King Charles ‘informally encouraged’ the Sussexes to return to the UK

Do you think that the Sussex family’s return to the UK is an urgent crisis for the monarchy? I do not. I think the Sussex Return is a big story with a lot of moving parts, and I wish that all sides would offer more clarity on the record. But I do not think that Prince Harry and Meghan’s sudden move is a “crisis,” nor do I think that King Charles should be forced to return to London to deal with the “outrage” from a handful of royal reporters. That is Tom Sykes’ perspective though, that the Sussex Return is a massive emergency worthy of the king shutting down his Balmoral holiday. The Royalist’s weekend newsletter was chock full of quotes about how King Charles is feeling about having the Sussexes back in Britain, and how Charles doesn’t think the situation is a dire emergency either. Some highlights:
King Charles encouraged the move: A friend of King Charles III has told The Daily Beast that Harry was “informally encouraged by King Charles to return to the U.K. because the King believes that the royal family is stronger united.” The friend added: “The King’s faith has played a part but ultimately this is a strategic decision for the good of the family. The stand-off needed to be resolved.”
How poor baby William feels: Asked if William approved of his father’s tacit consent to Harry coming home, the friend said that the King had made it clear William and the future of the monarchy was the King’s “top priority.” The friend wouldn’t be drawn into a discussion of any “differences of opinion on specifics” between the monarch and his heir, saying only that William and Catherine were a credit to the monarchy and that Charles was “immensely proud” of them.
Sykes believes that Charles needs to return to London! [Sykes has been] calling on the King to provide clarity vis-à-vis Harry’s situation, and saying that is is absurd that the King has remained hidden away in Scotland enjoying the grouse season and attending shoot lunches while the debacle unfolds. I have argued that the King should have returned to London to signal that he understood how gravely offended his people are by Harry’s return without an apology, and that some significant censure (such as, for example removing by fiat the family’s HRH’s which are already in abeyance) would reassure the public that Harry is not being positioned for an advantageous new settlement.One former courter told me they were unsurprised that the King’s response was to “lose himself among the Highland heather and hills” and “bury his head in Duchy lemon posset.”
The king obviously wants the Sussexes in the UK: Another source, a friend of other royals (but not the King) told The Royalist: “If the King didn’t want Harry and Meghan here, they wouldn’t be here. Words would have been dropped in the right ears to ostracize them and the newspapers would have been briefed that the King was not on board with it. That is very definitely not happening. The King clearly wants them to be happy and settle here, and he and his staff are doing nothing to obstruct that. It’s a huge opportunity for Harry and Meghan to start again.”
Theo Rycroft is being credited with the Sussex Return: Another source said that Theo Rycroft, the King’s deputy private secretary, was helping to mastermind the King’s response to Harry’s return…. the hawks [in King Charles’ court] are well and truly finished now. The King may find that the British people, by whose consent he reigns, are less easily persuaded than his paid employees by the arguments of the wisdom of reconciling with and forgiving someone who hasn’t even got round to apologizing.
[From The Royalist Substack]
Some parts of this are correct, especially the part about “Words would have been dropped in the right ears to ostracize them and the newspapers would have been briefed that the King was not on board with it.” Like, imagine if that was being said by Prince Harry or his people – all hell would break loose if Harry was the one saying that his father regularly runs smear campaigns against family members. The palace would be furious! But because Charles isn’t ostracizing them or leaking BS about them, then he’s suddenly father of the year and king of the year. And yeah, I also believe that Theo Rycroft had a hand in this, as did Charles. Honestly, though, I think from Charles’ perspective, this is less about “a father is happy that the prodigal has returned” and more about Charles knowing exactly how to push Harry’s buttons. Charles sees the whole chess board – Harry does not, and neither does William. Charles is pursuing his own agenda here.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 13: King Charles III ahead of delivering the King’s Speech in the House of Lord’s Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament on May 13, 2026 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament follows the prorogation of the previous session on 29 April. King Charles III will deliver the King’s Speech outlining the government’s legislative agenda for the 2026–27 session. Key priorities for the year include constitutional reforms regarding disgraced peers, a 10-year Health Plan for the NHS, and the implementation of changes to the Universal Credit two-child limit.,Image: 1098588129, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
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When: 14 Feb 2018
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
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The King and The Duke of Kent attend a service for The Order of St Michael and St George at St. Paul’s Cathedral, London
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 07 May 2026
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King Charles III at the garden steps before the start of a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 May 2026
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Members of the Royal Family at Day Four of Royal Ascot 2026
Featuring: Queen Camilla, King Charles III
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 19 Jun 2026
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If Charles sees the whole chessboard and has his own agenda, what do you think it is? How is he pushing Harry’s buttons? I’m confused by your last statements, and honestly, I’m confused by the whole situation.
