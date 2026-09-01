Lownie: Queen Camilla is ‘very close’ to Princess Kate amid the Sussexes’ UK return

Queen Camilla is not a “fan” or “supporter” of the Prince and Princess of Wales. She only cares about Prince William and Kate to the extent to which she can control them or gatekeep them. The same is sort of true about King Charles’ feelings about his heir and the heir’s wife – there’s no familial bond or loyalty there, it’s just about trying to “manage” them. We’ve seen time and time again that Charles and Camilla don’t trust William and Kate. Camilla has openly shooed Kate away at public events, and Charles often looks like he cannot even believe that William is that politically tone-deaf. There are carefully constructed guardrails around William and Kate. Well, according to Andrew Lownie, none of what I’ve just written is true. Lownie claims that Camilla is firmly on Team Wales, especially when it comes to the Sussex family’s UK return.

Queen Camilla is ‘firmly on Team Kate’ amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return and is urging the King to set ‘clear boundaries’ with the Sussexes, royal expert Andrew Lownie has said.

Even though it has been suggested the King only learnt about their plans three days before the news broke, Mr Lownie backed the theory of an Establishment ‘plot’ to bring the Sussexes back home after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and moved stateside in 2020.

‘The King and the Prince of Wales have long been aware of the Sussexes’ plan to return to Britain, but it has suited their purposes to distance themselves whilst public opinion is tested,’ Mr Lownie told this newspaper. He added that the Waleses are ‘concerned’ that Prince Harry and Meghan, who will live in a non-royal residence outside London, are gunning for the ‘half-in, half-out’ roles they initially quit the Royal Family over.

While their arrival threatens the possibility of ‘two competing courts’, there is little doubt about where the Queen’s loyalties lie, according to Mr Lownie.

‘The Queen, who is very close to Kate, has been stiffening the resolve of the King to establish clear boundaries for [Harry and Meghan],’ he claimed. ‘There remains a great deal of family dissension about the way the King has handled the Sussex problem on top of the ‘too little, too late’ strategy on the disgraced former prince Andrew and his family’.

When they were finally reunited at Highgrove House last month, insiders told the Daily Mail the mood was ‘polite with no recrimination’. Queen Camilla joined Charles as they hosted the Sussexes, including their grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, for tea at the monarch’s Gloucestershire residence, while the Prince and Princess of Wales chose to skip the reunion in favour of a charity polo match. But Harry should not mistake the Queen’s ‘fixed smile’ for forgiveness just yet, claimed Mr Lownie.

The author suggested Camilla has grown ‘very close to Kate’ in the years since Megxit while remaining wary of the King’s younger son and his wife. Camilla has not just grown closer with Kate in recent years, but also appears to share a warm relationship with the princess’s family – including her mother Carole Middleton. They have been spotted together many times this summer – including watching the races at Cheltenham, when Carole, 71, threw her arms around Princess Anne while chatting with Camilla in the Royal Box.

[From The Daily Mail]

The idea of Camilla and Carole Middleton being on the same page is pretty much the two dumb bitches telling each other ‘exactlyyyyy’ meme in real life. Now, I don’t doubt that Camilla would choose the bewigleted Waity over Meghan in a head-to-head contest. But that’s not a compliment to Kate – that’s Camilla protecting her turf. That’s Camilla choosing the side which she can manipulate and control. The larger story – which is being ignored – is that King Charles clearly wanted the Sussexes back and facilitated their return, which completely upended Camilla, William and Kate.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.

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38 Responses to “Lownie: Queen Camilla is ‘very close’ to Princess Kate amid the Sussexes’ UK return”

  1. Graphinya Heather says:
    September 1, 2026 at 10:22 am

    None of those people are close. Will and Kate definitely aren’t close lol.

