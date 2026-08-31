There’s already a huge backlash against Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Ali G: Who Iz I?’

Sacha Baron Cohen’s “comedy” is outdated and it punches down on minorities and communities of color. It’s always been that way, it’s just that when Cohen first started out in the 1990s, he was celebrated for that comedy. Well, Cohen is back. He brought “Ali G” out of retirement, and in October, a mockumentary called Ali G: Who Iz I? will be released. Two months in advance, people are trying to get this whole racist circus taken down.

Ali G’s grand return has not exactly been met with widespread celebration. That’s at least the case from various corners of his home soil in the U.K., where the first big screen outing for Sacha Baron Cohen‘s famed faux rude boy in more than two decades has been hit with a campaign aimed stopping it from reaching cinema screens.

Following the release earlier this week of the trailer for Amazon MGM‘s “Ali G: Who Iz I?,” a new mockumentary following the satirical character and due for release on Oct. 23, backlash against the film has steadily intensified. Many have taken to social media to accuse Ali G, who in clips is seen wearing fake dreadlocks and a Rastafarian hat and discussing his desire to be an “absent” father, of being an “outdated” and “racist” caricature.

On Wednesday, NewsCord — a news comparison and media monitoring platform — started a campaign urging cinemas around the world to refuse to screen the film, emailing major chains with the request on behalf of those who register. As of Friday, it claims to have been instructed to send more than 36,000 emails.

The campaign accuses Cohen of using satire as a “cover for enforcing racist stereotypes,” citing a newspaper report from 2000, just two years after Ali G first landed on British TV screens, in which Black British comedians claimed the character was an “alibi for racism.”

Originally launched by Cohen in 1998 as part of Channel 4’s “11 O’Clock Show,” Ali G was created as a dim-witted white man imitating urban British hip-hop and Jamaican culture, the joke being that his deliberately offensive nature poked fun at his own ignorance and cultural appropriation in general. He became an instant hit, soon landing his own show and launching Cohen’s career in the process.

But in the 2000 article, the comedian Felix Dexter argued that the character “allows the liberal middle classes to laugh at Black street culture in a context where they can retain their sense of political correctness” — views now echoed by many 26 years on and repeated as part of the NewsCord campaign. Meanwhile, Jeanette Winterson added: “I don’t know what the difference is between him and the Black and White Minstrels.”

In a new Substack post, British writer and broadcaster Afua Hirsch asserted that, as offensive as she found Ali G in her youth — “I just knew he was mocking us,” she wrote — the character was now widely out of sync with today’s times. “Black people don’t dress like that anymore. Even white people imitating Black people don’t talk like that anymore. Sexualizing black women and casually mocking working class women is not accepted anymore,” she wrote. “Baron Cohen’s so-called ‘humor’ is a crude compound of all these things.”