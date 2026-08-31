Prince William & Kate are scheduling a flurry of busywork around the Sussexes’ return

When the Sussexit happened in 2020, I recognized it for what it was in the larger sense: Prince William forcing the institution’s hand, and forcing his father and grandmother to “choose” him. There was no other way to look at it, especially when William made it clear that he refused to coexist with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in any kind of status quo situation. The implied deal was that Charles and QEII would sign off on exiling the Sussexes completely, and in exchange, William would stop throwing tantrums about his future role and really begin to prepare for his future as Prince of Wales and then king. That is not what happened. Instead, William and Kate have spent six-plus years whining, lying, making excuses, refusing to show up, refusing to work and going on endless vacations. Well, now Prince Harry and Meghan are back in the UK. William and Kate have “competition” again and they’re already crying about feeling “derailed.” What will they do? From Richard Palmer’s piece in the i Newspaper:

All eyes are on how the Prince and Princess of Wales will handle the arrival of the Sussexes back in the UK. William and Kate do not want to discuss the return of Prince Harry and Megha, Duchess of Sussex publicly, even though it could affect them. But royal insiders and commentators suggest it could push the Waleses to try to raise their profile even further through their work.

When the late Queen was alive, some royal aides were critical of the couple’s work ethic in private and William was even called work-shy in his younger years after going on holiday rather than attending an official event – although many dismissed the label as unfair. With fewer working royals, the heir’s public engagement tally continues to be scrutinised. But Kensington Palace officials have always stressed that William and Kate want to concentrate on quality and not quantity.

The Waleses’ diaries are understood to be filled up to Christmas and beyond. Kate will be increasing her number of solo engagements but also joint duties with William, whose late grandmother famously believed that as Queen she had to be seen to be believed. As in other parts of the Royal Household, aides shy away from the suggestion that any of this is a direct response to the Sussexes’ return but it is the classic Buckingham Palace reaction to send out a message that the working royals will be knuckling down and trying to focus attention on their official work. Cynics doubted, for example, that it was a coincidence that at almost the exact time on Wednesday that Harry and Meghan landed in Birmingham with their children, Buckingham Palace sent out an announcement, embargoed for later in the afternoon, about the King and Queen going on a Caribbean tour.

Harry and Meghan will remain private individuals, but the whiff of controversy over everything they do and the consequent media and public interest in their charity work, business activities and, potentially, a glamorous acting role for the Duchess of Sussex risks overshadowing William and Kate and the other working royals. The couple, who take every school holiday off with their children and undertake fewer duties than some senior royals, have faced criticism of their workload and now face renewed scrutiny and comparisons with the Sussexes.

Still, the couple won’t respond with a blockbuster tour of engagements and ribbon-cuttings to fill up column inches and steal the limelight. There may be a few engagements with the King Charles to emphasise that he and his older son, and heir to the throne, are in lockstep on prioritising the official work of the monarchy, according to commentators.

While their only public duties since early July have been to attend Wimbledon and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, it is understood they have been working behind the scenes for much of the time planning future activities with staff.

Patricia Treble, a Canadian royal commentator who chronicles the family’s daily duties, said William undertook 130 engagements in the first half of the year, a 21 per cent rise on the previous year and his highest tally since 2021. In the same period Kate completed 60 engagements, 82 per cent higher than in 2025. Treble suggested they might need to be seen more to counter the Sussexes. “They could do more. If I were them, I’d be thinking about a few engagements with glamour. I think it’s likely there will be a few joint engagements for the King and William. That’s something to watch out for.” A former royal aide agreed. “That wouldn’t surprise me.”