Ontario puts up a huge new Lake Ontario sign as an answer to Trump

As we’ve been following, Donald Trump has totally blown up a trade deal with Canada and brought talks down to his level: juvenile. Negotiators were on the cusp of an agreement when Trump slipped in last minute insulting demands that treated Canada less like our longtime stalwart ally and more like a would-be US colony. Among the gross demands was to eliminate French as an official language, which was obviously a pont too far for Canada. So Prime Minister Mark Carney pulled his negotiators out of discussions and promised retaliatory tariffs against the US. Trump rebutted with the only thing his brain was capable of: a threat to (illegally) rename a body of water. Trump sharpied one of his dumb executive orders last Thursday declaring (with an authority he does not have) that Lake Ontario would now be Lake America. Well, Ontario Premier Doug Ford had something to say about that, and he did so in two languages. On Saturday, Ford proudly unveiled a huge billboard in Grimsby that reads: “Lake Ontario. Now and Always,” in both English and French. Parfait, Monsieur le Premier.
Ford said Trump was trying to rename the lake because Ontario and Canada were “standing up for ourselves” and argued the name would outlast the president.
“Long after President Trump is gone, it will still be called Lake Ontario,” Ford said in a video posted on social media.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew compared Trump to an aging rock band trying to revive an old hit.
“You know when, like, a rock band is really over the hill and you see them like in a casino playing some song from like 50 years ago, I think that’s the part of Donald Trump’s presidency we’re at now — like he thought he had a real hit, a real golden oldie, with the Gulf of Mexico,” Kinew said, referring to Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. “And he’s trying to bring back that, and he’s trying to play the hits for his base. But I think everybody here thinks it’s a little sad and it’s not his best work.”
…Trump’s order also came amid an escalating war of words with Ford. In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this week, Ford said Ronald Reagan would be “throwing up” over Trump’s tariff policies and “disgusted with President Trump.”
Trump fired back by dismissing Ford’s comments as “bluster,” calling him Prime Minister Mark Carney’s “flunky” and mocking him as the “less charismatic, intelligent, and overall unimpressive brother” of the late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford.
Trump continued promoting the new name Saturday, reposting a meme showing Canada geese with Trump-like blond hair firing rifles as they “protected” Lake America.
The name Lake Ontario comes from the Huron Indigenous people’s word “oniatarí:io,” which means “lake of shining waters.” The Canadian province of Ontario, founded in 1867, took its name from the lake.
Wendat Nation Grand Chief Pierre Picard, whose people historically lived from the St. Lawrence Valley to the Great Lakes and whose language gave Lake Ontario its name, called Trump’s move an attempt to erase Indigenous history.
“I want to tell him that it is unacceptable for us, as a nation, to have a president who can eradicate our history, our culture and our identity,” Picard said.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected the move, noting the lake’s Indigenous roots and that the name predates both the Canadian Confederation and the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Trump cannot require Canada to adopt the new name.
Many of you pointed out in the comments last week that the province Ontario was named after the lake, not the other way around. It’s equally astute of PM Carney to frame the name Ontario as preceding the formation of both Canada and the US. Now we know Trump is as knowledgable in history as he is everything else. Just like with the Gulf of Mexico malarkey, Trump is a gas bag with no regard for how government actually works. Regrettably, though, the same forces are bending the knee to this inanity. Yup, Google Maps has already changed to referring to the site as “Lake America,” even when you search for its real name. Barf. But guess which unlikely outfit is once again standing up to Trump? MapQuest! I know where I’ll be going for route suggestions. Vive la résistance!
Note by CB: Here is how to switch your default search to Duck Duck Go. I’ve been able to find news and information so much easier since I made the switch.
Doug Ford is a mini Trump, who is destroying Ontario’s Healthcare and Education systems with each passing day – and lots of other programs.
