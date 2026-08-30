Norway’s King Haakon will not have any kind of gaudy coronation

In early 2024, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe abdicated the Danish throne and her son became the new monarch, King Frederik X. I was surprised by the low-key transition – Frederik and Queen Mary did not have some gaudy coronation involving visiting heads of state and months of tantrums. Instead, the changeover was kept simple and businesslike – papers were signed, an oath was taken, and Fred and Mary hopped onto the balcony swiftly for a wave. That was about it. Now that Norway’s King Harald has passed away, we’ll get to see what King Haakon’s accession will look like. Guess what? It won’t involve some gaudy coronation either.

King Haakon of Norway is the newest European king, but his accession won’t be marked with a coronation like King Charles. Haakon has succeeded his father, King Harald, who died on Friday, Aug. 28. Following the news of the King’s death, Haakon and his daughter and heir, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, attended a cabinet meeting with members of the Norwegian government at the Royal Palace. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, King Haakon VIII will take an oath in the consecration ceremony. Unlike the lavish 2023 coronation held at Westminster Abbey that feted King Charles’ accession to the throne, the ceremony that marks the start of King Haakon’s reign will be much more subdued. Norway has not held a coronation ceremony since 1906, when King Haakon VII and Queen Maud were crowned and anointed at Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim. Two years later, the Storting, the supreme legislature of Norway, struck down the article on coronation in the Constitution. When King Olav V succeeded his father in 1957, a much simpler consecration ceremony was held, involving a benediction of the new monarch and a sworn oath before the Storting. King Harald continued the consecration tradition when he took the throne in 1991, alongside his wife, Queen Sonja. Now, King Haakon — who has taken the regnal name King Haakon VIII — is set to follow suit. During the ceremony, which still takes place at Nidaros Cathedral, the new monarch swears their oath before the Storting, declaring, “I promise and swear that I will govern the Kingdom of Norway in accordance with its Constitution and Laws; so help me God, the Almighty and Omniscient.” The King’s wife, Queen Mette-Marit, is also expected to be consecrated during the ceremony. Their children, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, are expected to attend; however, Marius Borg Høiby, Mette-Marit’s untitled son from a previous relationship, remains on house arrest after being found guilty of two counts of rape, among other offenses, in June.

[From People]

Oof, they’re doing all of this less than a week after Harald’s passing. I know there’s a bureaucratic side to all of this, but still – you’d think that they would plan the consecration for after Harald’s funeral. I would also assume that the late king’s funeral is going to be the international event, not Haakon’s consecration. The Scandinavian royals are all very close – I predict that, for the funeral, we’ll see large royal contingents from across all of Europe’s monarchies, especially Denmark and Sweden. I really wonder who the Windsors will send for Harald’s funeral too. I’d like to see King Charles personally attend.

As for “Queen Mette-Marit” – it’s been interesting to see how international media has put the new queen consort’s sleazy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein front-and-center. I don’t think anyone would blink an eye if Mette-Marit’s health issues meant she was unable to attend the consecration, you know?