I think Chucky realized he could use HM’s good will and popularity. He will bring them in from the cold and have them be the workhorse of the family for engagements and overseas trips.
He’ll leave WanK with a handful of engagements and spin some word gibberish about important engagements and not numbers, the press will continue to build them up and applaud every little thing, all the while HM will do the real heavy lifting.
That’s my theory.
Right after it was announced that H&M would return, the Palace issued a statement that Charles and Camilla would tour the very BLACK Caribbean. Do you think Charles “welcoming” Harry back was an accident? Nope. He is clearly seeking to save the rep of the racist monarchy. How do you think Charles’ trip to the islands would go down if black Meghan were still estranged from them?
Charles is happy to have his favorite targets back🎯. It will be up to them to stay out of the line of fire. As for W&K being a credit to the monarchy, someone is seriously delusional.
It will be impossible for Harry and Meghan to stay out of the line of fire when the line of fire will be actively seeking them out.
How was Charles going to stop Harry and Meghan from moving to the UK? If anything, he probably sees this as a chance to break up Harry and Meghan once and for all.
The past month has pretty much confirmed for me what I’ve always suspected: Kensington Palace and Prince William are the ones running 100% of the smear campaign. The bullying report ran after Oprah exposed this fact. Charles has done nothing to punish William and that’s where a major source of the conflict between Harry and Charles lay. Obviously there are other sources of conflict. I never believed that Charles and Harry’s relationship was all that terrible, despite Charles being a crappy father. I do believe Charles was angry at Harry for the Oprah interview and Spare and needed a few years of distance to cool off from that (and I doubt Wasp helped any of that).
I think Harry is running this refusal to return to royal work and Charles is honoring it. At this point, I think Charles would take Harry back in a heartbeat if Harry wanted to be back and could care less about William’s temper tantrums. He can run Harry not returning to royal work as his idea to save face.
I agree with this assessment. It also feels like a lot of the articles criticizing Harry lately are coming from William, especially most Sykes articles where he’s always praising William and bashing everyone else.
The programming and brainwashing must run deep in the monarchy. Harry, a hereditary prince of the blood, can’t raise his children to be non-British, is probably what this boils down too. He misses Britain too and all that but really, he can’t stomach Prince and Princess Archie and Lilli being cut off from their heritage (and summers in England alone aren’t enough for him). Maybe he sees it as that he won’t allow William to deny them their rightful cultural heritage and place in the country where they are hereditary peers.
Charles probably agrees. And if they wait till William is king it won’t be possible.
For Charles, it’s destroying the uncaring father/grandfather label before he dies, with the added benefit of sticking it to William.
I’d like to think that Harry is very aware of how manipulative his father is and that, in reality, he understands Charles doesn’t give a fig about Harry or his Sussex grandchildren but the timing of the move plays into the build up to next year’s Invictus Games and a strong leverage for gaining some level of security. There’s part of me though that thinks Harry’s need for his father’s attention wipes all the 💩 actions from his memory; the information gleaned from the discovery process in his security case would have devastated me and I would have gone no contact.
Yeah, I’d say Charles had been playing some pretty bad chess over the last few years in terms of his image as an uncaring father/grandfather. If he’s trying to repair that image I’d imagine Harry’s aware that is a part it, please.
Wow, do we really think Harry to be that naive? Do we really think he forgot about being stripped off his security without notice, evicted from Frogmore Cottage, his wife driven to the brink of suicide? He knows exactly, who his father is, and he certainly did not drag his family back into chaos to nurture his illusions about family reunions. By the way, I don’t think he wants to send his kids to british schools because he would see his own education superior to Meghan’s either…
Nope I don’t. that’s why I said that Harry is likely aware how much of it is about restoring his dad’s image and that Charles’ chess playing has not been very good these past few years. So the idea that he’s some master chess player now is laughable to me.
