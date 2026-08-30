Milo Yiannopoulos was arrested by ICE & detained in an ICE facility for a day

I probably shouldn’t admit this, but a lot of these alt-right freaks sort of blend together for me. I don’t want to know their names, that’s the root of it. So, here’s Milo Yiannopoulos, who has been a controversial far-right figure for many years. His former employers include: Breitbart, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nick Fuentes (a literal Nazi) and Kanye West. I think up until last week, Milo still worked for Kanye in some capacity, even if Milo originally tried to groom Kanye for politics. Well, funny story. Milo was born in the UK, and he overstayed his US visa. ICE arrested him and he’s currently being detained in an ICE facility.

Controversial former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and will remain in federal custody pending his removal from the United States, the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News Digital. ICE sources told Fox News that Yiannopoulos is currently detained in Alexandria, Louisiana, a major hub used by the agency for deportation operations. Authorities arrested Yiannopoulos, a United Kingdom national, on Thursday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, according to DHS. DHS said Yiannopoulos legally entered the U.S. through New York City on May 14, 2019, but remained in the country beyond his authorized stay. An immigration judge issued Yiannopoulos a final order of removal on July 22, after he failed to appear for his immigration hearing, according to DHS. The agency said he will remain in ICE custody pending removal. “Yiannopoulos legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws,” DHS said in a statement to Fox News Digital. DHS also used the arrest to tout the Trump administration’s immigration policies, saying it had reversed a Biden-era policy that the department said allowed immigrants in the country illegally to travel domestically by air.

[From Fox News]

I’m fine with holding two thoughts simultaneously: f–k ICE forever, and “this one particular case is actually really funny.” You have to understand, Milo is very pro-ICE and pro-police state and pro-fascism. He’s spent years loudly advocating for Prince Harry’s deportation as well. This guy thought being a boot-licker would save him. It did not. I hope all of the millions of boot-lickers understand that. Also: by Saturday, Milo was in the UK. He flew home, or “self-deported,” in ICE-speak.

Milo was ‘actively working’ on approaching Trump to get him to boot Harry and Meghan out of the country. ‘Far-right political activist Milo Yiannopoulos was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday in New Orleans’. https://t.co/SkpMCd8E5d https://t.co/EZ7h3q6sjq pic.twitter.com/kR6IoIbTpu — Francis Gregory (@BScheckometer) August 29, 2026

On August 27, ICE arrested Milo Yiannopoulos, an illegal alien from the United Kingdom, at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana. Yiannopoulos legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to… https://t.co/Hk6QBUmGDI pic.twitter.com/DbIhv8Z6PI — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 28, 2026