DoFo often gets a microphone and blasts Trump, but he has vanity projects that he is using our tax dollars for instead of funding our programs: he wants to put a tunnel under the highway in Toronto, which is impossible, he is allowing a suspect organization to build a Spa on Lake Ontario in what was protected area, and we are paying for a 2 billion dollar parking garage.
His government is on 21 week “summer vacation” after taking a 14 week winter vacation, so they basically don’t work in the legislature.
He changed our FOI laws to avoid having to turn over his phone because of shady after shady back door deals for public land.
This man is horrible and we too have a count down clock to vote his ass out.
This is all true about Ford.
I downloaded Firefox and switched to duck duck go. Erased Chrome and all google.
Me too @Jan. I dislike Doug Ford, but my hate for Trump far outweighs my dislike for Doug. As a Canadian, I stand with Doug on resisting Trump and his goons, I don’t care about all that’s been said above at this point. Glory to Canada, vive le Canada.✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾
Long time lurker- I’m not sure if I’ve commented here before- but I felt strongly enough to come straight to the comments section here. OSC put it all very well. Doug Ford loves the attention he gets when grandstanding against the Trump administration, but his own administration is deeply, deeply corrupt. Ontario has been under siege for years as he lines the pockets of his cronies and donors. His economic playbook is the same as Trump’s. He is a disgrace.
Dougie is a douche, thinks he’s Captain Canada. Trump mini-me. Can’t wait to vote out this corrupt a**hole.
So, just like that other Ford?
@BeanieBean they’re pretty similar, but with an important distinction.
Where Rob said “hold my crack pipe”, Doug says “hold my beerzzzzzzz.”
Forking worst timeline. Feeling the burn today.
This is so damn embarrassing
Also, incredibly expensive to change the name on signage and government publications
What’s infuriating to me is that wife of his could end all of this now if she bothered to take care of her mentally incompetent spouse.
With all due respect, I think you’re giving Melania too much credit. The woman isn’t capable of anything, she still barely speaks English and is a known “pay for performance” type. She’s utterly useless.
Agreed. Please don’t bring Melania into this. She has zero influence with Trump since I suspect she is ill-informed about most issues and simply not interested. She simply bought and paid for mannequin. Somebody has to invoke the 25th asap.
I give that conniving grifter no credit whatsoever. I’m not suggesting she quietly guide his actions. People stupidly thought that monster Ivanka would do that first term while she helped herself to hundreds of millions of our tax dollars playing fake princess.
No, I demanding the slovenly Slovenian take the legal steps to get conservatorship over her insane husband, which will force the Cabinet to invoke the 25th because a judge would have ruled him incompetent. They aren’t going to do anything otherwise
Doug Ford is a crook and not a hero. But is it better her is anti Trump than full MAGA? Of course.
Lots of things can be true at once. Doug Ford is a right wing bully who is hated by the civil service. His family have been grifters forever. But at the same time he’s the kind of guy that also can tell Trump to f-ck off to his face and that at least is not a bad thing.
The other premier quoted, Wab Kinew of Manitoba is an all around cool guy as well as Canada’s first First Nations premier. (First indigenous premier was in the 1800’s also in Manitoba…)
On a more serious note, as a Canadian, this whole thing is horrifying. Even if trump dropped dead today the puppet masters behind him are still there. And mark my words they’re coming for your November midterms. And every American who has expressed horror at Trump had better get out and vote this time…
And not just vote, but vote early if voting by mail, and in person early to ease the pressure on Election Day. And drive people to the polls, make sure everyone you know votes (unless they support this nightmare), etc. Everyone check your registrations now.
I’m glad he’s anti-Trump but these are literally the two biggest attention whores in politics. Dougie’s approval rating is lower than Trump’s… I’m hoping this is his last term in office.
No kidding about attention whores. Ford doesn’t mind negative attention, he craves both types. But in this case, he’s serving as a lightning rod diverting energy away from Carney, who lets Doug be Doug, and so that’s okay.
