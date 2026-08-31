Ontario puts up a huge new Lake Ontario sign as an answer to Trump



As we’ve been following, Donald Trump has totally blown up a trade deal with Canada and brought talks down to his level: juvenile. Negotiators were on the cusp of an agreement when Trump slipped in last minute insulting demands that treated Canada less like our longtime stalwart ally and more like a would-be US colony. Among the gross demands was to eliminate French as an official language, which was obviously a pont too far for Canada. So Prime Minister Mark Carney pulled his negotiators out of discussions and promised retaliatory tariffs against the US. Trump rebutted with the only thing his brain was capable of: a threat to (illegally) rename a body of water. Trump sharpied one of his dumb executive orders last Thursday declaring (with an authority he does not have) that Lake Ontario would now be Lake America. Well, Ontario Premier Doug Ford had something to say about that, and he did so in two languages. On Saturday, Ford proudly unveiled a huge billboard in Grimsby that reads: “Lake Ontario. Now and Always,” in both English and French. Parfait, Monsieur le Premier.

Ford said Trump was trying to rename the lake because Ontario and Canada were “standing up for ourselves” and argued the name would outlast the president. “Long after President Trump is gone, it will still be called Lake Ontario,” Ford said in a video posted on social media. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew compared Trump to an aging rock band trying to revive an old hit. “You know when, like, a rock band is really over the hill and you see them like in a casino playing some song from like 50 years ago, I think that’s the part of Donald Trump’s presidency we’re at now — like he thought he had a real hit, a real golden oldie, with the Gulf of Mexico,” Kinew said, referring to Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. “And he’s trying to bring back that, and he’s trying to play the hits for his base. But I think everybody here thinks it’s a little sad and it’s not his best work.” …Trump’s order also came amid an escalating war of words with Ford. In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this week, Ford said Ronald Reagan would be “throwing up” over Trump’s tariff policies and “disgusted with President Trump.” Trump fired back by dismissing Ford’s comments as “bluster,” calling him Prime Minister Mark Carney’s “flunky” and mocking him as the “less charismatic, intelligent, and overall unimpressive brother” of the late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. Trump continued promoting the new name Saturday, reposting a meme showing Canada geese with Trump-like blond hair firing rifles as they “protected” Lake America. The name Lake Ontario comes from the Huron Indigenous people’s word “oniatarí:io,” which means “lake of shining waters.” The Canadian province of Ontario, founded in 1867, took its name from the lake. Wendat Nation Grand Chief Pierre Picard, whose people historically lived from the St. Lawrence Valley to the Great Lakes and whose language gave Lake Ontario its name, called Trump’s move an attempt to erase Indigenous history. “I want to tell him that it is unacceptable for us, as a nation, to have a president who can eradicate our history, our culture and our identity,” Picard said. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected the move, noting the lake’s Indigenous roots and that the name predates both the Canadian Confederation and the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Trump cannot require Canada to adopt the new name.

[From AP News]

Many of you pointed out in the comments last week that the province Ontario was named after the lake, not the other way around. It’s equally astute of PM Carney to frame the name Ontario as preceding the formation of both Canada and the US. Now we know Trump is as knowledgable in history as he is everything else. Just like with the Gulf of Mexico malarkey, Trump is a gas bag with no regard for how government actually works. Regrettably, though, the same forces are bending the knee to this inanity. Yup, Google Maps has already changed to referring to the site as “Lake America,” even when you search for its real name. Barf. But guess which unlikely outfit is once again standing up to Trump? MapQuest! I know where I’ll be going for route suggestions. Vive la résistance!

Note by CB: Here is how to switch your default search to Duck Duck Go. I’ve been able to find news and information so much easier since I made the switch.