense that William is going to have to be watching over his shoulder the whole time. He doesn’t know what his brother is going to spring on them all next,” the source said. “This was meant to be a happy time for him. Catherine is doing well and George is just about to start Eton. This has just derailed them.”

Meanwhile, William and Kate have been spending time with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other senior royals in Scotland, where, the source tells Vanity Fair, they have had a number of talks with Charles about Harry and Meghan’s plans to make the UK their primary residence. While palace aides have denied reports of a Balmoral “summit,” VF has been told the senior royals have had several discussions about Prince Harry and Meghan’s return and how it will impact the work of the wider royal family. VF has also been told that Prince William and King Charles have spoken “one-on-one” about the couple’s return to the UK and are “on the same page” that Harry and Meghan will remain private individuals and will not take on royal duties.

While aides for the Sussexes insist that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to become working royals in the future, Harry is said to be hoping to reconcile with his family and spend more time with his father.

“Charles is genuinely happy that Harry is back, because it means they will see more of him and the children, but I do know that he is dreading the prospect of Harry resurrecting his battle with the Home Office over security and the sense that the Harry-and-Meghan soap opera is about to start all over again,” the source added.

Harry is said to be seeking a change to his security arrangements now that he has returned to the UK. In May 2025, Harry lost an appeal for taxpayer funded security. But now that the Sussexes are returning to the UK, it is understood that the Home Office will review their security situation. Currently, only working royals are granted state-funded police protection. King Charles and Prince William are both said to be “completely aligned” that there will be no change to Harry and Meghan’s status as nonworking royals.

“Prince William is very concerned about the Sussexes coming back and why they have made the decision so quickly,” the source added. “He is adamant the situation must remain as it is and that Harry and Meghan will not carry out royal engagements. He has sought his father’s assurance there will be no changes to the present situation.”

While it has been reported that Meghan will attempt to resurrect her acting career and has been offered a role in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix drama The Gentlemen—a deal VF is told is still on the table—Harry’s plans are less clear. He will be focused on next year’s Invictus Games and is expected to continue his other charity work and business roles including public speaking and his not-for-profit sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst.

Prince Harry is looking to take on more charity work in the UK, according to two sources close to the prince. He stepped down as a patron from Sentebale, the charity he cofounded, following a fallout between the organization’s chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, and five of its trustees. On Monday, Harry stepped down as a trustee of Africa Parks after 10 years.

While William and Kate will not be throwing a welcome-home party for the Sussexes, there is talk that Harry’s return could lead to a reconciliation between the brothers.

“There have always been tensions between William and Harry, even before Meghan came on the scene,” said author Andrew Morton, “from who would get the biggest room at Balmoral to their charities. But those tensions are greater now than they have ever been. The brothers are at opposite ends of the spectrum. By coming back home, Harry has changed the narrative and William is fuming. I think there will be pressure on William to be the bigger person and forgive his brother, but I think that is still some way off.”