Sarah Ferguson has returned to Britain as well, she’s renting a £10,000-a-month house

Sarah Ferguson has watched the Sussex family’s return to the UK dominate headlines and become THE royal storyline, and she decided it was a great time to slip back into the UK. These late-summer royal narratives have been WILD! To recap, Sarah left the UK in January of this year and she’s been on the run and in hiding ever since. No one knows where she was when Prince Andrew was arrested at Sandringham in February. No one knows where she was when a mountain of horrific information came out (via the Epstein Files) about her absolutely bonkers relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. We’ve only had one real sighting of her, months ago, when she was keeping a low profile in Austria. We have no idea who has been financing her international game of hide-and-seek either – she either had some money stashed away, or someone was backing her. Well, Sarah has decided to return to Britain… for some unknown reason.
Sarah Ferguson is set to become the second red-haired royal to move back to the UK in a matter of days. She is returning from exile hot on the heels of Prince Harry, who touched down with wife Meghan and their kids on Wednesday after six years in the US.
Fergie, 66, is renting a £10,000-a-month, six-bed property as she plots a comeback after the Jeffrey Epstein storm which engulfed her shamed ex Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Her new gated home is situated in the Home Counties, though The Sun is not revealing the specific location.
It comes after she was evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor in February, along with Andrew, and has not set foot in the UK for at least seven months.
A source said: “She’s had her eyes on a return for some time but it takes time to find the right new house. She hasn’t had to worry about accommodation for 20 years as she had Royal Lodge with Andrew. Now’s the right time to get back to her life. With everyone looking out for Harry and Meghan she thought she could slip back under the radar after seven months away.”
Removal vans picked up some of her stuff at Andrew’s home in Sandringham this week. Fergie is expected to move in to her new place “imminently” and will likely be in by Monday.
It has three bathrooms and a “granny annexe”. A skip was in the drive as the house was being cleared while engineers have been fitting super-fast wifi.
You know what’s crazy? Fergie had a more well-thought-out plan than Harry and Meghan. Sarah has clearly been looking at real estate (probably online) and she worked out where she would live and signed the lease papers and all of that. Meanwhile, the Sussexes were, like, going on a whirlwind house-hunting tour. Anyway, glad to know the bathroom count, and I’m sure someone is “helping” Sarah financially. But god knows. I wonder if she received any assurances about the ongoing Epstein investigations and/or the investigations into her ex-husband.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
I imagine she lived rent free at royal lodge and had full security. But she still has money issues what sort if comeback is she planning to make
So no questions about how she can afford this new house from the British press? Hmm…OK.
My thoughts exactly.
Exactly my thoughts.. that’s a pretty hefty rent payment for someone who is perpetually broke and struggling.
THIS !
She has never been rich, and according to tabloids she is broke AF, BUT she keeps up with the fancy lifestyle.
Amazing.
Sarah is a hustler extraordinaire. It wouldn’t surprise one bit if she was set up by a tabloid collective to be the “insider” informant regarding all things Sussex.
For what does she need a 6 bed house with a granny annex? She is single. Her daughters have houses. Who pays her so she can afford a rent of GBP 10,000 a month? And why did Frogmore cottage with 4 bedrooms cost GBP 12,000 a month?
So many questions.
I would wager she’s being paid for her silence. And her backers are — I would guess — the same people that “invested” with Epstein, when he was supposed to be a genius fund manager. Either that, or, Charles, who has a vested interest in keeping her quiet also.
This is the answer. And the press should be asking who those people are, and digging into that. Follow the money and name names.
But instead they’ll be wringing their hands and clutching their pearls over the Sussexes property, even if it’s a garden shed.
Being paid for her silence is a good theory. It will be interesting to see what happens!
I have to say, in that green and pink dress she looks better than she has in years.
I doubt that H&M were scrambling to find a house. I think the move has been in the works for quite a while. They plan ahead.
That outfit was the best thing she has ever worn! It is astonishing that she didn’t go to the same designer for everything afterwards.
WHO would want to throw good money at this person?! It baffles me. SIX bedrooms!? No shame in her game, I guess. She manipulated somebody for a lot of money — and she got it. So strange to me.
Fergie is slicker than fish grease, as my Granny used to say.
She may try to get herself invited to royal events again
Do you know where the Sussexes are living? Guessing you didn’t know their plans on returning either.
Fergie is either going to keep quiet to make money or talk her head off to make money. Either way, she is going to rake in cash. The shifty is strong in this one.
I would hate living in a big house by myself. Different strokes, I guess, and Fergie is probably clinging to delusions of grandeur, like her ex.
How in the world can she afford that? Who is paying for it? Is $10,000 a month slumming it for someone like her?
Fergie gonna Ferg.
I can’t remember his full name, Paddy, something died and it was speculated that he left her money in his will. It was said that it would probably be a monthly stipend, so she couldn’t squander it all at once.
Yes, was just going to mention Paddy McNally. He may have left her an amount, he did do a lot to help her previously, let her stay in his houses etc.
She loves all the trappings though, she doesn’t need a home that big but she’s used to royal residences now and probably thinks she needs to continue to live in the lifestyle to which she’s become accustomed. She should have bought a small house decades ago and lived an independent life but she can’t help herself. How long before she’s bankrupt this time?
Sorry but … with WHAT money is she living and planing to rent a 10000 a month house ?!
Fergie is obviously one of those women like Blanche who is dependent on the kindness of strangers of the male variety. It seems she is incapable of downsizing her life and seems that she goes bankrupt by trying to keep up with an extravagant life style. She has earned a fortune or two, and she obviously knows how hustle and earn morning, so she is not completely gormless like Kate for example. Shudder to think what would happen to Kate if she were thrown to the wolves. I think Fergie’s compulsions is a mental illness of some kind. It seems so compulsive. Anyway, her timing at the moment seems impeccable. Is there anyone amongst that group of deplorables that has not used Harry and Meghan for cover?