King Charles ‘informally encouraged’ the Sussexes to return to the UK

Do you think that the Sussex family’s return to the UK is an urgent crisis for the monarchy? I do not. I think the Sussex Return is a big story with a lot of moving parts, and I wish that all sides would offer more clarity on the record. But I do not think that Prince Harry and Meghan’s sudden move is a “crisis,” nor do I think that King Charles should be forced to return to London to deal with the “outrage” from a handful of royal reporters. That is Tom Sykes’ perspective though, that the Sussex Return is a massive emergency worthy of the king shutting down his Balmoral holiday. The Royalist’s weekend newsletter was chock full of quotes about how King Charles is feeling about having the Sussexes back in Britain, and how Charles doesn’t think the situation is a dire emergency either. Some highlights:

King Charles encouraged the move: A friend of King Charles III has told The Daily Beast that Harry was “informally encouraged by King Charles to return to the U.K. because the King believes that the royal family is stronger united.” The friend added: “The King’s faith has played a part but ultimately this is a strategic decision for the good of the family. The stand-off needed to be resolved.” How poor baby William feels: Asked if William approved of his father’s tacit consent to Harry coming home, the friend said that the King had made it clear William and the future of the monarchy was the King’s “top priority.” The friend wouldn’t be drawn into a discussion of any “differences of opinion on specifics” between the monarch and his heir, saying only that William and Catherine were a credit to the monarchy and that Charles was “immensely proud” of them. Sykes believes that Charles needs to return to London! [Sykes has been] calling on the King to provide clarity vis-à-vis Harry’s situation, and saying that is is absurd that the King has remained hidden away in Scotland enjoying the grouse season and attending shoot lunches while the debacle unfolds. I have argued that the King should have returned to London to signal that he understood how gravely offended his people are by Harry’s return without an apology, and that some significant censure (such as, for example removing by fiat the family’s HRH’s which are already in abeyance) would reassure the public that Harry is not being positioned for an advantageous new settlement.One former courter told me they were unsurprised that the King’s response was to “lose himself among the Highland heather and hills” and “bury his head in Duchy lemon posset.” The king obviously wants the Sussexes in the UK: Another source, a friend of other royals (but not the King) told The Royalist: “If the King didn’t want Harry and Meghan here, they wouldn’t be here. Words would have been dropped in the right ears to ostracize them and the newspapers would have been briefed that the King was not on board with it. That is very definitely not happening. The King clearly wants them to be happy and settle here, and he and his staff are doing nothing to obstruct that. It’s a huge opportunity for Harry and Meghan to start again.” Theo Rycroft is being credited with the Sussex Return: Another source said that Theo Rycroft, the King’s deputy private secretary, was helping to mastermind the King’s response to Harry’s return…. the hawks [in King Charles’ court] are well and truly finished now. The King may find that the British people, by whose consent he reigns, are less easily persuaded than his paid employees by the arguments of the wisdom of reconciling with and forgiving someone who hasn’t even got round to apologizing.

[From The Royalist Substack]

Some parts of this are correct, especially the part about “Words would have been dropped in the right ears to ostracize them and the newspapers would have been briefed that the King was not on board with it.” Like, imagine if that was being said by Prince Harry or his people – all hell would break loose if Harry was the one saying that his father regularly runs smear campaigns against family members. The palace would be furious! But because Charles isn’t ostracizing them or leaking BS about them, then he’s suddenly father of the year and king of the year. And yeah, I also believe that Theo Rycroft had a hand in this, as did Charles. Honestly, though, I think from Charles’ perspective, this is less about “a father is happy that the prodigal has returned” and more about Charles knowing exactly how to push Harry’s buttons. Charles sees the whole chess board – Harry does not, and neither does William. Charles is pursuing his own agenda here.