People: The Sussexes will ‘be back’ to Montecito, ‘it wasn’t a goodbye forever’

Fairly or unfairly, a narrative has really taken hold about the Sussex family’s move back to Britain. That narrative: Prince Harry has been miserable in California for years, and he’s basically forcing Meghan and the children to move to the UK for an indefinite period of time, with little in the way of guarantees of safety or protection across the board. What has surprised me is how even mainstream outlets like the Telegraph and People Magazine – two outlets which were given the exclusive about the Sussex Return – are running stories clearly sourced from Team Sussex on background, and those stories are breadcrumbing the idea that Meghan is not really all that supportive of this move. Speaking of, People Mag had another exclusive about Harry and Meghan’s “last weekend” in Montecito.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent their last weekend before their move to the U.K. with close friends. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, just a week after PEOPLE revealed that they were relocating to Harry’s home country with their family for an extended period.

A source tells PEOPLE that Meghan, 45, and Harry, 41, left California early Tuesday evening, traveling by private jet to England with their children — Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — and their dogs, Pula and Mia.

The source says that the couple spent their final weekend in Montecito with close friends, including friends of their children and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

“They wanted to spend time with the people they’re closest to before they left and for the kids to have some special time with friends,” the source says. “It wasn’t a goodbye forever. It was much more, ‘We’ll be back, but this is what we’re doing right now.’ “

The source adds that the family’s departure from California, where they settled in 2020 after stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, was not without emotion.

“They’ve been planning this for some time, and they feel it’s the right thing for their family, but that doesn’t mean leaving was easy,” the source explains.

“Meghan really loves their life in Montecito and their home there. They know it’s going to take a little bit of time for everyone to settle in and adjust,” the source adds. “There’s excitement about what’s ahead too, especially for the kids. They’re really happy for them and for everything they’ll get to experience.”

The family plans to make a private, non-royal residence in the U.K. their home base for an extended period, with Archie and Lilibet starting school in Britain next month. They will also maintain their home in California and vacation property in Portugal. The couple is also not returning to royal roles, a crucial distinction for Meghan. In recent years, the Duchess of Sussex has spoken openly about feeling isolated and unhappy during her time as a working royal. Meghan and Harry have criticized both the British press and what they described as the royal institution’s failure to protect her.

“She has been vocal about how she felt about it before, but that doesn’t mean things are going to be exactly the same again,” an ally tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “It doesn’t mean it can’t be different and can’t change.”

For Meghan, part of the appeal is what Britain can offer their children. “Meghan feels very fortunate that they’re able to give Archie and Lilibet the opportunity to experience both worlds,” says a Montecito insider. Meanwhile, a source says Harry “wants them to understand the world he grew up in and where their family comes from.”