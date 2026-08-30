Norway’s King Haakon will not have any kind of gaudy coronation

In early 2024, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe abdicated the Danish throne and her son became the new monarch, King Frederik X. I was surprised by the low-key transition – Frederik and Queen Mary did not have some gaudy coronation involving visiting heads of state and months of tantrums. Instead, the changeover was kept simple and businesslike – papers were signed, an oath was taken, and Fred and Mary hopped onto the balcony swiftly for a wave. That was about it. Now that Norway’s King Harald has passed away, we’ll get to see what King Haakon’s accession will look like. Guess what? It won’t involve some gaudy coronation either.
King Haakon of Norway is the newest European king, but his accession won’t be marked with a coronation like King Charles. Haakon has succeeded his father, King Harald, who died on Friday, Aug. 28. Following the news of the King’s death, Haakon and his daughter and heir, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, attended a cabinet meeting with members of the Norwegian government at the Royal Palace.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, King Haakon VIII will take an oath in the consecration ceremony. Unlike the lavish 2023 coronation held at Westminster Abbey that feted King Charles’ accession to the throne, the ceremony that marks the start of King Haakon’s reign will be much more subdued.
Norway has not held a coronation ceremony since 1906, when King Haakon VII and Queen Maud were crowned and anointed at Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim. Two years later, the Storting, the supreme legislature of Norway, struck down the article on coronation in the Constitution.
When King Olav V succeeded his father in 1957, a much simpler consecration ceremony was held, involving a benediction of the new monarch and a sworn oath before the Storting. King Harald continued the consecration tradition when he took the throne in 1991, alongside his wife, Queen Sonja. Now, King Haakon — who has taken the regnal name King Haakon VIII — is set to follow suit.
During the ceremony, which still takes place at Nidaros Cathedral, the new monarch swears their oath before the Storting, declaring, “I promise and swear that I will govern the Kingdom of Norway in accordance with its Constitution and Laws; so help me God, the Almighty and Omniscient.”
The King’s wife, Queen Mette-Marit, is also expected to be consecrated during the ceremony. Their children, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, are expected to attend; however, Marius Borg Høiby, Mette-Marit’s untitled son from a previous relationship, remains on house arrest after being found guilty of two counts of rape, among other offenses, in June.
[From People]
Oof, they’re doing all of this less than a week after Harald’s passing. I know there’s a bureaucratic side to all of this, but still – you’d think that they would plan the consecration for after Harald’s funeral. I would also assume that the late king’s funeral is going to be the international event, not Haakon’s consecration. The Scandinavian royals are all very close – I predict that, for the funeral, we’ll see large royal contingents from across all of Europe’s monarchies, especially Denmark and Sweden. I really wonder who the Windsors will send for Harald’s funeral too. I’d like to see King Charles personally attend.
As for “Queen Mette-Marit” – it’s been interesting to see how international media has put the new queen consort’s sleazy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein front-and-center. I don’t think anyone would blink an eye if Mette-Marit’s health issues meant she was unable to attend the consecration, you know?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prinz Haakon von Norwegen Thronfolger, Prinzessin Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby in der Loge, NOR, FIS Nordische Ski Weltmeisterschaft Trondheim Granasen, Langlauf 4 x 7,5 km Staffel Frauen, Wettkampftag 8, Saison 2024/2025, 07.03.2025 NOR, FIS Nordische Ski Weltmeisterschaft Trondheim Granasen, Wettkampftag 8, Saison 2024/2025, 07.03.2025 Trondheim *** Prince Haakon of Norway heir to the throne, Princess Mette Marit Tjessem Hoiby in the box, NOR, FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Trondheim Granasen, cross-country skiing 4 x 7.5 km relay women, competition day 8, season 2024 2025, 07 03 2025 NOR, FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Trondheim Granasen, competition day 8, season 2024 2025, 07 03 2025 Trondheim Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/Memmlerx EP_MMR,Image: 974429701, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Memmler/Avalon
-
-
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway attends a press conference titled ‘EUR 925 million for Poland – Signing of agreements as part of 4th edition of EEA and Norway Grants for 2021-2028’ at the Ujazdowski Castle in Warsaw, Poland, 23 April 2025.,Image: 991129011, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POLAND OUT, Model Release: no , Credit line: Radek Pietruszka/PAP/Avalon
-
-
Norway, NORWAY Just hours after the farewell to his father, King Harald V, Haakon VIII carries out his first official duty as king, marking his first engagement in his new role. Pictured: King Haakon VIII BACKGRID USA 28 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Norwegian Royal Family celebrate Norway’s National Day on the palace balcony in Oslo
Featuring: King Harald, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Celebrations of the National Day
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2025
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Skaugum, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Sverre Magnus
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article