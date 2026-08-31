Prince William & Kate are scheduling a flurry of busywork around the Sussexes’ return

When the Sussexit happened in 2020, I recognized it for what it was in the larger sense: Prince William forcing the institution’s hand, and forcing his father and grandmother to “choose” him. There was no other way to look at it, especially when William made it clear that he refused to coexist with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in any kind of status quo situation. The implied deal was that Charles and QEII would sign off on exiling the Sussexes completely, and in exchange, William would stop throwing tantrums about his future role and really begin to prepare for his future as Prince of Wales and then king. That is not what happened. Instead, William and Kate have spent six-plus years whining, lying, making excuses, refusing to show up, refusing to work and going on endless vacations. Well, now Prince Harry and Meghan are back in the UK. William and Kate have “competition” again and they’re already crying about feeling “derailed.” What will they do? From Richard Palmer’s piece in the i Newspaper:
All eyes are on how the Prince and Princess of Wales will handle the arrival of the Sussexes back in the UK. William and Kate do not want to discuss the return of Prince Harry and Megha, Duchess of Sussex publicly, even though it could affect them. But royal insiders and commentators suggest it could push the Waleses to try to raise their profile even further through their work.
When the late Queen was alive, some royal aides were critical of the couple’s work ethic in private and William was even called work-shy in his younger years after going on holiday rather than attending an official event – although many dismissed the label as unfair. With fewer working royals, the heir’s public engagement tally continues to be scrutinised. But Kensington Palace officials have always stressed that William and Kate want to concentrate on quality and not quantity.
The Waleses’ diaries are understood to be filled up to Christmas and beyond. Kate will be increasing her number of solo engagements but also joint duties with William, whose late grandmother famously believed that as Queen she had to be seen to be believed. As in other parts of the Royal Household, aides shy away from the suggestion that any of this is a direct response to the Sussexes’ return but it is the classic Buckingham Palace reaction to send out a message that the working royals will be knuckling down and trying to focus attention on their official work. Cynics doubted, for example, that it was a coincidence that at almost the exact time on Wednesday that Harry and Meghan landed in Birmingham with their children, Buckingham Palace sent out an announcement, embargoed for later in the afternoon, about the King and Queen going on a Caribbean tour.
Harry and Meghan will remain private individuals, but the whiff of controversy over everything they do and the consequent media and public interest in their charity work, business activities and, potentially, a glamorous acting role for the Duchess of Sussex risks overshadowing William and Kate and the other working royals. The couple, who take every school holiday off with their children and undertake fewer duties than some senior royals, have faced criticism of their workload and now face renewed scrutiny and comparisons with the Sussexes.
Still, the couple won’t respond with a blockbuster tour of engagements and ribbon-cuttings to fill up column inches and steal the limelight. There may be a few engagements with the King Charles to emphasise that he and his older son, and heir to the throne, are in lockstep on prioritising the official work of the monarchy, according to commentators.
While their only public duties since early July have been to attend Wimbledon and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, it is understood they have been working behind the scenes for much of the time planning future activities with staff.
Patricia Treble, a Canadian royal commentator who chronicles the family’s daily duties, said William undertook 130 engagements in the first half of the year, a 21 per cent rise on the previous year and his highest tally since 2021. In the same period Kate completed 60 engagements, 82 per cent higher than in 2025. Treble suggested they might need to be seen more to counter the Sussexes. “They could do more. If I were them, I’d be thinking about a few engagements with glamour. I think it’s likely there will be a few joint engagements for the King and William. That’s something to watch out for.” A former royal aide agreed. “That wouldn’t surprise me.”
[From The i Newspaper]
Palmer also pointed out that Kate will probably join William in India in November, for his Earthshot BS, but that nothing has been confirmed thus far. There’s also a shady note about how William has only made one overseas work trip this year, to Saudi Arabia, while Charles “did up to 16 foreign trips per year” when Charles was in his 40s. You get the idea – William and Kate are about to busywork like they’ve never busyworked before. We’re about to see them at least three times a week, working their fingers to the nub at last-minute walkabouts and thrown-together Early Years appearances. Honey-blonde wiglets are being ordered as we speak, and the buttons are being dusted off.