    Reply
  2. Dutch says:
    September 1, 2026 at 10:25 am

    The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

    Reply
    • Ariel says:
      September 1, 2026 at 10:41 am

      It is a policy that yields sometimes disastrous results,
      So, maybe we’ll get fireworks.

      Reply
    • Me at home says:
      September 1, 2026 at 12:01 pm

      Came here to post exactly this phrase. If it’s even that. It’s more like Camilla and Kate both feel massively threatened by the Sussexes’ return, so they find themselves on the same side of this particular fence–but that doesn’t make them friends.

      Reply
  3. Catherine says:
    September 1, 2026 at 10:28 am

    These are the kind of women who can only bond with other women over hating a third woman. Not women’s women. Not the kind that can be trusted.

    Reply
  4. Leona says:
    September 1, 2026 at 10:34 am

    Agree 1000% – “The larger story – which is being ignored – is that King Charles clearly wanted the Sussexes back and facilitated their return, which completely upended Camilla, William and Kate.”

    As I’ve said before, I’m very positive about the Sussexes spending time in the UK. I think Harry is doing it on his terms and is being helped by Charles. This is real change versus the AI generated, tired drivel being put forward as change by the current heir.

    I think Harry triumphed, but he will do it slowly and with measure. There is a lot of opposition there for him and his family, but the direction has been set!

    Reply
  5. IdlesAtCranky says:
    September 1, 2026 at 11:06 am

    The only time Lemon Posset is close to BoneIdle is when LP has gin in one hand and a sharp object in the other.

    Of course that’s most of the time…

    And yes, after the quote attributed to a palace aide that Charles the Cruel has his head “buried in Duchy Lemon Posset,” I’ve re-christened Queen Side Chick, and hereby proclaim she will forever more be known that way. Curdled, yellow, and sour.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    September 1, 2026 at 11:07 am

    No matter how the media tries to push this agenda, there is no sign of “closeness” between Keen and Camilla. Quite the opposite. And there were those articles about Queen Catherine all over the place. No way are they close.

    Reply
  7. Judith in Ottawa says:
    September 1, 2026 at 11:17 am

    ‘The King and the Prince of Wales have long been aware of the Sussexes’ plan to return to Britain, but it has suited their purposes to distance themselves whilst public opinion is tested’

    Exactly. The Palace is waiting to see if they gain or lose public support by bringing M&H back into the fold. Cui bono.

    Reply
    • Harriet says:
      September 1, 2026 at 12:15 pm

      THIS!!!
      Public opinion is being tested.

      American television has already been crawling around the Cotswolds, basically advertising properties for sale!!! Super positive. All sides of the aisle are in favour of the Sussexes getting security, from the BBC to GB News 🤩

      Compare that to the trial balloon of naming an airport after Camilla🤢 OMG the comment section🙈🙉🙊. After all this time, energy, and throwing Harry under the bus… her public opinion hasn’t changed. She just controlled the narrative.

      The royalists who were upset when they went to the States are already singing a different tune now that they are back. The public just wanted them back.

      Elizabeth Solaru did an amazing YT vid: A political strategist John McTernan tells us why Harry and Meghan are treated differently

      This guy was a Labour strategist under Blair. Guys like this don’t come out of the woodwork for no reason.

      As for William’s public opinion… he had six years to prove himself. He no longer had his brother “overshadowing” him. With Charles sick, he had the kingdom to himself, and he decided to do NOTHING. Some may not like Charles, but everyone knows he works hard. What can be said of William?

      Yes, public opinion is a popularity contest… and the Sussexes are winning. They will eventually get their security because NO ONE wants to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in danger. (Those with access to X really should post Community Notes every time there is a debate about the public paying for their security, even though he took them to court and lost regarding paying for it himself.)

      Reply
  8. Jais says:
    September 1, 2026 at 11:20 am

    Well I personally can’t wait for all the events that Camilla and Kate do together to show this newfound unity. Maybe Kate can do a book talk with Camilla for her reading club. No doubt, that will go over really well with zero missteps as they discuss deep ideas about literature together.

