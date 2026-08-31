Sarah Ferguson has returned to Britain as well, she’s renting a £10,000-a-month house

Sarah Ferguson has watched the Sussex family’s return to the UK dominate headlines and become THE royal storyline, and she decided it was a great time to slip back into the UK. These late-summer royal narratives have been WILD! To recap, Sarah left the UK in January of this year and she’s been on the run and in hiding ever since. No one knows where she was when Prince Andrew was arrested at Sandringham in February. No one knows where she was when a mountain of horrific information came out (via the Epstein Files) about her absolutely bonkers relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. We’ve only had one real sighting of her, months ago, when she was keeping a low profile in Austria. We have no idea who has been financing her international game of hide-and-seek either – she either had some money stashed away, or someone was backing her. Well, Sarah has decided to return to Britain… for some unknown reason.

Sarah Ferguson is set to become the second red-haired royal to move back to the UK in a matter of days. She is returning from exile hot on the heels of Prince Harry, who touched down with wife Meghan and their kids on Wednesday after six years in the US. Fergie, 66, is renting a £10,000-a-month, six-bed property as she plots a comeback after the Jeffrey Epstein storm which engulfed her shamed ex Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Her new gated home is situated in the Home Counties, though The Sun is not revealing the specific location. It comes after she was evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor in February, along with Andrew, and has not set foot in the UK for at least seven months. A source said: “She’s had her eyes on a return for some time but it takes time to find the right new house. She hasn’t had to worry about accommodation for 20 years as she had Royal Lodge with Andrew. Now’s the right time to get back to her life. With everyone looking out for Harry and Meghan she thought she could slip back under the radar after seven months away.” Removal vans picked up some of her stuff at Andrew’s home in Sandringham this week. Fergie is expected to move in to her new place “imminently” and will likely be in by Monday. It has three bathrooms and a “granny annexe”. A skip was in the drive as the house was being cleared while engineers have been fitting super-fast wifi.

[From The Sun]

You know what’s crazy? Fergie had a more well-thought-out plan than Harry and Meghan. Sarah has clearly been looking at real estate (probably online) and she worked out where she would live and signed the lease papers and all of that. Meanwhile, the Sussexes were, like, going on a whirlwind house-hunting tour. Anyway, glad to know the bathroom count, and I’m sure someone is “helping” Sarah financially. But god knows. I wonder if she received any assurances about the ongoing Epstein investigations and/or the investigations into her ex-husband.