Lownie: Queen Camilla is ‘very close’ to Princess Kate amid the Sussexes’ UK return

Queen Camilla is not a “fan” or “supporter” of the Prince and Princess of Wales. She only cares about Prince William and Kate to the extent to which she can control them or gatekeep them. The same is sort of true about King Charles’ feelings about his heir and the heir’s wife – there’s no familial bond or loyalty there, it’s just about trying to “manage” them. We’ve seen time and time again that Charles and Camilla don’t trust William and Kate. Camilla has openly shooed Kate away at public events, and Charles often looks like he cannot even believe that William is that politically tone-deaf. There are carefully constructed guardrails around William and Kate. Well, according to Andrew Lownie, none of what I’ve just written is true. Lownie claims that Camilla is firmly on Team Wales, especially when it comes to the Sussex family’s UK return.
Queen Camilla is ‘firmly on Team Kate’ amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return and is urging the King to set ‘clear boundaries’ with the Sussexes, royal expert Andrew Lownie has said.
Even though it has been suggested the King only learnt about their plans three days before the news broke, Mr Lownie backed the theory of an Establishment ‘plot’ to bring the Sussexes back home after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and moved stateside in 2020.
‘The King and the Prince of Wales have long been aware of the Sussexes’ plan to return to Britain, but it has suited their purposes to distance themselves whilst public opinion is tested,’ Mr Lownie told this newspaper. He added that the Waleses are ‘concerned’ that Prince Harry and Meghan, who will live in a non-royal residence outside London, are gunning for the ‘half-in, half-out’ roles they initially quit the Royal Family over.
While their arrival threatens the possibility of ‘two competing courts’, there is little doubt about where the Queen’s loyalties lie, according to Mr Lownie.
‘The Queen, who is very close to Kate, has been stiffening the resolve of the King to establish clear boundaries for [Harry and Meghan],’ he claimed. ‘There remains a great deal of family dissension about the way the King has handled the Sussex problem on top of the ‘too little, too late’ strategy on the disgraced former prince Andrew and his family’.
When they were finally reunited at Highgrove House last month, insiders told the Daily Mail the mood was ‘polite with no recrimination’. Queen Camilla joined Charles as they hosted the Sussexes, including their grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, for tea at the monarch’s Gloucestershire residence, while the Prince and Princess of Wales chose to skip the reunion in favour of a charity polo match. But Harry should not mistake the Queen’s ‘fixed smile’ for forgiveness just yet, claimed Mr Lownie.
The author suggested Camilla has grown ‘very close to Kate’ in the years since Megxit while remaining wary of the King’s younger son and his wife. Camilla has not just grown closer with Kate in recent years, but also appears to share a warm relationship with the princess’s family – including her mother Carole Middleton. They have been spotted together many times this summer – including watching the races at Cheltenham, when Carole, 71, threw her arms around Princess Anne while chatting with Camilla in the Royal Box.
[From The Daily Mail]
The idea of Camilla and Carole Middleton being on the same page is pretty much the “two dumb bitches telling each other ‘exactlyyyyy’” meme in real life. Now, I don’t doubt that Camilla would choose the bewigleted Waity over Meghan in a head-to-head contest. But that’s not a compliment to Kate – that’s Camilla protecting her turf. That’s Camilla choosing the side which she can manipulate and control. The larger story – which is being ignored – is that King Charles clearly wanted the Sussexes back and facilitated their return, which completely upended Camilla, William and Kate.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.