This is one of my favorite arguments in favor of William and Kate’s laziness: “But Kensington Palace officials have always stressed that William and Kate want to concentrate on quality and not quantity.” Reader, they deliver neither quantity nor quality. And it’s going to be even more obvious when they exhaust themselves with a flurry of nonsensical busywork in the coming months.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
Their work is sure not quality. Keen poses and preens at wimbledon to rounds of applause. Scooter goes to watch games.
Now that’s unfair @Tessa. Will and Kate do smile and wave at these arduous events. That’s gotta be worth something.
Lately people have been talking about the “job” that comes with taking on a royal title, and that people like Zara etc. have it much easier because they don’t have a royal title. But what is the real job? Just — glad handing people at events?
Or is it really more like Meghan, organizing her own charity work?
Yes, it’s mostly showing up, smiling, waving, posing. Their job is purely to do PR so people have good will towards them and don’t decide the UK doesn’t actually need a king/queen. This is why I think their laziness is actually something we shouldn’t be complaining about— because they only hurt themselves. It isn’t work that benefits anyone but themselves, even though they get paid real taxpayer money to be “working royals.”
The palace especially Kensington palace are so reactive & it just confirms what Meghan said in the cut interview that just by existing her & Harry were perceived as threatening the hierarchy.
The royalist press all essentially saying the Wales will have to stop hiding away and work more also shows how they’ve been lying all this time by pretending that William & Kate have been dutiful and had to “pick up the slack” since the Sussexes exit and William since Charles cancer was announced. They know the Wales have been pretty much been half in workload wise and know that nothing motivates them like competition which is pathetic.
The fact that the last service events they attended all the way back in July were…check notes…Wimbledon and the CW games is just the icing on the do-nothing cake.
I 💖 seeing bullies get GUT CHECKED…so you see how weak & pathetic & ineffective they TRULY ARE! That’s William & Kate…and NO amount of emotional support polls will be enough to see his Brother & Sister-in-law CONTINUE to do what they NEVA could! It’s like watching the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle…again
Oh burn, equating the Wales with Drake 😂
Haha, perfect comparison.
Kate’s (maybe) going to medicate three days a week and William will deign to lord over the peasants three days as well.
Only jealousy drives them, no interest in the work, and no desire to “serve the public”. They don’t care about doing a good job, just being seen as doing a good job. , .
Whatever you might say about the pen-throwing, valet-strangling Charles, he’s often engaged and engaging ( when he isn’t making fun of “natives”
They go on lavish vacations on every school break. And they think the kids are getting a normal upbringing. Middle class families have to work for a living and can’t take time off to vacation every school break. Such a farce
They are utterly, completely, totally useless. And Harry and Meghan aren’t just a threat to the hierarchy. They’re a threat to the monarchy. Because the monarchy chose to back William. And that bet was basically void from day one. The late Queen clearly hoped to keep on good terms with Harry — and Meghan — because she saw the writing on the wall. Charles is just ….so second rate. He’s not a leader. He’s a dilettante in his own way, albeit one who exhausts himself every time he jumps down a new rabbit hole, or picks up on a new fad. Some of his work has actually helped people. Some of it has been pretty superfluous. But his work — over a lifetime — has been a pretty mixed bag. And his personal life has been a total disaster. William learned all the wrong things from his parents, which was what to avoid. He avoided following his heart, like his mother did, so he wouldn’t be vulnerable like she was. And he avoided the filler work that his father has used to prove that he’s not a lightweight, after all. And now he’s stuck in a marriage that he seems to perceive as claustrophobic and without any purpose in life, work that would connect him to other people. All the money and influence in the world…. And he’s a dud.
“Follow his heart”? That assumes William has a heart.
I would say even that 130 for William sounds high. Are they including phone calls in that again?
Their issue is that there is neither quality nor quantity. Their supposed “big” projects don’t make an impact and honestly, that’s not really what people want from royals. They want royals to support the people who CAN pull off those big projects while also cutting ribbons.
The late queen wasn’t perfect but the idea of being seen to be believed was pretty accurate. And it also set people’s expectations for what a monarch should do. And it’s not attend two sporting events over two months.
I wonder where Kate’s naycha videos are on the spectrum, are they one of those ‘quality’ projects?
It will be funny to see what these two Royal idiots think is “work” and just how they are going to try and gaslight the public that they are actually doing any “work” beyond 45 minutes a week.. it should be comical at the very least.
Now that Harry and Meghan are back in the UK, I believe Kate is definitely going to India for Earthshot.