Harry isn’t stupid to the ways of his dead beat father. Put this narrative to bed. Along with Harry and Meghan being broke.
I agree with that, especially now that he’s a (good, hands-on) dad himself. He knows how fathers should behave from first-hand experience, and to think he can’t see the contrast between his own actions and Charles’ is to paint Harry as dumber than dumb. He isn’t. I don’t understand why they moved back to the UK, but it sure is making their story marketable again.
Harry agreed not to use his HRH for commercial reasons only. He can use it for everything else. It is not in abeyance. Another misleading comment.
For his own reasons, for now, Chuck is definitely on board with the Sussex move to the UK. He would have made his disapproving sentiments known otherwise. There was also a quote by a source that said the King cannot interfere with the security decisions but wants his son and grandchildren safe in his country. This is the first time I read about king wishing safety for Harry and family. Maybe Kaiser will cover that Telegraph story later.
It might not be chess, but just facing reality. Harry and Meghan aren’t failures; they’re successful and useful. This years-long vendetta is pointless and only exposes the RF’s weaknesses, especially William’s. Invictus Games are coming up and that will be a feel-good event which the RF, with all its chocolate box medals, should encourage and attend. The bad press of a decade can’t suddenly be turned around – it will take several months or more to ease the Sussexes into Charles’ orbit, even if it’s never a full inclusion. We’re seeing this with “informally encouraged.”
This makes sense to me. Charles is King. If he didn’t want them there, he would have put things in motion behind the scenes to make it harder or even unfeasible for them. Part of it is for the monarchy, for the sake of appearances. You can’t have the Spare Prince in exile forever, not even if there are three more spares in line now. William’s children are still kids. And while Charles might be buried too deep in his Duchy Lemon Posset to actually spend time with Archi and Lili, he would still prefer they be educated in the UK like proper little Windsors. Which is not to say Meghan and Harry will be “proper” about their upbringing, but that’s how the KC will see it.
I’m gonna start calling Queen SideChick “Lemon Posset” from now on 😂😂
Charles end game is the continuation of the Monarchy – its obvs that his heir is NOT up to the job. There is something else at work here and we are going to see it play out over the coming months.
I agree, @Digital Unicorn. Charles has to know by now that William is a non-starter. But that leaves the question open: how do you make him redundant? It’s not like they can pension him off. This whole monarchy thing is tricky. You can’t fire a guy for being an unhinged psycho. You can’t have him sectioned without implying his entire line is dubious. It puts a kink in the whole dynastic arrangement. And if you establish the principe that you can fire a prince for weak performance or unhinged personal behaviour, it’s just a slippery slope. Everyone will be scrutinising the next heir in line for signs of the same.
I can’t get over him taking back Frogmore. Hopefully it comes out that while they kept the crown properties separate, Charles will use his vast wealth to purchase a suitable private estate for his son daughter in law and grandchildren because taking back their gifted crown home was sick. Especially as she made it known she was struggling with her mental health. They handled it and her poorly and if they want any hope of redemption there needs to be amends.
I think there’s no way Charles encouraged Harry to move to Uk. Even if they may be on better terms I think it suits the business of the monarchy for H&M to be outside the UK which is why the security was used to keep them out. These are still the same people who whined for years about Meghan posting on IG when Camilla did a speech
I think someone in Charles’ camp clocked that his legacy was going to be a bad husband AND bad father if he didn’t quash things with Harry and commentators like Peter Hunt have said in the New York Times that this family rift was overshadowing his reign. They would have seen the backlash over the BP room withdrawal which is probably why that highgrove meeting happened. I think any supportive noises about the move is because Charles team have finally realised that looking uncaring towards his son & grandkids is a bad look.
Also Tom Sykes is pro William and thinks Charles is wrong to indulge Harry at all so reporting this line against William being hardlined against Harry because of his ‘attacks’ on the monarchy is probably a way for Tom to prop up William more.
This latest Psykes article at DB is just an excuse for him to use his « Meghan is *ghastly* » line again. He’s such an old soak. You know what’s really ghastly? His wife’s resin and flowers « art ». Yes that’s going low, but it’s also true. F that whiny jerk and everyone he associates with.