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Members of the royal family attend the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance At The Cenotaph, London
Featuring: Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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13/11/2022. London, United Kingdom. Camilla, Queen Consort and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 737222250, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
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Tel: 07860204379, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
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17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113527, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
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Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images/Avalon
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Camera Press Rota 04819872. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386432, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
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Camera Press Rota 04819885. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
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Camera Press Rota 04819874. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386663, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
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Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph, London, UK, 09 November 2025.,Image: 1051601978, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Restrictions:
Camera Press Rota
*** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240126, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
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King Charles III (centre right) with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (centre left), during the state banquet for the German President and his wife Elke Budenbender, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday December 3, 2025.,Image: 1056322063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales during the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084068242, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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18/03/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales greet The President and First Lady, on behalf of The King, at the Fairmont Hotel Windsor. Their Royal Highnesses travelled with The President and First Lady to Datchet Road, Windsor, where The President and First Lady received a Ceremonial Welcome.,Image: 1084135391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
None of those people are close. Will and Kate definitely aren’t close lol.
The only way Peg, Wig, and Horse are close is when they are forced to stand near each other.
And even that is a struggle
Outside the tent! Go! Shoo! Outside!
LOL these people are not close, they are not family, this is dog eat dog level. This is Camilla’s team’s way of reaching out to team kate without reaching out to team kate. Something is brewing
The enemy of my enemy is my friend.
It is a policy that yields sometimes disastrous results,
So, maybe we’ll get fireworks.
Came here to post exactly this phrase. If it’s even that. It’s more like Camilla and Kate both feel massively threatened by the Sussexes’ return, so they find themselves on the same side of this particular fence–but that doesn’t make them friends.
These are the kind of women who can only bond with other women over hating a third woman. Not women’s women. Not the kind that can be trusted.
If Camilla thinks Kate will be useful she is in for some serious disappointment.
Exactly. Two “pick-me” people who are threatened by all other women.
Agree 1000% – “The larger story – which is being ignored – is that King Charles clearly wanted the Sussexes back and facilitated their return, which completely upended Camilla, William and Kate.”
As I’ve said before, I’m very positive about the Sussexes spending time in the UK. I think Harry is doing it on his terms and is being helped by Charles. This is real change versus the AI generated, tired drivel being put forward as change by the current heir.
I think Harry triumphed, but he will do it slowly and with measure. There is a lot of opposition there for him and his family, but the direction has been set!
The only time Lemon Posset is close to BoneIdle is when LP has gin in one hand and a sharp object in the other.
Of course that’s most of the time…
And yes, after the quote attributed to a palace aide that Charles the Cruel has his head “buried in Duchy Lemon Posset,” I’ve re-christened Queen Side Chick, and hereby proclaim she will forever more be known that way. Curdled, yellow, and sour.
I like it. My only issue is that I love lemon flavored things lol. I love lemon curd, lemon meringue pie, lemon tarts. I have no idea what a “posset” is though. Is it like preserves?
I was also curious about it, so looked up the recipe this morning and I’m going to make it later today. It sounds similar to mousse, but as I’ve said I haven’t tried it. I have the feeling the recipe is a keeper though.
@MaisiesMom
The original version was based on curdled milk. The modern version is different:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Posset?wprov=sfla1
No matter how the media tries to push this agenda, there is no sign of “closeness” between Keen and Camilla. Quite the opposite. And there were those articles about Queen Catherine all over the place. No way are they close.
‘The King and the Prince of Wales have long been aware of the Sussexes’ plan to return to Britain, but it has suited their purposes to distance themselves whilst public opinion is tested’
Exactly. The Palace is waiting to see if they gain or lose public support by bringing M&H back into the fold. Cui bono.
THIS!!!
Public opinion is being tested.
American television has already been crawling around the Cotswolds, basically advertising properties for sale!!! Super positive. All sides of the aisle are in favour of the Sussexes getting security, from the BBC to GB News 🤩
Compare that to the trial balloon of naming an airport after Camilla🤢 OMG the comment section🙈🙉🙊. After all this time, energy, and throwing Harry under the bus… her public opinion hasn’t changed. She just controlled the narrative.
The royalists who were upset when they went to the States are already singing a different tune now that they are back. The public just wanted them back.
Elizabeth Solaru did an amazing YT vid: A political strategist John McTernan tells us why Harry and Meghan are treated differently
This guy was a Labour strategist under Blair. Guys like this don’t come out of the woodwork for no reason.