Okaaay, so if they’re going to try to add some glamour to their events, ummmm, how will they go about that exactly? Lmao. Bc typically it means adding a celebrity into the mix. Are they cna start trying to do even more events with celebrities even though they claim being royal isn’t about being a celebrity. Bc pray tell, how will they add glamour?
Parents of Color in the UK take note and be prepared. Your children will be yanked out of school and rounded up to stand out in the rain, acting as human diversity props for the Wales’ useless thown-together events. Extra Vitamin C and umbrellas will be in order.
LMAO
@Gabby and dry socks.
The children went to the CG so it couldn’t be a work event, the children are too young to work. It was a fun day out with the children. That’s normal behaviour.
I am laughing my ass off at how kitty will be so busy trying to look busy that she is going to plop that wiglet on backwards and fly out the door and willy be swaying because he didn’t have enough time to sleep off the night before. However don’t worry too much about cane and unable , their kids get a break every 6 weeks so rest assured they will too . Thank goodness 😂😂😂. Also Richard Kay really sounds like he wanted to let everyone know just how lazy those two really are . He be listening all his grievances with them and some😂😂😂
William needs to let her buy a hot comb, istg.
This clocks.
I will defend their decision not to take as many international trips as Charles did when he was in his 40s. Charles has a work ethic, but while he was globe trotting he was also neglecting his kids. That said, a happy medium would suffice. What Will and Kate do is far from a happy medium. They set a lousy example.
I LOL’d at this: “it is understood they have been working behind the scenes for much of the time planning future activities with staff.”
So much work behind the scenes!!
The future is now, my dudes.
LOL @Quitecontrary loving the concept of THEM doing invisible work behind the scenes! Too funny when we know Will is a slave driver who harasses employees over the phone about raking the shekels in!
And planning future activities. Not doing actual work in the here & now on their ‘quality’ projects; no no no, planning for future work. 🙄
Waity Keen looks drugged in most of these photos. And that wig is barely perched on her head.
I thought that too, totally.
It doesn’t matter what they do, they dont have ANY charisma! Meghan, has more “glamour” walking thru a farmer’s market. They missed their chance by twiddling their thumbs their ENTIRE lives! They could have been doing really meaningful things, for their peasants!
Miming doing the job and actually leaving the twee Lodge in the forest to do the damn job are two wildly different things
I think WanK constantly hide from the public because they know fundamentally how utterly incompetent they are
And when they are forced to go out and work, it immediately shows. Every outing, every tour of theirs has been an utter clownshow.
The Mid-Year Surge: Prince William completed 57 engagements in the first five-and-a-half months, meaning he undertook over 70 engagements in the final weeks of June alone to push his mid-year total to just under 130?
Super human effort by Will here although a lot of these 70 engagements were 20 to 60 minutes private desk meetings!? Loads of invisible work that he logs on Court Circular to look busy.
Where Prince William Focused His Summer Surge ( who knew Will had the urge to surge in late June/July?) Rather than traditional local ribbon cuttings, his public calendar featured heavy clusters in very specific categories:Homewards & Housing Legacy: He launched a targeted “Festival of Homewards” tour, making high-profile appearances in cities like Aberdeen to visit innovative social housing projects and progress his goal of ending homelessness.High-Density Public & Sports Events: He was highly visible representing the Crown at major national events, including a heavy presence at Royal Ascot alongside Princess Kate, and traveling to Glasgow to officially attend the XXIII Commonwealth Games.Military & Defense Priorities: As Commodore-in-Chief of the Submarine Service, he completed intense multi-day deployments, including traveling to the Faslane Naval Base in Scotland to meet with submariners and their families.Charitable Operational Work: His calendar showed rapid-succession local engagements for core causes, such as tracking down to East Anglia to hand-deliver blood packages alongside volunteers for the Norfolk Blood Bikes.
I would love to know exactly how many of these additional 70 events were private 20 minutes collabs with dear Jason Knauf!?)
So Charles plan is already working. Managed to get his elder child off his ass for 2026 and just think, now he’ll have to carry it through to at least 2027. The tiny violin plays a sad little song.
Boy, these royal rota rats are repetitive writers, aren’t they? They completely repeat entire paragraphs’ worth of information. And quote each other, which cracks me up. That’s all I’ve got. There’s no use writing about what Kate & William will do–I like how they throw Charles under the bus & include him as someone who’ll do more than H&M when Charles has always ‘worked’–because whatever it is they won’t do it. They just won’t change for anyone.