Also – Ontario is the Indigenous name of the Lake. Named by the Indigenous People who lived on the land. PS – Apple Maps is still showing it as Lake Ontario.
F*** Apple Maps and their capitulation on Gulf of Mexico. Whatever. I’ve ordered my ‘Gulf of Release the Epstein Files’ t-shirt for an upcoming trip to FL. Looking forward to wearing it on the Redneck Riviera.
Go 🇨🇦🍁, go!
Thank you @Dainty Daisy and @Kismet and all CBers for continuing to shine a light on these dangerous and truly stupid moves by the MAGA US regime.
Judging by #47/US admin hyperbole + complicit mainstream media, they’re moving into the “we’ve always been at war with Canada” phase where Canada is blamed for the aggression.
Retaliation is in *response,* it is not the start. We are allowed to protect ourselves and we are allowed to have feelings about everything that is going on.
In this context, I think the commitment to fact-based reporting – as has been done with this article – becomes an important form of resistance.
The only thing I would add to the story that gets left out a lot is that all of this began with #47’s law-breaking violation of the in-force USMCA/CUSMA agreement (that he negotiated in 2018) during his original Tariff Madness episode last year. And his constant “51st State” rhetoric, disrespecting our collective sovereignty (Indigenous Nations + Canada), our separateness and our future. And constantly finding a new thing to blame Canada for: fentanyl trafficking, illegal guns, child labour, climate-change wildfires, “ripping off” Americans (I guess under the agreement he negotiated?), illegal immigration into the US, etc.
Our PM (who I am not giving a pass – his governance bears disturbing resemblance to Margaret Thatcher to me – but I am 1,000% behind him on Elbows Up and so grateful he put an end to the “negotiation”) was right to say about the US regime: “we recognize that sometimes its signature is written in pencil.” Countries all over the world have taken notice of this.
So pleased to see my fellow Canadians exposing Doug Ford as the corrupt Trump fan he is. As a friend said, he’s acting like a jilted lover — like all the others who suck up to Trump and find out he doesn’t care. Also, Ford’s family made its money in the label, sticker & sign business so this is all he knows (other than land grabs for his developer friends, ridiculous road projects for his construction friends, and booze galore). He’s had deals in the works to sell off Ontario critical minerals, throws government business to Staples (a US company), is trashing our public hospital and healthcare system, depriving schools of resources, and, until protest, was going to use Musk’s satellite company for Northern Ontario (but has he actually cancelled out yet?). He’s in due to voter apathy and a defective voting system. Anyhoo – buy Canadian.
Doug Ford is a dork and the only reason non-conservative Canadian’s aren’t hating on him as much is because he’s happy to take it to the mats with Trump. I’m happy to watch him poke at the Orange Menace as often as possible. However, I believe the trade negotiations broke down more because the US was trying to dictate who we could have trade deals with. The French labeling shit was just the icing on the cake.
Can Canada build a border wall yet? Gotta keep the riffraff Southern neighbors out. (mostly joking)
I grew up on the Great Lakes. Learned the HOMES in elementary school and listened to Gordon Lightfoots song about the Edmond Fitzgerald sinking so much I know the lyrics by heart.. it will always be Lake Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Eerie and Superior no matter what google or anyone else says.. it’s also still the Gulf of Mexico also. This is so sad and embarrassing..
@Hypocrisy: Rachel Maddow just opened her show saying that Trump’s dumb name change means we have SHAME instead of HOMES.
Adult men stop behaving like toddlers challenge, international edition. (Adult women too, I just think there are far fewer of us)
The way American corporations caved to that psycho should be alarming to all Americans.
And yes Doug ford is not a hero. A lot of the provincial entities like Metrolinx and Hydro One were exposed to be linking to the U.S. version of Google because their maps had the ridiculous name on it.
Also the law to keep his personal cell phone message from the freedom of information act only shows he’s hiding things. The next government has a lot to reverse corruption wise.
Stupidity, eh?