    Reply
  9. QuiteContrary says:
    September 1, 2026 at 11:25 am

    Those tent photos will forever be hilarious.

    The only thing Kate and Camilla have in common is ambition. Kate wants to be queen; Camilla has clawed and fought to be known as queen (she was NEVER a reluctant queen).

    And they’ll work together to mean-girl Meghan, because that’s what mean girls do.

    Reply
  10. Kathalea says:
    September 1, 2026 at 11:42 am

    Lolz HAHAHAHAHAHAA. What a load of bs.

    Reply
  11. SarahCS says:
    September 1, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    Yeah absolutely not. Camilla is there for herself and her family.

    But more importantly, please keep the pics of them outside that tent with various world leaders in permanent rotation. If anything better symbolises how much they have sidelined themselves through sheer idiocy and laziness I don’t know what it is.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 1, 2026 at 5:54 pm

      In that one it looks like it’s raining or just rained or just started to rain again. Ha! Stay outside the tent until you learn some manners!

      Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    September 1, 2026 at 12:43 pm

    I’m sure Charles wanted Harry to return home but not with Meghan and the children. As for Camilla, she’s definitely Team Kate. She knows she can intimidate Kate with her power and doesn’t really see Kate as a threat. She knows Kate will do anything to protect her position and will gatekeep against the other women in the family.

    Reply
  13. Tis True, Tis True says:
    September 1, 2026 at 12:57 pm

    Camilla probably planted this to scare the shit out of Kate.

    Reply
  14. L4Frimaire says:
    September 1, 2026 at 1:10 pm

    LOL. While her stepson tries to overthrow her husband. Whatever. Are they doing all this because of Meghan? Beyond absurd.

    Reply
  15. Over it says:
    September 1, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    Camilla didn’t host shit . She was a last minute show up remember she hightailed it to high grove when some little pigeon told her that Harry and his family were on the way there or there . And those are Diana grandchildren, not that old gin bag Camila grandchildren . As for cams liking kitty and Carole . Well Carole and cams like to see who can drink each other under the table first and kitty just does as she is told.

    Reply
  16. jferber says:
    September 1, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    Bullshit. Camilla does not like Kate and even shooed her away when Camilla was speaking with Melania (I think it was her).

    Reply
  17. Lady Digby says:
    September 1, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    Camilla is the ultimate user and manipulator of other people. She’s cosy with the likes of Jeremy Clarkson who wrote that awful column about Meghan that was so misogynistic that his own daughter call him out on it. She tried to befriend a vulnerable teen Diana and manipulate her. She’s a networker but Kate prefers her own family and doesn’t do friendship. There was a photo of them mutually gloating after the Queen died in 2022 where they were equally venial. Camilla doesn’t get on well with Will so maybe she gets on better with Kate but only just. C C are no doubt put out by the presumption of William that he can about his glorious reign to be when he is so mediocre at showing up.

    Reply
  18. jferber says:
    September 1, 2026 at 1:29 pm

    Lady Digby, I think you mean venal. But yes, they are both witches.

    Reply
  19. Gravitas says:
    September 1, 2026 at 1:50 pm

    I doubt Cam has the capacity to be close to a younger, more attractive woman, no matter who she is.

    Reply
  20. Jferber says:
    September 1, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    Lady Digby, I’d been a New York City English teacher for 23 years. I’ve gotten into the habit of correcting people, but I hope I do it nicely. Actually, I shouldn’t do it at all!

    Reply
  21. martha says:
    September 1, 2026 at 6:19 pm

    Feel the warmth!

    They like + love + respect each other so much. It comes through so clearly in photographs! Kate is like a daughter to Camilla. Camilla is like a mother to Kate. Besties! They even share lip gloss! Camilla is so proud.

    Ha Ha – yeah. No. Get real!

    Click to Edit – 
    Reply

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