Lownie: Queen Camilla is ‘very close’ to Princess Kate amid the Sussexes’ UK return

Queen Camilla is not a “fan” or “supporter” of the Prince and Princess of Wales. She only cares about Prince William and Kate to the extent to which she can control them or gatekeep them. The same is sort of true about King Charles’ feelings about his heir and the heir’s wife – there’s no familial bond or loyalty there, it’s just about trying to “manage” them. We’ve seen time and time again that Charles and Camilla don’t trust William and Kate. Camilla has openly shooed Kate away at public events, and Charles often looks like he cannot even believe that William is that politically tone-deaf. There are carefully constructed guardrails around William and Kate. Well, according to Andrew Lownie, none of what I’ve just written is true. Lownie claims that Camilla is firmly on Team Wales, especially when it comes to the Sussex family’s UK return.

Queen Camilla is ‘firmly on Team Kate’ amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return and is urging the King to set ‘clear boundaries’ with the Sussexes, royal expert Andrew Lownie has said.

Even though it has been suggested the King only learnt about their plans three days before the news broke, Mr Lownie backed the theory of an Establishment ‘plot’ to bring the Sussexes back home after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and moved stateside in 2020.

‘The King and the Prince of Wales have long been aware of the Sussexes’ plan to return to Britain, but it has suited their purposes to distance themselves whilst public opinion is tested,’ Mr Lownie told this newspaper. He added that the Waleses are ‘concerned’ that Prince Harry and Meghan, who will live in a non-royal residence outside London, are gunning for the ‘half-in, half-out’ roles they initially quit the Royal Family over.

While their arrival threatens the possibility of ‘two competing courts’, there is little doubt about where the Queen’s loyalties lie, according to Mr Lownie.

‘The Queen, who is very close to Kate, has been stiffening the resolve of the King to establish clear boundaries for [Harry and Meghan],’ he claimed. ‘There remains a great deal of family dissension about the way the King has handled the Sussex problem on top of the ‘too little, too late’ strategy on the disgraced former prince Andrew and his family’.

When they were finally reunited at Highgrove House last month, insiders told the Daily Mail the mood was ‘polite with no recrimination’. Queen Camilla joined Charles as they hosted the Sussexes, including their grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, for tea at the monarch’s Gloucestershire residence, while the Prince and Princess of Wales chose to skip the reunion in favour of a charity polo match. But Harry should not mistake the Queen’s ‘fixed smile’ for forgiveness just yet, claimed Mr Lownie.

The author suggested Camilla has grown ‘very close to Kate’ in the years since Megxit while remaining wary of the King’s younger son and his wife. Camilla has not just grown closer with Kate in recent years, but also appears to share a warm relationship with the princess’s family – including her mother Carole Middleton. They have been spotted together many times this summer – including watching the races at Cheltenham, when Carole, 71, threw her arms around Princess Anne while chatting with Camilla in the Royal Box.