Strait of Hormuz stupidity in the Great Lakes system. This year’s Great Lakes shipping season ends in December. Once the ice forms, any cargo is forced to wait until the shipping season opens next spring.
Until then, companies rely on the locks in the Great Lakes to allow them to ship their cargoes between ports in the US and also out to the Atlantic Ocean. There are 15 locks that raise & lower these enormous ships so they can transit the Niagara Escarpment. There is no work around. You can’t ship these amounts of cargo by rail or road.
Canada built and owns 13 of these locks. These 13 locks are maintained & operated by Canada. The other 2 locks are American built & owned. All the Great Lakes ships are built to fit the size of the lock chambers. This system has been operating smoothly and without conflict for decades. For a reasonable fee, the American ships move between ports, using Canadian locks.
Now, I’m not advocating that Canada close our locks. I’m thinking that we should add 50% to the fees charged for using the Canadian locks. 🙂
As I said, Strait of Hormuz.
Also agree that Doug Ford is corrupt and an affront.
Ford worships Trump. This is all theater He has already given Ontario up. He and Smith in Alberta. Carney was not supposed to win so the right wing Canadian faction allied with Trump and his backers are playing the long game. See Harper and his IDU gang. Canadian MAGA traitors amongst us who are already preparing to assist the annexation of Canada to the US, economically at the least, are already on the fascist payroll.
Yup. The US is attacking the political unity of Canada, which is a fragile entity in the best of times. The hope is as usual – divide and conquer. It’s up to Canadians to ensure unity but there are some political bad actors.
Yes @Who WERE These People? we have some quisling traitors in provincial politics, IMO leading with Premier Smith who is spending $200M on a referendum no one wanted, putting everyone in the province (and Canada) at risk just to save her own hide (and make some money, let’s not forget the grift, Dani is all about the benjamins, literally!).
The social media disinformation attacks coming from the US/Russia is fierce. It is modern warfare against us, and especially in Alberta.
I had a really interesting exchange back in the spring with an Indiana-based grandfather who was outed in the “Slopaganada” investigation/report. He had been paid to deliver 3 youtube videos spouting off all kinds of American propaganda – lies about Canada and promoting Alberta separation. It was clear he zero comprehension of what he had said (in 20 pages of scripts) and about the same amount of remorse.
Thug Ford is the worst! Corrupt just like the Orange Menace!
I don’t blame Canada for seething about all this. Wait till he starts re- naming European cities and monuments.
Thank you, as always @Jferber for your solidarity and sensitivity. One thing is certain, the 98% in both US and Canada will lose because of #47/US Regime’s trade war vs. Canada.
#47/US Regime is following the DARVO playbook to a T and slowly and surely turning Canada into the aggressor – so the 98% that lose actually help to advance #47’s cause. (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender have all been used vs. Canada)
I’m no political strategist, but I feel like “STOP AMERICAN WARS – against Iran, Canada, Caribbean fishing boats, Cuba, etc.” could be a uniting message across all political stripes going into the midterms. It was heartbreaking to see so many Americans didn’t take it seriously last year when #47’S “51st State” threats started, or when he violated his own USMCA trade agreement.
I know it was overwhelming “flood the zone” in the States at the times – but I think that is what has led many Canadians to say, even with #47 removed, they will never buy American again in their lifetime. Push came to shove and Americans had a chance to say they wouldn’t stand for the disrespect and aggression against Canada – but instead we’ve been told to “just get over it” “he’s just joking, you can’t take him seriously” “I never voted for him” “he’s not MY president” and “CANADA HAS RIGHT WING PROBLEMS TOO GO FIX YOUR OWN ISSUES” (this was a new theme I encountered on bsky over the weekend, so discouraged – along with a total jackoff in North Carolina who thought he was going to school me on Canadian politics because he’d “read several articles” and clearly considered himself an expert)
All that to say, I love to hear your takes and your support means more than ever @Jferber.
The Eiffeltrump Tower, anyone?