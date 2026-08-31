There’s already a huge backlash against Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Ali G: Who Iz I?’

Sacha Baron Cohen’s “comedy” is outdated and it punches down on minorities and communities of color. It’s always been that way, it’s just that when Cohen first started out in the 1990s, he was celebrated for that comedy. Well, Cohen is back. He brought “Ali G” out of retirement, and in October, a mockumentary called Ali G: Who Iz I? will be released. Two months in advance, people are trying to get this whole racist circus taken down.
Ali G’s grand return has not exactly been met with widespread celebration. That’s at least the case from various corners of his home soil in the U.K., where the first big screen outing for Sacha Baron Cohen‘s famed faux rude boy in more than two decades has been hit with a campaign aimed stopping it from reaching cinema screens.
Following the release earlier this week of the trailer for Amazon MGM‘s “Ali G: Who Iz I?,” a new mockumentary following the satirical character and due for release on Oct. 23, backlash against the film has steadily intensified. Many have taken to social media to accuse Ali G, who in clips is seen wearing fake dreadlocks and a Rastafarian hat and discussing his desire to be an “absent” father, of being an “outdated” and “racist” caricature.
On Wednesday, NewsCord — a news comparison and media monitoring platform — started a campaign urging cinemas around the world to refuse to screen the film, emailing major chains with the request on behalf of those who register. As of Friday, it claims to have been instructed to send more than 36,000 emails.
The campaign accuses Cohen of using satire as a “cover for enforcing racist stereotypes,” citing a newspaper report from 2000, just two years after Ali G first landed on British TV screens, in which Black British comedians claimed the character was an “alibi for racism.”
Originally launched by Cohen in 1998 as part of Channel 4’s “11 O’Clock Show,” Ali G was created as a dim-witted white man imitating urban British hip-hop and Jamaican culture, the joke being that his deliberately offensive nature poked fun at his own ignorance and cultural appropriation in general. He became an instant hit, soon landing his own show and launching Cohen’s career in the process.
But in the 2000 article, the comedian Felix Dexter argued that the character “allows the liberal middle classes to laugh at Black street culture in a context where they can retain their sense of political correctness” — views now echoed by many 26 years on and repeated as part of the NewsCord campaign. Meanwhile, Jeanette Winterson added: “I don’t know what the difference is between him and the Black and White Minstrels.”
In a new Substack post, British writer and broadcaster Afua Hirsch asserted that, as offensive as she found Ali G in her youth — “I just knew he was mocking us,” she wrote — the character was now widely out of sync with today’s times. “Black people don’t dress like that anymore. Even white people imitating Black people don’t talk like that anymore. Sexualizing black women and casually mocking working class women is not accepted anymore,” she wrote. “Baron Cohen’s so-called ‘humor’ is a crude compound of all these things.”
I hope this campaign is successful and that there’s a larger cultural moment where people acknowledge that his “comedy” has always been racist garbage. I’m including the trailer below – it’s awful, unfunny and cringe. In this post, I’m also including pics of Cohen-dressed-as-Ali-G at Wimbledon this year. He turned up at the men’s singles final in a piece of performance art I guess.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, screencaps courtesy of the trailer.
This is blackface. What the actual …. is wrong with people? Not only him but all the people who made this film possible.
Yeah, his whole schtick is deeply problematic now. The goal posts have moved. I love some of his stuff, and some of it just leaves me going…. WTF.
That’s where I am. I do find some of his stuff very funny and incisive but I couldn’t even watch parts “Borat” movie because they made me so uncomfortable. He punches down but he also takes advantage of well meaning people.
I get the original Ali G, at the time there was so much cultural appropriation in the UK (white rastas, anyone?) and a lot of people genuinely didn’t realise how offensive it was. He was making fun of that and it made sense.
The concept is now so problematic though, I am surprised he was allowed to resurrect it. I guess it will appeal to all the anti wokes?
(Incidentally the whole pretending to be ‘ghetto’ is still happening to this day- check out the controversy with French president Nicolas Sarkozy’s teenage daughter )
So many things to say about this, but first off is the timing is just so off in the current climate and especially, after Arday but he couldnt have known that scheduling wise, which leads to the other point that he hasnt been honing his craft. ive watched a lot of comedians talk about how one has to constantly work on your craft and keep up with the times, comedians are supposed to be observers of life this shows he is a one trick pony and is most likely trying to hone in a particular area but that area has changed in a big way, he should have checked what snoop and Flava flav and dave chappelle are up to.
I think this is very fair. Like Ash said below, Ali G was actually making fun of cultural appropriation. It was sharp and observant. But he needs to constantly sharpen and hone his skills and keep up with the times, like you said.
No – it wasn’t. And if you understand Baron Cohen’s political ideologies then you would understand that it was mockery under the guise of satire.
Awe, I’ve always gotten a kick out of Ali G. I was looking forward to seeing this. He’s not making fun of other races. He’s making fun of white guys who appropriate other cultures and are dumb about it, and end up embarrassing themselves by being clueless.
If those races are saying that it’s mockery – then it is. Also – he is specifically making fun of Arab and Black men. Not white men. Hence the name of the character.
He wasn’t making fun of Arab men stop it. The name is just one of those Arab names that is as ubiquitous as Peter or John. He was making fun of white people cos playing black people which at the time was very true. To an embarrassing point. The problem was that even while making fun of wiggaz you are still being racist to black people. Then there’s a time and place and this is not the time and place. Back then you could claim it was just comedy and mayby ignorance you can’t do that now.
By now people have educated themselves to the racism and pain caused to a group of people and Cohen an apparent Oxford graduate should know this. Which means he just doesn’t care as long as it makes him money pandering to the lowest of the low. Shame on him.
He has always been offensive. There is no satire here. He is making fun and mocking marginalized communities of color. Equally offensive, he’s never been funny. Ali G, Borat — not. one. ounce. of. funny. Why doesn’t he ever make fun of his own culture? Those of us who complain get labeled woke snowflakes with no sense of humor. So tired of his act, the stereotypes and prejudices from people like him. And I’m tired of having to DEFEND WHY some of us feel this way. He must be desperate for money and relevancy. Hard pass of anything from Sacha Baron Cohen.
Your comment reminds me of the Asian “comedian” and her Aqua Fina or Aqua Zura character. Check out her response to why she doesn’t make fun of her own culture — in essence, she didn’t want to bring dishonor to them or to show them in a bad light.
SBC has made an entire career of pushing his own racist ideologies under the guise pf satire – and non-marginalized people who do not have the understanding of what that actually looks like fell for it. I am glad he is finally being called out the racist he is. He’s never been funny. He has always been obnoxious and racist.
He belongs in the trash bin. Blatant racism that white people somehow keep finding ways to excuse.
I think it’s also worth noting that part of what made this bit work 20 years ago is that Sacha was young. It hits different when he’s in his 50s and dating a twenty something. Everything about him feels desperate for youth and relevance. It’s super cringe.
When the Tate brothers are trying to say Ali G was their role model, stuff is whack.
He’s dating a 20 something? That pisses me off. I thought he was crashing out bc Isla Fisher left him!