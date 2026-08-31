Post Malone proposed to stylist Christy Lee with a 20-carat oval diamond



Congratulations to Post Malone and Christy Lee on their recent engagement. Post and Christy were first linked in early 2025. Christy, a fashion stylist and creative director, attended the Parsons School of Design in New York City. Her clients include Bella Thorne and Brooks Nader. Following their engagement, Christy sat down with Vogue to share the details of Post’s proposal at his Utah ranch, including how he spent months secretly gathering intel on her dream ring before working with Angel City Jewelers to bring it to life. The result? Post proposed with a 20-carat oval diamond ring. From Vogue:

Stylist Christy Lee wasn’t expecting her boyfriend Post Malone’s proposal when they went to visit his Utah ranch—but there were signs something was coming. The singer, born Austin Post, had a plan in motion to design the perfect ring for the bride-to-be. “A couple months before the proposal, Austin started casually slipping these very ‘hypothetical’ questions about rings into conversation, trying to figure out what I liked without giving himself away,” Christy shares with Vogue. “One day, completely out of the blue, he asked me, ‘Pear, heart, or cushion?’ I told him I’d always thought there was something so chic about an oval…” The days surrounding Post Malone’s proposal had many more surprises than just the ring as a marker of building the next step of their life together. When the two went to spend time at the singer’s new Utah ranch, they arrived to find a few new friends hanging out in the barn. “Austin first surprised me with a baby Highland cow, bunnies, and chickens,” shares Christy. The following evening, Christy came upon the next surprise Austin placed on their agenda. “He had planned the most beautiful intimate dinner at the ranch, with another surprise waiting for me—my best friends and parents were all there,” Christy says. The evening took place at a long table covered in white florals on their property beneath a starry sky of twinkle lights. Woven pendant lights brought a warm touch to the soon-to-be engagement party. Towards the end of dinner, light rain began to fall. “That’s when he proposed,” she says. Austin took Christy to a grand arch of greenery and white florals to frame the big moment when he asked her to marry him and placed the bespoke ring on her finger. Christy, of course, said yes. The night turned into a grand celebration with the newly engaged couple and their close circle. Christy’s best friend Siena Suder documented the moment for the pair on film, and someone even surprised Christy with a “bride to be” sash to cement the beginning of her bridal era.

[From Vogue]

Angel City Jewelers posted a close-up look at Christy’s ring on their social media pages. My goodness, what a rock. It must cost another fortune to insure. It’s a gorgeous ring, and the simple setting really lets that 20-carat bling speak for itself. Props to Post for putting so much time and thought into designing it to Christy’s taste. That said, I still don’t understand how women wear such large diamonds out in public without worrying about losing or damaging them. Heck, I’d be worried about blinding someone if the sun catches it the wrong way.

It’s really sweet that Post put that much effort into planning his proposal. The entire thing sounds very romantic, especially the outdoor proposal under the floral arch with the light rain falling. The rain, barnyard animals, and a celebration surrounded by family and friends remind me of the ending of a Hallmark rom-com. Wishing Post and Christy all the best.