Someone is married to Sykes? Yikes! 😬
IMHO, Charles is not playing nor has he ever played chess. He’s a vindictive, prideful man with a temper. He pulled security in an attempt to force them back. He pulled Frogmore to hurt them. I think he realized his stupidity and cajoled H back with promises ( of security especially for invictus ) and emotional manipulation (I’m not long for this world) and family honor (Archie and Lily should know their heritage). He has had to agree that M and H will not be full time royals and will not dance to the tune of the firm nor the media. He also has accepted this is short term only. I think H and M accepted the move because of the orange turd and concerns re: the craziness that is the USA at the moment. Also they agree that the little ones should know their heritage and be fully recognized as grandchildren of the king. They, not Charles, are playing chess.
“I have argued that the King should have returned to London to signal that he understood how gravely offended his people are by Harry’s return without an apology, …”
Syko is so miffed that people aren’t really “gravely offended” by Harry’s return. He’s all but stamping his feet here.
Get help, Tommy Boy.
Words would have been dropped in the right ears to ostracize them and the newspapers would have been briefed that the King was not on board with it.” Like, imagine if that was being said by Prince Harry or his people –
Isn’t this admission such a damning confirmation of how this nasty old coot operates which is why I am fed up with being gaslight by BM that RF never brief against family members. Kingy start doing this in the nineties and have never stopped. Desperately sad that this is probably the best that Harry can expect from his own father which admittedly is way more than Will is doing. He’s been spinning like a Tasmanian Devil since he knew Harry and co were to return to this country.
So, Tom Sykes is insinuating that the peasants will overthrow the BRF if KC3 doesn’t do something 🤣. Don’t threaten us with a good time!
What about being private citizens does tom sicko not get ? Him and Jenny bond and all the rest of the rota rats that think two people who have been abused should apologize to their abusers . Ffs. It was Meghan and harry who lost a child because Charles won’t call off his attack dogs in the British press. It was Meghan who was accused of being the person that made pure English rose Kate cry , it was Harry who was assaulted by his brother. Jenny bond , tom skyes and the rest of them are gaslighting enablers who condone and support abuse and abusers and I have had enough of the bullying and harassment of Harry and Meghan two people not taking a dime from the British public. No other private citizen is asked to apologize for telling the truth. If you don’t want people to tell the world what absolutely horrible people you are , then don’t do f horrible things. It’s that simple . And if I were Meghan, it would be a cold day in hell before I wanted anything to do with Charles and the rest of the Windsors . Me and my children would never be around them . Because these people will never stop being evil to me and my children.
I do think Harry sees the whole chess board too. I think he knows that Charles needs to launder his image the same way Camilla had to. But I think the difference is Harry to some degree is allowing Charles to use him and his family to fix his image as a deadbeat dad and grandfather.
Harry knows Charles is the key to security. Harry also knows Charles is the key to the rabid press. I do not believe for one second that Charles is against this move. I agree that if Charles was, he would be furiously briefing the press. The only thing we’ve heard so far is that Charles welcomes the idea of being able to spend more time with his son and Sussex grandkids. That is not furious. That was a planned response, likely spearheaded by Theo. This whole softening of the feud really does have theo’s fingerprints all over it bc god knows Charles wouldn’t have done it on his own. He is too stupid and foolish to orchestrate a reconciliation which is actually what he should’ve done years ago.
So I think Harry is being strategic to a degree. As long as Charles doesn’t brief lies about the Sussex family, Harry will allow Charles to be elevated to the position of father longing to be reunited with son. It is a win/win potentially. Charles starts to turn his reputation around, and Harry doesn’t get a hostile welcome from the king and potential reinstatement of his security, plus grandkids get to form a relationship with grandpa.
The added benefit of all of this is that both Charles and Harry know that William and Kate are scared shitless and Harry’s mere presence in the uk will force those 2 to get off their asses and pull their weight. Will they suddenly start doing international tours? Hell no. But maybe, just maybe, they will start cutting ribbons again on a wet Wednesday.
However, I do believe that Harry is still naïve when it comes to Meghan and his family. His family will not welcome her at all. That is a fact. Even if Charles and the Sussexes develop a cordial relationship, I don’t believe that will extend to Meghan having a cordial relationship with the Windsors. That’s my concern. That Harry will be foolish and bring Meghan around those ppl knowing full well they don’t like her and want her gone. Meghan is safe and welcome with the Spencer’s and always has been. Never with the Windsors.