As for William’s public opinion… he had six years to prove himself. He no longer had his brother “overshadowing” him. With Charles sick, he had the kingdom to himself, and he decided to do NOTHING. Some may not like Charles, but everyone knows he works hard. What can be said of William?
Yes, public opinion is a popularity contest… and the Sussexes are winning. They will eventually get their security because NO ONE wants to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in danger. (Those with access to X really should post Community Notes every time there is a debate about the public paying for their security, even though he took them to court and lost regarding paying for it himself.)
Well I personally can’t wait for all the events that Camilla and Kate do together to show this newfound unity. Maybe Kate can do a book talk with Camilla for her reading club. No doubt, that will go over really well with zero missteps as they discuss deep ideas about literature together.
The only book Kate could possibly do is Goodnight Moon.
Like she did at the window in boarding school. Middlebum.
Those tent photos will forever be hilarious.
The only thing Kate and Camilla have in common is ambition. Kate wants to be queen; Camilla has clawed and fought to be known as queen (she was NEVER a reluctant queen).
And they’ll work together to mean-girl Meghan, because that’s what mean girls do.
Lolz HAHAHAHAHAHAA. What a load of bs.
Yeah absolutely not. Camilla is there for herself and her family.
But more importantly, please keep the pics of them outside that tent with various world leaders in permanent rotation. If anything better symbolises how much they have sidelined themselves through sheer idiocy and laziness I don’t know what it is.
In that one it looks like it’s raining or just rained or just started to rain again. Ha! Stay outside the tent until you learn some manners!
I’m sure Charles wanted Harry to return home but not with Meghan and the children. As for Camilla, she’s definitely Team Kate. She knows she can intimidate Kate with her power and doesn’t really see Kate as a threat. She knows Kate will do anything to protect her position and will gatekeep against the other women in the family.
Camilla probably planted this to scare the shit out of Kate.
LOL. While her stepson tries to overthrow her husband. Whatever. Are they doing all this because of Meghan? Beyond absurd.
Camilla didn’t host shit . She was a last minute show up remember she hightailed it to high grove when some little pigeon told her that Harry and his family were on the way there or there . And those are Diana grandchildren, not that old gin bag Camila grandchildren . As for cams liking kitty and Carole . Well Carole and cams like to see who can drink each other under the table first and kitty just does as she is told.
Bullshit. Camilla does not like Kate and even shooed her away when Camilla was speaking with Melania (I think it was her).
Camilla is the ultimate user and manipulator of other people. She’s cosy with the likes of Jeremy Clarkson who wrote that awful column about Meghan that was so misogynistic that his own daughter call him out on it. She tried to befriend a vulnerable teen Diana and manipulate her. She’s a networker but Kate prefers her own family and doesn’t do friendship. There was a photo of them mutually gloating after the Queen died in 2022 where they were equally venial. Camilla doesn’t get on well with Will so maybe she gets on better with Kate but only just. C C are no doubt put out by the presumption of William that he can about his glorious reign to be when he is so mediocre at showing up.
Lady Digby, I think you mean venal. But yes, they are both witches.
Whoops thanks for the correction I have just checked the meaning of venial and it means pardonable so no I meant venal🤣
I doubt Cam has the capacity to be close to a younger, more attractive woman, no matter who she is.
Although Kate is similar in that another other woman being smart, attractive, stylish and intelligent does bring her out in hives!
Lady Digby, I’d been a New York City English teacher for 23 years. I’ve gotten into the habit of correcting people, but I hope I do it nicely. Actually, I shouldn’t do it at all!
Feel the warmth!
They like + love + respect each other so much. It comes through so clearly in photographs! Kate is like a daughter to Camilla. Camilla is like a mother to Kate. Besties! They even share lip gloss! Camilla is so proud.
Ha Ha – yeah. No. Get real!